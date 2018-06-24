Mitt Romney -vs- Mike Kennedy Primary Runoff This Week – Tuesday June 26th…

There’s a strategy behind national corporate media not discussing the Utah Senate Primary runoff this coming Tuesday. The avoidance strategy is designed to support the scheming, self-interested, manipulative lying-liar-who-lies, Mitt Romney, over Utah state lawmaker Mike Kennedy. (Website Here) Romney is destined to replace Bob Corker as a staunch anti-Trump Senator. Romney supports all Decepticon causes.
Despite beating Romney in the Utah republican primary convention vote, Mike Kennedy is considered the underdog. Mail-in and in-person early voting started earlier this month. Only registered Republicans may vote in the GOP primary.
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney has spent nearly $2 million on his Republican primary election campaign, about five times that of his opponent Mike Kennedy.
A state lawmaker from Alpine, Kennedy opened his wallet for the second time in the race, putting another $45,000 in his account on top of the $250,000 he previously loaned the campaign. (read more)
I’m sure that I’m not the only CTH reader who feels that calling Mitt Romney a, “scheming, self-interested, manipulative lying-liar-who-lies,” is too charitable a description…
LikeLiked by 45 people
You are correct, you are not alone.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I was thinking of a word that rhymes with Mitt.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Shaving cream? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8ffkDf0ol4
LikeLiked by 4 people
schitt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Double that!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely. When he came out against our VSG, he sealed his own fate. Utah will replace an idiot with an even bigger idiot.
Romney cannot imagine that he lost in 2012. His campaign strategy was an apology tour intro! Pathetic! Why can’t we elect true conservatives? Why can’t we run them? In the Carolinas we have a real problem. Graham, Burr, Tillis. All RINs. Need a conservative. The left coast is a joke. They need some serious voter culling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Of course he can believe he lost – he deliberately stopped campaigning after the first debate. I mean we’re in submarine captain territory here: “Dive! Dive! Dive!”
LikeLiked by 9 people
It was excruciating to have voted for Romney after he basically stopped campaigning against Obama. It was then that I first got an inkling of the UniParty. I finally started to wake up to the the sick truth that these scum buckets play games, take turns and connive against Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voting for Romney was painful, but better than McCain! At least Romney is NICE. I was so disgusted every election cycle–we start off with a strong field of great men and women running–people with some real promise–but somehow we ended up with these two losers. Thank goodness for DJT! What a great year it has been! Winning Bigly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure how many votes on the left coast are real at this point. I ‘live’ in Kali and while I still believe that a Conservative can no longer win a statewide office, I also believe that ‘the vote’ is not legitimate. There are too many illegals voting and too much control by the dem party. Even things that no one supports pass because that’s what our Kali masters want.
And no, this isn’t paranoia, it’s too much evidence… Google, “san pedro absentee ballots found”. Think of how many people had to wantonly ignore that.
What bothers me is that we can’t get good, Conservative Senators even in states that we effectively own – Utah, Arizona, South Carolina, etc..
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Why can’t we elect true conservatives?”
Beware of that term, “true conservative”.
We have globalists who claim to be a ‘true conservative’.
They drape themselves in that claim, to hide the fact that they are in league with the globalistas who seek to enslave us.
As a result…I cringe now, whenever I even see or hear the term ‘true conservative’.
It means nothing now.
To me, it’s a matter of ‘globalist or anti-globalist’.
Our President is anti-globalist.
That’s why the globalistas are trying so hard to destroy him.
Romney is a globalist.
The globalistas want him in the Senate to try to block the things that our President is trying to do for us.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agreed. Many have taken ‘the brand’ without understanding the principles.
Ronald Reagan was a real Conservative and understood the difference between “free trade” and “free and fair trade”.
Be careful with Globalists vs Ant-globalists, too. It’s easy to target the globalists, but there are plenty of leftists and anarchists who would correctly be called anti-globalists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In Alabama we have an anti-Trump Democrat running as a true conservative, and if that isn’t crazy enough hes almost better than the Uniparty Republican lobbyist he’s running against.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My condolences.
These days, we have to hold our noses and vote for the R anyway.
Because the alternative is so much worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Romney cannot imagine that he lost in 2012. ”
Romney was hired to maintain the status quo = Obama. Which he did by, first eliminating all the other GOP candidates, and then throwing the election to Obama. Romney did that to keep ObamaCare in effect, all the other candidates said they would get rid of it. Who wants ObamaCare maintained – the US Chamber of Commerce – so now you know who supported Obama’s presidency and who hires Mitt.
Mitt Romney will never represent the people of Utah
This time his job description will be to disrupt Donald Trump’s presidency any way he can, think of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell on steroids.
I pray Utah will see through this and rebuff Romney. It will take a humiliating defeat in order to get rid of Romney permanently as in his mind and the mind of those who hired him he was successful in 2012.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caius, calling Romney that is a very good start. Sundance has a way with words. That’s such a gift. It is not only accurate but makes reading so interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD forgot “carpetbagger”…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Romney is a veliko Govno. Make you own conclusion in what I said and it is not very PC and nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me help, that be great s..t, rhymes with Mitt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caius, please add to the list that Mittens will gladly throw USA under the bus to increase the personal fortune.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sad thing we probably al supported Romney in 2012. Son of a gun should have won that winnable race, but now that we have Trump, I thank God Almighty he lost!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Annnnnd Paul Ryan would have been VP. Uggggh!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
+ dog abuser, Bain Capital scum & arguably the worst, globalist or as I prefer to say, glowbullshit.
LikeLike
What does that tell you the 2008 and 2012 GOP candidates are now very much disliked; which I unfortunately for which I voted.
LikeLike
“A UtahPolicy.com poll of likely Republican voters last month showed Romney with a 43-point lead over Kennedy.”
Even assuming slanted polling, that’s a huge lead.
Then again, HRC was a done deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t believe that poll for a second, I live here I don’t see any support for Romney but a lot for Kennedy!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I sure hope you are right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eric Cantor was in the same position in 2014. Huge lead. Huge bank account. And he was primaried by someone with even less money than Kennedy has.
LikeLiked by 8 people
TPTB globalists and uniparty use manufactured polls as cover for their election and voter fraud they regularly conduct when their candidate is a loser to the ACTUAL voters
LikeLike
43 points? Are the people of Utah really that brainwashed?
LikeLike
.
LikeLike
We got lucky that he did not win in 2012. I voted 3rd party because i knew Romney was a white Obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
I voted for Romney..but knowing what I know today, I guess we were screwed either way!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally screwed and knowing it or half screwed and only thinking it.
Bozo was the eye opener many needed. He gave us PDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
at this point its hard not to think that Johnson wouldnt have been better than McCain, Romney, Obama or Clinton(and bernie of course), I mean how much damage could a blazer in the Oval Office really due compared to that bunch of traitors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
@jmuniz1 – I voted for “pothead” Gary Johnson myself – I knew he wouldn’t win, but I always vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember the foreign policy debate. It boiled down to they agreed on the policy but Obama was being too weak and Romney was being irresponsible. It was not about a different approach. It was how much of the same policy would be enough. I felt sick after watching it.
LikeLike
Romney kept saying Obama was “feckless”. I don’t even know what “feck” is.
LikeLike
Finally, a Kennedy worth voting for!
The timing has been rough for me to help much. I’ve sent his campaign what I could. He just isn’t raising any money. I’d think this is one where a PDJT tweet could help.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good for you! The problem is that our President endorsed the POS already. I trust our President 100% so there is a reason he is doing so. The good news is that we are going to be a Senate seat or two away from a supermajority or we will have enough Republicans for a supermajority. Meaning this POS’s influence will be greatly diminished.
Especially with Flake, Corker and Lucifer exiting stage right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump did the same thing in Alabama by endorsing McConnell’s pick Luther Strange. The people hated Strange and couldn’t understand why he (Trump) didn’t support Mo Brooks. The end result was a terribly flawed pervert running against the whole world, as the republican establishment supported the establishment DEMOCRAT Doug Jones. They would rather have a democrat from the Uniparty then a conservative any day of the week and twice on Sundays. I want to believe President Trump just gets horrible advice from “advisors” who don’t know crap about America outside the DC beltway. But, he saw very clearly what happened in Alabama, and why it happened….for him to then make the same mistake by endorsing Mittens? No, he has a reason, but its lost on the rest of us. Mittens probably promised Trump something good, but he’s lying of course. If he wins, he’ll be another McConnell bee-ich for sure.
LikeLike
The advisors arent IDIOTS. They know ECACTLY what they are doing.
During every administration, but especially ‘R’ administration, the uniparty embrds as many of ‘their’ people as they can.
Almost ALL of Reagans advisors strongly urged him NOT to say “Tear down this wall!”
DJT has done much to purge his admin of these planted embeds, but still has many more. And, unfortunately, he ‘has’ to work with Natl. RNC.
His advisors advise him to go with the ‘electable’ R candidate, rather than the most ‘economic nationalist/populist.
Which means the hack. GOPe, Rino.
Basically, wish he would look at who McConnell is backing, in primary, and back other.
I really think Bannon was a ‘plant’, biggest leaker, and once out started what I think was a phony populist primary movement, in order to preempt or discredit a genuine one.
LikeLike
Never trust a mouse….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my must get eyes checked. Found the cat never seen the mouse it was overshadowed by a rat 🐀 on the right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would love to have been a fly on the wall witnessing this interesting dinner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only person in DC I trust is Trump or one of his die hard supporters like – but not limited to – Stephen Miller. The rest of then have to prove they’re more interested in the well being of the country than their personal bank accounts and power base.
I’m looking for the same Profiles in Courage that our wonderful POTUS displays everyday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Confusion on my part – maybe I missed something, but has not President Trump “endorsed” Mitt Romney?
I’m sure the good people of Utah will make the right decision, but in my opinion Romney in the senate will present all sorts of resistance problems for our President, as I see Romney as a “never-Trumper” and RINO.
(sigh)
LikeLiked by 3 people
He sent out a weak “endorsement” once several weeks back. (which pi$$ed me off a bit).
And then never mentioned it again.
And yeah, Romney’s *definitely* a Virtue Signaling Never Trump UniParty guy. ugh.
Hope Kennedy wins. Him we need. Mitt we can do without. We got plenty of “Mitts” already.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish VSGPDJT would send out a “Vote your conscience” tweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would bet the farm that the President already has all the goods he needs on Romney and that Romney knows it. If he goes too far with his resistance, the President will come down on his head like a ton of bricks. Romney will not recover.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, I was wondering if I dreamed that.
After this announcement from Romney today…I hope that our President will withdraw his support for this back-stabbing globalist weasel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wheatie, if you read the article, Romney is totally playing to both sides of the fence in Utah. Those that are still angry at Trump for the Access H tape but like his policies NOW and those that always were with Trump…Romney knows he can’t lose their vote. What he doesn’t realize is that he has already lost their vote knowing he is playing both sides.
These elitists do not get that the R party is no longer or at least the party of the 90’s and 2000’s. This is now Trump’s Party as the early Reagan years were HIS Party and the elitists like his VP had to conform to Reagan’s way or lose.
FYI…The Salt Lake Tribune is the leftist paper in Utah and the Deseret News is typically the conservative paper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney is hoping pick up Dem votes, too.
Dems in Utah probably know that it is hopeless to get a win there.
So they would prefer the anti-Trump Romney, to the pro-Trump Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to be a registered R to vote. So unless they jump over to vote for him but I don’t see that happening for Romney.
Always love to read your input Wheatietoo though my commenting is few but I am here lurking and reading posts daily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, navysquid…I always look forward to reading you comments as well.
So tomorrow’s primary is a ‘closed’ type of primary then.
In some states, voters can switch parties right up to the date of the election.
I hope Utah isn’t like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I remember correctly, Utah went with Trump in 2016 (not with McMullin).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Overall 2016 Utah Presidential Election Results
R-D. Trump 45.9% 452,086
D-H. Clinton 27.8% 274,188
U-E. McMullin 21.0% 207,288
L-G. Johnson 3.4% 33,142
U-J. Stein 0.8% 7,695
(found this through Google)
LikeLiked by 5 people
BUT…..
Utah was a disappointment in the primaries… Trump came THIRD!!
Ted Cruz 69.2%
John Kasich 16.8
Donald J. Trump 14.0
Marco Rubio 0
Those were the days… LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump gets scoops… Mitt on a diet (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)?
LikeLiked by 5 people
ROTFL at President Trump’s bowl. haha 😀
Wasn’t this an interview dinner for some important position and we all held our breath until we found out he didn’t get an offer?
LikeLiked by 3 people
S.O.S., wasn’t it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you are correct or close enough. 😉 Thank you.
I should have googled it first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You reminded me of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Romney leaves the WH after interview for SoS job….
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOL! Too funny, Rumpole.
And thanks for answering my “thinking out loud” question with a meme. haha Must ask more questions, I could get used to this. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome, Molly 🙂
BTW
For those who don’t realize… WP reduces image size to fit. If you click on the image you can see the original size…. looks much better
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting hand placements…
LikeLike
Didn’t something come out recently that Romney and McCain were involved in the original financing of the dossier? Something about McCain paying Romney to do that anit-Trump speech before the election?
LikeLike
No Name didn’t need to pay Romney to get Romney to dis Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rooting for for Mike Kennedy 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Voted for Kennedy and sent him a donation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t vote for him but sent him a donation. Looking forward to the day that the Church of LDS gets a little sunlight –the Mormon church likes the benefits of illegal aliens ALOT. Crime in Salt Lake City has skyrocketed. http://archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id=5006677&itype=CMSID
LikeLike
I just signed up to make phone calls Monday night. If anyone is retired or has the day tomorrow to make phone calls from your home, everything helps.
https://www.kennedyforutah.com/volunteer-from-home/
LikeLike
FWIW
According to the failing New York Times…
Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate and a critic of Mr. Trump, is expected to cruise to victory in the primary and general elections.
Of course it would be a BONUS to prove the Failing NY Times wrong 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
he was supposed to cruise to victory at the state convention and their not even be a run off. Romney was supposed to of already won according to everyone yet he cant seem to get an election victory out side of Massachusetts.
I have no idea how solid his lead is but given his best chance to win was under the party elite at state convention and he could not pull it off does not speak well for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We know that Romney will be a traitor to MAGA. Vote Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry to bother, but does someone have the official website where we can donate to this fine man?
LikeLike
https://www.kennedyforutah.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!!!
LikeLike
Double 👍👍
LikeLike
I gave $100- it is my penance for having voted for evil Romney before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tossed Kennedy the same amount of cabbage for the same reason. Hopefully Utah gets smart.
LikeLike
Just sent a donation, too.
LikeLike
Read Sundance’s first paragraph. The link to Kennedy’s website is there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here, make calls tomorrow night.
https://www.kennedyforutah.com/volunteer-from-home/
LikeLike
PLEASE UTAH DO YOUR JOB. Don’t add any new swamp creatures to the swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
covfefe999: Swamp creatures are below Mitt. Mitt is a swamp yacht.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This race will tell what kind of people vote in Utah. I pray it is not the type of people that will vote for Romney!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And watch the voting machines!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, Kennedy won’t get within 15 points of Romney. Romney practically is seen as a Holy Prophet in Utah. Name recognition alone will overwhelm Kennedy.
Just the way it is. Which is why there is no coverage of this race. Deny Kennedy even a long shot chance by making sure race is not worthy of coverage.
LikeLike
If Romney is seen as such a ‘Holy Prophet’ in Utah, why did he come in 2nd place – with Mike Kennedy in 1st – at the Convention?
Why did someone with ‘name recognition’ not ‘overwhelm’ Kennedy when he had the chance?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The convention is attended by activists.
The primary will see many more folks who are not nearly as “engaged”. All they will see is Romney on the ballot and vote for him.
Look….I’m not a Romney fan! Would love to see Kennedy win.
But it’s not……going…….to…….happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my comment below…I still have a lot of family there and they think along more of what I wrote below…Romney’s time is past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
L4grasshopper–do you live in Utah to know this first hand?
LikeLike
It would be so cool if the fake Romney lost.
LikeLike
Once again, the Repubs are not financially supporting MAGA candidates.
Donate ONLY directly to candidates!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No more:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I, too, remember some “thread pulled” that tied ‘ol Mitt and worthless McCain together with a neat bow….2 peas in the same pod is what I thought at the time.
We also remain to see any direct action from this Asst. US Attorney assigned to the IG from Utah, eh?… not holding my breath on that one either!
Those with twiter and FB accounts should be beating the bushes for this sword bearer.
Check-6
LikeLike
Mitt Romney was supposed to cruise through the caucus. He Didn’t. Those that voted for Kennedy are not going to flip to Romney. Those that voted for Meyers will not vote for for Romney.
LikeLike
A word to the wise to Mike Kennedy if he wins: Stay away from State Route 17.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If he wins he should drive around in an 18 wheeler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He probably did kill that guy’s wife.
LikeLike
Try being more vague.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought we all knew about this ad:
https://ivn.us/2012/08/11/mitt-romney-campaign-fumbles-romney-killed-my-wife-ad/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Color me dumb but I was under the impression that traitor mitt still lived in Massachusetts. If he moved to Utah 5 minutes before he announced his candidacy I missed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He probably has a mansion complete with car elevator in Park City too.
LikeLike
Moved back to Utah in late 2013 I believe.
LikeLike
Back? I thought he was from Michigan, also Mexico somewhere back there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know a total of two people in Utah and I just sent my endorsement of Kennedy to them, for what it’s worth. I do what I can within my realm of influence!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Originally from Utah, but I think Kennedy may surprise on this board with a win. Utahns love Romney from his days of turning around the 2002 Olympics and voted for him in droves in 2008 and 2012; however, I think they have seen Romney’s days are over and even Gov Herbert was heaping praise on Pres Trump at the Gov’s meeting the other day and what Pres Trump has done for the state of Utah. Kennedy is for the Trump agenda.
I think that this may fall into the close and even upset column for Kennedy who is an R leader in the state.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If I remember correctly, Romney waited to pick up and establish residency in Utah only after Hatch announced he would not run for re-election. Does Romney care more about the people of Utah or the power associated with a six year term in the Senate?
LikeLiked by 4 people
deplorable: Romney is a globalist Uniparty chess piece. The global chessmasters put Romney in the Utah square.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitt only wants to be able to publicly diss PDJT from a position of power in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing says Good Luck Mike! like a campaign contribution
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed and answered
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are fewer politicians I loathe more than Mitt Romney. Please, Utah, defeat this POS carpetbagger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is where Romney and HRC are similar…though Romney has had his Deer Valley home in Utah for years…Romney and HRC were never from the states they SELECTED to run for Senate (Utah and NY) respectively. Let’s hope THIS Kennedy can beat Romney.
What the GOPer’s do not realize is that it is now the Trump Party and not the R Party. The R’s are done, they just do not know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did my part this past week and voted for Dr. Kennedy. Strange thing, when I was dropping my run-off ballot off at the PO, there was a lady with a stack of ballots (just like mine). She may have been dropping off ballots for an Old-Folks Home or something, but when I said hi to her, she acted very strangely. My 9yo Daughter was with me and she noticed it too.
I had left my cell in my vehicle and I was kicking myself in the butt that I wasn’t in a position to video the very suspicious encounter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now for a theory, for what reason does Romney need to run for senate, does he need to run so he can primary Potus in 2020? I smell Kristol in this whole thing, Romney had his day, he lost, why didn’t he just go away and enjoy his life, hmmm, i smell a rat.
LikeLike
Why is he running? Ego. Would love to see him get beat by a fellow Morman. Then maybe he would finally fade off into the sunset.
LikeLike
Please people of Utah, do not elect the reptile in human skin named Mittens Romney. America needs you to do the right thing this week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitty the Moral Midget is wearing way too much makeup…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 year old pic of old Mitty…….
LikeLike
Two words to describe that lyin POS walking Penguin….Jeff Flake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We in Arizona are SO GLAD he (Flake) is retiring from the Senate. I couldn’t stand both he and McCain and every chance they took to take a shot at our Pres and the party THEY are supposed to represent. Great leadership guys!! /s
I personally am voting for Kelli Ward and hope that we can finally get some Trump supporting Senators back in AZ again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitt Romney is the white half of Obama. A globalist douche in a suit with too much pomade in his hair who makes a shady used car salesman look like Honest Abe. He’s a rootless scumbag with no allegiance to any place. Is he from Massachusetts? Utah? I thought he was claiming Michigan because his daddy ran it for a while. Didn’t the Romney clan flee to Mexico so they could practice polygamy like a bunch of muslims? Is Mexico the home of the Romneys? Who knows. He’ll just claim he’s from whatever place he thinks is most ripe for the fleecing. Maxine Waters is a community agitator thug. She’s the black half of Obama. If Mittens and Maxine had a baby it would be Barry. Mittens/Maxine, Bush/Clinton, same/same, two sides of the globalist coin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let us pray the good people of Utah don’t vote for the carpetbagger. We are talking about a man who gave us four more years of BHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The electorate doesn’t have a clue what is going on despite 25 years of Limbaugh and Hannity. Whoops, I meant ‘because of’ not despite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Treeper posted this story from aim4truth.org, and my apologies for not attributing, however, there are a lot of horrible old liasons working against Americans and the rest of our fellow world travelers.
If anyone can shed light on this, I would appreciate it!
“Paine: You are pointing at one of the most shocking things that we have discovered recently. In working with Americans for Innovation, the American Intelligence Media found out that there is a very well-hidden but very powerful patent that was written by a man named Richard Walker. Essentially when you hear about the ‘Internet of things’ usually they are talking about your office in your house. No. We are talking about a device. QRS11 is the device that is put into every single plane, train, car and everything that moves. It’s put into every missile and every nuclear missile. Everything has this in it.
Hillary Clinton’s law firm, Rose Law Firm, handled this in Little Rock, Arkansas, and this thing is worldwide. It has a chip in it, and it can be told to stop. It’s a gyroscope, and it’s got a little crystal chip in it, but it is also a gyroscope. It determines altitude, speed, and your location. Inside of it is a kill switch. At the same time that they were developing the kill switches for IBM, they also developed the kill switches for everything that QRS11, which a company called BI Electronics developed. Hillary was in the law firm that developed this further and further and further until eventually it brought in George H.W. Bush, Robert Mueller, and Mitt Romney’s Bain capital. It brought in all the crooked money to invest in this patent.”
https://aim4truth.org/2018/03/11/anatomy-of-the-deep-state/
LikeLike
Dog Wars Escalate: Barack Obama Ate Dog Meat
headshot
By Arthur Delaney
For the first time, the Mitt Romney campaign is fighting back in the War on Dogs.
The Daily Caller’s Jim Treacher posted a blog item Tuesday with an excerpt from President Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “Dreams From My Father,” in which Obama writes of eating dog meat when he was a little boy in Indonesia.
“With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy). Like many Indonesians, Lolo followed a brand of Islam that could make room for the remnants of more ancient animist and Hindu faiths. He explained that a man took on the powers of whatever he ate: One day soon, he promised, he would bring home a piece of tiger meat for us to share.”
Treacher brought out the excerpt as a way of responding to a weird old story that has haunted Romney’s presidential ambitions since the Boston Globe first reported it in 2007. The story goes like this: In 1983, Romney strapped the family dog’s crate to the roof of the car for a 12-hour drive from Massachusetts to Canada because there was no room in the car. During the trip, the dog, an Irish Setter named Seamus, suffered the “runs,” as Ann Romney put it this week. Her husband coolly pulled over to hose off the dog and the car, then kept driving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can contribute only a token to Mike Kennedy but I will.
I also wish I knew some former Massachusetts DimRats living in Utah – if treepers know any, please tell them there is a Kennedy running and that this is their chance to vote for another one! 😆
(Kidding because they would have had to switch to Republican to do so. But it was always so sadly hilarious the way clueless Dims on the street in MA would check a box for Kennedy, any Kennedy, because of Jack, as if it were 1960 all over again.)
I think Mike Kennedy is the real deal, for a change – better than his name!
LikeLike
I just signed up to make phone calls from home tomorrow evening. Anyone else who has time, it will be helpful.
https://www.kennedyforutah.com/volunteer-from-home/
LikeLike