Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Stands Her Ground Against Maxine Waters Mob…

Anyone else notice that •Ivanka Trump •Melania Trump •Laura Ingraham •Tomi Lauren •Kirstjen Nielsen •Sarah Sanders •Pam Bondi and now •Elaine Chao all have something in common?… yeah, “Me Too” – funny that.
A blonde at a Florida movie theater is otherwise unremarkable. They definitely were stalking or waiting for her.
She needs to find out which of her staff was leaking her location and fire that person.
Good for Elaine Chao! I hope 🤞 this lights a fuse under my friend Mitch McConnell for him to take that same winning attitude he has with Judicial Appointments to everything else. There was talk today in the conference at the White House of changing the 60 vote requirement to 50+1 in the Senate for bills pertaining to the budget.
The excuses for excessive spending would be gone and we no longer need to do an omnibus but separate appropriations for each department.
Hope they keep this up. It’s exposing them for who they really are.
Push the button, Max.
Please.
The only reason to hope she doesn’t is because that would mean someone gets hurt. I don’t want any of these ladies to get hurt.
All this demonizing, dehumanizing sure has the earmarks of that aging 60’s weatherman and his wife. What have they been up to lately, other than being under the radar?
Really it’s only not seen by the MSM and the left at this point.
Winning is great but will take time.
I hope they keep doing this, they’re digging their graves deeper and deeper.
“Out of the mouths of Fluffy Dogs”
So right you are, little one!
Right on the mark, Bluto.
Good job.
Well they did protest Stephen Miller’s home – it was just unsuccessful because he wasn’t there.
Let’s not forget, though, that ‘someone’ has been posting personal info about ICE agents as well – including info about their kids.
So their strategy seems to be to focus on women AND CHILDREN.
I just read that Sarah Sanders H is to receive Secret Service protection, which surprised me to find out she didn’t ALREADY have it. Seriously these women should all be wielding pepper pistols when they are in public, I can’t imagine why these sick little freaks w/ backpacks should be that close and shouting at Mrs Chao but it’s just common sense to try and protect yourself regardless of the situation.
May God bless and protect the Secret Service and those they watch over. That must be one high stress job.
Well said.
I agree with the pepper spray pistols, but really, did it even enter our thought pattern that anyone in America, anyone, would have to have protection while conducting their daily lives?
So as is known. The only way to stop a Bully is to punch them in the mouth.
I don’t agree with ol Mitch about much of anything, but dawg ol Elaine sure did protect her man.
Nice
Team Trump women are tough.
Elaine was one feisty lady. I think she could have given those punks a run for their money!! She got right back in their faces. They want to see us cower and run scared!
Back during the campaign in 2016 the act of carrying pepper spray and acute situational awareness became paramount. But no, the thought that this leftwing vitriol would go on for years never entered the mind.
Doesn’t Mitch have protection? House Leadership does, that is why Steve Scalise and more weren’t killed a year ago.
It made me uneasy to see those creeps wearing backpacks. Who knows what was in them.
They’ve been identified and they should be charged with something.
That what I was wondering…why doesn’t Mitch have protection? All the Republican leadership and Trump cabinet and spokespersons should be protected. Hopefully, POTUS will see this and order protection for them
Yes and they all look alike and outfitted the same, very peculiar. That eerie feel of paid opposition by the likes of Soros and Brock!
Sylvia- that’s a good point! I wouldn’t put anything past those little punks.
Sylvia, I’ll loan my cane to our female gov officials if you loan your trusty shovel. 🙂
I’m shocked that she didn’t have Secret Service protection. Surely with all the vitriol directed against her by the media-inciting the DemScum-she should have had protection right from the start.
What is more shocking is that this is the unhinged Left’s WAR ON WOMEN.
Does the SS provide food testing?
Hey! That’s exactly what I’ve been saying, so glad they liked my idea!
And that is a very powerful one minute.
BRILLIANT!!! Expose them for who they really are! #Winning
“They bring a knife,, we bring a gun… ”
– thealmighty O
So Barry’s Secret Service can do it for him.
Won’t do you much good in jail obama.
As Scott Adams says, #POH
Yep!
It’s about time the Republicans started making ads like this. While they were so concerned with appearing “above it all” the democrats were undermining society itself.
Looks like someone may have found at least part of his/her spine and maybe one cajone.
Said that yesterday. Get all the women who have been harrassed and attacked and make ads. Include the deplorables like the lady up against a door getting pelted by eggs and the lady who had her flag taken and pushed to the ground. Not just political ads, but whitehouse comm team should do PSA about violence against women.
That one especially oldschool, the young lady being hit with eggs while the big guys hid behind the door and refused to open it for her. It really shows how deranged they are.
Before DJT the RNC would never have had the gonads to do this. Hallelujah!!!!
Mobbing someone–in front of a church, yet.
“God is with us!” they say. Really?
I applaud her fortitude. They should be careful they rouse the sleeping turtle!
The only thing that is slowing down the Trump steamroller is the 60 vote super majority requirement in the Senate. The Turtle could end that with a procedural vote that only takes 50 votes to pass. The left had better be careful lest they raise his ire by attacking his wife.
These individuals who have severe cases of TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) are day by day little by little causing the destruction of the democrat party as we speak.
If they keep it up they’ll get a severe case of security beat down.
Trump is only the excuse these little Marxist lowlifes use to force their putrid selves on the general public.
And that’s all it is – an excuse. They’ve been wanting to do this for a long time.
I hope she loans some of that spine to her husband.
Really!!
Looks like the Turtle was shelled up inside the car when Elaine was takin’ it to the mob!
McConnell is a polio survivor; she would have to defend him and her self if anyone attacked. I read that he has real physical limitations.
Thx. I had read something about that somewhere else, I believe.
Aus..mom, VSGPDJT helped McTurtle up the stairs after a little public venture awhile back (tax bill?, motivation “) because of his polio history and of course the MSM went berserk. Soooo just the kind act of helping someone worse off than you is bad? And of course PDJT knew doing it would send them into frizzy!
Hadn’t heard that. Of course he would help. 🙂
He is a polio survivor. He might even have some slight paralysis in one arm. I might be wrong, but he absolutely he limitations. One time he and POTUS were walking out of the Oval Office down that walkway and his arm reached outward for support and POTUS took his arm to help keep him stable. A commentator explained it all. MItch hides it well, but that would be why Elaine was the bulldog.
I think that is true. I know I’d be on fire if someone went after DH.
He didn’t even poke his head out.
The Turtle was busy turtling? 😀
I saw a comment that said he had had polio (maybe not) or something as a child and that is why he was walking slowly down the stairs and holding on to the railing. Several of the detail was helping him into the car. I think he is in his 70’s, but I might be wrong. I think that is why his wife went after the stupid protesters and told them to leave him alone.
Polio. And yeah, I think the age is about right. I am not a fan of Mitch, but I can relate to Ms. Chao in this instance.
Yes, and I think she is much younger. She sure didn’t hesitate to go after those louts.
Don’t know if it’s part of The Turtle’s deal, but sometimes a childhood case of polio can recur in older people, not to the same extent but enough to hamper mobility and physical activity.
She might need to get out her sewing kit…. and sew a a pair back on.
She was impressive!
Vertical video drives me nuts.
Those snowflakes don’t even know how to shoot a simple video with a cell phone.
I’ve never used a smart phone, but how smart can they be if they default to a vertical orientation? After all, with real cameras, you have to turn everything sideways to get a vertical picture, but at least you know that you’re doing it.
Of course Trump was right. His sister is a judge so he can always ask her about the law
It’s going to get worse before it gets better. No Turtle fan but credit to Elaine Chao who was about to throw down and take a few snowflakes out with a single blow.
The Left is brainwashed and deranged. Sadly, it will come at the cost of serious injury and death. The DNC Media will moan and blame “all sides” for the sad state of affairs but Americans will head to the polls and put an end to it.
Lord, hear our prayer.
I have to say I was very impressed by Ms Chao. Very. And if this wasn’t a wake up call for Mitch, then someone hold a mirror under his nose and see if he’s breathing at all. He may be bought and all, but you’d think that there would still be some little remaining spark of courage and morality left in him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yeah, today’s lefty talking point was “it’s Trump’s fault because he started all the incivility by telling people to attack the protestor and he’d pay their legal bill and the terrible tweets, blah blah.” I suppose I should have seen that coming but it just makes me sick.
OTOH, I doubt that is going to convince anyone. It is basically something the Leftys can say to each other to soothe themselves that yes they are really righteous.
The leftist Baby Boomers of the 60s/70s are in control of our culture, and they are nasty.
I remember them well from that time. They won the harassment game then and the silent majority stayed silent.
This is different. We are woken and the silent majority left the station and are mad as hell!
Yes: “We are woken and the silent majority left the station and are mad as hell!”
Yes we truly are, and it is a beautiful thing.
I love a good scrap.
Good for you Secy. Elaine Chao! I love your strong push back against the thugs. We are with you and for all the women who are accosted by violent leftist.
This spans several generations though, Ton.
We can’t blame it on ‘Baby Boomers’.
Heck…Pres Trump is a baby boomer too.
There are probably more conservative baby boomers than liberal ones, they’re just not as vocal.
This is control-freak thing.
The Globalistas have sent their flying monkeys out to punish us for standing up to them and for supporting Pres Trump.
We are winning…and they are desperate.
Baby boomers like me have seen enough of the neocon bushie republicans to know putting the red R by your name means squat. The deep state swam is loaded with republicans like Comey and Brennan, the McCain globalists and the two faced swampers like Graham. Once our POTUS has full control of the Repub party it may be worth talking about, but that day hasnt come yet.
Me too.
I agree. This is not the Boomers of the 60s and 70s. This is milenial driven.
This is Globalist driven.
The Globalists have recruited people of *all* ages into their evil plan to control us.
exactly wheatie
Agree wanda that many hippies turned radical rose to political and economic power and are trying to finish what they started, but many many more turned conservative a very long time ago, were the core of the tea party and helped get Trump elected.
No –mostly the Red Diaper babies of Bill Ayer’s cohorts taught to incite
Watching Elain with no volume is great. I want her on my team in a fight.
Conservative women aren’t in the #MeToo movement because we were too smart, too talented, too confident not to be taken in by someone asking us to a hotel room. The irony of left attacking women who have excelled will be a sport that has only one finale. Go Girls.
Women on the right don’t fall for the “Victim mentality”
No, we do NOT!
To admit victimhood is to admit weakness and defeat.
Nope, we certainly do not!!
Exactly Minnie!! WE.Will.NOT.Be.Victims.
Hey guys–NOW I see why VSG picked Elaine Chow! We cannot spare her…SHE FIGHTS!! Cool!
CHAO..
victimhood is for snowflakes who run to safe spaces.
About twenty years ago I received a button from NRA for re-upping.
the button said,
Refuse To Be A Victim.
I have always liked that mindset.
In the #WalkAway video, I think that young man makes a very good presentation of this victim mentality…and a common sense response.
imo its a strong part of his strong presentation.
kind catchy.
kinda catchy, grrrr
No, we do not — and many of us carry.
Yes we do nan.
Dirty old men who think they are doctors because they played one on TV love them some snowflakes.
Many of us also were not willing to have sex in exchange for a job.
If we get to run against Antifa and Occupy in 2018, could be a real red wave.
That said, everybody take care of themselves out there. Dangerous language is being on the left.
#WOKE
I commented about bully tactics earlier and here is a very good lesson in method, and strategy of the left: goad your opponent into a fight, then claim victim status.
We on the conservative side MUST beware of the traps being laid.
Why don’t they confront the men? Maybe general Mattie should set them straight.
Mattie, hate spell check!
Grrrrrr, MATTIS
Yep.
The only thing the left has is “general Mattress”, e.g. that gal that walked around on campus claiming to be a victim; all of the SJW snowflakes claiming harassment when there was none; all of the “victims” that Gloria ALLred could dredge up, and, of course, the imperfectSTORMy Daniels, queen of the fake machine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Mattis would be the type to do negotiations with a light saber.
Maxine will get her due.
The rest of the story…
Excellent!!!
She has a FOUL history dating back to the Rodney King riots. Remember when the truck driver was pulled from his truck and beaten in the head with a brick. She defended the behavior. She is a racist and hate monger.
Easily.
yes she is and it disgusted me to see those “white” liberals who attended her speech rooting for her and clapping. They define STUPID.
I lived in Santa Monica at the time. The NG was in Westwood, and they let them riot their own backyard..
It was quite refreshing to watch the Biz Owners in Koreatown perched on their properties with pest control… Funny, their community was unaffected.
dotherightthing, I was so horrified by the video of his attack- the savage who slammed the cinderblock? on his head while he was laying on the street and then performing a celebratory dance as he was leaving. That video is like a movie scene looping in my head and the victim’s name, Reginald Denny, is forever imprinted in my memory.
Or clue. Low IQ.
Chinese women can be formidable. Remember, Wendi Deng protect her x husband Murdoch from pie thrower?
I first mentioned this in the Red Hen thread.. After a long career in DC with the swamp dwellers, I now live in the beaches area of Delaware. Surprisingly, Lower Sussex County is some serious MAGA country. Several years ago, Robert Gibbs (Obama’s first press secretary and inveterate liar) showed up for a summer beach vacation. He came to the park my then toddler son and I like in downtown Bethany Beach. Despite some murmurs from the locals, no one and I mean NO ONE was less than gracious to this guy and his (then) toddler son. We could have challenged him on our differences. We could have asked about the ridiculous stimulus bill that was stimulating nothing (but democratic stakeholders). Instead, we focused rightfully on kids being kids in a park.
The direction the left/progressive movement is taking this country is shocking and dangerous. We already have casualties. As the masks come off, turning the other cheek may no longer be an option…
“ turn the other cheek and you will get that one slapped too.”
Yes!
More of this, please!
I said two days ago that the Cowards are targeting the Trump ‘women’. Women working in the Trump administration.
A new low even for the tolerant left
Obama-Mao must be smiling as his “troops” begin hitting the streets. Soon Obama-Mao will introduce armbands for those he despises so others know who to hate and harass.
Get the buses ready, get the tailpipes reworked so exhaust fumes can enter the passenger compartment. The worm has turned!
Where is obama lately? Hiding or packing for a non extradition country?
This latest iteration of leftist hate is directed by that famous ‘Community Organiser’ The Kenyan and his whore Iranian side-kick.
He is organizing this ‘community’ with financial help from Soros.
Bank on it.
He is actually visiting Kenya. Remember the Q post, when this is over, he’ll claim Kenyan citizenship as a way to escape? He’s trying to lay the groundwork.
He is Kenya I believe and yes, I’m serious. I think some interesting business relationships between Barry and Kenya might come out and I’m not talking about his birth certificate. Not sure, but…we’ll see….
He’s been organizing and planning the upcoming staged ‘riots’.
I’m sure the Dem-media operatives are already planning their coverage of it.
Obamao
Øbøzø …
They are doing more to help the GOP than the GOP. Independents will run, not walk, to the other side. The LEFT is demented and VERY dangerous.
A lot of democrats are also walking to the right side as well.
It wasn’t just Mad Max…it is Dem RINO Nevertrumper creation…
One good thing about the left showing its fascist colors is that the gun control agenda should be dead now.
Only an idiot would give up his guns when he sees the authoritarian methods being used by the establishment left
The same people did the same thing to America’s LEO’s during the Obama Administration (they’re still doing that today) and this is where that led. It’s only a matter of time and it is exactly what they want.
That’s the way to do it, Ms. Chao.
You’re a sister from another mister.
#AlwaysPushBack#
Kudos to Elaine Chao and Pam Bondi for not quietly leaving and this is not a criticism of brave Sarah and Kirjsten. They did what they thought was the best decision at the time under the circumstances. ie. The Red Hen is likely going under and Sarah proved to any rational person that she is a wiser and far better human being than the disgraced and intolerant owner.
Sarah and Kirjsten were among the 1st targets but now all Trump officials and supporters are forewarned about “Maxine Waters” goons and can plan exactly how they will respond at the time.
Why haven’t close-ups of these bully goons been distributed so they can be identified and their paymasters or the groups they belong to also identified. Their faces should be on every Conservative site if possible.
I believe I read that Sarah had her 3 young children and if so she should have left immediately. Everyone handle things differently and safety is first. I’m glad Elaine gave them an earfull. She held her own. Had it come to blows, my bet is on her taking the, all out. I bet POTUS is proud of her and all the women under attack. Wonder what he will do about this.
Too bad flame throwers are so bulky and obsolete.
Chris Cuomo crying on CNN…..
They know they’re DONE. Lie in the bed you made, bitches.
As a former Dem, I am now an Independent and one who voted Trump over Hillary. My eyes were wide open these last few years and never in my life have I been as ashamed of a national party as I am today. I feel strongly the Dems need to be out in the political wilderness until or when they put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place to lead them.
Right now they are a pack of jackals, and because they are in ”packs’ they get very bold. They are now nothing but a cult, a mob, hell bent on destroying not only the Trump Presidency, but on turning this country into a madhouse of mayhem and unbridled selfishness.
In a word…Sore.Losers. Prediction: They will lose again. They are so utterly insane, they may never fully recover.
My grandfather was a legal immigrant, a passionate Dem and one of the original founders of the ILGWU in New York. He was really high up in the union when my father was young, but left the union after that, when it started being taken over by thugs. The Democratic party used to be the party of the working man and woman who loved America. If he can see what has become of his party today he must be rolling over in his grave. Very sad.
Nice testimonial, Salix, thank you for that.
I’ll offer an observation about one of your statements:
“… Dems need to be out in the political wilderness until or when they put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place to lead them
Agree, but they CAN’T “put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place” because they’ve chosen to represent the extreme Leftists, the communists, the non-citizens, the anti-American attitudes and values.
They can’t rightly do that yet put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place. The lunatic fringe the Dems have made themselves all about won’t accept that sort of leader.
They could try to put a two-faced charade on their party but no-one will be fooled, right nor left nor “independents”.
Dems have gone fringe Left.
They’ll reap the whirlwind.
I just saw on “Lou Dobbs” Chris Farrell (Judicial watch) and he has filed an Ethics Complaint against Maxine Waters 🙂
Apparently you DONT have to be a member of Congress to do that… now.
Elaine has some lungs. I bet she using him on the hubby once in a while. If so, good.
Well, I figured his balls must have went somewhere.
Question:
Were those protesters standing on Mrs. Chao’s private property? If so, why weren’t they arrested for trespassing?
The biggest reason I supported Donald J. Trump was his promise of the return to law and order. That alone would resolve myriad other problems facing our nation. I don’t know why I’m still waiting, and I don’t like it.
After her recent incitement, Mad Maxine should have immediately been removed from society in cuffs. The intern who shouted “fu-k you” at POTUS should not have been suspended for a week, she should have been relieved of her privilege. She’s a bloody INTERN, for crying out loud! She’s not a valuable, trained employee – she’s there to learn the ropes. Obviously, she wasn’t ready.
Celebrities and others making threats against the President, his family, administration, and we supporters should be arrested and dealt with according to the law. I could go on and on, all the way back to asking for justice for beaten Trump supporters, and murdered citizens, police officers, and border control agents.
When peaceful, law-abiding Tea Party members (and numerous other conservatives) have been put through hell and financial ruin for NOTHING – and never offered any sort of recompense – don’t tell me about patience. Don’t tell me about 4D chess. Don’t tell me that the rule of law is just around the corner. As far as I’m concerned, we were supposed to turn that corner with the election of DJT.
Trump was the anti establishment candidate so the establishment is fighting back with all they got. It’s Trump against the Swamp.
He needs the people behind him more than ever, he can’t do it on his own. He’s not a dictator
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/expulsion-maxine-waters-remove-her-congress
I personally believe taxpayer funded Mad Max needs to be held fully accountable for crimes against the constitution. Judicial Watch has sent a letter to Congress demanding that she be censured and fired. Above is the whitehouse petition to do just that.
IMO this is a great opportunity that we cannot pass up to remove her once and for all. In CA jungle primaries (totally rigged in the past as we know), her district ends up with either just her or 2 dems on the ballot (equally bad like upstate NY). So even on a Republican ticket you have to vote for one or the other with no other choice because you want to vote for governor and other offices and can’t leave it blank. I don’t live in her district but mine is just as bad where the only choices have been Feinstein or Pelosi omg!! I think they will all be under indictment soon anyway!! But keep hope alive for CA as we got Cox on the ballot for Gov this year!!
Thank you, I’ve signed the Petition. 56,000 more signatures needed by July 25…
Thank, Just Signed
Lets make this petition go viral
it is time for the security detail to start putting some of these aggressive SOBs in the hospital. Getting in the face of a government official at their home is a threat & should be addressed as such with something approaching terminal velocity.
Mitch baby…ran and left his wife alone
what a loser
Mitch is a polio survivor and hides it quite well, but he has physical limittions. See my upthread post.
I hope this link to a James Woods tweet works.
It should be recognized is there is nothing chance or spontaneous about the “negative publicity protest stunts” that are being performed as part of CALCULATED propaganda psyops that has been a parallel operation, and another “prong” of attack continually used to attack Trump.
Various protest “demonstration” bad publicity incidents are a DELIBERATE and calculated reinforcement of the same “counter-intelligence” operation that was tasked to fabricate the “Russia Collusion” frame up and NARRATIVE. Using these PROPAGANDA publicity stunt schemes are CLASSIC textbook psyops. Agents of the Deep State are paid instigators and provocateurs who execute various “protest” incidents. All of it is fabricated Propaganda theater. It is Psyops 100%.
That pretty much sums up everything since 1963, probably earlier.
What’s puzzling to me about going after the women (although they went after Stephen Miller last week at dinner, also, and then targeted his home last night so it isn’t ALL women) is…why? Do they think the women will be cowed more easily? Maybe their women would be, I don’t know. But Trump women are strong.
Sylvia- I don’t think that’s the point. I think that the scumbags attacking the women are all punks, cowards and bullies who wouldn’t DARE attack a man for fear that they’d get the crap knocked out of them. Total lack of respect for WOMEN is the problem. Thank you Femi-Nazis.
Maxine Brown….
https://www.jibjab.com/view/make/i_feel_good/cc00a0df-c321-45e4-9c75-85132130fb25
If they want violence then the gun grabbing argument is void. I’m seeing in a very short time the libs are going to step too far with one of these escapades and someone ‘s going to get his head turned into a canoe. Then the video won’t surface
Elaine is not afraid. Never dawns on the punks:”why is she not afraid..?”
One of these days these klowns are going to open someone’s can of Whooparse..
