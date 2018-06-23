President Trump Speech To Nevada Republicans – 3:15pm Livestream…

President Trump will be delivering remarks at the Nevada Republican Party Convention today. The speeches are ongoing, President Trump remarks approximately 3:15pm:
Livestream Link #1 – Livestream Link #2
Welcome back to Vegas President Trump. Watching for AF1.
For those who don’t want to watch a Washington Compost or NBC feed I found this:
WOW, right now the background music is THE HALLELUJAH CHORUS!
I see on fox, that the Nevada dimms are also having a convention today….this must be why, according to the awful fox Saturday people, there are “1000” protesters at Nevada GOP convention.
I guessing this is why POTUS is late. I’m seeing people pushing on the front of a bus/truck. I’m also guessing this is the route our President must take to get there?
Best president ever, LOVE POTUS! #MAGA #Trump 2020
Our President appears reserved.
Pray for our beautiful United States of America 🙏🇺🇸🙏
I take back my comment – he was merely warming up!
Hahahaha got to the 22 minute mark and BOOM!
😆
We love you, Mr. President ❤️
Also, the Master is trolling BIGLY with that snazzy purple tie 👍
“Wacky Jacky”
That will leave a mark.
What a gift President Trump is to ALL of us. Don’t take him for granted get out there and fight.
Dean Heller’s opponent, “Wacky Jackie is campaigning with pochantas”
A vote for Wacky Jacky is a vote for piglosi and cryin’ chuck and higher taxes.
Thank you, Mr. President, for speaking truth.
A VSG indeed. What a guy.
I get glued to the screen when PDJT speaks.
Very relaxed tone today like he was speaking with friends around a table.
Great public speaker-always just being himself!
He is an amazing speaker, no “ums” or “ehs”, gets his point across directly and succinctly.
That’s why I would love to rewatch his campaign rallies.
Phenomenal.
Or if, if, if, if, ifs.
*SPIT*
Woohoo!! Never get tired of hearing our POTUS and supporting him in spirit every step of the way!!
Precisely!
What a guy ❤️
Stressful job the SS guys have on these outings. I watched them as the Big Guy came off from the stage. They were in lock step with him watching every movement of those engaging with POTUS DJT. I think they hold him and his family in very high regard.
Agreed, because they RESPECT him 👍
I don’t have much faith in the Nevada Repubs.
In the recent primary, I saw them throw their full support behind a corrupt bastard that was a full tilt clinton backer until last year.
