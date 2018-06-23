Do Not Look Away – Bigotry On The Menu: Sarah Sanders Asked To Leave Virginia Restaurant…

Liberalism is a mental disorder. Violence, bigotry, discrimination, hate, these are the underlying principles of shallow progressive conduct. Story Here

Mrs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a conscious orientation to her sense of Cold Anger.

Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate”. And appetizers are “small plates for small minds” https://t.co/rHEVdcQwwh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.

Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.

Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.

Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic.

Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

Cold Anger receives hate the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.

