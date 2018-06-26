Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Stands Her Ground Against Maxine Waters Mob…

Posted on June 26, 2018 by

Anyone else notice that •Ivanka Trump •Melania Trump •Laura Ingraham •Tomi Lauren •Kirstjen Nielsen •Sarah Sanders •Pam Bondi and now •Elaine Chao all have something in common?… yeah, “Me Too” – funny that.

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

165 Responses to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Stands Her Ground Against Maxine Waters Mob…

    • Robert Smith says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      A blonde at a Florida movie theater is otherwise unremarkable. They definitely were stalking or waiting for her.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Good for Elaine Chao! I hope 🤞 this lights a fuse under my friend Mitch McConnell for him to take that same winning attitude he has with Judicial Appointments to everything else. There was talk today in the conference at the White House of changing the 60 vote requirement to 50+1 in the Senate for bills pertaining to the budget.

      The excuses for excessive spending would be gone and we no longer need to do an omnibus but separate appropriations for each department.

  2. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

  3. sundance says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

  4. NewfTea says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Mobbing someone–in front of a church, yet.

    “God is with us!” they say. Really?

  5. Robert Smith says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I applaud her fortitude. They should be careful they rouse the sleeping turtle!

    • Rhoda R says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      The only thing that is slowing down the Trump steamroller is the 60 vote super majority requirement in the Senate. The Turtle could end that with a procedural vote that only takes 50 votes to pass. The left had better be careful lest they raise his ire by attacking his wife.

  6. Pam says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    These individuals who have severe cases of TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) are day by day little by little causing the destruction of the democrat party as we speak.

  7. Michael says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I hope she loans some of that spine to her husband.

  8. SharkDiver says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Vertical video drives me nuts.

    • Barry Odinga says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Those snowflakes don’t even know how to shoot a simple video with a cell phone.

      • MSO says:
        June 26, 2018 at 9:24 pm

        I’ve never used a smart phone, but how smart can they be if they default to a vertical orientation? After all, with real cameras, you have to turn everything sideways to get a vertical picture, but at least you know that you’re doing it.

  9. Pam says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:58 pm

  10. smartyjones1 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    It’s going to get worse before it gets better. No Turtle fan but credit to Elaine Chao who was about to throw down and take a few snowflakes out with a single blow.

    The Left is brainwashed and deranged. Sadly, it will come at the cost of serious injury and death. The DNC Media will moan and blame “all sides” for the sad state of affairs but Americans will head to the polls and put an end to it.

    Lord, hear our prayer.

    • bofh says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      I have to say I was very impressed by Ms Chao. Very. And if this wasn’t a wake up call for Mitch, then someone hold a mirror under his nose and see if he’s breathing at all. He may be bought and all, but you’d think that there would still be some little remaining spark of courage and morality left in him.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Yeah, today’s lefty talking point was “it’s Trump’s fault because he started all the incivility by telling people to attack the protestor and he’d pay their legal bill and the terrible tweets, blah blah.” I suppose I should have seen that coming but it just makes me sick.

      OTOH, I doubt that is going to convince anyone. It is basically something the Leftys can say to each other to soothe themselves that yes they are really righteous.

  11. Tonawanda says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    The leftist Baby Boomers of the 60s/70s are in control of our culture, and they are nasty.

    • FofBW says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      I remember them well from that time. They won the harassment game then and the silent majority stayed silent.

      This is different. We are woken and the silent majority left the station and are mad as hell!

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      This spans several generations though, Ton.

      We can’t blame it on ‘Baby Boomers’.
      Heck…Pres Trump is a baby boomer too.
      There are probably more conservative baby boomers than liberal ones, they’re just not as vocal.

      This is control-freak thing.
      The Globalistas have sent their flying monkeys out to punish us for standing up to them and for supporting Pres Trump.

      We are winning…and they are desperate.

    • Oldschool says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Agree wanda that many hippies turned radical rose to political and economic power and are trying to finish what they started, but many many more turned conservative a very long time ago, were the core of the tea party and helped get Trump elected.

    • Charlotte says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      No –mostly the Red Diaper babies of Bill Ayer’s cohorts taught to incite

  12. WrightorWrongAl says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Watching Elain with no volume is great. I want her on my team in a fight.

  13. missilemom says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Conservative women aren’t in the #MeToo movement because we were too smart, too talented, too confident not to be taken in by someone asking us to a hotel room. The irony of left attacking women who have excelled will be a sport that has only one finale. Go Girls.

  14. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    If we get to run against Antifa and Occupy in 2018, could be a real red wave.

    That said, everybody take care of themselves out there. Dangerous language is being on the left.

  15. Dan Patterson says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I commented about bully tactics earlier and here is a very good lesson in method, and strategy of the left: goad your opponent into a fight, then claim victim status.
    We on the conservative side MUST beware of the traps being laid.

  16. Jayne gilmore says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Why don’t they confront the men? Maybe general Mattie should set them straight.

  17. TwoLaine says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Maxine will get her due.

  18. CNN_sucks says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Chinese women can be formidable. Remember, Wendi Deng protect her x husband Murdoch from pie thrower?

  19. The Radar Guy says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I first mentioned this in the Red Hen thread.. After a long career in DC with the swamp dwellers, I now live in the beaches area of Delaware. Surprisingly, Lower Sussex County is some serious MAGA country. Several years ago, Robert Gibbs (Obama’s first press secretary and inveterate liar) showed up for a summer beach vacation. He came to the park my then toddler son and I like in downtown Bethany Beach. Despite some murmurs from the locals, no one and I mean NO ONE was less than gracious to this guy and his (then) toddler son. We could have challenged him on our differences. We could have asked about the ridiculous stimulus bill that was stimulating nothing (but democratic stakeholders). Instead, we focused rightfully on kids being kids in a park.

    The direction the left/progressive movement is taking this country is shocking and dangerous. We already have casualties. As the masks come off, turning the other cheek may no longer be an option…

  20. Minnie says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Yes!

    More of this, please!

  21. fedback says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I said two days ago that the Cowards are targeting the Trump ‘women’. Women working in the Trump administration.
    A new low even for the tolerant left

  22. RJ says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Obama-Mao must be smiling as his “troops” begin hitting the streets. Soon Obama-Mao will introduce armbands for those he despises so others know who to hate and harass.

    Get the buses ready, get the tailpipes reworked so exhaust fumes can enter the passenger compartment. The worm has turned!

  23. dotherightthing4 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    They are doing more to help the GOP than the GOP. Independents will run, not walk, to the other side. The LEFT is demented and VERY dangerous.

  24. Publius2016 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    It wasn’t just Mad Max…it is Dem RINO Nevertrumper creation…

  25. fedback says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    One good thing about the left showing its fascist colors is that the gun control agenda should be dead now.
    Only an idiot would give up his guns when he sees the authoritarian methods being used by the establishment left

  26. Harry Lime says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    The same people did the same thing to America’s LEO’s during the Obama Administration (they’re still doing that today) and this is where that led. It’s only a matter of time and it is exactly what they want.

  27. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    That’s the way to do it, Ms. Chao.

    You’re a sister from another mister.

    #AlwaysPushBack#

  28. Cooper45 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Kudos to Elaine Chao and Pam Bondi for not quietly leaving and this is not a criticism of brave Sarah and Kirjsten. They did what they thought was the best decision at the time under the circumstances. ie. The Red Hen is likely going under and Sarah proved to any rational person that she is a wiser and far better human being than the disgraced and intolerant owner.

    Sarah and Kirjsten were among the 1st targets but now all Trump officials and supporters are forewarned about “Maxine Waters” goons and can plan exactly how they will respond at the time.
    Why haven’t close-ups of these bully goons been distributed so they can be identified and their paymasters or the groups they belong to also identified. Their faces should be on every Conservative site if possible.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      I believe I read that Sarah had her 3 young children and if so she should have left immediately. Everyone handle things differently and safety is first. I’m glad Elaine gave them an earfull. She held her own. Had it come to blows, my bet is on her taking the, all out. I bet POTUS is proud of her and all the women under attack. Wonder what he will do about this.

  29. Rex says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Too bad flame throwers are so bulky and obsolete.

  30. True Treeper says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Chris Cuomo crying on CNN…..

    They know they’re DONE. Lie in the bed you made, bitches.

  31. SalixVeridi says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    As a former Dem, I am now an Independent and one who voted Trump over Hillary. My eyes were wide open these last few years and never in my life have I been as ashamed of a national party as I am today. I feel strongly the Dems need to be out in the political wilderness until or when they put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place to lead them.

    Right now they are a pack of jackals, and because they are in ”packs’ they get very bold. They are now nothing but a cult, a mob, hell bent on destroying not only the Trump Presidency, but on turning this country into a madhouse of mayhem and unbridled selfishness.

    In a word…Sore.Losers. Prediction: They will lose again. They are so utterly insane, they may never fully recover.

    • Evelyn says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      My grandfather was a legal immigrant, a passionate Dem and one of the original founders of the ILGWU in New York. He was really high up in the union when my father was young, but left the union after that, when it started being taken over by thugs. The Democratic party used to be the party of the working man and woman who loved America. If he can see what has become of his party today he must be rolling over in his grave. Very sad.

    • nimrodman says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Nice testimonial, Salix, thank you for that.

      I’ll offer an observation about one of your statements:
      “… Dems need to be out in the political wilderness until or when they put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place to lead them

      Agree, but they CAN’T “put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place” because they’ve chosen to represent the extreme Leftists, the communists, the non-citizens, the anti-American attitudes and values.

      They can’t rightly do that yet put someone of sanity and good character and integrity in place. The lunatic fringe the Dems have made themselves all about won’t accept that sort of leader.

      They could try to put a two-faced charade on their party but no-one will be fooled, right nor left nor “independents”.

      Dems have gone fringe Left.
      They’ll reap the whirlwind.

  32. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I just saw on “Lou Dobbs” Chris Farrell (Judicial watch) and he has filed an Ethics Complaint against Maxine Waters 🙂

    Apparently you DONT have to be a member of Congress to do that… now.

  33. Bulldog84 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Elaine has some lungs. I bet she using him on the hubby once in a while. If so, good.

  34. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Question:

    Were those protesters standing on Mrs. Chao’s private property? If so, why weren’t they arrested for trespassing?

  35. Peoria Jones says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    The biggest reason I supported Donald J. Trump was his promise of the return to law and order. That alone would resolve myriad other problems facing our nation. I don’t know why I’m still waiting, and I don’t like it.

    After her recent incitement, Mad Maxine should have immediately been removed from society in cuffs. The intern who shouted “fu-k you” at POTUS should not have been suspended for a week, she should have been relieved of her privilege. She’s a bloody INTERN, for crying out loud! She’s not a valuable, trained employee – she’s there to learn the ropes. Obviously, she wasn’t ready.

    Celebrities and others making threats against the President, his family, administration, and we supporters should be arrested and dealt with according to the law. I could go on and on, all the way back to asking for justice for beaten Trump supporters, and murdered citizens, police officers, and border control agents.

    When peaceful, law-abiding Tea Party members (and numerous other conservatives) have been put through hell and financial ruin for NOTHING – and never offered any sort of recompense – don’t tell me about patience. Don’t tell me about 4D chess. Don’t tell me that the rule of law is just around the corner. As far as I’m concerned, we were supposed to turn that corner with the election of DJT.

    • fedback says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Trump was the anti establishment candidate so the establishment is fighting back with all they got. It’s Trump against the Swamp.
      He needs the people behind him more than ever, he can’t do it on his own. He’s not a dictator

  36. Cheri Lawrence says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/expulsion-maxine-waters-remove-her-congress

    I personally believe taxpayer funded Mad Max needs to be held fully accountable for crimes against the constitution. Judicial Watch has sent a letter to Congress demanding that she be censured and fired. Above is the whitehouse petition to do just that.

    IMO this is a great opportunity that we cannot pass up to remove her once and for all. In CA jungle primaries (totally rigged in the past as we know), her district ends up with either just her or 2 dems on the ballot (equally bad like upstate NY). So even on a Republican ticket you have to vote for one or the other with no other choice because you want to vote for governor and other offices and can’t leave it blank. I don’t live in her district but mine is just as bad where the only choices have been Feinstein or Pelosi omg!! I think they will all be under indictment soon anyway!! But keep hope alive for CA as we got Cox on the ballot for Gov this year!!

  37. txjohn says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    it is time for the security detail to start putting some of these aggressive SOBs in the hospital. Getting in the face of a government official at their home is a threat & should be addressed as such with something approaching terminal velocity.

  38. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Mitch baby…ran and left his wife alone
    what a loser

  39. rudy1876 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    I hope this link to a James Woods tweet works.

  40. waltherppk says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    It should be recognized is there is nothing chance or spontaneous about the “negative publicity protest stunts” that are being performed as part of CALCULATED propaganda psyops that has been a parallel operation, and another “prong” of attack continually used to attack Trump.

    Various protest “demonstration” bad publicity incidents are a DELIBERATE and calculated reinforcement of the same “counter-intelligence” operation that was tasked to fabricate the “Russia Collusion” frame up and NARRATIVE. Using these PROPAGANDA publicity stunt schemes are CLASSIC textbook psyops. Agents of the Deep State are paid instigators and provocateurs who execute various “protest” incidents. All of it is fabricated Propaganda theater. It is Psyops 100%.

  41. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    What’s puzzling to me about going after the women (although they went after Stephen Miller last week at dinner, also, and then targeted his home last night so it isn’t ALL women) is…why? Do they think the women will be cowed more easily? Maybe their women would be, I don’t know. But Trump women are strong.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Sylvia- I don’t think that’s the point. I think that the scumbags attacking the women are all punks, cowards and bullies who wouldn’t DARE attack a man for fear that they’d get the crap knocked out of them. Total lack of respect for WOMEN is the problem. Thank you Femi-Nazis.

  43. HB says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    If they want violence then the gun grabbing argument is void. I’m seeing in a very short time the libs are going to step too far with one of these escapades and someone ‘s going to get his head turned into a canoe. Then the video won’t surface

  44. tgmccoy says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Elaine is not afraid. Never dawns on the punks:”why is she not afraid..?”
    One of these days these klowns are going to open someone’s can of Whooparse..

