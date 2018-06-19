Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Haley Withdraw From Irrelevant U.N. Human Rights Council….

Any policy displaying a conscious orientation to reality (common sense) that extracts the U.S. from the insufferable fallacies of U.N. ‘councils’ means another winnamin is in order.
WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States withdrew from a “hypocritical and self-serving” United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform. (more)
Secretary Pompeo and U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley deliver remarks to the press on the UN Human Rights Council, at the Department of State:
[Transcript] SECRETARY POMPEO: Good afternoon. The Trump administration is committed to protecting and promoting the God-given dignity and freedom of every human being. Every individual has rights that are inherent and inviolable. They are given by God, and not by government. Because of that, no government must take them away.
For decades, the United States has led global efforts to promote human rights, often through multilateral institutions. While we have seen improvements in certain human rights situations, for far too long we have waited while that progress comes too slowly or in some cases never comes. Too many commitments have gone unfulfilled.
President Trump wants to move the ball forward. From day one, he has called out institutions or countries who say one thing and do another. And that’s precisely the problem at the Human Rights Council. As President Trump said at the UN General Assembly: “It is a massive source of embarrassment to the United Nations that some governments with egregious human rights records sit on the Human Rights Council.”
We have no doubt that there was once a noble vision for this council. But today, we need to be honest – the Human Rights Council is a poor defender of human rights.
Worse than that, the Human Rights Council has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy – with many of the world’s worst human rights abuses going ignored, and some of the world’s most serious offenders sitting on the council itself.
The only thing worse than a council that does almost nothing to protect human rights is a council that covers for human rights abuses and is therefore an obstacle to progress and an impediment to change. The Human Rights Council enables abuses by absolving wrongdoers through silence and falsely condemning those who have committed no offense. A mere look around the world today demonstrates that the council has failed in its stated objectives.
Its membership includes authoritarian governments with unambiguous and abhorrent human rights records, such as China, Cuba, and Venezuela.
There is no fair or competitive election process, and countries have colluded with one another to undermine the current method of selecting members.
And the council’s continued and well-documented bias against Israel is unconscionable. Since its creation, the council has adopted more resolutions condemning Israel than against the rest of the world combined.
The United States has no opposition in principle to multilateral bodies working to protect human rights. We desire to work with our allies and partners on this critical objective that reflects America’s commitment to freedom.
But when organizations undermine our national interests and our allies, we will not be complicit. When they seek to infringe on our national sovereignty, we will not be silent.
The United States – which leads the world in humanitarian assistance, and whose service members have sacrificed life and limb to free millions from oppression and tyranny – will not take lectures form hypocritical bodies and institution as Americans selflessly give their blood and treasure to help the defenseless.
Ambassador Haley has spent more than a year trying to reform the Human Rights Council.
She is the right leader to drive our efforts in this regard at the United Nations. Her efforts in this regard have been tireless.
She has asserted American leadership on everything from the Assad regime’s chemical weapons use, to the pressure campaign against North Korea, and the Iran-backed provocations in the Middle East.
Ambassador Haley has been fearless and a consistent voice on behalf of our ally Israel. And she has a sincere passion to protect the security, dignity, and the freedom of human beings around the world – all while putting American interests first. She has been a fierce defender of human rights around the world.
I will now turn it over to Ambassador Haley for her announcement on how the United States will move forward with respect to the UN Human Rights Council.
♦AMBASSADOR HALEY: Thank you. Good afternoon. I want to thank Secretary Pompeo for his friendship and his partnership and his leadership as we move forward on these issues.
One year ago, I traveled to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. On that occasion, I outlined the U.S. priorities for advancing human rights and I declared our intent to remain a part of the Human Rights Council if essential reforms were achieved. These reforms were needed in order to make the council a serious advocate for human rights. For too long, the Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias.
Regrettably, it is now clear that our call for reform was not heeded. Human rights abusers continue to serve on and be elected to the council. The world’s most inhumane regimes continue to escape scrutiny, and the council continues politicizing and scapegoating of countries with positive human rights records in an attempt to distract from the abusers in their ranks.
Therefore, as we said we would do a year ago if we did not see any progress, the United States is officially withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council. In doing so, I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from human rights commitments; on the contrary, we take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.
We did not make this decision lightly. When this administration began 17 months ago, we were well aware of the enormous flaws in the Human Rights Council. We could have withdrawn immediately. We did not do that.
Instead, we made a good-faith effort to resolve the problems. We met with ambassadors of over a dozen countries in Geneva. Last September, in President Trump’s speech before the UN General Assembly, he called for member-states to support Human Rights Council reform. During High-Level Week last year, we led a session on Human Rights Council reform cohosted by the British and Dutch foreign ministers and more than 40 other countries.
Our efforts continued all through this year in New York, where my team met with more than 125 member-states and circulated draft texts. Almost every country we met with agrees with us in principle and behind closed doors that the Human Rights Council needs major, dramatic, systemic changes, yet no other country has had the courage to join our fight.
Meanwhile, the situation on the council has gotten worse, not better. One of our central goals was to prevent the world’s worst human rights abusers from gaining Human Rights Council membership. What happened? In the past year, the Democratic Republic of Congo was elected as a member. The DRC is widely known to have one of the worst human rights records in the world. Even as it was being elected to membership in the Human Rights Council, mass graves continued to be discovered in the Congo.
Another of our goals was to stop the council from protecting the world’s worst human rights abusers. What happened? The council would not even have a meeting on the human rights conditions in Venezuela. Why? Because Venezuela is a member of the Human Rights Council, as is Cuba, as is China.
Similarly, the council failed to respond in December and January when the Iranian regime killed and arrested hundreds of citizens simply for expressing their views.
When a so-called Human Rights Council cannot bring itself to address the massive abuses in Venezuela and Iran, and it welcomes the Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member, the council ceases to be worthy of its name. Such a council, in fact, damages the cause of human rights.
And then, of course, there is the matter of the chronic bias against Israel. Last year, the United States made it clear that we would not accept the continued existence of agenda item seven, which singles out Israel in a way that no other country is singled out. Earlier this year, as it has in previous years, the Human Rights Council passed five resolutions against Israel – more than the number passed against North Korea, Iran, and Syria combined. This disproportionate focus and unending hostility towards Israel is clear proof that the council is motivated by political bias, not by human rights.
For all these reasons, the United States spent the past year engaged in a sincere effort to reform the Human Rights Council. It is worth examining why our efforts didn’t succeed. At its core, there are two reasons. First, there are many unfree countries that simply do not want the council to be effective. A credible human rights council poses a real threat to them, so they opposed the steps that would create it.
Look at the council membership and you see an appalling disrespect for the most basic human rights. These countries strongly resist any effort to expose their abusive practices. In fact, that’s why many of them run for a seat on the Human Rights Council in the first place: to protect themselves from scrutiny. When we made it clear we would strongly pursue council reform, these countries came out of the woodwork to oppose it. Russia, China, Cuba, and Egypt all attempted to undermine our reform efforts this past year.
The second reason our reforms didn’t succeed is in some ways even more frustrating. There are several countries on the Human Rights Council who do share our values. Many of them strongly urged us to remain engaged in the council. They are embarrassed by the obsessive mistreatment of Israel. They share our alarm with the hypocrisy of countries like Cuba, Venezuela, Democratic Republic of Congo, and others serving on the council.
Ultimately, however, many of these likeminded countries were unwilling to seriously challenge the status quo. We gave them opportunity after opportunity and many months of consultations, and yet they would not take a stand unless it was behind closed doors. Some even admittedly were fine with the blatant flaws of the council as long as they could pursue their own narrow agenda within the current structure.
We didn’t agree with such a moral compromise when the previous UN Human Rights Commission was disbanded in 2006, and we don’t agree with it now. Many of these countries argued that the United States should stay on the Human Rights Council because American participation is the last shred of credibility that the council has. But that is precisely why we must leave. If the Human Rights Council is going to attack countries that uphold human rights and shield countries that abuse human rights, then America should not provide it with any credibility. Instead, we will continue to lead on human rights outside the misnamed Human Rights Council.
Last year, during the United States presidency of the Security Council, we initiated the first ever Security Council session dedicated to the connection between human rights and peace and security. Despite protests and prohibitions, we did organize an event on Venezuela outside the Human Rights Council chambers in Geneva. And this past January, we did have a Security Council session on Iranian human rights in New York.
I have traveled to the – to UN refugee and internally displaced persons camps in Ethiopia, Congo, Turkey, and Jordan, and met with the victims of atrocities in those troubled regions. We have used America’s voice and vote to defend human rights at the UN every day, and we will continue to do so. Even as we end our membership in the Human Rights Council, we will keep trying to strengthen the entire framework of the UN engagement on human rights issues, and we will continue to strongly advocate for reform of the Human Rights Council. Should it become reformed, we would be happy to rejoin it.
America has a proud legacy as a champion of human rights, a proud legacy as the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid, and a proud legacy of liberating oppressed people and defeating tyranny throughout the world. While we do not seek to impose the American system on anyone else, we do support the rights of all people to have freedoms bestowed on them by their creator. That is why we are withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council, an organization that is not worthy of its name.
Thank you.
QUESTION: Ambassador, is the timing related to the criticism of the border policy?
QUESTION: Do you believe that the criticism is justified?
(Link)
High time.
Now kick ’em out of New York.
LikeLiked by 48 people
Roger that!
LikeLiked by 17 people
And charge them for the trillions in costs to the city…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree. Even if they end up eventually staying, watching the Governor of NY and Mayor of NYC go through wild gyrations over the massive loss in revenue would make for great TV.
LikeLiked by 23 people
BINGO!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you!!!
Warren J. Wilhelm, Jr. and Andy cuomocoumocoumo chameleon deserve it!!
That’s coming from a native NY’er.
Toss in Chucky the Head 🤡 for the trifecta!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
This native NY’er is right with you!
LikeLike
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Admin should unveil some demo plans for the UN bldg and announce that the Demo RFP is going out to bid.
Negotiable only if The Wall gets built before the bids come back.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I feel another Trump Tower in the works!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well if you take into account the unpaid traffic tickets and such, they may break even.
LikeLiked by 5 people
While Obama was the greatest gun salesman in history, I think VSGPDJT might be the greatest popcorn salesman in history.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The UN building would be the most valuable condos on earth!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Housing for Homeless Vets!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!!!
LikeLike
The building would have to be exorcised before reconstruction though.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I was going to say “fumigated,” but your take is better, Jane.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They can do both.
LikeLiked by 6 people
To get a small insight into how smart our President is, watch his testimony to Congress on “renovating the UN”for $500 million less that the UN proposed and eventually spent.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4570342/donald-trump-building-renovation-hearing-2005
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most corrupt people on earth.
Destroy the building and erect another business tower.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Housing for Homeless Vets 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent idea Minnie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Vets deserve only the BEST!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about the Trump Presidential library?
LikeLiked by 8 people
That is a wonderful idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!
But this time in honor of our republic:
The Unique Nation Building
LikeLike
PT Presidential Library, VA CondoHotel, Restaurant, LongBar and Armed Services Special Vehicle Outdoor Museum on the front yard!!!!!
It would face the Trump World Tower.
Make no mistake. Awesome!!!!!!! Hooyah!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Presidential Library and Database with the historic POTUS 45 Tweet Collection
LikeLiked by 2 people
The actual property of the UN spans from 42nd Street to 50th Street on First, so that encompasses 45th. Our POTUS’ number.
😁
LikeLike
Send them packing and never ever give than any money. They have sucked so much money off of us and it’s time for them to get it elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was going to post ‘Still not tired of #winning
But I like your comments better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very impressed with Nicki Haley. She gave a very good, lengthy, heartfelt speech, from notes (hard to do) and kept her humanity completely intact. Bravo!
LikeLike
Sundance, How much money was being give to this UN Human rights org? Any idea? Are we stopping that? I bet it is in millions and that is the only reason they wanted us to stay there.
Next is UN out of NY!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes!
Withdraw and defund.
“We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism.” – Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 10 people
Move the UN to that man-made Chinese island?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s 2018 budget $10 million for the UNHRC.
LikeLike
What a news day!
The Trump Administration is FIRING UP!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Keeping us on our toes.
We will never, never, never tire of winning!
Winnamins for all 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
You know, the more I see happening, and how fast, there more I realize that it HAS to be this fast, and faster. 17 months have gone by already? So much more work to be done? It almost seems like eight years won’t be enough…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree.
We’ve got to do our part in the Mid-Terms.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These upcoming mid-terms are the second most important election in my life……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Paul, there is absolutely no comparison to (I would say) the past, at least, 5 Administrations.
Which clearly evidences how inept those Administrations truly were!
MAGA Onward 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
may I? Which clearly evidences how Criminal those globalist administrations; crooked legislatures, and activist judges truly were.
LikeLiked by 3 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
On all its cylinders! As the Left, RINOs, Democrats, CoC, Globalist, MSM etc. try to catch their breath, our President and his Administration are running circles around them!
Checkout how much WINNING is happening in the last 48 hours:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for that, flep!
To see it in concise form truly blows me away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes they are lighting a fire under these leeches’ feet and these people will have to deal with it because Uncle Sam has turned off the faucet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent.
it seems that US Foreign Policy isn’t being run by the forelock tugging 3rd world apologist hate America State Dept beta’s anymore.
Obama is going to need trauma counselling with no-one to bow to anymore
LikeLiked by 14 people
The “metro-sexuals” aren’t in charge any more 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
They are going to need makeup remover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makeup remover is not going to stop those peope from going down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It just will not look pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We will no longer surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.”
LikeLiked by 18 people
The UN serves no function for the western world. Abolish it or at least move it to another continent–how about Antarctica?
LikeLiked by 17 people
Have pity on the penguins, neil!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Move it to Africa and let the diplomats live in tents and huts.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I propose moving new UN to the Democratic republic of Congo
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Love it!!
President Trump is on a ROLL.
LikeLiked by 11 people
This is good. This is very good.
It will draw attention to farce that the Human Rights Council has become.
I love this from Sec Pompeo:
“Worse than that, the Human Rights Council has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy – with many of the world’s worst human rights abuses going ignored, and some of the world’s most serious offenders sitting on the council itself.”
_____
Spot on, Mr. Secretary. Well said.
LikeLiked by 25 people
No wonder T45 chose Pompeo! He has a set of hardware made of brass that he isn’t afraid to use.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Complements nicely Mr. President’s set of titanium 👍
LikeLiked by 15 people
For all we know, Minnie…..
They might even be made of THORIUM!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂😂😂😂👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like it, Minnie. You have such a cute little demeanor and then…WHAM!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
😊
Call ‘em like I see ‘em!
❤️ our Refuge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎀💥☄️💥☄️💥☄️
LikeLike
Screen from ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
LIKE It!!!!
LikeLike
LOL!!!
LikeLike
Now how about it! Can’t imagine Rex doing this without protest and sniping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!!!
It’s as if a couple of us Treepers was given the floor at the UN today.
I have seen those very words printed here numerous times over these last 4 years or so that I’ve been perusing here.
amazing!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I view the CTH/Treepers as the covert think tank group for our POTUS DJ Trump, his executive staff and the Freedom Caucus Representatives. There have been so many instances in the past several months that I’ve heard Treepers remarks, ideas or suggestions being repeated by our conservative leaders and it puts a cheezy smile on my face every time. Thank you Treepers for you contribution to our President, to his executive cabinet staff, to our law makers and most importantly to OUR government! Cheers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
BIFF!! POW!!! ZOWIE!! SOCK!! BAM!!! OOF!!
Nikki is doing a stellar job at the U.N.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Love this part:
“…a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.”
Yep. It has become the Human Rights Abusers Council.
LikeLiked by 19 people
As we know, everything the globalists touch turns to crap.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Except…for them.
They live in their posh mansions, untouched by the crap that they create.
It’s time for that to change.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Comeuppance, it’s a beautiful thing 😆
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wheatietoo that sums it up for sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And right on cue after the remarks, there is “QUESTION: Do you believe that the criticism is justified?”
This type of garbage question will become a meme in the next couple of days from the MSM and the Democrats. That is, IF they can break away from trying to use the situation at the southern border to destroy POTUS and to take control of Congress in the November elections.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MSM lefties believe the U. S. is the greatest human rights violator since Adam and Eve were sent out of the Garden. So expect that meme to mushroom in the next days, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Between “the children” and now the “human rights council” the talking heads will collectively explode. Will have to tune in to Chicago commie radio tomorrow to LMAO for a while.
LikeLike
Nimrata IS the U.N. – same hypocritical ideals, un-American principles and a disgrace to the United States of America. She says what she’s told to say, until the men behind the curtain tell her to bite the hand that fed her. My right to air my opinion.
LikeLike
I agree. Nikki keeps calling the UN on their crap.
LikeLike
Yes, I don’t know if she or her aides visit here, but serious kudos to Ms.Haley..
LikeLike
Love it.
A very nice first step towards leaving the UN or giving it a complete overhaul.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cuz you know what’s next on the docket: “The U.S. is a Human Rights violator due to their inhumane treatment of immigrant children on their southern border. And oh yeah: Isreal.”
Watch. It’s coming.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It will be another big Fail.
Those ‘children’ are being better cared for than they were back home.
That’s why they come here!
Voluntarily!
It’s not like we’re going down to those countries and rounding up children, then bringing them up here…against their will.
They are coming here, of their own free will.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The rest of the world doesn’t care about facts. They hate Trump, and also the U.S. as a whole just a little bit (if not a lotta bit).
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s fine.
Then we don’t have to ‘care’ about wrenching them loose from sucking off of us.
They hate us?
Okay…you guys are on your own!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Enjoy the world:
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-08-16/un-experts-charlottesville-exemplifies-rising-racism-in-us
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/23/world/un-us-racism-warning/index.html
Defund the U.N. The fine Pseudo World Governing Body that brought you such hits as:
* Oil for Blood (I Mean Food!)
* Hack and Slash in Rwanda!
* Haiti Needs a Coke Bottling Plant!
…
And so many more! Order your 2-DVD set today!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true wheatietoo.
And they are choosing to be locked up.
These illegals can leave any time, they can walk out any time all they need to do is go back home.
They are choosing to keep their children locked up.
Freedom is just a choice away, if they will go back home they could be free and so can their children.
It is not anything like what Cuba or China does to the citizens they lock up who have absolutely no choice when they will become free.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Laura Ingragam has a segment on the border right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, watching it too.
She’s down there on the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’m probably standing alone, here…but I suspect there are better ways to handle children on the border than the current separation policy. I disagreed with it when Obama did it…and I still disagree.
I think Trump will address this in some form or fashion. He’s a pretty humane guy and I don’t think this will sit well with him.
Imho
(Feel free to throw fruit, veggies or even shoes)
I understand my opinion may be unpopular.
Imhoo
LikeLike
Most all of these ‘parents’ cannot prove that they are actually the parents of the children that are with them.
There are human traffickers and other adults, who use ‘other people’s children’ as props…to get across the border.
They kidnap kids.
There are also thousands of children that are ‘unaccompanied’ by an adult.
The Dems/Enemedia are showing pics of all these kids…without making any distinction as to which ones came here unaccompanied.
And Pres Trump *is* addressing this.
He is trying to get the insane laws changed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Understood,. I agree that the parentage is questionable…but again , there are better ways both ethically, legally and morally to address this issue. I am not a knee jerker and I have been following the border issues for years…..just like many of you. Also agree that the laws are ridiculous, but beyond that, the “habits” and “tradition” we have entertained regarding illegal imigration has permitted lawlessness, sex traffickers and anarchy to rule..and it has endangers these children and it is economically and culturally endangering our country.
This separation policy is just a continuation of the old admins “traditions” that solved nothing.
And again…I trust PDJT to do what is right, both for these kids but also, our nation. The latter part of this has been something that hasn’t been considered for a long time. And now it will be.
Imho
LikeLike
The majority of children are being sent here ALONE. They have no free will on that dangerous journey. What kind of parent gives up their own child to these traffickers?
The legal policy dates back to 1997, and the media goons, RINOs like Cruz and demonrats are gaslighting us. Of the 12,000 being cared for in the U.S, 10,000 came ALONE (via coyotees, smugglers, pedophile suppliers, etc.). The cost is $35,000/p.a. per child to U.S. taxpayers. And DHS moles are still promoting and funding Obama’s call to South American nations that our borders are open!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. Again. This is the ostruch game the media plays so well. Drudge us highligting some of the Obama era pucs tonight .
And yes… the policy sucked since 1997..the media knew it and so did anyone else paying attention. Our illegal immigration “traditions” have endangered us. We created our own monsters.. and PDJT will address this. I have no doubt.
Imho
But Trump is not a blame the predecessor sort of guy. He is a man of action, and he will win this one, too.
Imho
LikeLike
I was thinking the same thing, mr. piddles
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ❤️ President Trump!
And that love, admiration and respect grow in leaps and bounds every single day!!
Who knew our ❤️❤️❤️ were that big!
Thank you, Mr. President 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s about time. UN human rights useless.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh it’s useful…to the Abusers of human rights.
The human rights abusers have been using that council to cloak themselves.
That’s why it’s a farce.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You mean like the people such as HRC and others who abuse children and have people 187nd?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think in doing this, the Trump administration illustrates that they are for human rights and that this faux outrage on the “children” coming over the border further exposes the democrats for their hypocrisy. Maybe I am wrong but it appears to me that the administration is putting all this media outrage back on them. And it is media driven outrage that I am so sick of. They have successfully changed the subject over the last few days from a damaging IG report to the “children”. It is what they do. Human rights is an issue but when you break the law expect consequences. Bottom line, full stop.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If the Dems were truly concerned about “the children”…then why do they support the killing of so many babies?
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Abortion – Do it for the Children”….that pretty much sums up the Democrat platform IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and why arent they concerned about all the children getting shot every week in Chicago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you ever have free time in this non-stop news cycle, find the documentary U.N.Me. It changed my mind forever about the UN and was also entertaining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lets face it, the Human Rights Council just hasn’t been the same since Muammar Gadaffi stepped down from it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And hopefully that didn’t need a /sarc tag, but here it is just in case.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lol!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And…Ahmadinejad.
Didn’t he sit on the Human Rights Council too?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, yes. I’d forgotten old I’madinnerjacket was on it as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow! Everywhere I look today…I see the Big Ugly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pingback: Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Haley Withdraw From Irrelevant U.N. Human Rights Council – IOTW Report
Wonderful, wonderful news! It took a long time in coming. It has been rotten for many many years and just kept getting worse. I imagine we were also financing it, just like everything else! Don’t you just love our President Trump? I’m even getting to like Nikki Haley – a little.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice jacket Haley — from the Hillary collection?
LikeLike
Uncalled for
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did you see the full-length view?
It’s actually a very nice long jacket, with a gradual color-transition.
Hillary never wore anything that nice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope, not even close. It was perfectly proportioned with her knee-length skirt – which Cankles was allergic to. But if Amb. Haley ever did want to wear one of Helldabeast’s bathrobe jackets, she would probably rock it with a figure like hers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully she will be wearing blue noose soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll back you on that.
LikeLike
Bravo.
– Referred to the source of human rights – Creator God – three times.
– Netanyahu and Israel must be over the moon. The Jews in Israel know who their friends are, even if their brothers here don’t.
– Did not withhold mention of China, Russia and Egypt as countries with “horrendous” HR records. If nothing else, Trump is a straight-shooter, and will even criticize nations he wants to improve relations with.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Chy-nuh – terrible, horrible human rights violations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul, not all “their brothers here don’t”. We, Jews, are not the same monolithic block here in this wonderful country. Many of us thanking G-d every day for our president.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Therefore, as we said we would do a year ago if we did not see any progress, the United States is officially withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council. In doing so, I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from human rights commitments; on the contrary, we take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.” … well said
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Every individual has rights that are inherent and inviolable. They are given by God, and not by government. Because of that, no government must take them away.”
________________
Because of that, no government CAN take them away.
It is not POSSIBLE for any human government to lawfully take away that which God has given.
Any government that DOES take away an individual’s God-given unalienable Rights does so lawlessly, by definition, and is therefore illegitimate and tyrannical, by definition.
Any such government should be destroyed, ripped out by the root, and the blood of tyrants used to water the tree of Liberty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Take a look at some of the HRC sub-bodies. Here’s the “Business and Human Rights Forum”
“The UN Forum is the world’s largest annual gathering on business and human rights with more than ***2,000 participants from government, business, community groups and civil society, law firms, investor organisations [sic], UN bodies, national human rights institutions, trade unions, academia and the media.*****
Over three days, participants take part in 60+ panel discussions on topics that relate to the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (the United Nations “Protect, Respect and Remedy” Framework), as well as current business-related human rights issues.
The Forum is the foremost event to *****network*****, share experiences and learn about the latest initiatives to promote corporate respect for human rights.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/Business/Forum/Pages/2018ForumBHR.aspx
Sounds like a chance to meet a lot of “Friends of Bill.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media thinks they have finally found the issue that will destroy Trump. These people will never learn and it’s fun to watch. An advisor walks in the door and says “oh it’s terrible Mr President. They are calling you Hitler again and saying u laugh at children getting torn from their parents arms!”
President Trump turns to the advisor and says “hold my Diet Coke and while your at it withdraw from the that BS UN “human rights” council we waste millions of dollars on. Dang ole i love my President!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m getting a different take on all this. Trump is making things happen
at warp speed. Just as soon as the left starts getting traction on one
set of talking points, something else happens in the background that
Trump has gotten the ball rolling over.
Look over here! NO, HERE!! , Wrong place! It’s right here now!!
A lot is getting accomplished in the background, while the 4 am
talking point maggots are cuing up their outrage d’jour. I’m loving
it. We’ve got the anti Obama. Remember how you thought nothing
could get worse, and then Obama, Holder, Jeh Johnson, Val Jar
would lob another turd into the punch bowl? Couldn’t keep up with
all the malfeasance. THEY can’t keep up with all the good and righteous.
Because the concept is completely alien to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmm
H-human
R-rights
C-Council
H-haggard
R-repulsive
C-Cankles
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh that is good Minnie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo-Haley 2024
LikeLiked by 2 people
For what?
Haley worships at the altar of Political Correctness, she practically tripped over herself to ‘ban’ the Confederate Flag and other symbols of American history, ALL of which was a CON-job, an orchestrated ‘outrage’ by the Soros-Clinton cabal.
I trust her as far as I trust Dershowitz.
And after 30 years spineless effeminate men and faux-feminism, the LAST thing our country needs in the WH is more estrogen. They have all but destroyed masculinity for a whole generation of young men.
Sorry ladies, but our country barely survived up to Trump. We’ve needed an Alpha male in leadership for a LONG time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on all the way!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you scott467 for a most truthful post. Your stated it perfectly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops~~~~~you, not your
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here, here, Scott.
Yeah, I don’t want to see Niki Haley anywhere near the kind of power she would have as either VP, or President.
She didn’t do so well with the power of being a governor…so I wouldn’t want to see her with even more power.
Not sure she is even eligible anyway.
Haley is doing a good job as UN Ambassador.
But she’s on a short leash…and is getting, I think, a good amount of ‘instruction’ from our President.
Not much harm she can do there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me neither. Read up on the Veronica Brown case – the child who Nikki took away from the biological father and gave to strangers who wanted to adopt her. Nikki is no fan of keeping children with their parents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No to Haley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A step in the right direction. Next, de-fund.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My prediction is that the UN will move to Iraq. The countries of the mid-east want it moved to their region because they believe it will bring them street cred. And so, I will quote the Bible on why I believe it will be Iraq. This is from a vision of the future.
Zac 5:5 Then the angel who was speaking to me came forward and said to me, “Look up and see what is appearing.”
Zec 5:6 I asked, “What is it?” He replied, “It is a basket.” And he added, “This is the evil of the people throughout the world.”
Zec 5:7 Then the cover of lead was raised, and there in the basket sat a woman!
Zec 5:8 He said, “This is wickedness,” and he pushed her back into the basket and pushed its lead cover down on it.
Zec 5:9 Then I looked up—and there before me were two women, with the wind in their wings! They had wings like those of a stork, and they lifted up the basket between heaven and earth
Zec 5:10 “Where are they taking the basket?” I asked the angel who was speaking to me.
Zec 5:11 He replied, “To the country of Babylonia[fn] (Shinar) to build a house for it. When the house is ready, the basket will be set there in its place.”
Happy moving day, UN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This is from a vision of the future.”
You are absolutely correct in that all the prophetic events in scripture take place in the middle east. We (USA) are not in the picture to help out Israel at that time:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/19/tuesday-june-19th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-5532770
BTW- I have been following a Wed. night bible study in Chicago. We are currently in Zechariah chapter 14 – just started last week:
http://shorewoodbiblechurch.org/midweek.html
Welcome to our Midweek Bible Study. This study is taught each Wednesday evening by Pastors Richard Jordan and Alex Kurz at Shorewood Bible Church in Rolling Meadows (Chicago Area), Illinois.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please pray that the people of Illinois wake up. The media mob is continuing to do heavy duty brainwashing here. Did you see the front page today of the fake news Daily Herald? And the article showing how all are reps , both dem and rep, are against what’s going on with separating children and their families while pointing the finger at Trump.
LikeLike
Here is an interesting take on Zechariah 5 by Michael Rood.
LikeLike
I watch SNL every week; that’s Shabbat Night Live – SNL. I have followed and watched all Rood’s videos since 2010. He’s tireless in his efforts to correct Biblical errors in translations in the Scriptures and connecting historical Hebrew culture of the time to the words in the Holy Bible. His Chronological Gospels is a Blessing to behold.
After reading the above post this exact video came to my mind too. Zac 5 – it is not a woman in a basket … it is “a fire”.
LikeLike
http://www.michaelrood.tv
LikeLike
Absolutely fantastic! Incredible news. Brilliant speeches too, by both Haley and Pompeo. Very very well explained. The Human Rights Council and the U.N. will be in a spin over this. Serves them right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see a stern letter in our future!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. Let those in that international socialists debate club play amongst themselves… on their own dime. M A G A
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aka Money sucking wine swillers.
Ha.
LikeLike
Wow! Our President has the best people working on this. It should be no secret to any of US here that the un was biding its time until all of the anti American forces had destroyed US enough so they could move in militarily and finish us deplorables off. Thank God for President Trump and for you deplorables and a special Thanks to you Sundance and this Refuge. Let’s fix this mess!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll enjoy it while it lasts. The second the Dems install their next fascist a la Obama we’ll be right back in this horror show. So enjoy every single glorious day of the Trump presidency while we can.
LikeLike
Now that the USA has left the UN HRC ( = Human Rights Council), will the other HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) leave the USA?
LikeLike
Probably won’t leave, but the old witch has become irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s quoting scripture lately. She’s doing a JC – James Comey – trying to sound lofty and noble. Probably a holy spin to influence public perceptions of her in advance preparation for an indictment.
LikeLike
The UNHRC didn’t do a whole hell of a lot about the trafficking of children and women through our southern border. That would have been a perfect thing for that bunch to involve themselves in, but they chose to ignore it 100%. I’m just guessing here folks, but what Pompeo and Haley did may be a sort of opening act, where we distance ourselves from the losers and then show them how human rights are supposed to be protected. Again – just guessing…
LikeLike
I’m so tired of these pompous phonies who, under the guise of human rights, justice & compassion, push an anti-American, pro-globalist / radical leftist agenda, all paid for by the American taxpayer
It’s so ridiculously obvious to anyone with a working brain that they don’t give a damn about human rights
The time has come to stop these absurd masquerading organizations that are allowed to set up camp in our country, suck on the teat of the taxpayer & work against the interests of those same taxpayers
Get the UN the hell out of our country & put an end to all these anti-American radical leftist scam organizations that exist all over our country
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friends, “human rights” in the Islamic world means something entirely different than in the Western World, imbued with Judeo-Chrisitian, Grecco-Roman and English-Western European concepts of human rights and justice. The UN’s rank-and-file membership is dominated by members of the OIC, (Organization for Islamic Cooperation). There are 57 member states in the OIC (thus, where Obama got his “57 states;” he mis-spoke).
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There are 57 member states in the OIC (thus, where Obama got his “57 states;” he mis-spoke).”
That is a VERY INTERESTING tidbit of information you shared there. Now that brings a whole lot of things into perspective. I remember that BHO only slipped up once in saying he was a Moslem, in an interview with George Stephanopolous either before or shortly after the 2008 election.
Both immediately covered that up with the “mis-spoke” excuse and continued on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable: Anyone born of a Moslem father is Moslem, unless he/she renounces Islam, which would be apostasy, which means death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well BHO claimed to be “Christian”, which he is allowed to do (lie) if it furthers the cause of Islam.
They have a perverted meaning to the word “peace” as well, when they go on MSM to claim Islam is a religion of peace.
“Peace” for them is when the whole world is under Sharia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Islam Permits Lying to Deceive Unbelievers
al-Taqiyya:
deception; the islamic word for concealing or disguising one’s beliefs, convictions, ideas, feelings, opinions, and/or strategies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable: Exactly. “Peace” such as it were, can only exist among Moslems (and even that is stretching it!). So, sure, “religion of peace.” As long as you are a follower of Islam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@billrla
And HusseinO had two moslem fathers.
His African baby-daddy (supposedly)…and his Indonesian adoptive father.
That’s why he went by the name ‘Barry Soetoro’ for many years.
LikeLike
He basically admitted it to William Kristoff [NYTimes] in an interview in Kristoff’s office, in March of 2007.
That was when HusseinO said that the “Muslim call to prayer is one of the prettiest sounds on earth”.
He also recited a muslim prayer in Arabic, with a perfect Arabic accent.
I remember back when he said that “57 states” remark…some of us were screaming at the time:
“Yeah, that’s because there are 57 Muslim States!”
But nobody seemed to listen.
LikeLike
Nice catch there!
LikeLike
Excellent 👍
LikeLike
Marxists hate Judeo-Christianity, a major pillar of our “oppressive” society. U N actions merely yet another line of Marxist effort to take down our society.
It all really is this simple. Destroy the foundational trinity of The Nukelar Family, Judeo-Christianity, and free will two-way trade/commerce (capitalism).
LikeLiked by 1 person
here’s an email spammed to my inbox today:
“Julian —
Immigrant toddlers and children are being separated from their parents and sent to detention centers in an effort to deter more migration. This “zero tolerance” immigration policy is not working and more importantly it’s undeniably cruel. It has to stop.
As a lawyer, advocate and father who works to ensure protections and access to lawyers for unaccompanied immigrant children, I’ve heard stories of children taken from their parents with almost no time to say goodbye. That’s why I started this petition – will you add your name?
My organization, Kids In Need Of Defense, worked with a brother and sister who had made the dangerous journey from Central America with their mother, and were separated from her at the border. The kids cried telling us how they begged to stay with their mother; we later found out she had been quickly deported back to Central America.
There is no law that compels the separation of children from their parents, and the Department of Homeland Security can and should stop destroying families immediately.
Watching what these children go through – brutally, and unnecessarily inflicted on them by our government – is a kind of agony I’ve never experienced. We cannot sit by and watch it continue.
Sign our petition demanding that the administration immediately halt policies that embrace this cruel and unnecessary practice.
Thank you for taking action,
Cory Smith
Petition Starter”
pathetic
LikeLike
One solution. If parents gets deported, so do children.
It’s fair. It keeps families together. Its a win/win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop allowing hordes of illegals to enter the country. Let’s try that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Agreed.
Build the wall.
Deport families together if/when they are denied asylum.
That, imho, creates a deterrent and takes the emotion and bad optics out of things.
Imho
LikeLike
I’ve sent them 7 responses so far, without any response:
1. Utter nonsense
2. btw, what is your proposal for how to amend the law (the one created by a Democrat congress) without further encouraging the scourge of illegal immigration?
3. nothing, huh?
4. just dishonest virtue signaling
5. and utterly transparent at that: http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/393069-schumer-rejects-gop-proposal-to-address-border-crisis
6. btw, you say you’re an attorney, but i see no Bar record for a “Cory Smith” in California, even though you list your organization as Californian.
Hmm.
Holding yourself out as a Californian attorney when you’re not one is a misdemeanor, ‘counselor’.
7. well, at least that seems to have stopped you from spamming my email with your infantile posturing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest that the U.N. has outived their “usefulness” (lol), and that’s assuming that they were ever useful.
Demure and defund.
Double D.
That’s where I’m at.
Imho
LikeLike
…then Delete UN (get UN out of our country)
LikeLike
Grandma Covfefe: The UN should just be reduced to a Facebook page, where member-states can “like” and “unfriend” each other to their hearts’ content. Save a lot of money on travel, too.
LikeLike
That’ll work, too, as long as the diplomats don’t come here anymore.
Is it true that when they come here for UN meetings that they don’t have to go thru security screenings? If it is, then it has bothered me because many diplomats are not honorable people, not respecting the rule of laws in our country. They have abused their diplomatic immunity.
LikeLike
The same argument can be made about the Democrat/Fake-Republican Socialist Congressional Union, aka “The Uniparty” – who also can be identified as ‘The Antifa Party’.. They are insurrectors.. For years they have: Pontificated a Problem, Counciled a Reaction, And made it worse with their Solution.. They are Legislative Abusers..
Their latest example – Illegal Immigration..
Everything they sell has a sugar coated name – and it accomplishes exactly the opposite.. The Congressional bill-to-bill salesmen (they don’t write bills anymore) have been selling a communist-socialist agenda written by shadow organizations for years..
The majority of America’s problems are primarily the result of Congress.. One party holds the Presidency, and both the House and the Senate – yet they can’t seem to get anything done in order to Make America Great Again..
Now why is that?? Uniparty Congress.. The Antifa Party.. They don’t want America to be Great..
Time to withdraw some Congress critters..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! So busy I couldn’t check the news even once today and come here to read all THIS!
I love you President Trump! As much as I love my own family!
God bless you and your spine of pure steel!
You are my Superman!
LikeLike