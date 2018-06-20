President Trump Signs Executive Order To Address Illegal Alien Family Separation…

Earlier today, in response to current issues surrounding human trafficking arrivals at the U.S. – Mexico border, President Trump signed an executive order (full text below) addressing family separation.
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1101 “et seq”, it is hereby ordered as follows:
[Text] ♦ Section 1. Policy. It is the policy of this Administration to rigorously enforce our immigration laws. Under our laws, the only legal way for an alien to enter this country is at a designated port of entry at an appropriate time. When an alien enters or attempts to enter the country anywhere else, that alien has committed at least the crime of improper entry and is subject to a fine or imprisonment under section 1325(a) of title 8, United States Code.
This Administration will initiate proceedings to enforce this and other criminal provisions of the INA until and unless Congress directs otherwise. It is also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources. It is unfortunate that Congress’s failure to act and court orders have put the Administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law.
♦ Section 2. Definitions. For purposes of this order, the following definitions apply:
(a) “Alien family” means
- (i) any person not a citizen or national of the United States who has not been admitted into, or is not authorized to enter or remain in, the United States, who entered this country with an alien child or alien children at or between designated ports of entry and who was detained; and
- (ii) that person’s alien child or alien children.
(b) “Alien child” means any person not a citizen or national of the United States who
- (i) has not been admitted into, or is not authorized to enter or remain in, the United States;
- (ii) is under the age of 18; and
- (iii) has a legal parent-child relationship to an alien who entered the United States with the alien child at or between designated ports of entry and who was detained.
♦ Section 3. Temporary Detention Policy for Families Entering this Country Illegally.
(a) The Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary), shall, to the extent permitted by law and subject to the availability of appropriations, maintain custody of alien families during the pendency of any criminal improper entry or immigration proceedings involving their members.
(b) The Secretary shall not, however, detain an alien family together when there is a concern that detention of an alien child with the child’s alien parent would pose a risk to the child’s welfare.
(c) The Secretary of Defense shall take all legally available measures to provide to the Secretary, upon request, any existing facilities available for the housing and care of alien families, and shall construct such facilities if necessary and consistent with law. The Secretary, to the extent permitted by law, shall be responsible for reimbursement for the use of these facilities.
(d) Heads of executive departments and agencies shall, to the extent consistent with law, make available to the Secretary, for the housing and care of alien families pending court proceedings for improper entry, any facilities that are appropriate for such purposes. The Secretary, to the extent permitted by law, shall be responsible for reimbursement for the use of these facilities.
(e) The Attorney General shall promptly file a request with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to modify the Settlement Agreement in “Flores v. Sessions”, CV 85-4544 (“”Flores” settlement”), in a manner that would permit the Secretary, under present resource constraints, to detain alien families together throughout the pendency of criminal proceedings for improper entry or any removal or other immigration proceedings.
♦ Section 4. Prioritization of Immigration Proceedings Involving Alien Families. The Attorney General shall, to the extent practicable, prioritize the adjudication of cases involving detained families.
♦Section 5. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
- (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
- (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented in a manner consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
~ DONALD J. TRUMP
THE WHITE HOUSE, June 20, 2018.
I know I am not alone here as one that worries about Trump’s safety. The reason some countries limit “hate speech” is that it can incite some already mentally ill people or the deranged and angry to do evil things to people. The Bernie Sanders’ supporter that shot Rep. Scalise and others is one example. He “hated” Republicans and the hate speech being generated by the MSM at the time only stoked his rage.
The hate speech and accusations against POTUS by the MSM over this latest “child separation” issue has reached maximum levels and undoubtedly recruited many more angry and demented people to focus on Trump. I believe that is one of the deliberate intentions by some in the MSM and they hope it happens so they can cheer.
Large numbers of Americans are being driven temporarily insane by their own derangement syndrome and the anti Trump MSM hate speech. I pray the Secret Service is being extremely diligent and careful in their protection of POTUS and their are not agents in their ranks that are similar to those recently exposed in the FBI etc.
Emotions are still at a fever pitch as he heads to the rally. Extra top level precautions regarding the attendees and triple checks of the venue (if possible) must be done. God Bless Trump.
I’m increasingly worried too Cooper45. I think a lot of Democrats/leftists/Sore Losers/NeverTrumpers insanely WANT to incite violence. They’re beyond unhinged, they’re downright dangerous.
We knew this was coming this summer.
Without a doubt this manufactured hysteria over something the Dems started ages ago is timed for specifically NOW to maximally distract the low IQ Fake News watchers from the real news re: the IG Report and hearings. Hillary herself in 2014 was calling for illegal kids to be sent back.
None of this outrage feels real to me at all. I think PDJT caved today, partly because of that lunatic Fonda (aren’t they all?) threatening Barron.
He. Did. Not. Cave.
Agreed. A strategic retreat while retaking control of this particular narrative.
If our GOP weren’t such cucks, they could have held the line – freeing up Trump to do something else today for MAGA instead of this manufactured crisis.
Weak links include Cruz, Rubio as well as the usual suspects. Politicians are such scaredy cats.
Here’s looking at you, Cruz, the deep state would have eaten you alive within weeks had you won. And you would have turned. Thank God Trump won. Now go win your senate election and serve one more term, then leave federal politics.
This was STRATEGIC OFFENSE!
Read the posts above to appreciate its scale and scope.
Agreed. Saw them after i posted. But for Sun Tzu, a defeat can be the set up for offense, which, once again is classic MO for Trump.
Yay! 😂
Nice one!
Hope everyone will read the full message. Most can’t be bothered, want someone else to tell them what it says ====like the msm does…..like we can’t hear and understand what a person says….or read what is printed.
With each move he makes Trump has to maneuver both parties so that they can do, distastefully, what they have to do. We win, Uniparty loses each time they engage him in battle.
Exactly. Tussle with Trump and he’ll make you pay.
The Deep State had no need to turn the Senator from Canada,he was part of their “splitter plan” all during the Primary elections.
Peg like Rush said when you have a bad law you enforce it to get a new law! Hopefully it will be a good new law and fix immigration!
Threatening Barron is just typical of the leftist Hollywood idiots. No surprise there!
The Secret Service really need to be kicking in some doors now. Don’t be gentle.
I think “sleazy rider” will have some ‘splainin’ to do… to the Secret Service, at the very least…
In the old days, he would’ve been horsewhipped…
Peg:
I agree with you except for ” I think PDJT caved today.”
POTUS did what a leader must do when tensions in his country reach a dangerous level. He calmed the situation down by the only way possible by agreeing not to separate families.Trump made a very minor concession (compared to the millions already in the USA) to ease the tensions and anger that were elevating to dangerous levels. Of course a majority of this anger was stoked by MSM propaganda but some was not. Whatever the source was, it was the people of the CBP, HHS. etc that had to deal with it head on. Trump’s order will lessen the burden and tensions on them.
IMO, Trump was genuine when he also emphasized that he will remain strong and tough on illegal immigration which is not caving in any way. This will be a minor temporary “concession” if Congress finally does its job and passes an effective immigration Bill that eliminates the Catch and Release policy and all the other Trump demands. However, I have low expectations that Congress will pass an optimal Bill.
Afraid you are right. Most in congress (non-capital on purpose) do not respect what the people who elected them want, and most don’t even admit they they are breaking laws themselves by not adhering to our Constitution.
We can also look to the public schools and even many private ones for inciting violence against us and the President. My God it starts in primary grades.These people are unhinged. Please Lord wrap our Pres in a cloak of Your protection .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many public schools still have Barack Obama’s portrait up in their classrooms.
The republicans were seemingly randomly working on immigration weeks ago. At the time it made no sense, it was so out of the blue. Then the lefties rolled out their media blitz. First they messed up by distributing pictures taken during the Obama years. Undeterred, in true lefty fashion, they just pretend that never happened. A few days later they rolled it out again, this time with current photos. The talking points and sad stories to tug on heartstrings were rolled out in coordinated waves. The corporate owned media tug on heartstrings and the dummies dance like marionettes. Celebrities hashtag, politicians feign outrage, pundits signal fake virtue. It’s an illusion, all of it. A potemkin village of virtue and crisis. It’s like a Jedi mind trick, it only works on weak minded fools.
“Caving” would have meant a return to catch and release. No what he did was brilliant. He still holds all of the illegals and authorizes DOD to build the infrastructure on the border. Plus he throws it back to Congress, again. Where it belongs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The infrastructure is to accommodate illegal aliens rather than repel them.
Conceding to the demands of a mob, no matter how noisy they are, particularly an astroturf mob, is unwise.
Peg C the Deplorable
It was ugly, vicious and scary as you say. I was truly shocked and feeling sick. Mainly because it came from all directions and at the same time. And it was relentless. It had to be orchestrated, because it was too much on cue. It also made me realize that these people are not going to stop and will stop at nothing. After calm reflection and analysis, it is also clear that this is not just about President Trump – it is also about anyone who supports him or gets in their way. That made it even more frightening.
But the good thing is, it was a wake-up call, and no-one will have any illusions about them any more. They showed their true colors. The other bit of hope is I’m positive that Trump had anticipated all of this. He did not buckle, get rattled or taken off guard. I’m sure he did not cave in, but made it look that way. By doing so he has given them no wiggle room.
Keep well.
TDS is definitely getting worse! It’s incredible that the same idjits who were all “Drumpf has no shot, we’re the majority, we elected 0, etc. etc. ad nauseam.” during the campaign and are now apoplectic over everything he does. My point is, they were crazy wrong then and they’re even crazier wronger now!
Community organizing 101. Incite the unstable to do the violence and other dirty work. Then play dumb or blame someone else when the s* hits the fan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. When the shooting starts, and it will, it WILL be started by a leftist/Democrat voter. And they will blame it all on Trump and his “divisive retoric”.
I agree. MSM continues to fan the flames of hate. These people are crazy, dangerous and obviously everywhere. They walk among us everyday. I certainly hope President Trump is safe and well protected.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The past several days, have become seriously violent with hatred. Too many are fueling this hatred. I think President Trump needs to take control. The Media is at its worse right now. I hope our President and his family are safe also
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “resistance” needs to realize that if something happens to our PDJT (or his family) it could easily start CW 2.0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “resistance” needs to realize that if something happens to our PDJT (or his family) it could easily start CW 2.0.
That’s their vacuous purpose.
CW 2.0 is never going to happen, NEVER.
exactly 4 sure.
Agree, because there is not a clear enemy, except for congress critters.
That’s my main worry, the rally tonight and hateful violent disruptors.
Cooper45,
The USA already has hate speech laws.
Since 9/11, Lynch says that the Department of Justice has investigated more than 11,000 acts of anti-Muslim rhetoric…
The most recent news on hate crimes from the DOJ https://www.justice.gov/news?keys=hate+&items_per_page=25
Thanks Combs,
I knew there were already hate speech laws but the devious elements of the “Free Press” know how to skip around those laws that are reasonably limited by free speech laws. The hate driven hosts of the MSM do not specifically “incite ACTIONS that would harm others” ( Schenck v. United States, 249 U.S. 47 (1919)
But they definitely spew vile hatred and nefarious accusations at will against Trump 24/7 that definitely provokes the anger and intense hatred of their viewers and could lead them to take “ACTION.”
They count on the fact that if you repeat something often enough, soon it becomes truth to those who hear it.
Remember, under Flores v Sessions children could only be held for 20 days. But now, they can be held with their families much longer until their criminal case is decided by a court, thus minimizing catch and release. The ball in now in the Congress to change/modify the law as it now stands. This is a win/win for Trump. The Dems lose a phony issue!!
> But now, they can be held with their families much longer until their criminal case is decided by a court
That may be the desire, but per 3(e) that will be decided by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. That court could just as easily order that the adults are to be kept no longer than 20 days. There’s a lot of lunatic judges in California.
Hello from Canada. I am presently watching PDJT rally and he is on fire and so are all the people there. God Bless PDJT!! I know where he gets getting his great energy from is GOD!!! Praise the Lord!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry should say where he gets his great energy from. I am so into the rally should not be watching and trying to type. I apologize. Cheers.
The liberal hysteria over illegal children is made up or fake. The purpose is twofold. First, since all other tactics from Rules for Radicals have failed to derail President Trump liberals have turned to mass hysteria. Second, the purpose is to distract from the facts about just how corrupt Obama and the Clinton’s were and continue to be. These are facts that tumble in daily for just two organizations, the FBI and DOJ. Every other Obama federal agency is equally corrupt. History will record that Obama and the Clinton’s operated a crime organization that engaged in pay-to-play and money laundering.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Look! Squirrel!
There will be another crisis next week when this one blows up in the Dems faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
President Trump is using EVERY Rule for Radicals.
LikeLike
That couldn’t be more obvious after the attempts including from the 1st opening statement to hijack the HJCH with said hysteria. The phony MSM smokescreen to make everyone look away from the We’ll Stop Trump investigation should be utilized to fire Rod Rosenstein. Hoist them by their own petard.
None of this would be possible without the elephant in the room – Trump’s giant balls.
Actual treason:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Q’s been busy this afternoon. This was one of his goodies. Without a doubt 0bama is ground zero of all of this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At that point he may have assumed they were favoring Hillary.
Evident that Obama can’t protect anyone. So let us know What Happened.
The solution is Operation Wetback 2. That is what President Trump wants. Round em up and move em out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe Operation Wetback is what our President wants or desires.
He wants the Wall, E-Verify, No Visa Lottery, No Chain Migration.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And merit based.
And there’s Breitbart with a blaring headline saying Trump caved in to the left. There was a day when Breitbart was worth reading.
LikeLiked by 6 people
BF just fixed mom’s computer. She still uses Windows 7. He explained to her that the continual viruses most likely come in through Breitbart.
It could be, I stopped going there a year ago and since then no viruses. I still use Windows 7
I still occasionally Breitbart, and still have Windows 7 and have no problems.
All of the major internet advertisement distribution networks — Google, Amazon, etc — have distributed malware in the past. Any web page allowing those networks to serve ads could appear to be the malware’s source.
If you want to be able to browse wherever your folly leads you, you need to uparmor your browser. I’m using Firefox with HTTPS everywhere, AdBlock+, NoScript, Privacy Badger, and Cookie Manager. NoScript is the most important.
And, BTW, IMHO Linux Mint is more like Win7 than Win10 is.
Oh THAT’s where all the “caving” nonsense is coming from. Thanks I was wondering.
You would think people who post here would have figured out by now, as a result of ample and continuous evidence/winning, to trust sundance and not Breitbart.
Sheesh.
Not to mention trusting VSGPDJT himself!
The only good thing Breitbart News ever accomplished, for me, was directing me to the Treehouse.
Andrew would be livid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
absolutely true……but it is always nice to have something to compare headlines with….at least occasionally.
Dc posted these as previously embedded supposedly taken during 0bama’s “administration”. Given the right venue they should be easy to nail the date/s as they all stamp Getty Images and Reuters with names. In Reuter’s case the pool. I wish there had been a newspaper in the background with the first page or headline visible. That would nail it I’m sure although “the cage” picture was fairly well disseminated and of course ignored by the gaystream media. I hate to think like this, but this z%#@ makes me crazy. http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/19/photos-obama-immigration-detention-facilities/
Take this for what it’s worth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which is exactly what Trump wants
LikeLiked by 13 people
That’s exactly what he wants.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If so, he didn’t cave ad I’m wrong. Yay! 4D again…and hangs this all where it belongs, aroound the LEFT’s necks.
left doesnt get it! Trump wants the liberal judges to strike down the EO! Then congress has to get to work! Schummer is against working with republicans!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep. The idiot Dems have been Trumped again!
BRILLIANT MOVE
But still a waste of his time. He could have been MAGA-ing but had to take a few hours out to do this. Thanks to our own cucks in congress that folded like wet noodles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, if you think about it this may be part of Trump’s plan. He can say he tried to fix it by EO and couldn’t. Puts it back on Congress to legislate a fix to this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If teh 9th Circuit strikes it down, the Separation Rule ought to be christened “the Smith, Jones and Williams Family Separation Rule” (or whatever the judges’ names happen to be). And if the case gets appealed to SCOTUS and the EO loses there, the rule becomes the “Ginzburg, Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor and Kennedy Family Separation Rule.” IOW, Judges ought to be called out BY NAME for their stupid decisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
COUNTER:
ristvan says:
June 20, 2018 at 4:32 pm
“Lurking Lawyer here. What Trump did today with illegal alien family EO is tactically brilliant. You need to read the entire EO to appreciate. 1. Directs DHS to keep families together whenever parcticable. 2. Directs SecDef to help DHS provide housing (plenty of troop barracks on bases—guarantees the Liens aren’t going anywhere.
3a. Directs AG to prioritize these alien family ‘refugee’ applications. Means many ‘refigee’ families will be sent packing stat back to Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador.
3b. Ask the California court to modify Flores v. Reno, which set the 20 child detention limit.
3b is the chess gambit.
Court won’t modify, and Trump already is being sued for trying.
Progs think this means Trump folds and goes back to catch and release.
Nope. Trump says: I acted to give congress time to fix properly with legislation.
Dem Senate didn’t go along (Schumer played his cards way too early in this poker game), just like the DACA deal.
Must uphold the law on books, (Constitution Article 2 section 3).
California court did not act as requested to modify Flores, so we go back to separating illegal alien children from illegal parents.
Thanks Dems, and thanks 9th circuit. Its on your hands now.”
BlackKnightRides says:
June 20, 2018 at 4:31 pm
“This EO is BRILLIANT:
• AG Sessions must get a CALIFORNIA DISTRICT COURT to “Keep Alien Families Together”
… or NOT
• DoD must build MASSIVE DETENTION FACILITIES for Alien Families
… ALL ALONG the BORDER
… tapping that $700 Billion DoD Appropriation
… forcing Congress to Appropriate the DoD Funding NOW
… incurring a POTUS Veto and delay if Congress screws with a Clean Appropriation
• Every OTHER Department and Agency must provide Detention Facilities in the meantime
… at massive Cost of Conversion
• HHS must REIMBURSE DoD and other agencies for the facilities
… Requiring a YUGE Multi-Billion Dollar Supplemental HHS Appropriation
IMPACT: For EVERY ICE or Border Patrol detention of an Alien
• ALL of the Alien’s Alien Children get detained with the Alien
… UNTIL the case is adjudicated
• WHOLE Alien Families of Children will be detained when ICE catches an Alien
… in the workplace or ANYWHERE ELSE
… “ripping” those children from their homes, schools and communities!
CONGRATULATIONS, Dems.”
Now that I have read it I agree. President Trump lured them into another Trap and SLAMMED THE DOOR…. 🤣
Nobody expects 64D chess.
Oh, no! Oh, no! Please don’t throw me into that Ninth Circuit patch! Anythin’ but dat!
— Br’er POTUS
This problem wouldn’t exist if those who don’t have a right to enter the country were turned back at the border.
Accepting responsibility for other people’s lawbreaking and then spending yet other people’s money to take care of all the downstream costs of accepting responsibility for other people’s lawbreaking – and seeing that as progress of some kind.
That’s a kind of tricky thinking I can’t follow..
99% of the effort goes to smoothing over the consequences of lawbreaking and almost none to stopping the lawbreaking in its tracks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^THIS^^^ Build the dayum Wall! Let no one in without every i dotted and t crossed and demonstration of their ability to be a positive benefit over and above what current citizens provide.
I have a good friend whose wife is a legal immigrant, now a citizen. She was a refugee from a repressive ME country and went from country to country, being deported or forced to move on, before coming here. She is an MD with a high-demand specialty. Her statement on USA immigration policy is, “You people are nuts! You should close down the borders. Nowhere else allows this insanity!”
She is also aware, first hand, of very significant health issues the burgeoning immigrant population are bringing with them, including the fact that many have become her patients, receiving treatment for chronic conditions on government-funded “free” healthcare programs–i.e., they’re not working for it, we are. Gives new meaning to the characterization of this waive of illegal immigration as the new slavery–only it’s not just the trafficked kids and workers who’re basically slaves, it’s those of us who have to work to pay for the costs the whole fiasco imposes.
The anti-illegal immigration sentiment isn’t nativism. It’s basic, sane, rational self-preservation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your good friend is right. In the “olden days” that used to be the case….you had to have a person stand for you and guarantee you would not be a drain on the public for x number of years at least. Why can’t we just go back to the original rules of entry?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess why Trump will Build the Wall.
National Emergency, the Libs told us so.
@SenKamalaHarris @SenSchumer You are God’s gifts to Republican majorities. Continue “no wall,” open borders, and please refuse to vote immigration reform.
Bless you, The Great American Deplorables
PS. You don’t know us, but we know you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, anyone think the court will modify the Flores decision? Don’t think so.
This EO is only a short term solution unless congress changes the law to fix the loophole.
What is Trump supposed to do if this is not fixed? You either have to release the families to flood the country, or you have to set up refuge camps at the border. I don’t think either of those are acceptable to Trump.
It’s back to the way it is done now with the blame being on democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And as fast as this news cycle moves, the Democrats will be looking for something else to exploit in about five minutes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an issue they’re using to distract, not an issue they want to solve. Solutions are never their goal!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justin Trudeau is saying they don’t separate families in Canada. Maybe we can offer to dump families across the northern border. Might be cheaper than housing them during adjudication.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mademoiselle Justine won’t know what hit her, when the time comes.
He is a lobotomized little Shit Tzu barking at a majestic Saint Bernard, of great but not infinite patience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking he’s more like a jackal
I’m thinking he’s more like a jackal
Just a bite sized lump of protein.
LikeLike
No, they don’t.
Which is why 19 year old Syrian “boys” began appearing in the Fredericton school system during the 2015-16 school year, where they promptly started to intimidate Jewish students, beat anyone who “disrespected” their sisters during lunch, and disrupt class by shouting in Arabic to resist learning English.
When Trudeau shoots his mouth off like this it usually makes him look very, very stupid. Let’s hope that doesn’t turn out to be the case for the remaining 10 days of the Canadian school year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/canada-detention-children-united-states-1.4709632
Sure they dont.
LikeLike
And right thinking Canadians once again wish The Brow would shut up.
Love your idea. Boost the economy by purchasing new busses, haul everyone to the Canadian border and turn them loose (under observation by our military be sure they get across and stay).
Of course this is all sarcasm. What is in Canada for these people? They would slink back into America, probably aided by the locals.
From ELEVEN years ago, a very balanced explanation. There’s plenty of blame to go around:
LikeLiked by 2 people
The way you solve the immigration problem is you stop deporting people to friendly Mexico, and start deporting them to SYRIA where they came from (for all we know)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why don’t they stop sending aid (money) to Mexico and the South American countries and divert that money to taking care of these illegals? Why send money to them only to have them send their people to us that the money was intended to help?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only taking care of illegals that needs to happen is sending them back where they came from. Not too far–just as far as where they came from just before coming here. Let them stack up like cord wood in Mexico. Let the progtards tweet at Mexico about “humane conditions” and “child abuse.” Mexico wants to use this BS to F with us, they need to find out what happens when the F with the LION and the EAGLE.
I don’t care about the HOW as long as they are sent back where they came from. So I am fine with this EO. Hopefully they are able to still separate out and protect kids that don’t belong to the adults. Knowing that they will be shipped right back ought to be enough of a deterrent–clear message: we follow the law now.
I have zero respect for parents who drag kids into dangerous or unstable situations. But most of all SHAME on the privileged crowd who are giving these people BAD ADVICE, encouraging and enabling them to enter into this mess.
I would love to see constant references by the President to his continual deconstructing of Obama actions and doctrines. Tweets and pictures are useful for immediate attention, but there should be more substance.
For years Obama and his crew bleated about everything George Bush did, turnabout is fair play.
There should be research staff that carefully check the records and provide documentation and evidence for every single blunder, failure, cynical policy, dubious evasion of the law on every single act of that administration. From crony capitalist scams to destruction of health care to politicization of the entire government beauracracy to international sellouts and much much more.
Every presidential speech and policy decision should have charts and documentation showing the contrasts and how and why things have changed for the better.
Obama and his legacy need to be constantly exposed to sunlight and shown for what they really were. Even though the media and leftists would have fits, what more can they say or do?
And forcing Obama to respond would be icing on the cake. Bring his activism out into the open and try to defend obvious disasters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As far as I can tell, this EO doesn’t substantially change anything. The bulk of these kids come up without any family member and/or their alleged “parent(s)” cannot provide proof that they are in fact the parent(s). So most of them will still be separately detained. The ones that come up with their parents (everything proven, etc) will be detained with them (no more playgrounds, I guess, since the adult facility doesn’t have those).
Nothing genius about it. Nothing stupid about it. Nothing
good about it. Nothing bad about it. It’s just “meh”. Why are so many of you saying otherwise?
However, I do easily foresee that the usual liberal screaming heads will bitch about “jailing kids with their parents!!! HITLER!!!”. But that will be fun because then I’ll point out that all liberals do is bitch, even when families are not being separated anymore 🙂
LikeLike
Look harder.
You’ve missed the mountain.
I did. There’s no mountain there. No pit of despair, either. It’s Nebraska. Anyway, I’ve several pounds of rough rock to tumble, so I’ll be hitting the road.
“As far as I can tell, this EO doesn’t substantially change anything. The bulk of these kids come up without any family member and/or their alleged “parent(s)” cannot provide proof that they are in fact the parent(s)….”
LOOK at President Trump’s EO on HUMAN TRAFFICKING… United States Sanctions Human Rights Abusers and Corrupt Actors Across the Globe | U.S. Department of the Treasury
Most of these kids are with HUMAN TRAFFICKERS aka SLAVERS, the US citizens aiding these people by going to Mexico and giving classes on LAWFARE are AIDING HUMAN TRAFFICKING….
2017 Trafficking in Persons Report Country Narrative: Guatemala
https://www.state.gov/j/tip/rls/tiprpt/countries/2017/271196.htm
“Guatemala is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labor. Guatemalan women, girls, and boys are exploited in sex trafficking within the country and in Mexico, the United States….”
Guatemala ‘closes its eyes’ to rampant child sex trafficking: UN – Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-humantrafficking/guatemala-closes-its-eyes-to-rampant-child-sex-trafficking-u-n-idUSKCN0YU29V
Jun 8, 2016 – “Sex trafficking is fueled by a “social tolerance” of children being sold for sex … This is a very common scenario in Guatemala,” Kagoshima said.[…]”
Latin America Still Falling Short in Combating Human Trafficking: Report
https://www.insightcrime.org › News › Analysis
Jun 27, 2017 – “Human trafficking continues to impact Latin America … report found that the countries’ gangs often subject children to forced labor by pressuring them to sell and transport drugs. Migrants traveling through the region are also susceptible to forced labor and other human trafficking-linked activities … In Central America’s Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) the report found that the countries’ gangs often subject children to forced labor by pressuring them to sell and transport drugs. Migrants traveling through the region are also susceptible to forced labor and other human trafficking-linked activities, according to the report. […]”
After reading the XO, I see that this order doesn’t do anything which is what I like. We all know very few if ANY of these minors are being escorted by their actual, biological parents. The rest will be human traffickers. A genetic test will reveal the truth and then they can go back to what they were doing to begin with.
… now that I think about it, that XO which is there to build buildings could easily start the process by building one of four walls… a really long one! And tall!
Well they should start building the wall. This qualifies for as a national emergency according to the libs. Make it so and build the wall under that auspicious.
When you get time, read the comments.
They tell a YUGE story.
He appears to have acted swiftly and done something. I get tired of the media forcing our borders wide open though. They did the same thing with the made up DACA situation.
–The Republicans still have a chance to put together a bill that enacts what the president got elected on.
–He’ll now be able to run on this issue. It’s going to be fascinating to see the rally tonight. He’ll be able to run on immigration now. His position is the winning one if he sticks to it.
#CHECKMATE
Our VSG POTUS Donald J. Trump is brilliant, with today’s signing of the EO he successfully baited the social welfare shills and pro-wetback ambulance chasers into suing him (the government) while at the same time effectively hamstringing the federal court, they, the court, will have no choice but to rule he has to follow existing law and separate the illegal alien/border jumping scum. It’s a “Win-Win”, he looks sympathetic and forces the court to enforce their prior decree and when Democrats complain he/we can then portray them, the Democrats, as “anti-judicial” and declare they don’t respect the “Rule of Law”.
So much #Winning I don’t how how much more I can take (lots & lots more)..
Do we all realize that one of the ONLY reasons we are talking about this very old, not new, decades ago story–Border/family/separation– is to obscure talks about the IG report???????????????
Change the narrative back to the explosive IG report,
It would be nice if we could remind everyone of our Twitter friends of this, every time they spend hours responding to a Border issue topic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure we do we’re “informed”, the Liberal Media/Fake Newsers/Democrats (Commie scum/traitors to our nation have had this “child migrant” card crap up their sleeve and were waiting to play it at the exact moment the IG report was released, when the indictments of FBI/DOJ/Clinton-Podesta Clan are announced they’ll claim POTUS is a “pedophile”, it’s all they know.
PDJT and we are capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time–something progtards have a lot of trouble with (probably b/c balance is hard with one’s head ensconced in one’s sigmoid). When they try to distract from HELLary’s criminality, we remind them (and expect Mr. Keebler double time it to take the point) and we also take the distraction and beat them over the head with it. That’s what our weapon, our lion is doing! Revel in it!
Consider the fact that we house our troops in Afghanistan in huge compounds which provide for the wide array of services necessary to protect them and give them a life with much more than minimal living conditions.
We could easily approach this “war on illegal entry” by establishing compounds in the Nevada areas already under US Government control. The illegal entry “families” would be housed there as their needs are assessed and their identities and point of origin is identified and their familial relationship established by DNA testing or other means.
The compound would have all the necessary agents available for providing for the heath and welfare of those impounded. Furthermore, the entire process of reviewing the claims for asylum would take place within the compound.
Upon the resolution of each case and claim the decision for asylum or return to the native land will be carried out. Those returned by the US taxpayer to their place of origin will cause an invoice for services which will be sent for payment to the government of the country of origin.
The long and the short of the process is two fold. First, the illegal detainees will be physically and humanely detained by the US government. Secondly, those without legitimate claims of asylum will be deported from the US and their fingerprints and DNA will be on file in the event that they attempt to reenter illegally.
Naturally, the country of origin will “stiff” the bills submitted by the US. But such action will accrue legal prejudice concerning that nation in its other interactions with the United States.
The Department of Defense along with its wide array of defense contractors has a great deal of experience with creating compounds in rugged places that are replete with hospitals, airports, sophisticated food services and myriad other high level services. Indeed, this would be a large expense, but no great expense than a rounding error in terms of the defense budget.
The key point is that the illegals would not be set free to disappear into the country. Soon enough, the potential illegals would learn that getting caught is to go into incarceration where they will remain until a disposition is made and the most likely action will be to send them home.
We are capable of running the best “refugee” compound the world has ever seen. But those people incarcerated would be in a legal “no man’s land” and dependent upon the kindness of the US government. Their only two choices would be to successfully establish “refugee” status or get sent back to their home country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“….We could easily approach this “war on illegal entry” by establishing compounds in the Nevada areas already under US Government control….”
NAH, you put them ON the border with a ONE WAY EXIT back into Mexico.
You stay in the USA you face jail time (6 months to 20 years depending) and fines. Or you take the escape hatch. 🤣
Meanwhile the building it’self BECOMES part of the wall.
BTW, the Duluth Mn Rally is on now. It can be seen on OAN or NewsMax. It’s not on FoxNews, CNN or MSNBC.
Fox Business is showing it!
Yeah Leader – not a mention of the House and Senate working out a sustainable solution and codifying it into LAW. That is what you are supposed to be about! Quit kicking the can down the road, Bitch.
This is the real problem:
LikeLiked by 1 person
In times past when someone made a threat against the President or his family actions were takes. Now it seems the government just shrugs the shoulders and goes on. charging a few of these people would work wonders.
Thank Shrub and his “compassionate (aka, idiotic) [non]conservatism.” We can also thank him for keeping as many Klintonistas in positions of power as possible, so they’d be there ready to metastasize when 0bunghole succeeded him.
And he also appointed a lot of liberal judges that we are still afflicted by,
Hopefully additional costs for this executive action will come from Chuck’s Tunnel beginning with Chuck’s Tunnel start up money.
Hopefully in prioritizing this means that the best temp facilities, before these persons are sent back home, are given to unchaperoned children first followed by families before considering lone adults.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a dangerous replay of the Democrat hate monger that lead up to attempted assignation of the Republican Congressmen. The difference thins time is the media knows it and is amplifying the calls to violence.
dang spell checker….”assination”
GOOD! Now how about Mr Fonda?
But Mark, the children will be with their families. They will not be separated. That’s what all you media lefties wanted, wasn’t it??
But they are NOT ripped away from their parents which is what Democrats were screaming about. NOW they want all the unaccompanied children dumped on the states. Or better yet into NGO’s like supportKIND clutches to make money off of them.
Coincidence of timing – Just saw this at Thomas Wictor from 2016 (I know, it has Michael Moore’s voice on it!!) – Remember what is at stake!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxDRqeuLNag (language warning)
I’m glad he’s keeping them together, and can deport them together. It just removed any chance of DACA part 2, and the Democrats asked for it! MAGA
This, along with the DNA testing will expose the child traffickers! Our President is so much smarter than our enemies it’s not even fair!
“….“Sessions is talking to congressional members and is hoping for a legislative fix. The AG wants an immigration policy that is just, fair and enforceable. They talked about making sure that these really are the parents of these kids,” Perkins said.
He continued, “They are looking at how to use DNA tests in the field to verify they are parents and not traffickers. The reality is if American parents put their kids through what these immigrant parents have done to their kids — they would be charged with child abuse.”
Around 12,000 children are currently in the custody of Health and Human Services after entering the United States. According to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, 10,000 of the 12,000 children in the care of HHS arrived in the U.S. as unaccompanied minors.
“We know for a fact that a lot of adults taking children along are not related to them. [They] could be muggers. They could be human traffickers. It’s a very unhealthy dangerous thing and it needs to end. We need to return to a good lawful system,” Sessions told Perkins on his broadcast…..” http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/19/tony-perkins-sessions-dna-tests/
What the heck is the problem???
It is a cheek swab. It does not hurt the child or the adult. The cost is ~ $80 retail and if you do the mail in is 3-5 days.
I would think this plus fingerprinting would be routine.
Why are every single one of these illegal aliens not simply turned back at the the border?
Economic “refugees” and an attempt to change the indigenous US voting demographic.
The policy already failed if one illegal alien Democrat voter cons the US to gain entry.
The policy has already failed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Echo – I agree. Family or individual shows up at a port of entry, no papers and wants to come in. Take their picture, finger prints, maybe even DNA and have them fill out an application. Then let them we’ll get back to you. Please go out the way you came in here. If you come in illegally and are caught – banned for life and we’ll let you spend some time in a fenced in tent cam to think about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just did the rounds across the on-line left of center media spectrum. Predictably:
Not a single left of center site said a word about the Democrats, in both houses of congress, declaration of non-participation in the legislative process.
They all said, “Trump surrendered”, but its no good enough.
They all are demanding fast action on the 2,500 children who whose “alleged ” accompanying relatives can be identified but not one word about the other 14,000 children who came unaccompanied or with human traffickers.
Oh, the ACLU plans to sue any way.
They all are carrying calls for violence made by celebrities against government officials and their families.
Notice not one peep has about the 14,000 kids with no relative, who came alone or were brought here by a human trafficker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it isn’t about the chilluns, it’s about open borders.
Trump is attacking their latest scam (or cash cow) and they are scared for the end. When the gravy train ends, the abuse and neglect will be readily apparent. The sooner this happens the better. Follow the cash, right?
Dem Phase 2 begins now that Trump signed EO.
Phase 2:. “Detaining families together is inhumane and like Nazi Germany”.
More Phase 2
Keep the family stay together and deport them all together. Solve. No more Rachel Maddow faking her tears.
So the hysterical left’s cynical campaign to expand “catch and release” got abruptly converted to “retain and return” with a stroke of the pen. Bonus award: those “parents” of suspect consanguinity to their “children” will have unexpected family time to get acquainted during processing, mercifully spared the prospect of the jarring separation they faced only yesterday.
