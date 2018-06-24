Sunday June 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Man from Uncle – So Long Mom – Tom Lehrer
Star Wars – Alla Rustica – Vivaldi – by Paul Kosinski
“The Arbiter” from Chess, for Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock Holmes
Jeremy Brett was the Man.
He was also a great singer. He played Freddie Einsford-Hill in the movie version of “My Fair Lady”.and did a terrific version of “On the Street Where You Live”. I loved Rex Harrison but in that case I would have definitely been Ready for Freddie.
I loved his Holmes. Have the whole series. Major tragedy when he died. Remember him in My Fair Lady well. Though still shocking it’s the same person.
He was touched and cursed by God, had terrible biochemical/mental health issues.
Christ The Son Of God
St. Paul opens his Epistle to the Romans by stating that the Lord Jesus Christ was “declared to be the Son of God with power,” or “powerfully declared to be the Son of God… by the resurrection from the dead” (1:4).
In Psa. 2:7, we have Christ, in prophecy, saying:
“I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto Me, Thou art My Son; this day have I begotten Thee.”
Our Lord was, of course, eternally one with the Father, but the word “begotten” here comes from Israel’s laws, referring to the time when the child was officially declared to be the father’s full-grown son.
But what day was He referring to? On what day did the Father officially proclaim:
“This day have I begotten Thee”?
The answer is found in Acts 13:33, where the Apostle states that God “raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second Psalm: Thou art My Son, this day have I begotten Thee.”
So our Lord was officially — and powerfully — declared to be the Son of God at His resurrection from the dead. But what did Paul mean in II Tim. 2:7,8, where he said:
“Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things. Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead ACCORDING TO MY GOSPEL.”
The answer is that the twelve had proclaimed Christ as the Son of David, to sit on David’s throne. Theirs was “the gospel of the kingdom.” But when the King and His kingdom were rejected, God raised up another apostle, Paul, to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
Christ was, indeed, raised from the dead to sit on David’s throne, and this will yet come to pass, but Paul has a message for us, here and now: that Christ was raised from the dead to certify our justification and to become the Head of “the Church which is His Body.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/christ-the-son-of-god/
Paul uses the possessive term “my gospel” three times in his epistles:
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
He did not preach the same message as the 12 apostles to the nation Israel, once “the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began” was revealed to him.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Those 12 apostles confined their ministry to Israel.
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
I hope to make it there someday.
Verse of the Day:
But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.
2 Thessalonians 3:3 NIV
He alone is my rock and my salvation, he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.
Psalm 62:2
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
“Concert” guitars are considered to be in a class by themselves. Entirely hand made by an individual luthier, the best of the best, they nonetheless usually have very distinctive tonal characteristics. Guitars from different makers can sound quite different despite both being well able to compliment a virtuoso’s on stage performance. For musicians, this is something that makes hand-made guitars so interesting . . . and so expensive. Here are two examples of very different concert guitars. The first one, made by Enrico Bottelli is a spruce top instrument that is built in style that is more reflective of Spanish made instruments made just before and after the turn of the last century. The second example is a guitar that was actually played by Andres Segovia. It was made in the Madrid workshops of Jose Ramirez and is a splendid example of a “modern” style concert guitar.
Since both were recorded by the same performer, apparently at the same time and place, and using the same recording equipment, we can get a good comparison at just how different, yet similar, these two fine guitars are. Where the Bottelli is lighter and has a sharper dynamic range, the Ramirez, having a larger body, has a deeper sound and a more uniform piano-like tone. Both are splendid instruments, just different.
Very good article, IMO. Originally posted in October 2015, but totally applicable today:
Christian, is the Unbeliever Your Enemy?
Short answer: In one sense, no. In another sense, maybe. In yet another sense, definitely yes.
https://orthosphere.wordpress.com/2015/10/07/christian-is-the-unbeliever-your-enemy/
Sooner Not Later
(Sung to the tune of Sooner or Later, by The Grass Roots)
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna charge ya
Sooner not later, in jail you will be livin’
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna get ya
Sooner not later, your sentence begins
It’s time to pay for your crime
Soon you will be do-ing time
You and all those that have been conspirin’
Your trial’s gonna begin
Though truths you try hard to bend
Grand Jury will find that you’ve been lyin’
Sooner not later, Huber will indict ya
Sooner not later, a plea you will be givin’
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna get ya
Sooner not later, your sentence begins
You thought that you would be fine
But all the evidence finds
You broke many laws then went in hidin’
You got yourself in this bind
Don’t make excuses or whine
Illegal for you to pick a side in
He’s been looking for crime
In all your work places
He’s been reading the crime
On your guilty faces
Now your wakin’ up
From your delusion
Now the justice starts
For all YOUR collusion
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna charge ya
Sooner not later, in jail you will be livin’
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna get ya
Sooner not later, your sentence begins
Your sentence begins
It’s time to pay for your crime
Soon you will be do-ing time
You and all those that have been conspirin’
Enjoy your time in the pen
No sympathy for you when
Your cellmate both loves and leaves you cryin’
Sooner not later, Huber will indict ya
Sooner not later, a plea you will be givin’
Sooner not later, Huber’s gonna get ya
Sooner not later, your sentence begins
Ha ha, love the Grass Roots! My girlfriends in HS took two of them to the Senior Prom!
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Wild Horses
Click to enlarge…lovely light and shadows…beautiful creatures….
