June 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #518

Posted on June 21, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to June 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #518

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 21, 2018 at 12:37 am

      I wrote this thread earlier today:

      Our President has literally unmasked every single Democrat this evening. They never cared about “Muh Children”. Their fear is the zero tolerance policy for illegal adults that cross our border. 500K have been allowed into our country since 2014. Our President and AG Sessions have completely killed the Golden Goose. Now you have to wait until you can see a judge and are returned to your country.

      The incentive has been destroyed because you are prosecuted as a criminal and can’t ever apply to get in legally. Only “Muh Children” are allowed to move on. Many of these parent(s) don’t want to be separated from them. This will kill the incentive as well.

      The public is seeing the truth! RINOs are screwed because he acted. They have to support him now or otherwise they will be completely exposed for open borders. Look at who is throwing the Democrats under the bus. Mr. Amnesty himself!

      Look at this poll folks! The Democrats are DEAD 💀! November will be a complete bloodbath.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Dems/RINOs could care less about human trafficking. They are ALL so disgusting.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Rally is on replay on FNC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Susan Collins and Richard Burr joined Demorats in rejecting the measure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Kathy says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

    IG REPORT(s) — JUST A REMINDER
    A petition to unredact and declassify the DOJIG reports — on the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal, SpyGate, and Russian Collusion, — was recently created at whitehouse.gov and has so far collected 35K votes. The White House will respond if this petition gets 100,000 votes by July 13th. Participation requires 2 steps for votes to count (after voting at the link below, you will receive an email to confirm your vote). … https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/unredacted-declassification-department-justice-inspector-general-report-public-viewing

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

    whoah…this is great news!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

    So many ex-Dems;

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. T&E&C says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Here is a news segment published by ABC 15 Arizona from June 20, 2014 titled “McCain tours Nogales border facility”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Whiskey1 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Look at California, a one party, socialist hell hole.

    That’s what Dems want for America.

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Peter Strzok left the FBI building under escort the other day.

    His status remains unclear, but he should be fired outright at the very least. After all, he exhibited a political bias toward Hillary and was strongly anti-Trump. He was instrumental in the investigation of Hillary, who got away with gross crimes she committed while ‘serving’ under Obama. Later on she lied, destroyed evidence, and obstructed justice.

    Strzok’s text messages with his girlfriend, Lisa Page, are the smoking gun in this case. He said the FBI would actively try to prevent Trump from becoming president. Along with Comey, we’re witnessing the politicization of the FBI and it’s control by the Deep State.

    It’s time to end Mueller’s investigation and then ensure the FBI no longer tries to influence elections or presidencies.

    —Ben Garrison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Chip Doctor says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

    In watching the insane rage on the left, I was on a thread with my family. I stated that, although I don’t want to turn back, and it looks like we are winning bigly, I am truly afraid of what is coming. Things are going to get much worse before they get better. Then my wise father texted the following: 2nd Chronicles 20:12. “Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you”. Thanks, Dad!

    Like

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      June 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Your Dad is wise.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 21, 2018 at 12:42 am

      I’m not scared at all. Thankfully. Never have been, from the start of this sh*tshow with the Repub. Primaries.

      The Globalists are a powerful group and will pushback with all their might. That was obvious from the start.

      Moving into death spiral has gotten them completely unhinged. It’s a GOOd sign.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Dobegirl says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Just up on https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/24810209/Byrne_v_Foundation_et_al

    14 summons served on June 19, 2018 on Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clinton Foundation, John Pedestal, and ten others.

    I more served on Soros on June 20, 2018.

    RICO charges.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Deplore Able says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Peter Fonda.

    There is no fate worse than being the average son of a truly gifted father.

    Like

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    June 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Another recent ex-Dem:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s