In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

35 Responses to June 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #524

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • dallasdan says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

      The third portion of the tweet…beautiful; a very clear message to HD and everyone else.

      I am confident HD has the finance crew working the numbers on the new net impact on income given the change in the tariff situation. If they were wise, they would have negotiated “manageable” penalties for both opting out of the deal or limiting the period of the contract. We’ll see.

  2. TDU_Weight says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:20 am

    GALT

    • TDU_Weight says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:28 am

      June 4, 1968

      General Julius Klein,
      1040 North Lake Shore,
      Chicago, Illinois.

      My dear General Klein:

      The Chief Justice has asked me to advise you that he has had the Report and supporting volumes issued by the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy gone over thoroughly, and so far as can be ascertained there is no mention of any Galt contained therein.

      Sincerely yours,

      [Unsigned]

      Executive Secretary
      to the Chief Justice

  3. Minnie says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Trust President Trump
    Trust the Plan

    God is with us.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:30 am

      That is what Qanon posted?

      Every wise man and troll alike on CTH, could have posted the exact same thing.

      Means nothing.

      • Minnie says:
        June 27, 2018 at 12:38 am

        Did you watch it?

        This video speaks for itself.

        BTW, not everyone you disagree with is a troll.

        You could have merely passed it by, thank you for your time.

        • Piper says:
          June 27, 2018 at 12:42 am

          👍

        • Albertus Magnus says:
          June 27, 2018 at 12:45 am

          I wasn’t calling any one a troll.

          I was saying that there is NOT A SINGLE PERSON on CTH who couldn’t have said/predicted the exact same thing.

          Qanon is a team of computer nerds who are LARPing people and this was posted by one of them, themselves about a month back.

          If it gives people hope, great. But it is NOT inside information.

        • dallasdan says:
          June 27, 2018 at 12:50 am

          His opinion counts, just like yours does, and this is an opinion forum.

    • Minnie says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Very worthy of 14 minutes of your time – The Great Awakening has commenced.

      Cue 11:50

      The best news is, my friends, the Good Guys are Winning.

    • covfefe_USA says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

      So, have you seen the image of the JetBlue plane at JFK (breaking news)?

      “Q”‘s earlier post:
      Access to cockpit.
      Frame of shot.
      Expand your thinking.
      Q

      And the next one:

      Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 388aee No.1915880 📁
      Jun 26 2018 20:04:01 (EST)
      >>1915774
      Coincidence?
      Review image/location.
      Nothing provided is random.
      SFO>JFK
      A321
      Direct
      Q

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • dallasdan says:
      June 27, 2018 at 12:54 am

      The 1%ers refuse to ride bikes not made in the USA. I can’t imagine seeing a Hell’s Angel or Bandido riding a Suzuki.

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

  11. Lucille says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

    ANOTHER GREAT ONE….

    One Flew Over the Democrat Party – intellectual Froglegs

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet:

  16. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:26 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Andrew McCarthy &
    Joe DiGenova on Strzok testifying:

  19. waltherppk says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:31 am

  20. The Defiant One says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:37 am

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/26/mitt-romney-triumphs-in-utah-senate-primary-runoff-in-latest-win-for-trump-backed-candidate.html

    “Mitt Romney triumphs in Utah Senate primary runoff, in latest win for Trump-backed candidate”

    Which is ironic considering that less than 2 year ago Mittens was calling Pres. Trump a fraud. Hopefully with the RED WAVE he won’t be much trouble for MAGA. But if the only consistent part of Romney’s character is he does backbite. I fear if he wins the Senate seat he’ll be McCain 2.0.

  21. American Male says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

    BREAKING NEWS:

    Ghetto Dwelling, I mean Beverly Hills resident, Malevolent Maxine Waters, the Queen of Anti-Trump mumbo-jumbo has been charged with “assaulting” Big League Politics’ Laura Loomer. The spastic, flappy-lipped, numb-gummed and wigged Obamabonikz speaking member of the House swatted at and struck Laura Loomer THREE (3) times, the violent altercation was caught on video and complaints were signed today with the Capitol Police.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/conservative-reporter-laura-loomer-presses-assault-charges-against-maxine-waters/

