Wednesday June 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Two Aspects of Christian Liberty
“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free… If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” (John 8:32,36).
The true believer in the Lord Jesus Christ enjoys glorious liberty, and our Lord Himself said that there are no strings attached… “Ye shall be free indeed,” free even from the most oppressive of all slave masters: sin. While the Law never saved one man from sin, the Lord Jesus, by His death on Calvary did, for we read that “Christ died for our sins.”
Therefore the Apostle wrote by divine inspiration: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage” (Gal. 5:1). His letters thunder severe rebukes against believers who “desire to be under the law.” To the Colossian Christians he wrote:
“Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holy day, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days; which are a shadow of things to come; but the body [substance] is of Christ” (Col. 2:16,17).
But true liberty is used for good, otherwise it only reverts to bondage again, for whatever overcomes a man becomes his master (II Pet. 2:19), and doing evil can only harm ourselves and others. Thus the Apostle says further:
“But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to those who are weak” (I Cor. 8:9).
“For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another” (Gal. 5:13).
“…Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth” (Rom. 14:22).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-aspects-of-christian-liberty/
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace. 15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Hahahaha! Airbnb following the Red Hen business model.
Fools.
Their contact info: Airbnb Co-Founders – Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk
They’ve put out this e-mail message:
Supreme Court decided to uphold the travel ban. We are profoundly disappointed by the Court’s decision. The travel ban is a policy that goes against our mission and values — to restrict travel based on a person’s nationality or religion is wrong.
And while this news is a setback, we will continue the fight with organizations that are helping those impacted. Airbnb will be matching donations to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) up to a total of $150,000 through September 30, 2018 to support their work advocating for systemic change and legal pathways for those affected by the travel ban. If you’d like to join us, you can donate here.
We believe that travel is a transformative and powerful experience and that building bridges between cultures and communities creates a more innovative, collaborative and inspired world. At Airbnb, we are so grateful to our community who will continue to open doors around the world so that together, we can travel forward.
Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk
Sent with ♥ from
Airbnb, Inc.
888 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Molly Tuttle’s song about how perfection is the enemy of good . . . Some great flat-pickin’ here.
Pissy little gits at the EU are threatening to cut England off of its access to EU intelligence if England leaves the EU. The sheer humor of this apparently isn’t obvious to the EU but it’s akin to the house cat threatening the lion.
England would still maintain all of it bilateral intel sharing with NATO and those agreements between each seperate EU country’s intel services and Englands, basically all that would be cut off is England’s access to specific EU-internal intel and most of that would be police related.
The joke is that England’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ – think NSA with tea pots instead of coffee pots) is larger, more proficient and world-covering than anything the other EU members have, it provides a huge part of NATO’s and EU countries intel, particularly SIGINT. Then there’s MI5 and MI6, I’d argue better than anything on the continent. Who’s cutting off whom?
Last year English intel foiled a few major terrorist attacks in EU countries, attacks those countries intel agencies didn’t see coming. So whom would lose the most if the EU cuts the cord with Brit government and police intel? Concidering the various countries’ skill sets the Btrits could probably steal all the intel they needed from the EU’s own computers as the GCHQ provides much of the cyber security to the EU and its countries.
I love illustrations which you find in children’s books, most especially fairy tales. This is a classic one and Mr. Gustafson is an exquisite artist. First learned of him via a needle craft site to which I subscribed a few years back. His illustrations are featured in counted cross stitch patterns related to numerous fairy tales.Sadly, I can no longer do counted cross stitching (have a few 😏 unfinished projects) due to the change in my vision caused by normal aging as I prefer working on high count linens.
“Beauty and the Beast” by Scott Gustafson
This is beautiful! The Hungarian foreign minister b slapping a pompous, virtue signalling British msm host. Hungary’s voters have elected their own Lion and wolverines.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-26/you-are-unbalanced-hungarian-foreign-minister-shuts-down-enraged-bbc-reporter-over
Click on the YouTube link as the video quality is much better.
