President Trump Participates in Working Lunch With Governors…

Posted on June 21, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump held a working lunch with multiple governors and officials. The majority of the discussion focused on economic policies, job growth, vocational training, and the larger American economy.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to President Trump Participates in Working Lunch With Governors…

  1. DanO64 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Busy winning day.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Justice Warrior says:
    June 21, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Awesome President!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Running out of superlatives to describe the job done by our VSGPDJT and his team of common sense revolutionaries. Thank you Sundance for keeping the big picture in focus at all times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Deplorably99 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    You’ve just got to love this guy!!! WINNING

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    June 22, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Was it all R-governors?
    I looked like it.

    That’s our President…always working.
    He is just so amazing.

    Thank you, Mr. President!

    Like

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      June 22, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Aren’t the majority R-governors?

      Some of the R’s are useless RINOs – especially mine, Charlie Baker (ick). But there are more and better ones across the country every day. MAGA is sometimes slow but always wonderful…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 22, 2018 at 12:19 am

    My Governor, Scott Walker, very proud of you. Act 10‼️ Right to Work‼️ 2.8% unemployment‼️ Fonconn‼️ Early stage vocational education programs‼️ Strong Dairy‼️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s