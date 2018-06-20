ABC Fake News – “Manafort Pleads Guilty To Five Charges of Manslaughter”…

Earlier today ABC News broadcast a fake news banner claiming Paul Manafort pleads guilty to five charges of manslaughter:
Video Below:
.
Apparently someone alerted the President to the fake news:
Just testing they will say. It’s a joke.
Hacked by Joy Reid
I would think Manafort could sue ABC.
I wonder if he can now ask for the case against him to be thrown out?
He’s in solitary confinement yet has not been found guilty of anything. Now ABC News has just made the case for a mistrial. When this is over, Manafort should be the new owner of ABC.
Unbelievable!
I knew Manafort was bad news. Baby killer, I’d bet
No worse than Planned Barrenhood, or Banned Parenthood, or Leftists wearing hoods.
Probably had a late term abortion. Oh wait
Nice
Disgusted with the media Lies!
I can hear the excuse now……”We were HACKED!”
oh it’s coming… they are investigating though 😉!
Sorry to others if I do not reply right away… I’m currently in Twitter wars because KimDotCom decided to retweet a reply I made to him re: the immigration crap and replied via his retweet! 🤬 now I’m getting blasted by liberal 😭 full of BS
Go Ziiggii lit those Loons up……….
Don’t worry….they have the attention span of a two year old. They’ll fergitaboutit in short order.
Speaking of short order, I ate at Southern Salt this weekend. Good seafood – all local; I love seagulls but not when they are eating at the same table with me. Don’t eat outside.
😂
And you though pigs couldn’t fly!
Picture of a flying pig — eating in midair:
Hahaha!
After a thorough investigation, It turns out that Eric Holder bet veteran ABC “News” journalist — oops! — I mean hardcore DNC operative George Stephanopopodopoulos a case of imported Chinese beer he wouldn’t do it…
Former Director Comey will be handling the Press Conference for ABC
Supported by Clapper — what could go wrong?
Please call him by his given name: George Snuffalupagus.
I thought it was George Stepincrapoulos.
Those darn Russian bots are at it again…
Macedonian farmers. The Amish are more hands on and not really the cyber type, so they’re off the hook.
“the lower third”? I believe the upper third was also fake. It said “live” and “news” , in fact ABC News….All fake.
Best guess is, probably because someone (at least) there hoped it was true.
Take away their license.
Since no one watches ABC, who saw it?
Since they cancelled Roseanne it’s a fact no one is watching.
Sick and tired of the media’s game……
How can Manafort get a fair trail?
This was intentional…………..
Complaints to the FCC does not a darn bit of good………
Any Ideas of what we can do????
“Any ideas what we can do?”
Vote with your wallet. Let ABC’s advertisers know you’re unhappy and plan to avoid their product because ABC is so clearly full of… nonsense.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I don’t watch TV so I have no Idea who their advertisers are, do you have a list?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here.
Here you go:
https://www.madashellboycott.com/petitions/abc-advertisers-list/
Lots of pharmaceuticals.
While we’re at it:
NBC: https://www.madashellboycott.com/petitions/nbc-advertisers-list/
CBS: https://www.madashellboycott.com/petitions/cbs-advertisers-list/
Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC: https://www.adweek.com/tvnewser/here-are-the-biggest-advertisers-on-fox-news-cnn-and-msnbc/359057
That may be the intention. An excuse to drop the charges, thereby avoiding discovery? Or just a very stupid way to taint the jury? Or a white hat special op to bring attention to Manafort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m very concerned about the danger the media represents to America. They long ago crossed the line. Their lies and encouragement of biased reporting are enabling people who are already borderline psychotic to go over the edge.
The FCC regulates licensure of the airways. It’s time to something about this. Social media is another problem. These entities are pushing and encouraging vile hatred. On purpose. They should be held culpable. A cop gets killed – sue twitter.
It’s a matter of National Security.
They want an active civil war. Trump has been so effective at destroying their philosophy through actual deeds that they have no other route.
They would lose. The streets will be lined with their corpses and the crows will feast. I say bring it, tired of the Bolshevik bastards.
Retired special forces sniper I know would have a nice time dusting off the rust on his skill by taking some live fire ‘target practice’ should the Bolshevik bastards try it here.
Purposely inciting mass hysteria, by use of scripted brainwashing propaganda. Not sure who dictates the identical talking points on all MSM. hHowever, when Hillary was running they did give many outlets, including late night hosts, daily talking points.
Lady, not only are the cops feeling the hate and animosity but of course our President, his family, the President’s cabinet members, congress menbers and all of us who voted for him and the press along with the social media is promoting it.
It is past time for examples to be made, prison and heavy fines for many plus loss of revenue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
It isn’t only Trump they’re after, though he is a symbol for them, but us. They’re dangerous.
NPR keeps repeating the lie that it was Trump administration policy to separate illegal children from their criminal parents. the scum in congress needs to fix the loophole but also lies about what can be done.
I once read the only way to ‘get’ back at the networks is through the local affiliates. Flooding the locals with FCC complaints hinders their ability to renew their license. It would take a lot but to flood a local in a large market to prohibit the broadcast of the actual ABC news. It wouldn’t even have to be a huge market either.
It appears that if they cannot “get Trump”…they will attack those who are around him.
And they’re getting Manafort for stuff he did long before Trump with the Podesta Group.. you know the same Podesta that was Hillary’s campaign manager……
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a major share holder in the Uranium 1 deal. His outfit brokered the deal or something along that line.
I hope he took out Mueller Weissman and the rest of the crime gang. /sarc
13 huh? lets see
1. Barrack Obama
2. Valerie Jarrett
3. John Brennan
4. James Clapper
5. Lorretta Lynch
6. Eric Holder
Anyone?
7. Amanda Power
8. Susan Rice
LikeLiked by 2 people
good adds,
9. Sally Yates
10. John Kerry
11. John Podesta
12. David Axelrod
13. Rahm Emmanuel
Samantha Power.
9. Lisa Monaco
10. Sally Yates
FROM CTH COMMENTS:
JW in Germany says:
June 18, 2018 at 11:41 am
Does anybody think there may be a connection between the likes of Comey and others in the Obama administration using private gmail accounts…and Eric Schmidt stepping down from Google within hours of PDJT signing the December 2017 “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”?
JW in Germany says:
June 18, 2018 at 1:15 pm
I am starting to believe that the 13 Angry Democrats are NOT those on Mueller’s team…and instead people like Comey, Loretta Lynch, etc…
…or, EXACTLY the 13 Obama administration officials that Q strongly implies were using private email (gmail?) for official business/hiding of corruption. Why did Eric Schmidt really step down…why did the Chairman of Google go to North Korea?
We now know from the IG Report that Comey used gmail…a total of 13 officials altogether. I believe we know the names from a Q drop on 19 January 2018
Look at the date:
1. Loretta Lynch
2. Hillary
3. James Clapper
4. James Comey
5. Christopher Steele
6. Andrew McCabe
7. John McCain (do not forget the PeePee Dossier)
8. Rod Rosenstein
9. Susan Rice
10. James Baker
11. Huma Abedin
12. Valerie Jarret
13. Obama
I have come to the conclusion that I have now seen way too many ‘coincidences’ for them to be mathematically considered coincidences. I believe Q is the real deal…and the drops from the last couple of days are very interesting.
Future proves past…and ever more of the earlier Q drops appear to be proven true by CURRENT events.
If you are a Q skeptic, this may be a good time to reconsider and take a second or third look over the coming weeks.
Very Interessssting comments from this CTH post:
IG Report: Peter Strzok Statements About Weiner/Abedin Laptop Conflict With FBI Claims About Weiner/Abedin Laptop…
Posted on June 16, 2018by sundance
General David Petraeus was arrested for leaving his classified schedule on mistress Paula Broadwell’s nightstand. Kristian Saucier was arrested for taking a classified photograph on a submarine. Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin had dozens of classified Clinton emails on a laptop and…
There is a great deal of inconsistent application of law surrounding classified information. There is also a great deal of fatigue surrounding discussion of those inconsistent applications. Contradictions, inconsistency and obtuse justifications are as rampant in our midst as the political narratives shaping them. Perhaps that’s by design…..MORE: LINK
******************************************************************************************************************************************
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 10:35 am
THIS is the FOOT in the DOOR.. To borrow Tashina Gauhar’s own words, THIS POST is where it is finally CRYSTALLIZING for me, what the problem is, and why the mystery doesn’t solve. Why all the questions, and where all the missing answers are.
EVERYTHING is both ABOUT and BY the ILLEGAL use of non-government methods of communication to HIDE THE TRUTH.
IN DEFENDING HILLARY, THEY ALL DEFEND THEMSELVES.
IN DEFENDING HILLARY, THE CULTURE OF ILLEGALITY THAT SHE AND OBAMA CREATED DEFENDS ITSELF.
Peter Strzok was IN A HURRY – rushing toward that Hillary victory they all NEEDED TO HAPPEN – a situation that needed to be FIXED FAST – and figured he could cut a corner and DOWNLOAD the sealed Anthony Wiener indictment NOT by the normal method to his normal account, from which it could be transferred to a private account by other means, but DIRECTLY to his PRIVATE account.
Yeah – information was likely GOING OUT TO HILLARY. But I think there is something way bigger here.
I think there was CONTROL BY ERIC HOLDER using private email accounts that ALL of these people were using to conduct the REAL business of government.
I believe that all of the attorneys and top politicos were communicating by a network of secret email accounts, and that all the “good” evidence (likely now deleted) was on GMAIL – protected by then Google CEO ERIC SCHMIDT.
These attorneys – including Tashina Gauhar – are LYING and HIDING. I believe that if – at point blank – these people were asked about PRIVATE EMAIL COMMUNICATIONS WITH ERIC HOLDER – not to mention Hillary and her agents – absolutely everything in all these investigations would crack. These people either throw Holder or themselves under Hillary’s crashing bus.
The secret communications that allowed all kinds of CRIMINAL CONSPIRACIES to fester – all kinds of cover-ups to happen – ARE THE SCANDAL.
In my opinion, there is SO MUCH MORE that could be worked on by a Huber investigation, that it would be CRIMINAL not to pursue it. We are seeing here a single glimmer of a single snowflake on the tip of the iceberg.
DanO64 says:
June 16, 2018 at 10:41 am
^^THIS^^
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 10:41 am
Example – the lowly case agent experiencing “feigned ignorance” by the “in the network” uppers. This is SIGNATURE for people who are hiding DEEP CONSPIRATORIAL KNOWLEDGE by hiding ALL KNOWLEDGE.
The safest way to not display knowledge of what you shouldn’t know, is to ask for it all again.
I used to get this crepes all the time in Shallow State. People who know all sorts of stuff playing stupid in meetings and “public” emails, as they figure out how they’re going to STOP what they want to STOP, DO what they really want to DO, and HIDE what they need to HIDE.
They are playing dumb. They KNOW what is on the Wiener laptop, and have been discussing by shadow communications. Tashina Gauhar’s statement about “crystallizing” is a LIE. She knew WAY MORE than that.
Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:08 am
When I read Holders tweets I am always amazed at the phoniness on display when he uses words like DUTY, HONOR, INTEGRITY etc etc.. As AG he never tried to hide the hate he felt for America and it’s justice system. He was given carte blanc to destroy it even. I was surprised also when he stepped down as AG. He had NOTHING to fear at that time at all. The media worshipped his efforts at DOJ. The Republicans feared to REALLY provoke him. He was doing a great job for Obama. Smarter & smoother than Lynch by miles.
Why did he leave?
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:27 am
I believe it was to influence the 2014 and 2016 elections. The announcement was made right before the 2014 election, but that was just to influence that election. Then they delayed a long time INTENTIONALLY. Then they put in his wife’s best buddy from college(Loretta Lynch) as AG. But for all that time, Holder was STILL on the job.
It’s not about appearances – it’s about reality. Holder was REALLY running things, IMO.
I will bet that “Elizabeth Carlisle” isn’t even Loretta’s REAL conspiratorial email. I’ll bet they all have MULTIPLES to keep things separated. What we know are the CHAFF emails.
Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
June 16, 2018 at 12:19 pm
Makes perfect sense the way you put it wolfmoon. Holder could run everything without ANY coverage by the media. Maybe some of the (right wing) cable outlets like FOX were getting too noisy.
So… Holder gets a make-believe job, falls off the radar completely.
The left & Obama could ALWAYS count on Holder the dedicated soldier.
He’s really sounding frantic the last couple months tho.
You must be right over the target.
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 12:40 pm
Yes – Holder gets very frantic – especially when Trump makes the RIGHT MOVES.
I watch Holder and what makes him get frantic, and it’s very interesting. Getting linked to PARKLAND (which I pushed very hard on Twitter) was one of the things that make him only moderately frantic compared to when he put out those tweets.
THAT is why I think those tweets are so important. Holder is focused on the people who he was influencing in DOJ and FBI, and that explains how he was AWARE that the OIG was closing in on things. In fact, I’m thinking that the reason the OIG was flustered on this – why the OIG knows there is a problem with all this testimony but can’t prove it, is that HOLDER is behind the story. HOLDER is the one who helped get everybody’s story straight.
Several things have made the black hats get extremely “in my face”. ONE of them was linking Holder to Parkland. Another big one was backing Bannon on IBOR stuff (regulating Silicon Valley to PROTECT FREE SPEECH).
Holder continues to be the key, IMO. The CORRUPT AG – the CORRUPTER OF JUSTICE – he is the big rock in bringing down the Obama regime, still trying to control our government.
Sharon says:
June 16, 2018 at 12:36 pm
“People who know all sorts of stuff playing stupid in meetings and ‘public’ emails, as they figure out how they’re going to STOP what they want to STOP, DO what they really want to DO, and HIDE what they need to HIDE.”
Yes. And these are essential aspects of lawlessness.
Lawlessness has been the norm for in government circles for a long time and we are now in the time of harvest.
Lawlessness in government has been unhindered. We may be in the time frame when “holding people accountable” is no longer possible since the instruments of law have been nullified.
Eric Holder was on pretty solid ground, in terms of his personal interests, when he ignored the Congressional contempt citation that was issued in 2012. He did not make that choice in a vacuum.
https://www.politico.com/story/2012/06/holder-held-in-contempt-of-congress-077988
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2014/10/judge-declines-to-hold-holder-in-contempt-196650
These things are NOT “happening now”. These things are the result of what has already happened.
For every comment wailing, “Can you tell me why………..why hasn’t ___________ been _________?…….how is possible that ___________________________?” ……you can often begin the reply with “Because those who have the authority to ____________ do not want to ______________.”
This is like watching a tape delay of the big game and either cheering or despairing as though it were a live broadcast. This is not a live broadcast. This is tape-delayed history.
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 12:51 pm
Great point. THIS is PAYDAY.
blind no longer says:
June 16, 2018 at 10:52 am
Amen Wolf!!!!!
DanO64 says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:09 am
Dare I say there are a few stable genius here at the CTH besides SD.
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm
I appreciate the compliment, even if I sometimes appear very UNSTABLE (I know it) as I talk about some of the edgier stuff the opposition is doing.
Getting ahead of the stuff the other side does to get ahead of us, leaves one on very sketchy ground. It’s OK. DARKNESS INTO LIGHT. There’s gonna be some gray.
Navy says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:07 am
GREAT TWEETS IN HISTORY….
Emperor Hirohito
To the career men and women of Unit 731: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty, honor, country.
Adolf Hitler
I said about 8 months ago that the actions and integrity of the men and women at Auschwitz/Dachau would be unfairly questioned. And it will get worse. Be prepared, be strong. You have the support of millions committed to truth, justice, and the defense of this nation.
Eric Holder
To my brothers and sistas from other mothers of Fast And Furious. What is up my crackas with badges? Yo heads up bitches. 5-0 on the Hill be comin fo ya. Jus’ hang loose, blood. Momma Clinton gonna catch ya up on da’ rebound on da’ med side.
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:17 am
EXACTAMENTE!!!!!
Gil says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:13 am
Cover up to cover up and getting denser darker in the process. There are comms of all these different people but what I was reminded of when discussing BlackBerry phones is obummer. And he got his smart phone in early 2016. How can that NOT be a part of this?
“Only this year(2016) did the president get a smartphone, owing to security concerns about keeping hackers and foreign agents out.
Obama made headlines when he took office in 2009 and got to keep his Blackberry mobile phone, though after undisclosed modifications were made to strengthen its security features. And the president was only permitted to email a small group of friends and senior aides via the device. ”
http://fortune.com/2016/06/10/president-obamas-new-smartphone-is-more-like-a-toddler-phone/
wolfmoon1776 says:
June 16, 2018 at 11:35 am
Very interesting. Yup. These commie conspirators were parted from their usual methods of communication by the rules, so they just worked around the rules.
LINK to FULL POST & COMMENTS:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/16/ig-report-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-sent-weiner-sealed-indictment-to-his-personal-email/comment-page-2/#comment-5520003
Hillary or Chelsea?
Samantha Power.
9. Lisa Monaco
10. Sally Yates
The other question to ask / investigate is whether or not these people had access to each others’ Gmail accounts and communicating through the Drafts folder so no email was actually sent.
Trump Derangement Syndrome has some really awesome effects! It would be wonderful if these Trump haters actually lost their minds, if they have any. Such gutter tactics can only be the product of a sick or terribly evil mind.
ABC to CNN…hold my beer.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hahaha…
You mean…hold my extra slim soy beverage….
I hope someone inside is sabotaging. I want to see propaganda media totally ignored and discredited
Manafort can pay his legal fees with proceeds from the lawsuit.
YEP, talk about influencing a jury pool. His lawyers can have a field day with this. Motions in the a.m. coming.
Yeah, they know that people will see it and just remember the headline. Very few people ever see the retraction or are in the news enough that they will see the rest of the story.
The few who had any minds to begin with have clearly already lost them.
This is part of what Dan B has been saying he fears is a deep change in the culture. The left has dropped all pretense of following any rules and is about to start crossing lines from which there is no return. He talked about the DHS secretary’s being harassed in a restaurant simply for being seen in public.
However I think it was far earlier. Steve Scalise and the Republicans who were shot at are the prime example of the madness IMHO. TDS kills – or attempts to.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Whoops this was supposed to be a response to “freedom”” above.
What’s ABC whining about? Dead folks are just more Dem voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I swear the MSM would figure out a way to shoot itself in the foot with an unloaded gun.
Actually the most responsible journalism I have seen from ABC in a long time.
CLEARLY… ABC was hacked by Muh Russians… and Trump colluded with them to do it.
LOL! 🙂
Seems to me that this is enough cause to release Manafort on bail AND for ABC to pick up costs of Manafort’s attorneys from this point on. Sounds fair to me.
Nah… it’s just slipsies… same as NBC editing GZ tape cll with LE to have him portrayed as a racist singling out blacks. Shit happens in a busy newsroom .. doncha know.
Or how about no wounds showing on the back of his head by msm from traytray slamming him into the sidewalk.
POTUS tweet could possibly drop ABC’s rating by 25% just like CNNs recently dropped. I hope he continues to target ABC at the rally tonight and in the future. Surely FCC would have cause to go go after them for some violation – you would think. Beyond disgusting.
When you just don’t have more than enough content for the night’s political rally… along comes the MSM puking all over their shoes.
Gift that keeps on giving.
I feel like I’m living in a fantasy land!
Manslaughter, Now there is a KILLER of a story.
And you can’t have manslaughter, without “laughter”.. 😉
I think it’s past time to degenderize this term. I prefer “personslaughter”. Let’s make it happen.
Sexist, Mr. Piddles — sexist. What about perdaughterslaughter
Mmm… yeah. That’s about right.
Yikes, is that ever true.
Welcome to the realization, Tucker. Some of us knew that almost over a decade ago.
I’m not watching that border nonsense, those people should all be turned around at once.
This is human trafficking on a grand scale.
A(nything)B(ut)C(orrect)
I guess Brian Ross’ suspension is over.
The MSM always gets the lie out first and “correct” their “mistake” later. Democrats and the MSM been doing this for 40+ years. Why so many people are so stupid. Well liberals really. They see the lie and never the correction. And never listen that it was a lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
let’s run Manafort manslaughter
charge. LOL. Just like Strzok/Page.
Manafort has a great libel lawsuit there thats for sure.. also isnt it amazing that all mistakes go one way? Nothing ever positive for trump or anyone even the slightest bit associated with him.. statistically thats impossible to happen by chance
THAT is hilarious!
Paul Manafort should sue, sue, sue.
Fake news indeed. This is what happens when you have a bunch of idiots in the press.
James Goldston, president of ABC News:
“I don’t think ever in my career have I felt more rage and disappointment and frustration that I felt through this weekend and through the last half of Friday. I don’t even know how many times we’ve talked about this, how many times we have talked about the need to get it right. That how we have to be right and not first. About how in this particular moment, with the stakes as high as these stakes are right now, we cannot afford to get it wrong.”
Problem: that was like 6 months ago.
Somebody didn’t get the memo! Fallout should be entertaining given the number of people the scroll content must go through.
BAN CRAWLERS!!!!!
At least the Assault Crawlers. No clips over 10 seconds and all that.
Not an error. This was a contrived act of evil. The famous quote that a “rumor will travel around the world before the truth gets out of bed..” is the enemedia’s way of quiet apology on page 58. after the ‘mistake’ travels the world. Manafort should ask for a $100 million.
Absolutely NOT an error. Brazen
attempt to eff with anything/anyone.
Why? Acting out/TDS/ THEY LOST.
BOO EFFING HOO. Hope Manafort
ends up owning ABC.
I’m not holding my breath
I got a great idea, you Mr. JG should pick up your last paycheck. You are way over your head in hiring reporters, honest American reporters. You lack the mental ability to operate a news network proven daily by your Fake News Propaganda.
Second do all America a great service, declare bankruptcy sell off the corruption to Clinton or Soros. We will not miss you or your distorted 40 yearsof failure.
On the bright side Clinton and Soros will more than likely be trying to air from Gitmo.
Bye, bye you very sick dishonest people.
I wonder if that was a bit of strategic leaking to catch a certain DoJ leaker? Or maybe some FBI leakers?
The leaks are real. The news is fake. –Sundance
Oops! This wasn’t supposed to happen. The Manafort conviction graphic was only supposed to flash subliminally for 1/2 a second whenever President Trump’s image was being shown or something connected with Republicans.
Yeah. Clearly an example of “subliminal advertising (propaganda)” exposed. 🙂
The Jury is out on how real the “subliminal” effect is, but the use of subliminal messages is outlawed in some countries. (not USA as far as I can tell?)
Still in a world where the Left can make up a thing and call it “subliminal racism” anything is possible.
I had the exact same thought. Less direct observation of tactic/s, that would be well hidden and suppressed by these serpents anyway we’d likely NEVER know. Just as I’m sure we don’t now (yet)..
Yep.
Immortalized here…
I think you might have really got something there. It’s the simplest explanation, messing with peoples heads to present MAGA in a bad way, something glitched up and it stayed visible too long.
I know it sounds Machiavellian but that’s what to expect from the deep state.
In a just world their FCC license would already been yanked
Maybe they yank nellie ohr’s with it.
Pure MSM scum. This wouldn’t have happened under O’s watch I guarantee you.
Evil Trump! You made Maddow cryWe do it too.
h/t http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2018/06/20/things-you-wont-see-on-the-cbc/
La señorita Rachel Maddow llora lágrimas de liberalismo. Sus ovarios no han producido hijos, así que ella es muy triste. Quiero estar en una jaula con ella.
There are no accidents…..
Another ‘leak catcher’ ploy?
Being a broadcast engineer a chyron / duet operator had to build the page and the TD had to key it in the stream. The show director may not have known but it took two people intentionally doing this. Those pages don’t build themselves. They also aren’t keyed in automatically.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not surprising, considering on last night’s ABC Evening News, they straight up called Trump a liar.
They need pulled off the air. I don’t remember these kind of mistakes before. Their low IQ, brainwashed viewers would buy it. It’s sad that our main MSM, -NBC, ABC, and CBS are such prog goons now. We all grew up with that, no cable.
We are at war, I don’t see how this can be fixed at all. Not unless we get these people out of our education system and wait a generation.
Do we have the names of these 13 angry Democrats that we’re all paying for to take down our dear President?
Step back from the keyboard! Put the mouse down!
Oh it’s you Mr. Ross.
The US media is far more dangerous than a communist propaganda arm.
Oh , It was no accident , That was intentional , 50 million dollar fine , would curb it
Try more like billions dollar fine. This is a BIG deal. A Presidential Statement is covered under a different set of rules and could be investigated by Military Intelligence etc. Why? National Security. What if the banner read North Korea launched nuke. Will hit Hollywood in 5 mins.
I’ve been wanting to post on this for a while — now is as good a time as any (no hearings today!). Many of us have long mused over where Mueller fits into the scheme of things — white hat or black hat? part of a bigger plot?
I’ve had suspicions since October 2017, when Tucker Carlson ran and explosive segment: his show had been contacted by an informant who was former, longtime consultant with the Podesta Group, said he’d been interviewed by Mueller and that the questions seemed geared more toward years of foreign agent lobbying than anything Trump; also attested that Manafort and Tony Podesta had long been thick as thieves. Carlson promises more after vetting and running down leads from the source — but then never mentioned any of it again. But, seed planted.
I’d never fully bought into the idea, partly because a lot of Mueller’s moves are hard to reconcile, partly (maybe mostly) because I didn’t believe it possible (or legal, or ethical) to essentially “fool” the justice system by running one investigation as a front for another one. Court filings have to be credible and legitimate. We all know it’s easy to fake things through the media and political operatives — but you can’t just fake an intelligence or criminal investigation. Or at least, you shouldn’t — and Trump wouldn’t. You don’t fix what’s broken by repeating it.
Why bring this up now? Earlier this week, Sundance posted a column persuasively illustrating that neither Sessions nor Wray actually had read the IG Report before commenting on it. That insight hit me like a ton of bricks. I’m seeing everything in a different light.
I have not been fully appreciating the fact that almost *no one* directly involved or reporting on matters of consequence reads or understands critical source material. No one knows what they’re talking about. Not even a bloody clue. They parrot what’s handy amid a hall of mirrors, designed to stoke their emotions or make them some money or both. People who speak passionately and authoritatively know very little — and have no idea how little they actually know.
What do you do if you’re President Trump, and you win an election that entrenched leadership in all branches of government worked illegally to prevent, and whose survival now depends on thwarting your presidency? Even if you have smoking gun proof and could expose it — it wouldn’t matter: the Establishment will steamroll over it, and will do so without even needing to “hide” the evidence because no one will read it, or think about what it means. They’ll say up is down, down is up, and because people think they know things because they agree with something that’s been said, it doesn’t matter what the documented evidence reveals. If you’re Trump, you may prompt a “bombshell” news cycle, but then it’s quickly “old debunked news.”
We’ve all known this is how it works. But SD’s post hit me square between the eyes with the full real-time impact.
So, if you’re President Trump, what do you do? President Trump is hands-down the master at letting his enemies’ weaknesses, lies and hypocrisies do the work for him. Maybe you pull an Andy Dufresne.
No one’s reading anything. That means, quite literally, no one knows what’s happening under their nose, even as they’re writing columns and booking cable news segments to talk about it. Got me thinking — what exactly is the Mueller investigation *doing*? I hadn’t taken a close look in months, and not since we learned about the British “confidential informants” dispatched into Trump’s campaign sometime early in 2016. So I went back and read everything.
This is already REALLY long so I won’t go into all the dot connecting (I strongly suggest doing this exercise yourself). But the upshot is: if you just read Mueller’s filings — shut out all the noise, ignore the hall of mirrors — I don’t think it’s possible to say definitively that he’s looking at anything likely (or necessarily intended) to lead to Trump. I don’t think you can fairly say where exactly the investigation is going, or what/whom is the primary target (that is, what sort of “election interference” or other “arising matter” is in the cross-hairs).
Five individuals loosely connected to the Trump campaign have been indicted. Set aside Flynn for the moment. Read the indictments and court papers, and look at their backgrounds (Manafort, Davis, their British lawyer, and Papadopolous). The most serious are the first 3, and the indictments focus on activity that pre-dated the campaign, and was intimately connected to the Podesta group, John McCain, and the Congressional committees whose leadership happens to include some who “retired” after the Manafort raid and around the time of the indictment. So, let’s assume he’s pressing them to flip. On who? Read how the indictments and other filings are worded. It’s really not clear what information was included or excluded and why, or what the underlying “theory” of the case is. It’s even possible the charges are intended to get them to “flip” on Trump — but doesn’t exclude that if/when they actually flip, the truth is something different entirely.
Maybe Trump didn’t need any sort of “hoax” or cover to get to the truth. Let them unleash a special counsel to investigate, knowing ultimately it will uncover the illegal spying op and collusion to sabotage his campaign/presidency. All Trump’s needed to do is speak the truth, and let the SC do its work, which is exactly what he’s been doing. It works because the noise machine hears what it wants to hear. Have you noticed that SC’s office has never said *anything* except to confirm that Trump is not a “target” of the investigation?
The Establishment needed its witch hunt for “election interference” and Trump knew ultimately where that road leads; so he can say, go ahead. Investigate my alleged “collusion.” All he needed (needs) from from Mueller was a legit investigation — which I think increasingly seems assured by having the IG/Huber investigation running along side in the shadows; ultimately, those trajectories would collide, and Mueller would have no choice but to run his investigation on the up-and-up, or be exposed. So even if Mueller set out to stall and smear and find SOMETHING on Trump, Horowitz/Huber have been nipping at his heels with the truth, and he’ll have a choice which way it goes. That’s the beauty of it. Doesn’t matter whether Mueller’s a “white hat” or “black hat” or whether he was “in on the plan” or what his initial intention was — all it requires is that Mueller act in self-interest, and be smart enough to realize the terrain around him.
So Trump let’s the Uniparty run with it’s witch hunt — which creates the conditions of anticipation and credibility to accept Mueller’s report, which I am now strongly suspecting will be the TRUTH about the CIs put in Trump’s campaign, with a lot of cross-over with whatever Huber is putting together. In the process, Mueller will have exhaustively investigated Trump and cleared his name. All the better if it always WAS a Trump investigation from the start — Trump knew where it would end, and knew his enemies wouldn’t see the trajectory. Because they live in noise.
He lets his enemies do the work for him — unwittingly making the truth credible. Because they don’t read anything. So they wouldn’t see it coming. Like Andy Dufresne walking out of Shawshank prison in the warden’s shiny shoes; he knew he could pull it off, right out in the open, because after all, “no one looks at a man’s shoes.”
I know this theory’s been out there for a long time — long obvious to some, wishful thinking to others. My real point is to drill on the fact that 99% of “the conversation” is disconnected from the source material. I’ll end with this: read the filings and other source material. And remember, no one else has.
That Mueller is a white hat mess is pure garbage. He is part of the deep state wanting to get Trump.
Mueller doesn’t even have in his original mandate to look into stuff other than Trump Russia coordination even though he is bending those rules to nail others connected to Trump like Manafort. Don’t buy into any white hat nonsense with Mueller.
Thanks Newhere.
Time will be the judge.
And, it’s about time.
newhere, You’ve obviously put a lot of time and thought and research into this before you posted, but I am emphatically in lawton’s camp: There is NO WAY that Mueller has any purpose other than to continue the Dems/Media “Lawfare” campaign against President Trump in their effort to remove him from office. That Mueller is pretty much the last [broken] arrow in their quiver means that he can’t stop – that’s how desperate they are to take down President Trump.
These allegations/accusations/innuendo/slander/gossip/investigations/charges, etc., against anyone and everyone who has ever volunteered for or worked with President Trump have one purpose: To serve as a chill on the President’s ability to continue getting good help, good staff, good cabinet members. Seeing what Manafort or Cohen or Hicks or Flynn or any of them have gone through, would YOU want to serve?
It was just a predictive text issue.
Type in “Hillary” and out comes “Manafort”.
манафот признает себя виновным в 5 пунктах убийства
Here is the hacked message before ABC computers decoded it.
(Trying to post Russian to a WordPress site, not sure if it will work).
And this should be the proper response to the media in general…
Ваша мать плавает после китайских кораблей войск
Peter Strokes must have started his new texting job early.
This was no accident. ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN affiliates use voice recognition programs to pick out negative words and then associate them President Trump or one of major supporters in an automatically generated negative Headline Banner. They did this during the 2016 elections and they still do it today. The problem occurs if the producer is not careful, a real time posting occurs without edit as happened during the elections. The results ranged from idiotic banner to garbage like this one.
Since I never watch ABC I get my “bad ABC fake news” here.
Since Liberal Americans believe everything the Fake News Media says yes it is a reasonable thing for Manafort to sue for defamation of character.
Seeing as any retraction will never hit the same demographic again. Only because one of them will be standing in front of the restrooms deciding which one is the right one for that day.
