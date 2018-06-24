Mitt Romney -vs- Mike Kennedy Primary Runoff This Week – Tuesday June 26th…

There’s a strategy behind national corporate media not discussing the Utah Senate Primary runoff this coming Tuesday. The avoidance strategy is designed to support the scheming, self-interested, manipulative lying-liar-who-lies, Mitt Romney, over Utah state lawmaker Mike Kennedy. (Website Here) Romney is destined to replace Bob Corker as a staunch anti-Trump Senator. Romney supports all Decepticon causes.

Despite beating Romney in the Utah republican primary convention vote, Mike Kennedy is considered the underdog. Mail-in and in-person early voting started earlier this month. Only registered Republicans may vote in the GOP primary.

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney has spent nearly $2 million on his Republican primary election campaign, about five times that of his opponent Mike Kennedy. A state lawmaker from Alpine, Kennedy opened his wallet for the second time in the race, putting another $45,000 in his account on top of the $250,000 he previously loaned the campaign. (read more)

