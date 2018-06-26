NSA Contractor Reality Winner Pleads Guilty to Stealing and Leaking Classified Documents…

Posted on June 26, 2018 by

26-year-old Ms. Reality Winner (what a goofy name),  “Reality Leigh Winner“, aka “Reality Winner” aka “Sara Winner“, aka “Sara Winners“,was an NSA contractor in June 2017 when she was arrested and charged under the Espionage Act for stealing classified documents and leaking them to the media.  Today she pleads guilty to one count of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.

GEORGIA – Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking classified information to journalists, pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Winner, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful retention and dissemination of national defense information.

Her plea agreement, signed June 19, says she’s facing a possible sentence of 63 months in jail and three years of supervised release. No date has been set yet for a sentencing hearing.

Winner was arrested in June 2017 for allegedly feeding a classified report with information on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election to a news outlet.

“I misused my clearance to print out the report…I did so of my own free will,” Winner said during Tuesday’s court hearing.

Winner was charged, under the Espionage Act, with removing classified material from a government facility and leaking it. According to court documents, Winner snuck the document out of a secure NSA facility by folding it and putting it in her pantyhose.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge asked Winner questions about her mental state. Winner disclosed she is taking antidepressant Zoloft and battling an eating disorder as well as depression.  She has been held at the Lincoln County Jail near Augusta, Ga.  (read more)

 

 

117 Responses to NSA Contractor Reality Winner Pleads Guilty to Stealing and Leaking Classified Documents…

  1. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Hopefully she gets the max as a warning to others.

    • kriseton says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

      So that when it’s Hillary’s turn, no one is shocked when she gets 25 years to life….

      • Carrie2 says:
        June 26, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        Kriseton, millions of us would be shocked if she doesn’t get hanged. No prison as too expensive on our taxes and further many can still work from inside to the outside. Dead and buried/cremated, whatever means they have no further powers!

      • MIKE says:
        June 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        Ghatdammit, why aren’t we talking sixty-three YEARS and then possible parole? How about a revival of an oldie but goodie; a brick wall, a blindfold, and ten riflemen, eight with blank rounds in their chambers and two with live? No one has to know who has the live rounds, remember? Ah, the good ole’ daze……

    • principled says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      I wonder why she did it. Was she planning on selling it to China? What?

    • Carrie2 says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:57 pm

      Earl & Pearl Tourist: so sad to see how 6 1/2 decades of control over our educational systems have inculcated in students grade school and thru higher education to become immoral, liars, cheats, liking either socialism or communism, but never taught our Constitution, Declaration of Independence, nor our Bill of Rights so they never learned to understand our America but only accept their sexual needs, any crime is no longer a crime if you think you are doing the right thing, and so much more. Thanks to those who attended the few schools we have to learn about America and with parents that enforced their becoming real citizens with love of country that also gave us VOLUNTEERS to join the military and many losing their lives for others in foreign lands. She is not really sorry for what she did because that is what she learned was okay! Now let her pay the maximum punishment which might help others of the same thinking to stop and rethink. I pray to God that be so.

      • Morpheus says:
        June 26, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        It’s funny you should mention volunteers in foreign lands. She was an Air Force translator of Farsi and a few other languages. Apparently she had a real talented tongue which is what got her the contracting job.

  2. Michael says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Well that’s a start!

  3. DanO64 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Another win.

  4. Michael says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    How about somebody look into Muller and Con-gress ?

  5. MVW says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Too low level to escape. If she was top tier, like Lois Lerner, Sessions would have given her a pass.

    • grandmaintexas says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm

      The paradigm shifted and she got left behind. Now the rest of them are trying to head off the Trump Train at the pass.

      We know how that goes. 😁 #MAGA!

      • yy4u says:
        June 26, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        She’s a “bone” as in “throw them a bone”. Both sides, Dem and Repub are determined to keep the status quot. (Why else is Romney running? Why else is Ryan retiring? So HIS seat can go to a Democrat who’ll hopefully impeach POTUS). We are delusional if we think anything will happen to Hillary OR Obama. The question now is how high up do “they” have to amputate to cut out the visible gangrene.

        This lady is a toe. She’s expendable. Strzok and Page are lower legs. They can go, too. Expendable. Comey is as high as they can possibly go. Nobody above him will be held accountable and I doubt Comey will be either.

        The Deep State/Globalist Rs and Ds are dedicated to maintaining the status quo they’ve been putting in place since Reagan. They cannot let the American people/masses know that for 3 decades we’ve been voting for Globalist D or Globalist R with the only winners being those who can game the system like Romney Bush Clinton Gates Zuckerberg etc which is why they hate POTUS so much. He was safe, protected by his billions, and yet he put us, we the people ahead of his cohorts. They can’t forgive that.

    • J-Mac says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      Go Jeff! Draining the Swamp!!

      That’s exactly why Trump put Sessions in charge of DOJ – so he could Drain the Swamp!!

      #MAGA

  6. auscitizenmom says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    I hope she does get jail time.

  7. HollowofHishand says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I want to know to whom she leaked it. Then I want that person charged with receiving stolen documents and endangering national security.

  8. jmclever says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I’ve been wondering what ever happened to Ms. Winner. I wonder if they went easy on her since she’s cute (her words at the time this all came out)

  9. wvcoalman says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I suspect that Winner, now a Loser, will become a jailhouse Whiner just like Weiner making lame excuses for her seditious actions.

    • Justbill says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

      LMAOROTF! How long did it take you to type this with no spelling errors? If you did it the first time, my hat is off to you. Well done!

    • ladypenquin says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:29 pm

      She has ruined the rest of her life, and since the Fascist party, known as the Democrats are losing ground while President Trump turns the U.S.S. America around, she is going to have a tough time finding a job when she gets out of prison.

      P.S. Ms. Winner, white women are the next most endangered species in this country – behind white men.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      Say that three times fast without laughing.

  10. jhynds says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Her best defense will be: not her fault, she was “Just Channeling Hillary”

  11. Orygun says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    At that rate, Hillary’s band of merry thieves should get several lifetimes. It seems like one of the early Wikileaks was Hillary telling them to remove the classification header before printing them out. That seems pretty cut and dry.

  12. Meadowbrook says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Ms. Winner is getting reality check…..

  13. Pat Frederick says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    okay can we use this case to turn the tide maybe and all those who mishandled or leaked classified info now get some punishment?
    time to start taking names and reclaiming our country from this anything goes lunacy of the left!

    • shannynae says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

      I suspect that a bigger fish above her was pulling some strings and possibly Ms Winner the Loser was obeying orders? Obeying willingly and gleefully. I wonder who that could be?

      • SharonKinDC says:
        June 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        Nah. She was just a pissed off millennial who thought she’d be heralded as a ‘winner’ if it ever got out.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        June 26, 2018 at 1:45 pm

        I think she really did do this of her own accord. It was in reaction to all the “muh Russia” hysteria early on. She saw this report and thought it was her duty to reveal it… so she did.

        Her mother is lauding her as a hero… trying to turn her into a Bradley Manning – which, of course, is ridiculous.

      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        June 26, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        It really does make a story to consider string-pulling.
        Off the top of her head, she has the idea to leak, and where to leak?

        Muh Russia continues to depend upon half-heard whispers leaked to the media – exactly like this.

        Clanton and the rest of the Communists always build a firewall or two between themselves and the dirty deeds.

        They could identify a likely candidate by examining a person’s social media.

        If this was all constructed, then: 1 sentence will be relatively light; 2: she will miraculously come into a chunk of money, such as a book advance.

  14. Piper says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Someone posted this video on the last thread and it is incredible!
    THIS is what we are doing in supporting President Trump!
    THIS is how we take back our country!

    Very uplifting and empowering!

    • shannynae says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      Thanks for posting this again Piper! It needs to be shared over and over again.

    • Justbill says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      This is a very powerful video. What are the chances of hacking the media with this broadcast on the evening news?

    • kaste668 says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      This was really good. Well worth the time to watch. This should be sent to POTUS.

    • deepdivemaga says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      Thanks for sharing, that was really great. WWG1WWA

    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      Call me a little skeptical of this….but then again, Sessions does have Huber working on the criminal side of this….out of Utah where the NSA data collection takes place and Grand Juries are friendly. Sure would be nice to unseal all of those indictments that have been sitting around for six to 10 months, wouldn’t it, in order to give this story line some credence?

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      Overall an excellent video. A minor quibble I have occurred at about the first 30 seconds, where it was stated these forces of darkness “were about to be permanently eradicated form the earth.”

      I would point out that scripturally there can be significant setbacks to Satan’s “New World Order”
      2Thessalonians 2:7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.

      during this dispensation of grace
      Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:

      However great our current victories, someday things will go downhill again. It will continue until the Lord Jesus Christ physically returns to the earth to set things straight.

      Zechariah 14:4 And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south.

      There is a “course of this world” followed by the children of disobedience”.

      Eph 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:

      Which is why we are supposed to be proclaiming the truth (salvation by the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ at Calvary as a free gift) while fighting the forces of darkness. That is the will of God for us.

      1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; 2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.

      3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; 4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.

      1Cor 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

      Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
      9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      June 26, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      God bless you, Piper. This was extremely stirring and powerful! Thank you for posting it so that we may share with others. Going to do that now.

    • The Boss says:
      June 26, 2018 at 2:41 pm

      I’m not a Q follower. Nor am I a Q basher. But this video almost repeats verbatim points I’ve made to others in the past few days. Enjoy the summer. The fall will interesting to say the very least.

      The bottom line? There IS a plan folks. A plan to win!

  15. bofh says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Winner snuck the document out of a secure NSA facility by folding it and putting it in her pantyhose.

    Major-league, big-time professional spycraft, that. WTF was in charge of “security” at that facility, and have they been suitably punished as well?

  16. JX says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    When does Comey get prosecuted like Sara Leigh?

  17. JX says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    “removing classified material from a government facility”

    Hillary Clinton. Still free. Still protected by the DOJ.

    • Bendix says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      Huma did that by putting stuff on her husband’s laptop.
      Anthony had no right to any of that.
      That’s why the MSM kept on calling it a “shared” computer.
      Because Huma putting that stuff on her own computer isn’t the same level of offense as giving it to her husband.
      They lived like kings, but when it came to electronics they were reduced to sharing, like poor people?
      They have the wrong half of that couple in federal prison.

    • Drogers says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      Retired Air Force here and for five years headed three different installations offices of classified (information/material) security.

      Having worked over 10 cases of unintentional mishandling of classified information I can assure the end result was always career ending; meaning that person(s) would never receive another promotion. Thankfully I never worked an intentional disclosure of classified information to an unauthorized individual but am certain a prison sentence, to its fullest degree of punishment, would have been attached.

      The fact Hillary walks free is galling beyond words and leaves me waiting for justiceI’ll never see.

  18. Bendix says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Isn’t this what Snowden was warning us of?
    NSA gathers anything and everything it wants, on all Americans, and then gives access to God only knows who.
    A woman with a severe eating disorder should have been given extra careful screening, as bulimia etc. are mental illnesses.
    I’m not saying someone with a minor form of mental illness can’t be an honest and competent employee. We all know that isn’t true.
    What I am saying is she should have been given an extra thorough psychological evaluation, as she was already exhibiting problems.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      She got her clearance solely because she is fluent in Farsi.

    • Anon says:
      June 26, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      There is a strong argument that people given a security clearance should be placed under total digital surveillance. They can do this by just putting it into their employment contract: “I accept the federal government recording including but not limited to the contents of my calls, emails, browsing at all times in perpetuity” etc. and “agree not to communicate with others through encrypted channels, nor have conversations out of reach of my government issued cell phone”.

      There are more than a million people with clearance to “classified” information.

  19. History Teaches says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    She’s the lowest hanging fruit, in a slam dunk case. But symbolic for what should be happening on the higher branches of the diseased tree if hate.

    BTW, the Supreme Court 5/4 vote should be a chilling warning about how real this civil war is. When even indisputable constitutional law is twisted and warped in sophistry by half the S.C. it means that there is no time to bask in just ‘winning.’ Full press counterattack against liberal culture must continue daily on every battlefield. From the courts to the media.

  20. SR says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    If she is within close circle of Hillary then she would get immunity before indictment. All girls should be strong like Hillary that can show middle finger to FBI/DOJ, both the parties and all the American that nobody can touch me .

  21. Linus in W.PA. says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    This poor dumb box probably found the fake/bogus information that the FBI/DOJ had created out of thin air to impede the Trumpet!!!

  22. booger71 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    This is why I hate:
    1. Civilian contractors in matters of National Security
    2. Civilian spy agencies

    • KBR says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      Add:
      Think tanks.

      If those actually in service to our government cannot think, they need to be tanked themselves.

      Think tanks are political hacks.

    • tgmccoy says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      Yep, I was pilot for a Civilian defense contractr-in the late ’70’s early 80’s.
      had to go through and my parents. Hades on toast to get my clearance.
      Now as she is an example, anyone can. Anyone…

  23. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I heard Maddow already has her booked. No doubt she cannot wait to get those massive paws of hers all over Ms Winner.

  24. Ryan Workman says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    The reality is Winner is a loser.

  25. MfM says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    No wonder we haven’t heard much about her it seems like she’s been on ice since last year. The story said “She has been held at the Lincoln County Jail near Augusta, Ga.”

    I hope that they don’t credit her with time served… unless they go with the upper range.

    • KBR says:
      June 26, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      She shoulda been shot like the traitor she is.

      Now that might deter further schemes, abd it also might be a start for the bigger cases.

  26. Mike says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    how much time did sandy burglar do for pretty much the same offense?

  27. Shiggz says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I dont know much about politicking but I do know ascots are for asshats.

  28. emet says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    No deals! You cooperate you get that nice Federal facility in Pennsylvania. You drag it out and squirm, you get the ugly place in Arizona

    • Richard Wicks says:
      June 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      In this mafia we call a government, “co-operating” means keeping your mouth shut, taking the wrap, and doing your time.

      We don’t have a government, and we certainly don’t have a legitimate justice system. If we did, Hillary Clinton would be in jail for the SAME EXACT CRIME.

  29. Popoy says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Weiner, Weinstein, Winner…. what the heck…

  30. peace says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    When is it going to be Brennan’s turn? His tweet today shows he’s getting very, very nervous.

  31. Carrie says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    This story has all the makings of a corny Lifetime Channel Movie Special. With that ridiculous name- it would be so easy to follow the plot of a young woman’s obsession to “find herself” and in the process became a lame convicted felon. A basic tale of warning for parents to stop their kids from falling for this resistance BS.

  32. Perot Conservative says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Possible 63 months? How about 63 months… PERIOD.

    I see she is now playing victim … depression, eating disorder… LOTS OF PEOPLE ARE DEPRESSED, THEY DON’T STEAL AND LEAK GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS!!!

  33. Concerned Virginian says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Now Ms. Winner will get a REAL dose of “Reality”.
    She is/was expendable “collateral damage” in the RussiaRussiaRussia hoax. She should be grateful she only gets jail time/later supervision. She may have escaped being part of the ClintonMachine Body Count.
    Who wrote that NSA report on “Russian hacking”? Any information from the fake Steele Dossier involved?
    How far up the food chain does that ONE SHEET of paper Winner printed out go?
    Is there a tie-in to what Mueller’s trying to do to destroy President Trump?

  34. LDave says:
    June 26, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    “But, more importantly, did she intend to break a law?”
    – James Comey

  35. Lucille says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Bring back hard labor. Busting rocks…better than Zoloft.

  36. Richard Wicks says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    When are they going to prosecute Hillary Clinton from removing classified information, and placing it on a public, unsecured, server?

    Don’t you love the 2 tiered just-us system. Pitchforks and torches are at the end of this..

  37. Newhere says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    I’ve got a different perspective — it’s nothing new for the Justice Department to throw the book at low-level leakers. The Obama DOJ set all-time records for cracking down on contractors, low-levels, and some higher-level employees who leaked stuff the administration didn’t like. That’s the thing. They weaponized leak prosecutions, showering some with an almighty wrath, all the while leaking themselves for personal or political gain.

    So I find no joy in Reality Winner getting years in prison. She clearly screwed up, and leaked with an agenda, and deserves consequences. But when I think of what the powerful have done and continue to do with impunity, it’s cold comfort to see a dumb, powerless kid get the hammer.

    (And before others misunderstand me, please note I’m NOT saying she doesn’t deserve it — I’m saying she’s powerless (which is a fact), dumb (which is an observation), and that her punishment brings me no joy (which is my own sentiment, apart from what I recognize as a legitimate exercise of the rule of law).

  38. RJ says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Who did she know to get this cushy government job? I couldn’t get one of these jobs if I lived to be 150 years old.

  39. Poundsand says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I wonder how many of the progressives who applauded her lawlessness are now standing beside her, asking how they can help her in her current situation. How many helped with her legal fees? How many helped pay for her rent and other costs while she was facing these charges? How many are there visiting her and helping to support her? How many will be there when she is released in 5 years?

    She was a tool. She wanted to believe she was doing something virtuous, that she was part of something bigger. But the day she was caught, her 7 days of support began to run it’s course and by the end of the week, a new story had taken over the narrative and her story was lost, only to be heard by her family and close friends.

    This is what happens to tools. They are useful for a time, but as soon as that usefulness wears off, they are abandoned. Some tools last longer than others, but all in the end find themselves alone. Who are some of these tools? Where are they now?

    Cindy Sheehan?
    Chelsea Manning?
    The list goes on and on.

  40. TNGal says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Love it. Trump just drives these people to even commit criminal acts! Remember that “Reality” did this at the beginning of the Resistance. Where are her chums now? She will have a lot of time to think about it in prison.

  41. Mlw says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Oh come on while incarcerated she will change her name to Unreality Winner and we the taxpayers will be on the hook for it’s gender reassignment surgery…or so it goes in my mind! Then she will become a he on us and upon release will run for office…not a stretch anymore!

  42. Cheeshead54016 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Keep the WINS coming. Not bored yet.

  43. FofBW says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Whoever received the info from her should be in jail also.

  44. cheryl says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    “Winner was charged, under the Espionage Act, with removing classified material from a government facility and leaking it.”

    And Comey walks free.

  45. David says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Five years and three months sounds about right to me. Just a fool terribly misguided who thought she was doing the right thing when she was doing the opposite. The shame is that the really evil doers who know exactly what they were doing like Hillary , Obama , and the upper levels of their associates all need life in solitary in a Supermax penitentiary.

  46. stpaulchuck says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    what are the odds she cried for days after Hagzilla lost the election??
    Now we need to catch the rest of the leakers and send them to jail as well.

  47. woohoowee says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I guess you could say she’s the Winner of a healthy dose of Reality, today.

