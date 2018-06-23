Do Not Look Away – Bigotry On The Menu: Sarah Sanders Asked To Leave Virginia Restaurant…

Liberalism is a mental disorder. Violence, bigotry, discrimination, hate, these are the underlying principles of shallow progressive conduct. Story Here
Mrs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a conscious orientation to her sense of Cold Anger.
Remember, Do Not Look Away
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
Cold Anger receives hate the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
….. More
Two Horrible Stories in the news Today .. Katie and Sarah .
When I look at that picture of Melania above , all I see around
her is her Glowing , Calm Aura in the midst of a Whirling Frenzy .
I feel the same Shining Energy surrounding Katie and Sarah .
God Bless and Godspeed these Strong Women .
MAGA KAG !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media wanted another Charlottesville that they hang to Trump’s neck. Keep a cool head.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can Honestly say that not a lot would make me Happier than to see the News Headline.. “Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington Va. Burns to the ground in a grease fire started by an Illegal Alien”
I am quite sure there are more than one working there now.
Props to Sarah Sanders Huckabee for being the Better Person, BY FAR.
All Patriots within 100 Miles of this Shithole should be there with MAGA Hats, Shirts etc. on and Refuse to Leave!!! Cause so much trouble they have to shut down, do it every day until they close permanently!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would not leave and would totally go into “make me” mode, respectfully of course. . They can ask all they want, and, please, for the love of God, do not even attempt to touch me.
If the cops come, even better. Let’s all fill out reports that cannot be misunderstood or taken out of context and outline exactly what and why.
LikeLike
I would take a Loooonnnnggg time making up my mind about what I wanted to order. Like 2-3 hours during the busy dinner time. Then after the rush was over and no more patrons coming in just get up and leave. It would be much better if several large parties would take part. 🙂
LikeLike
Honestly, I hope the establishment goes broke. What was done to this decent human being was beyond disgusting. Liberalism is truly a mental disorder!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This rude behavior by another Useful Lefty Idiot, is exactly what the card-carrying Members of the Washington Dem/Rino Mob want. These criminals need to be ripped out of their “you can’t touch me” smugness.
Work hard, hard for November. Here’s hoping the polls are just as crooked this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a discouraging event. Stories I have read do not cite whether her dinner mates included her young children. If no, thank goodness for that small favor. If yes, the actions of the manager are truly repugnant.
I have a story to tell. I have a son that is the light of my life. I lost my wife quite suddenly to complications from a long and heroic fight with cancer many years ago now. Faced with a dilemma of how to do the best for him, I sought a quite early retirement and raised him where I felt my late wife would have wanted us to be – the Bethany Beach, Delaware area. On any given weekend morning, I would take him to kids park in the center of town and he would ride the bucket swing endlessly.
This was not too far into Obama’s first term. Already, many were up in arms about Obamacare and the stimulus bill that wasn’t stimulating anything (except democratic stakeholders). This area is surprisingly conservative but has a huge influx of DC folks during the summer months. So who should show up at the park with his then toddler son – Robert Gibbs (Obama’s first press secretary). I could see some of the locals (and perhaps even me) were agitated over the presence of one of them… But with his son playing and my son (about the same age at the time) in his favorite bucket swing, what was there to do but be neighborly. Political differences have life and death meaning for some folks – especially the millions out of work at that time because of the financial crisis.
But, at some point, basic humanity has to take the fore. No one was anything other than gracious to Gibbs despite our differences.
Contrast that with this story. I think one famous conservative has said – they will MAKE you care…. It is as if they are seeking a partisan war and wish to drive us to the barricades. Such a pity that we can’t just remember that, at the core, we can only survive together..
LikeLiked by 7 people
I heard this morning on Fox that Sarah had her young children with her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, the operant phrase is, “You will be made to care…
~
That’s the reason so many members of the #resist tribe demand that non-progressive politicians show sympathy and “care” for idiots, fools and trouble-makers who otherwise don’t give a rats ass about non-progressive politicians. It’s a prelude to the Public Trial by Kangaroo Court.
~
People who “still don’t care” are then destroyed. The #resist tribe still doesn’t care when non-progressives are economically damaged or destroyed. A couple of bakers and a pizza parlor know that, first hand. Melania stuffed that attitude right back in their faces a couple of days ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry for your wife’s loss, it’s hard raising a son without his mom. God bless you both🙏🙏❤❤
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reposting from the last page for anyone who wants to do a bit of research.
Stephanie’s non profit organization, mainstreetlexington.org intermingles with businesses in the area. I have called a few to let them know they may not realize they are connected. And they did not realize.
The website seems to be a wrapping for community organizing. Not sure exactly what this non-profit actually does under the facade, but these three should be able to keep their nonprofit status if they are this political.
https://www.mainstreetlexington.org
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is the culprit, Stephanie Wilkerson. I have it confirmed.
LikeLike
great work WSB!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would not step outside or away or anywhere. If you have something to say, then say it. Unless of course, you’re a total chicken s*** and are worried that others may follow her out.
LikeLike
Do we wear our MAGA proudly, defiantly even, to ‘trigger’these insane idiots? Certainly tempting. Do we ‘organise’, and ‘demonstrate’? Also tempting.
But what does it accomplish? Are WE, by our actions, going to persuade anyone ‘over’ to our side, our cause, who’s not already there?
I think not. Cold anger means maintaing our dignity, in the face of indignity.
The weakness of the extreamists is they seem to be genetically incapable of thinking or acting STRATEGICALLY.
Organising, oh they are GREAT at organising. And DEMONstrating, good at that, too.
But thinking and acting strategically, just not ‘them’!
From the Chicago riots of 1968, which guaranteed Nixons election, to the Occupy movement, which were both well organised, and even showed some rudimentary understanding of tactics, they invariably produce counter-productive results, due to lack of strategic thinking.
Its as guaranteed as their ‘projection’, which telegraphs THEIR moves and thinking, by what they accuse their ‘opponents’of, you can RELY on them to be strategically ignorant.
So, since our strength and their weakness is strategy, we need to think and act strategically, and NOT get sucked into reacting emotionally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early civil rights protests succeeded in large part because
of non violence. The opposition came across as over the
top violent, hate filled. This was splashed everywhere in
the pictures. Resonated with a lot of people, made some
reconsider their words, actions.
This gal’s deeds AND words will hang her with most
individuals. Our side needs to step aside, and let her
continue to tighten her own noose. It’s also easy to
out her supporters in the MSM in this one. Their articles
are wayyyyy too wordy in the scheme of things. All
one has to point out to others is that simple fact.
“How often do you print this lengthy an article about
damn near anything else. Justify, much?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“People” who’s minds are tension banded with hate cannot think correctly……
LikeLike
Here is an apt description of the miserable CURS …..
Romans 1:18-32
God’s Wrath on Unrighteousness
18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness,
19 because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them.
20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, 21 because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful,
but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools, 23 and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man—and birds and four-footed animals and creeping things.
24 Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, 25 who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.
26 For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. 27 Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge,
God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting;
29 being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers,
30 backbiters, haters of God, violent, proudl, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,
31 undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; 32 who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.
LikeLike
What a great blessing the Creator of all things gave us, by His good pleasure, words to absorb and remember of how things would be before Jesus returns.
Our Lord’s coming seems like it should happen any second now. . .
LikeLike
We need some of PT’s motorcycle buddies to throw some protection to Sarah, etc. Imagine how fast those protestor’s would scurry and hide from the site of that? I hear they are not as brave when confronted with opposition. JMO
LikeLike
These miserable bas***ds need to be taught some manners ….. 🤬
They show you who they are by the way they treat our lovely First LadyMelania Trump ….
Maybe an electronic fence or White House staff equipped with cattle prods … actually both would be real nice … 😃👍😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, so where the hell is COS, Marine General Kelly. Does he not have a skillset to maintain order? He should be having those press people in line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree totally 🤨👍❗️❗️❗️
LikeLike
I’d kick them out, to hell with the press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unprofessional scum … where the heck are the White House staff maintaining appropriate boundaries ❗️I hope President Trump takes notice, no way should they be that close, it’s unsafe and disrespectful as all get out, miserable bums … 🤬
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention they are emotional leftist, they could be dangerous.They can make up stories without your help President Trump.
LikeLike
When I first saw that picture, I thought it was photoshopped. I would not put up with that crap for one single second!!
LikeLike
I tried to call them…could not get through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So my concern is that I may accidentally try to eat at an establishment that doesn’t want me there. Are they going to ask for voter cards or something before they seat you? Are they going to post signs saying only liberals welcome… hmmmmm… this is a giant can of worms careening down a slipper slope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In general, hubby and I avoid the artsy fartsy community stuff. Farmers markets, galleries, breweries, farm to table, clean restaurants. We would rather go to a biker bar or shot and beer joint or a pizzeria that is actually owned by Italian families than drop 100 bucks on a 3oz serving of Chilean sea bass infused with whatever is trending, served with some hopped up beer. But that’s how we roll!🍔🍕🍻
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m willing to bet there was a time when they didn’t serve blacks; they’ve just moved on to banning Republicans now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is great. I know I can’t discrimate against the usual stuff. However, I will now ask who people voted for or who they support. And if I don’t like the answer, no job for you because of morals and convictions and stuff and things. Looks like Monday morning I’ll have two job openings available.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE IT!!!
What a GREAT WAY to cut out the deadwood. (I found as a manager the SJW types were long on complaints and short on work product.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if her restaurant was having financial difficulty and saw this as an oppertunity to try and get attention. If her community voted mainly for HLC, then this could have been her plan. It will backfire on her though.
Just a thought🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
the waiter interviewed by Wacompost said at least TWICE this will cause our business to increase…
no, stupid… this will cause your business to die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same as our beloved Sarah and her party, I would do a 180 and leave too. Immediately! Who knows what these liberal kooks will do to your food. Spitting in it is just a jumping off point. This Red Hen restaurant brags that it is “farm to table”. It’s what they might do between “Farm” and “table” that can kill ya! (not literally)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Do you ever watch those nature documentaries on the cable?”
LikeLike
Stay away from the Cookie Bars at the Red Hen!
https://tinyurl.com/redhenva
Click on violations tab.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, VA is Meryl Streep’s cousin
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://goo.gl/images/xUQZxf
Progzis have forgotten every lesson of history.
LikeLike
Remember Sundance’s most excellent visuals of Trump supporters in Nov. 2016 vs. Nov., 2018:
(If pics didn’t show, apologies in advance!)
LikeLike
Cold anger VOTES and votes in record amounts. The army is coming to the polls in every corner of America. Be determined and get out the vote, fellow deplorables. Our lives and our country depend on every.single.vote.
LikeLike
I was interviewed by WaPo last week after booing the mention of Tim Pawlenty — former Governor of Minnesota who is now a total uniparty RINO lobbyist scumbag running for Governor again — at a political gathering.
When I brought up the uniparty this reporter acted like she’d never heard the term before and asked what it meant. Yeah, right. She acted shocked — SHOCKED! — hearing the two parties were really one working together to do our country harm. She was so shocked as a matter of fact that “uniparty” was never whispered in her very long article.
If there are any Minnesotans who read here please know this — Tim Pawlenty returned to Minnesota late in the game to run again as Governor. He came back with uniparty financial backing to ensure the GOP ticket is split, and by doing so gives the Governor’s job to the idiot, socially deviant, liberal left.
Oh, and it was interesting reading the comments at the end of the WaPo article. One person said everyone needed to vote blue up and down the ticket, and ended with a sentence that read, “If they’re red, they need to be dead.”
Another person wrote, “Let’s smash all of these people, from Tim Pawlenty on down to all the “nice small-town folks” at the Kozy Kup Kafe in whatever dying red zone of “real Americans” that the WaPo has just sent another yet reporter to analyze; smash them to hell and move the country forward. They’re unteachable, unreachable, and deserve whatever they get. Which I hope will come very, very soon.”
Nice, huh?
Those insane, small minded people say we are unteachable and deserve “whatever [we] get.”
Sweet thing is ~~ we got the best ~~ God gave us President Trump.
LikeLike
Interesting that it’s the females in the Trump admin that are being harassed.
LikeLike
Trouble is with every display of name calling,threats and refusal to serve anyone connected with PT, that ends with no consequences, makes it more dangerous every day for Trump supporters. I’m act getting concerned for our safety. There needs to be a consequence of it’s going to become much worse.
LikeLike