June 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #518

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I wrote this thread earlier today:
Our President has literally unmasked every single Democrat this evening. They never cared about “Muh Children”. Their fear is the zero tolerance policy for illegal adults that cross our border. 500K have been allowed into our country since 2014. Our President and AG Sessions have completely killed the Golden Goose. Now you have to wait until you can see a judge and are returned to your country.
The incentive has been destroyed because you are prosecuted as a criminal and can’t ever apply to get in legally. Only “Muh Children” are allowed to move on. Many of these parent(s) don’t want to be separated from them. This will kill the incentive as well.
The public is seeing the truth! RINOs are screwed because he acted. They have to support him now or otherwise they will be completely exposed for open borders. Look at who is throwing the Democrats under the bus. Mr. Amnesty himself!
Look at this poll folks! The Democrats are DEAD 💀! November will be a complete bloodbath.
Another terrific post, Fle!
Trump Retweet:
Nailed it. Good job, Eric.
Trump Retweet:
Trump Retweet:
Right on cue. Who would have guessed?
http://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/06/20/michael-avenatti-lawyer-for-porn-star-stormy-daniels-arrives-at-border-to-represent-illegal-aliens/
Oh good. Perfect! A disgraced lawyer.
Reminds me of Gloria Allred and her daughter.
Ambulance chasers, all of them
the male Gloria Allred
Stormy will be right behind him to help service those “children” with mustaches and tattoos.
Yes, couldn’t help but notice how ‘developed’ those young kids are. Stormy will be up to the task have no doubts.
Dems/RINOs could care less about human trafficking. They are ALL so disgusting.
Per Q: Border states are important.
Yes, Roseanne, open borders and sanctuary policy is a deal with the devil- human traffickers. Bring them here for thousands per head, and we’ll give them affirmative action.
Rally is on replay on FNC.
Susan Collins and Richard Burr joined Demorats in rejecting the measure.
IG REPORT(s) — JUST A REMINDER
A petition to unredact and declassify the DOJIG reports — on the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal, SpyGate, and Russian Collusion, — was recently created at whitehouse.gov and has so far collected 35K votes. The White House will respond if this petition gets 100,000 votes by July 13th. Participation requires 2 steps for votes to count (after voting at the link below, you will receive an email to confirm your vote). … https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/unredacted-declassification-department-justice-inspector-general-report-public-viewing
whoah…this is great news!
Will these military lawyers be separated from their children while at the border… that doesn’t seem fair.
So many ex-Dems;
Here is a news segment published by ABC 15 Arizona from June 20, 2014 titled “McCain tours Nogales border facility”
Look at California, a one party, socialist hell hole.
That’s what Dems want for America.
Peter Strzok left the FBI building under escort the other day.
His status remains unclear, but he should be fired outright at the very least. After all, he exhibited a political bias toward Hillary and was strongly anti-Trump. He was instrumental in the investigation of Hillary, who got away with gross crimes she committed while ‘serving’ under Obama. Later on she lied, destroyed evidence, and obstructed justice.
Strzok’s text messages with his girlfriend, Lisa Page, are the smoking gun in this case. He said the FBI would actively try to prevent Trump from becoming president. Along with Comey, we’re witnessing the politicization of the FBI and it’s control by the Deep State.
It’s time to end Mueller’s investigation and then ensure the FBI no longer tries to influence elections or presidencies.
—Ben Garrison
In watching the insane rage on the left, I was on a thread with my family. I stated that, although I don’t want to turn back, and it looks like we are winning bigly, I am truly afraid of what is coming. Things are going to get much worse before they get better. Then my wise father texted the following: 2nd Chronicles 20:12. “Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you”. Thanks, Dad!
Your Dad is wise.
I’m not scared at all. Thankfully. Never have been, from the start of this sh*tshow with the Repub. Primaries.
The Globalists are a powerful group and will pushback with all their might. That was obvious from the start.
Moving into death spiral has gotten them completely unhinged. It’s a GOOd sign.
Just up on https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/24810209/Byrne_v_Foundation_et_al
14 summons served on June 19, 2018 on Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clinton Foundation, John Pedestal, and ten others.
I more served on Soros on June 20, 2018.
RICO charges.
Who is this guy Byrne who filed this suit.
Peter Fonda.
There is no fate worse than being the average son of a truly gifted father.
It could be worse… you could also have a dingbat sister!
Another recent ex-Dem:
