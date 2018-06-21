President Trump Participates in Working Lunch With Governors…

Earlier today President Trump held a working lunch with multiple governors and officials. The majority of the discussion focused on economic policies, job growth, vocational training, and the larger American economy.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Trump held a working lunch with multiple governors and officials. The majority of the discussion focused on economic policies, job growth, vocational training, and the larger American economy.
Busy winning day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Awesome President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Running out of superlatives to describe the job done by our VSGPDJT and his team of common sense revolutionaries. Thank you Sundance for keeping the big picture in focus at all times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve just got to love this guy!!! WINNING
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was it all R-governors?
I looked like it.
That’s our President…always working.
He is just so amazing.
Thank you, Mr. President!
LikeLike
Aren’t the majority R-governors?
Some of the R’s are useless RINOs – especially mine, Charlie Baker (ick). But there are more and better ones across the country every day. MAGA is sometimes slow but always wonderful…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Governor, Scott Walker, very proud of you. Act 10‼️ Right to Work‼️ 2.8% unemployment‼️ Fonconn‼️ Early stage vocational education programs‼️ Strong Dairy‼️
LikeLike