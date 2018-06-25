Monday June 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Take Refuge in the Lord”
No Other Doctrine But Right Division
For many years a family in a northern state lived on the banks of a river. As time passed, more children were added until the total was ten, plus the mother and the father. Each year as winter approached the father would gather the children to his side and, in no uncertain terms, explain that no one was to ever go out on the ice. One Monday, three of the children decided to walk across the frozen ice as a shortcut on their way to school. Some of the older children begged them not to, and reminded them of their Dad’s stern warning. “Nothing is going to happen to us. Just leave us alone. We’ll be just fine.” So off the three children went. Because the water was more shallow at first, the ice was quite thick. So, with a false sense of security, the three children began to run. Suddenly, the ice beneath their feet began to crack, and all three plunged into the icy water, never to be seen again. In a spiritual sense, many of God’s children are doing something very similar.
When the Apostle Paul writes to Timothy at Ephesus, he says, “I besought thee…that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine” (I Tim. 1:3). What one is taught doctrinally is of the utmost importance. That’s why Timothy was to be very careful himself to “hold fast the form of sound words which thou hast heard of me” (II Tim. 1:13), then “the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also” (II Tim. 2:2). If Timothy, and those teaching with him, were consistent about teaching no other doctrine other than what Paul taught, this sound doctrine would “save” (or deliver, I Tim. 4:16) all who heard it from spiritual error. But the opposite was also true. If anyone taught or exposed themselves to doctrines which were contrary to what Paul taught, it would have devastating effects. In other words, it would be like playing on thin ice……
[This entire article runs 13 paragraphs. Due to website guidelines asking us to refrain from posting large blocks of text, I will leave it to each reader to decide if they want to “right click and open in new tab” the provided link below for the entire piece]
……..Paul warned Timothy in II Timothy 4:3,4 that “the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine: but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears: and they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (a story or teaching that is untrue). In the days just before the Rapture, Grace teaching will not be popular. Even those who know it will begin to think these truths are boring. They will want something new, exciting, entertaining, something that will draw crowds. They will want to soft pedal Grace truth, and have itching ears for other doctrines. Many will abandon a church that stands for sound Pauline doctrine to attend other “ministries” less worthy of their loyalty. I wonder if one of the arguments won’t be that what they are doing makes them feel closer to God. In Grace circles we are continually hearing this explanation from those who are listening to doctrines that are not compatible with what Paul teaches. Recently, one ministerial student, one college student, and one older mature gentleman commented that attending a non-grace church made them feel like they were really worshipping God for the first time. The real issue is how does God feel about what doctrine they are now standing for and with? Now we are reminded of the Scripture that tells us “unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required” (Luke 12:48). Those of us who have been privileged to understand God’s Word rightly divided must stand true to what is true, and to allow our emotions to soar with the joy of doing what is right…
…. When it comes to spiritual matters, our feelings, experiences, or what is most popular is not a reliable guide for us to follow. Today God uses the instrument of His Word. It is unerring, if we are willing to rightly divide it and accept “no other doctrine” than what is taught by the inspired writings of the Apostle Paul. Stand true to Paul’s doctrines of grace.”
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/no-other-doctrine-but-right-division/
Great threader from Thomas Wictor, unabashed President Trump supporter.
Enjoy his brilliant and ironic snarkery!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1011087230968868865.html
Thanks for posting, Rock! Thomas’s insights are superb. His other threads at the bottom of the page are well worth reading also.
Apologies if already posted.
FBI Lovebirds : The Text Messages of Lisa Page & Peter Strzok done by actors
Nice to read about a teenager who was kind to a blind and deaf man on an airline flight.
Teen’s random act of kindness for blind and deaf man on airplane goes viral
A California teen stepped up to help a blind and deaf man who was alone on a flight and needed help communicating. Her random act of kindness has touched thousands of people who have seen her story shared by her mom on Facebook.
Clary Daly was on an Alaska Airlines flight with her mom Jane last week, but it wasn’t the plane they were supposed to be on. Their original flight home from Boston was canceled, and they had to race to make an earlier flight. Jane writes that they made a mad dash to the airport and just made it. Clara now believes the flight change was supposed to happen for a profound reason.
Shortly after takeoff, a flight attendant made an announcement, Jane says. She asked if anyone on the plane knew sign language. “Clara has been studying American Sign Language so she rang the flight attendant button,” Jane writes on Facebook. “They explained that the passenger was not only deaf, but also blind. The only way you can communicate with him was by signing into his hand.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/teens-random-act-of-kindness-for-blind-and-deaf-man-on-airplane-goes-viral/
Clara’s kindness, her specific skill and her being there at that precise time doesn’t seem “random” at all, does it. 🙂
big heart ❤
big smile
BIG GOD
I think God sent her.
Ephesians 6:10-16 New International Version (NIV)
The Armor of God
10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.
How To Photograph Reflections In Water (and other photography advice)
Convict Lake, California
https://digital-photography-school.com/how-to-photograph-reflections-in-water/
Mount Rainier, Washington
ICYMI…
Is Violence Next….?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/24/sarah-sanders-red-hen-experience-part-of-rising-le/
June 24, 2018
The pattern surely suggests such…..The left has a long such history, for 190 years, so far…
And there is this 16 notes June 24, 2018
Ben Cline sorry to Sarah Huckabee Sanders for ‘Meryl Streep’s cousin’ Stephanie Wilkinson’s rudeness
Well, well, well. Will small wonders never cease? Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of the Red Hen restaurant, who kicked Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family out for having the audacity to attempt to give her restaurant their business, is good ‘ole whack-a-mole Hollywood lefty Meryl Streep’s cousin. GUESS NUTS RUNS IN THE FAMILY, HUH? [like the pink pussy hatted boy father, toy boy, and boy mother….my boxed remark]
https://t.umblr.com/redirect?z=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtontimes.com%2Fnews%2F2018%2Fjun%2F24%2Fben-cline-sorry-sarah-huckabee-sanders-meryl-stree%2F&t=YjMzNzg4YTFkY2YyZDA3YmMxNTc1Y2M2MDdjNDllYjMxMWMxZDBkNyx0cndkRlNlSQ%3D%3D&b=t%3ArGWPZr3gmiO2RO94wNYPpg&p=http%3A%2F%2Fgop-tea-pub.tumblr.com%2Fpost%2F175226225612%2Fben-cline-sorry-to-sarah-huckabee-sanders-for
6 reasonable, sensible. viable steps using Singapore as a positive example…
A Real Solution To The Immigration Problem
June 24, 2018
https://www.libertynation.com/a-real-solution-to-the-immigration-problem/
🙂 Just came across this in the Apartment Owners Association Magazine.
Make Apartments Great Again – MAGA Cap
Members: $20.00
Non-Members:$25.00
After Six Days, Portland’s ICE Blockade Is A City Of More Than 80 Tents
June 23, 2018
http://www.wweek.com/news/2018/06/23/after-six-days-portlands-ice-blockade-is-a-city-of-more-than-80-tents/
“Occupy ICE now includes a medic’s office and a commissary, barricaded by wooden pallets.”
(and the mayor “sanctions” this SEDITION.)
the article calls this “a symbol of civic resistance to the president’s war at the border.”
more, at the link.
Lucky 13 ! Recep Tayyip Erdogan !
Erdogan Re-Elected As President Of Turkey, According To State-Run Media, Opposition Claims Manipulation
June 24, 2018
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-24/state-run-media-show-erdogan-commanding-lead-turkish-elections-opposition-refutes
election’s over ?
did he “win” it ?
the opposition is challenging the “initial results”…good luck with that.
