Mitt Romney -vs- Mike Kennedy Primary Runoff This Week – Tuesday June 26th…

Posted on June 24, 2018 by

There’s a strategy behind national corporate media not discussing the Utah Senate Primary runoff this coming Tuesday. The avoidance strategy is designed to support the scheming, self-interested, manipulative lying-liar-who-lies, Mitt Romney, over Utah state lawmaker Mike Kennedy.  (Website Here)  Romney is destined to replace Bob Corker as a staunch anti-Trump Senator.  Romney supports all Decepticon causes.

Despite beating Romney in the Utah republican primary convention vote, Mike Kennedy is considered the underdog.  Mail-in and in-person early voting started earlier this month. Only registered Republicans may vote in the GOP primary.

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney has spent nearly $2 million on his Republican primary election campaign, about five times that of his opponent Mike Kennedy.

A state lawmaker from Alpine, Kennedy opened his wallet for the second time in the race, putting another $45,000 in his account on top of the $250,000 he previously loaned the campaign. (read more)

135 Responses to Mitt Romney -vs- Mike Kennedy Primary Runoff This Week – Tuesday June 26th…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    I’m sure that I’m not the only CTH reader who feels that calling Mitt Romney a, “scheming, self-interested, manipulative lying-liar-who-lies,” is too charitable a description…

    • Minnie says:
      June 24, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      You are correct, you are not alone.

    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Absolutely. When he came out against our VSG, he sealed his own fate. Utah will replace an idiot with an even bigger idiot.
      Romney cannot imagine that he lost in 2012. His campaign strategy was an apology tour intro! Pathetic! Why can’t we elect true conservatives? Why can’t we run them? In the Carolinas we have a real problem. Graham, Burr, Tillis. All RINs. Need a conservative. The left coast is a joke. They need some serious voter culling.

      • Rhoda R says:
        June 24, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        Of course he can believe he lost – he deliberately stopped campaigning after the first debate. I mean we’re in submarine captain territory here: “Dive! Dive! Dive!”

        • grandmaintexas says:
          June 24, 2018 at 10:00 pm

          It was excruciating to have voted for Romney after he basically stopped campaigning against Obama. It was then that I first got an inkling of the UniParty. I finally started to wake up to the the sick truth that these scum buckets play games, take turns and connive against Americans.

          • CA M says:
            June 24, 2018 at 11:16 pm

            Voting for Romney was painful, but better than McCain! At least Romney is NICE. I was so disgusted every election cycle–we start off with a strong field of great men and women running–people with some real promise–but somehow we ended up with these two losers. Thank goodness for DJT! What a great year it has been! Winning Bigly!

      • SteveC says:
        June 24, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        I’m not sure how many votes on the left coast are real at this point. I ‘live’ in Kali and while I still believe that a Conservative can no longer win a statewide office, I also believe that ‘the vote’ is not legitimate. There are too many illegals voting and too much control by the dem party. Even things that no one supports pass because that’s what our Kali masters want.
        And no, this isn’t paranoia, it’s too much evidence… Google, “san pedro absentee ballots found”. Think of how many people had to wantonly ignore that.

        What bothers me is that we can’t get good, Conservative Senators even in states that we effectively own – Utah, Arizona, South Carolina, etc..

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 24, 2018 at 9:26 pm

        “Why can’t we elect true conservatives?”

        Beware of that term, “true conservative”.

        We have globalists who claim to be a ‘true conservative’.
        They drape themselves in that claim, to hide the fact that they are in league with the globalistas who seek to enslave us.

        As a result…I cringe now, whenever I even see or hear the term ‘true conservative’.
        It means nothing now.

        To me, it’s a matter of ‘globalist or anti-globalist’.

        Our President is anti-globalist.
        That’s why the globalistas are trying so hard to destroy him.

        Romney is a globalist.
        The globalistas want him in the Senate to try to block the things that our President is trying to do for us.

        • SteveC says:
          June 24, 2018 at 9:49 pm

          Agreed. Many have taken ‘the brand’ without understanding the principles.

          Ronald Reagan was a real Conservative and understood the difference between “free trade” and “free and fair trade”.

          Be careful with Globalists vs Ant-globalists, too. It’s easy to target the globalists, but there are plenty of leftists and anarchists who would correctly be called anti-globalists.

        • socialdave2015 says:
          June 24, 2018 at 10:35 pm

          In Alabama we have an anti-Trump Democrat running as a true conservative, and if that isn’t crazy enough hes almost better than the Uniparty Republican lobbyist he’s running against.

      • Betty says:
        June 24, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        “Romney cannot imagine that he lost in 2012. ”

        Romney was hired to maintain the status quo = Obama. Which he did by, first eliminating all the other GOP candidates, and then throwing the election to Obama. Romney did that to keep ObamaCare in effect, all the other candidates said they would get rid of it. Who wants ObamaCare maintained – the US Chamber of Commerce – so now you know who supported Obama’s presidency and who hires Mitt.

        Mitt Romney will never represent the people of Utah

        This time his job description will be to disrupt Donald Trump’s presidency any way he can, think of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell on steroids.

        I pray Utah will see through this and rebuff Romney. It will take a humiliating defeat in order to get rid of Romney permanently as in his mind and the mind of those who hired him he was successful in 2012.

    • Rebcalntx says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Caius, calling Romney that is a very good start. Sundance has a way with words. That’s such a gift. It is not only accurate but makes reading so interesting.

    • donna kovacevic says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      Romney is a veliko Govno. Make you own conclusion in what I said and it is not very PC and nice.

    • Ray Runge says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Caius, please add to the list that Mittens will gladly throw USA under the bus to increase the personal fortune.

    • dufrst says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Sad thing we probably al supported Romney in 2012. Son of a gun should have won that winnable race, but now that we have Trump, I thank God Almighty he lost!

    • dayallaxeded says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      + dog abuser, Bain Capital scum & arguably the worst, globalist or as I prefer to say, glowbullshit.

    • Peter says:
      June 24, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      What does that tell you the 2008 and 2012 GOP candidates are now very much disliked; which I unfortunately for which I voted.

  2. All Too Much says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    “A UtahPolicy.com poll of likely Republican voters last month showed Romney with a 43-point lead over Kennedy.”

    Even assuming slanted polling, that’s a huge lead.
    Then again, HRC was a done deal.

  3. jmuniz1 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    We got lucky that he did not win in 2012. I voted 3rd party because i knew Romney was a white Obama

  4. SteveC says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Finally, a Kennedy worth voting for!

    The timing has been rough for me to help much. I’ve sent his campaign what I could. He just isn’t raising any money. I’d think this is one where a PDJT tweet could help.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Good for you! The problem is that our President endorsed the POS already. I trust our President 100% so there is a reason he is doing so. The good news is that we are going to be a Senate seat or two away from a supermajority or we will have enough Republicans for a supermajority. Meaning this POS’s influence will be greatly diminished.

      Especially with Flake, Corker and Lucifer exiting stage right.

      • De Oppresso Libre says:
        June 24, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        President Trump did the same thing in Alabama by endorsing McConnell’s pick Luther Strange. The people hated Strange and couldn’t understand why he (Trump) didn’t support Mo Brooks. The end result was a terribly flawed pervert running against the whole world, as the republican establishment supported the establishment DEMOCRAT Doug Jones. They would rather have a democrat from the Uniparty then a conservative any day of the week and twice on Sundays. I want to believe President Trump just gets horrible advice from “advisors” who don’t know crap about America outside the DC beltway. But, he saw very clearly what happened in Alabama, and why it happened….for him to then make the same mistake by endorsing Mittens? No, he has a reason, but its lost on the rest of us. Mittens probably promised Trump something good, but he’s lying of course. If he wins, he’ll be another McConnell bee-ich for sure.

        • Dutchman says:
          June 24, 2018 at 11:11 pm

          The advisors arent IDIOTS. They know ECACTLY what they are doing.
          During every administration, but especially ‘R’ administration, the uniparty embrds as many of ‘their’ people as they can.

          Almost ALL of Reagans advisors strongly urged him NOT to say “Tear down this wall!”

          DJT has done much to purge his admin of these planted embeds, but still has many more. And, unfortunately, he ‘has’ to work with Natl. RNC.

          His advisors advise him to go with the ‘electable’ R candidate, rather than the most ‘economic nationalist/populist.

          Which means the hack. GOPe, Rino.
          Basically, wish he would look at who McConnell is backing, in primary, and back other.

          I really think Bannon was a ‘plant’, biggest leaker, and once out started what I think was a phony populist primary movement, in order to preempt or discredit a genuine one.

  5. rumpole2 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Never trust a mouse….

    • litlbit2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Oh my must get eyes checked. Found the cat never seen the mouse it was overshadowed by a rat 🐀 on the right.

    • Mr. Morris says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      I would love to have been a fly on the wall witnessing this interesting dinner.

    • margarite1 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      The only person in DC I trust is Trump or one of his die hard supporters like – but not limited to – Stephen Miller. The rest of then have to prove they’re more interested in the well being of the country than their personal bank accounts and power base.

      I’m looking for the same Profiles in Courage that our wonderful POTUS displays everyday.

  6. bleep21k says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Confusion on my part – maybe I missed something, but has not President Trump “endorsed” Mitt Romney?

    I’m sure the good people of Utah will make the right decision, but in my opinion Romney in the senate will present all sorts of resistance problems for our President, as I see Romney as a “never-Trumper” and RINO.

    (sigh)

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      He sent out a weak “endorsement” once several weeks back. (which pi$$ed me off a bit).

      And then never mentioned it again.

      And yeah, Romney’s *definitely* a Virtue Signaling Never Trump UniParty guy. ugh.

      Hope Kennedy wins. Him we need. Mitt we can do without. We got plenty of “Mitts” already.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      I would bet the farm that the President already has all the goods he needs on Romney and that Romney knows it. If he goes too far with his resistance, the President will come down on his head like a ton of bricks. Romney will not recover.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      Thanks, I was wondering if I dreamed that.

      After this announcement from Romney today…I hope that our President will withdraw his support for this back-stabbing globalist weasel.

      • navysquid says:
        June 24, 2018 at 10:17 pm

        Wheatie, if you read the article, Romney is totally playing to both sides of the fence in Utah. Those that are still angry at Trump for the Access H tape but like his policies NOW and those that always were with Trump…Romney knows he can’t lose their vote. What he doesn’t realize is that he has already lost their vote knowing he is playing both sides.

        These elitists do not get that the R party is no longer or at least the party of the 90’s and 2000’s. This is now Trump’s Party as the early Reagan years were HIS Party and the elitists like his VP had to conform to Reagan’s way or lose.

        FYI…The Salt Lake Tribune is the leftist paper in Utah and the Deseret News is typically the conservative paper.

        • wheatietoo says:
          June 24, 2018 at 10:23 pm

          Romney is hoping pick up Dem votes, too.

          Dems in Utah probably know that it is hopeless to get a win there.
          So they would prefer the anti-Trump Romney, to the pro-Trump Kennedy.

          • navysquid says:
            June 24, 2018 at 10:43 pm

            You have to be a registered R to vote. So unless they jump over to vote for him but I don’t see that happening for Romney.

            Always love to read your input Wheatietoo though my commenting is few but I am here lurking and reading posts daily.

            • wheatietoo says:
              June 24, 2018 at 10:54 pm

              Thanks, navysquid…I always look forward to reading you comments as well.

              So tomorrow’s primary is a ‘closed’ type of primary then.

              In some states, voters can switch parties right up to the date of the election.
              I hope Utah isn’t like that.

  7. suejeanne1 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    If I remember correctly, Utah went with Trump in 2016 (not with McMullin).

    • suejeanne1 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      Overall 2016 Utah Presidential Election Results

      R-D. Trump 45.9% 452,086
      D-H. Clinton 27.8% 274,188
      U-E. McMullin 21.0% 207,288
      L-G. Johnson 3.4% 33,142
      U-J. Stein 0.8% 7,695

      (found this through Google)

    • rumpole2 says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      BUT…..
      Utah was a disappointment in the primaries… Trump came THIRD!!

      Ted Cruz 69.2%
      John Kasich 16.8
      Donald J. Trump 14.0
      Marco Rubio 0

      Those were the days… LOL

  8. rumpole2 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Trump gets scoops… Mitt on a diet (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)?

  9. tav144 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Didn’t something come out recently that Romney and McCain were involved in the original financing of the dossier? Something about McCain paying Romney to do that anit-Trump speech before the election?

  10. YvonneMarie says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Rooting for for Mike Kennedy 🇺🇸

  11. rumpole2 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    FWIW
    According to the failing New York Times…

    Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate and a critic of Mr. Trump, is expected to cruise to victory in the primary and general elections.

    Of course it would be a BONUS to prove the Failing NY Times wrong 🙂

    • andrewalinxs says:
      June 24, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      he was supposed to cruise to victory at the state convention and their not even be a run off. Romney was supposed to of already won according to everyone yet he cant seem to get an election victory out side of Massachusetts.

      I have no idea how solid his lead is but given his best chance to win was under the party elite at state convention and he could not pull it off does not speak well for him.

  12. CNN_sucks says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    We know that Romney will be a traitor to MAGA. Vote Kennedy.

  13. Carrie says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Sorry to bother, but does someone have the official website where we can donate to this fine man?

  14. covfefe999 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    PLEASE UTAH DO YOUR JOB. Don’t add any new swamp creatures to the swamp.

  15. JG 3 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    And watch the voting machines!

  16. L4grasshopper says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Unfortunately, Kennedy won’t get within 15 points of Romney. Romney practically is seen as a Holy Prophet in Utah. Name recognition alone will overwhelm Kennedy.

    Just the way it is. Which is why there is no coverage of this race. Deny Kennedy even a long shot chance by making sure race is not worthy of coverage.

    • NewOrleans says:
      June 24, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      If Romney is seen as such a ‘Holy Prophet’ in Utah, why did he come in 2nd place – with Mike Kennedy in 1st – at the Convention?

      Why did someone with ‘name recognition’ not ‘overwhelm’ Kennedy when he had the chance?

      • L4grasshopper says:
        June 24, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        The convention is attended by activists.

        The primary will see many more folks who are not nearly as “engaged”. All they will see is Romney on the ballot and vote for him.

        Look….I’m not a Romney fan! Would love to see Kennedy win.

        But it’s not……going…….to…….happen.

  17. MR52 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    It would be so cool if the fake Romney lost.

  18. sunnydaze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Once again, the Repubs are not financially supporting MAGA candidates.

    Donate ONLY directly to candidates!

  19. MontanaMel says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    I, too, remember some “thread pulled” that tied ‘ol Mitt and worthless McCain together with a neat bow….2 peas in the same pod is what I thought at the time.
    We also remain to see any direct action from this Asst. US Attorney assigned to the IG from Utah, eh?… not holding my breath on that one either!

    Those with twiter and FB accounts should be beating the bushes for this sword bearer.
    Check-6

  20. Scott says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Mitt Romney was supposed to cruise through the caucus. He Didn’t. Those that voted for Kennedy are not going to flip to Romney. Those that voted for Meyers will not vote for for Romney.

  21. tempo150101 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    A word to the wise to Mike Kennedy if he wins: Stay away from State Route 17.

  22. Bendix says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    He probably did kill that guy’s wife.

  23. Suzanne says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Color me dumb but I was under the impression that traitor mitt still lived in Massachusetts. If he moved to Utah 5 minutes before he announced his candidacy I missed it.

  24. carolweekleylmt says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I know a total of two people in Utah and I just sent my endorsement of Kennedy to them, for what it’s worth. I do what I can within my realm of influence!

  25. navysquid says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Originally from Utah, but I think Kennedy may surprise on this board with a win. Utahns love Romney from his days of turning around the 2002 Olympics and voted for him in droves in 2008 and 2012; however, I think they have seen Romney’s days are over and even Gov Herbert was heaping praise on Pres Trump at the Gov’s meeting the other day and what Pres Trump has done for the state of Utah. Kennedy is for the Trump agenda.

    I think that this may fall into the close and even upset column for Kennedy who is an R leader in the state.

  26. deplorable says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    If I remember correctly, Romney waited to pick up and establish residency in Utah only after Hatch announced he would not run for re-election. Does Romney care more about the people of Utah or the power associated with a six year term in the Senate?

  27. JonS says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Nothing says Good Luck Mike! like a campaign contribution

  28. JonS says:
    June 24, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Agreed and answered

  29. NHVoter says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    There are fewer politicians I loathe more than Mitt Romney. Please, Utah, defeat this POS carpetbagger.

    • navysquid says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      This is where Romney and HRC are similar…though Romney has had his Deer Valley home in Utah for years…Romney and HRC were never from the states they SELECTED to run for Senate (Utah and NY) respectively. Let’s hope THIS Kennedy can beat Romney.

      What the GOPer’s do not realize is that it is now the Trump Party and not the R Party. The R’s are done, they just do not know it.

  30. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I did my part this past week and voted for Dr. Kennedy. Strange thing, when I was dropping my run-off ballot off at the PO, there was a lady with a stack of ballots (just like mine). She may have been dropping off ballots for an Old-Folks Home or something, but when I said hi to her, she acted very strangely. My 9yo Daughter was with me and she noticed it too.

    I had left my cell in my vehicle and I was kicking myself in the butt that I wasn’t in a position to video the very suspicious encounter.

  31. linda4298 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Now for a theory, for what reason does Romney need to run for senate, does he need to run so he can primary Potus in 2020? I smell Kristol in this whole thing, Romney had his day, he lost, why didn’t he just go away and enjoy his life, hmmm, i smell a rat.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      Why is he running? Ego. Would love to see him get beat by a fellow Morman. Then maybe he would finally fade off into the sunset.

  32. MAGAbear says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Please people of Utah, do not elect the reptile in human skin named Mittens Romney. America needs you to do the right thing this week.

  33. SwampRatTerrier says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Mitty the Moral Midget is wearing way too much makeup…….

  34. Newman says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Two words to describe that lyin POS walking Penguin….Jeff Flake.

    • navysquid says:
      June 24, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      We in Arizona are SO GLAD he (Flake) is retiring from the Senate. I couldn’t stand both he and McCain and every chance they took to take a shot at our Pres and the party THEY are supposed to represent. Great leadership guys!! /s

      I personally am voting for Kelli Ward and hope that we can finally get some Trump supporting Senators back in AZ again.

  35. USA loves Melania says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Mitt Romney is the white half of Obama. A globalist douche in a suit with too much pomade in his hair who makes a shady used car salesman look like Honest Abe. He’s a rootless scumbag with no allegiance to any place. Is he from Massachusetts? Utah? I thought he was claiming Michigan because his daddy ran it for a while. Didn’t the Romney clan flee to Mexico so they could practice polygamy like a bunch of muslims? Is Mexico the home of the Romneys? Who knows. He’ll just claim he’s from whatever place he thinks is most ripe for the fleecing. Maxine Waters is a community agitator thug. She’s the black half of Obama. If Mittens and Maxine had a baby it would be Barry. Mittens/Maxine, Bush/Clinton, same/same, two sides of the globalist coin.

  36. mortgagesforthemasses says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Let us pray the good people of Utah don’t vote for the carpetbagger. We are talking about a man who gave us four more years of BHO.

  37. AJ says:
    June 24, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    The electorate doesn’t have a clue what is going on despite 25 years of Limbaugh and Hannity. Whoops, I meant ‘because of’ not despite.

  38. WSB says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    A Treeper posted this story from aim4truth.org, and my apologies for not attributing, however, there are a lot of horrible old liasons working against Americans and the rest of our fellow world travelers.

    If anyone can shed light on this, I would appreciate it!

    “Paine: You are pointing at one of the most shocking things that we have discovered recently. In working with Americans for Innovation, the American Intelligence Media found out that there is a very well-hidden but very powerful patent that was written by a man named Richard Walker. Essentially when you hear about the ‘Internet of things’ usually they are talking about your office in your house. No. We are talking about a device. QRS11 is the device that is put into every single plane, train, car and everything that moves. It’s put into every missile and every nuclear missile. Everything has this in it.

    Hillary Clinton’s law firm, Rose Law Firm, handled this in Little Rock, Arkansas, and this thing is worldwide. It has a chip in it, and it can be told to stop. It’s a gyroscope, and it’s got a little crystal chip in it, but it is also a gyroscope. It determines altitude, speed, and your location. Inside of it is a kill switch. At the same time that they were developing the kill switches for IBM, they also developed the kill switches for everything that QRS11, which a company called BI Electronics developed. Hillary was in the law firm that developed this further and further and further until eventually it brought in George H.W. Bush, Robert Mueller, and Mitt Romney’s Bain capital. It brought in all the crooked money to invest in this patent.”

    https://aim4truth.org/2018/03/11/anatomy-of-the-deep-state/

  39. Navy says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Dog Wars Escalate: Barack Obama Ate Dog Meat
    headshot
    By Arthur Delaney
    For the first time, the Mitt Romney campaign is fighting back in the War on Dogs.

    The Daily Caller’s Jim Treacher posted a blog item Tuesday with an excerpt from President Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “Dreams From My Father,” in which Obama writes of eating dog meat when he was a little boy in Indonesia.

    “With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy). Like many Indonesians, Lolo followed a brand of Islam that could make room for the remnants of more ancient animist and Hindu faiths. He explained that a man took on the powers of whatever he ate: One day soon, he promised, he would bring home a piece of tiger meat for us to share.”

    Treacher brought out the excerpt as a way of responding to a weird old story that has haunted Romney’s presidential ambitions since the Boston Globe first reported it in 2007. The story goes like this: In 1983, Romney strapped the family dog’s crate to the roof of the car for a 12-hour drive from Massachusetts to Canada because there was no room in the car. During the trip, the dog, an Irish Setter named Seamus, suffered the “runs,” as Ann Romney put it this week. Her husband coolly pulled over to hose off the dog and the car, then kept driving.

  40. steph_gray says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I can contribute only a token to Mike Kennedy but I will.

    I also wish I knew some former Massachusetts DimRats living in Utah – if treepers know any, please tell them there is a Kennedy running and that this is their chance to vote for another one! 😆

    (Kidding because they would have had to switch to Republican to do so. But it was always so sadly hilarious the way clueless Dims on the street in MA would check a box for Kennedy, any Kennedy, because of Jack, as if it were 1960 all over again.)

    I think Mike Kennedy is the real deal, for a change – better than his name!

