President Trump Speech To Nevada Republicans – 3:15pm Livestream…

Posted on June 23, 2018 by

President Trump will be delivering remarks at the Nevada Republican Party Convention today.  The speeches are ongoing, President Trump remarks approximately 3:15pm:

Livestream Link  #1Livestream Link #2

This entry was posted in Election 2018, media bias, President Trump.

20 Responses to President Trump Speech To Nevada Republicans – 3:15pm Livestream…

  1. DanO64 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Welcome back to Vegas President Trump. Watching for AF1.

  2. USA loves Melania says:
    June 23, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    For those who don’t want to watch a Washington Compost or NBC feed I found this:

  3. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    June 23, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    I see on fox, that the Nevada dimms are also having a convention today….this must be why, according to the awful fox Saturday people, there are “1000” protesters at Nevada GOP convention.
    I guessing this is why POTUS is late. I’m seeing people pushing on the front of a bus/truck. I’m also guessing this is the route our President must take to get there?

  4. Rita Stigall (@rlstig51) says:
    June 23, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Best president ever, LOVE POTUS! #MAGA #Trump 2020

  5. Minnie says:
    June 23, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Our President appears reserved.

    Pray for our beautiful United States of America 🙏🇺🇸🙏

    • Minnie says:
      June 23, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      I take back my comment – he was merely warming up!

      Hahahaha got to the 22 minute mark and BOOM!

      😆

      We love you, Mr. President ❤️

      Also, the Master is trolling BIGLY with that snazzy purple tie 👍

  6. Trent Telenko says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    “Wacky Jacky”

    That will leave a mark.

  7. Liz says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    What a gift President Trump is to ALL of us. Don’t take him for granted get out there and fight.

  8. Minnie says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Dean Heller’s opponent, “Wacky Jackie is campaigning with pochantas”

    A vote for Wacky Jacky is a vote for piglosi and cryin’ chuck and higher taxes.

    Thank you, Mr. President, for speaking truth.

  9. DanO64 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    A VSG indeed. What a guy.

  10. Joe S says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I get glued to the screen when PDJT speaks.

    Very relaxed tone today like he was speaking with friends around a table.

    Great public speaker-always just being himself!

  11. Cheri Lawrence says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Woohoo!! Never get tired of hearing our POTUS and supporting him in spirit every step of the way!!

  12. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Stressful job the SS guys have on these outings. I watched them as the Big Guy came off from the stage. They were in lock step with him watching every movement of those engaging with POTUS DJT. I think they hold him and his family in very high regard.

  13. PaulM says:
    June 23, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I don’t have much faith in the Nevada Repubs.
    In the recent primary, I saw them throw their full support behind a corrupt bastard that was a full tilt clinton backer until last year.

