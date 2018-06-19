President Trump Delivers Remarks at the National Federation of Independent Business…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business).
Everyone’s focused on the Congressional hearings 🙂
I hope everyone makes it over here to watch this speech. It was awesome!!
Makes me wish I could go to one of his rallies. I’m in California so, that’ll never happen!!
Closest wed get is a rally watch party.😄
Keep your hopes up, I’m not so sure, you wont ever see DJT campaigning in Calif. Never say never!
I was at the Costa Mesa rally. It was a blast. I think he has a real opportunity to shake the tree here. Hope he does.
I’m closer to the rally he had in San Jose. There is a particularly strong strain of Resisdunce there!!
No more foreign aid to any country with illegals here. And that country has to pay for the incarceration of their citizens here before they pay for the citizens to be repatriated. No more. You want prison reform? Start emptyi g all illegals from the country and see how much the cost, the space, the use of local leo declines and gets directed towards consistent citizen oriented peace keeping.
Brilliant! I was just thinking this morning why doesn’t Mexico or the embassies for the country of citizenship take care of these children. Why do we act as if other countries have no systems for their citizens. Take care of your own! Brilliant move on the foreign aid lever. Use it Mr. President!
I watched POTUS speak and he was awesome ! The crowd loved him. He spoke at length about the border/kids stuff, immigration and tax reform. He also announced new group insurance now available for businesses or groups that will greatly reduce costs. Small businesses can form a group across state lines and purchase plans across state lines. Effective today. The plan was put together by the Dept. of Labor head.
That is BIG!
Thanks for the heads-up, gg.
The new insurance plan put forth by the Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is a YUUGE win for American small and independent businesses. This on top of the tax cuts enacted 6 months ago. Our POTUS is absolutely keeping his promises made during his campaign!
The American middle class will rise again!
Yes GB. Today watching and listening to our wonderful POTUS gave me a huge rush of gratitude and love for this man that gave up so much to help us MAGA.
Graciegram, wow I am glad to hear this news regarding insurance, it is something which needed doing for years and now with a great business man for President good thing are happening.
This is Great! Think of all the small businesses that can associate together to get a reasonable “group” coverage rate, like all the plumbers, all the hairstylists, all the auto mechanic shops. This is REAL NEWS!
It would have been interesting if the IG took the Weiner computer and let the DOD and other crack non DOJ/CIA teams analyze the computer and grade the FBI/Strzok “wizardry” like the IG did with Page and Strzok’s cell phones. I wonder if the IG did that or of not why not.
WINNING!
I saw Charles give this same interview on Varney this morning. He left his tweet the amount of foreign currency reserve the Chinese Government has used up to float their economy, I believe he mentioned a figure of 35-45% and that their government debt is nearly 400% vs their GDP.
? for those of you who understand economics, cause i don’t;
WHERES the inflation?
As the job market tightens, wages rise.
So, prices should rise too, right? Except we’re not seeing much, so far.
Is this cause the corporate tax rates drop, from tax bill, is offsetting?
Is this in any eay confirmation of theory that inflation is really a hidden tax?
Thanx for any replies.
Remember as SD has told us, all Economist studied under a K Street/Wall St. model. They have no awareness when policy is driven for Main St. Their models are screwed. Low unemployment should lead to higher wages and inflation ticking up. The wages are beginning to rise but inflation has not caught up. Don’t think of the past models. We are living in MAGANomics!
One thing not one of the ant-tariff folks have answered is, “what is the approach if the Chinese and our so-called allies turn every negotiation into a “Trade War”.
This is the better thread than the Congressional hearing thread.
Love hearing from PDJT.
KBR, PDJT was informative, relaxed, funny and made my day. LOVE him.
It is sublime. I needed a pick me up this afternoon and decided WTH, I’ll eat lunch and listen. No shock here, cuz I thought it would work. It’s amazing how listening to this one man speak for less than an hour can boost the spirits. I’m no sycophant and have been around the block, but this man speaks to me.
He boosted my spirits and energy with that speech. He was high energy, loaded for bear. He left no issue untouched and was very reassuring to his supporters, and especially to the independent business crowd in front of him.
He again confirmed that he hasn’t wavered one bit from his pledges.
God Bless our VSGPDJT!
I never thought a major Canadian Dairy Producer would publicly and strongly support the USA in its Dairy tariff debate and proclaim it was time to end the Canadian Supply Management System or Marketing Board as it was originally called. I was wrong. Read link. Saputo Inc. has caused a stir.
“Canadian dairy Saputo criticizes supply management system, siding with U.S. in ongoing dispute”
https://globalnews.ca/news/4281520/canadian-dairy-saputo-inc-pricing-system-us/
This was a great speech. PT is so great when he speaks off the cuff. Love it. The Congressional hearings….I don’t know how or why anyone would watch them. You couldn’t pay me to sit through that idiot liar session. No good guys. Not one.
rudy—I fully agree with you that Trump is a great speech maker and I also agree with your quote:
“The Congressional hearings….I don’t know how or why anyone would watch them. You couldn’t pay me to sit through that idiot liar session.”
Before I read your comments, I linked to C Span to watch the hearing from the beginning so I could fast forward through all the Dem hysteria and other waste’s of time but the full replay was not available and it was still live I think.
At that moment, Dem. Rep Bonnie Watson Coleman was politically ranting and raving against Trump and his cruel immigration policies that house little children in cages and are similar to the days of slavery and how the HHS Secretary Nielsen is arrogant, heartless and dismissive to the cruelty and the USA has become enemies to friends and friends to dictators.. I was a tad stunned at the genuine depravity of her presentation and her subversion of what the Committee was supposedly there for.
Horowitz sat listening to the lunacy in captivated silence. I then shut off the depravity that fully backs up your quote.
I tried to watch it and lasted maybe 3 minutes. Makes my blood pressure rise.
You’re braver than I…no interest in the fake hearings with the fake congress…I’m having none of it.
OTOH, President Trump’s speech was value packed & wonderful, again!
President Trump hugged the American Flag at the end of the speech and created an uproar.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/president-trump-hugs-american-flag-after-speech-liberals-triggered/
We have had to watch them burn our flag, pee on it, shit on it and dishonor it in every way they can think up and now they are hysterical because we have a President who is bringing honor back to our country.
They are just ridiculous now. I giggle when I watch them expose themselves
.Thank God for President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
The picture is great! As should be expected, Twitter comments under that article are worse than atrocious and come from obviously extreme delusional morons.
I just saw this posted on a different site — that, just like the flags seen at the North Korean meet *that did not have a gold frill*, the flag seen there also has no gold frill.
The read-in being the contention that the gold fringe adorning the flag conferred Admiralty/Maritime jurisdiction.. so no gold fringe, no “maritime-only” law.
Every day I am more convinced that GOD himself arranged
for Donald Trump to be President of America.
“….Your will is done in America, as it is in Heaven.”
335b,
Election night I never prayed so hard, and I felt kinda guilty thinking, here I am asking God to intervene in a election, but I felt it was so important I had to ask.
I believe that America stood at the very abyss of Godless darkness.
“In God we trust ”
We did.
🛐🇺🇸🛐
I remember hearing MN. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann talking about how it looked as though Hillary would win early on election night and how millions of Christians started praying all over the world for divine intervention to give Trump the Presidency. Right after that the numbers started changing. Also Rev. Franklin Graham talked about this,too.I will always believe that God saw this country going under and He intervened to give us one last chance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I must say, I have always been very proud that I voted for President Trump, and will be proud to vote for Him again in 2020.
What He is doing for OUR Country is better than awesome, if that is possible.
I would like to express my gratitude to Sundance and ALL Treepers for teaching me and allowing me to learn about the important issues in our Country. It is good to learn from good people for a change
GOD Bless you all, and GOD Bless our Country.
Go to the 45 minute mark. WOW! No mention of this anywhere! My insurance agent (I live in California of course) Don’t know nuthin’ about anything changing in health insurance. WTF? Thank you PT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Bin…. 😦
Thank you Rudy, this should be huge news, it is huge news!!! It should be everywhere, “ready as of today”!
I’m in California also, retired and my only choice is Covered California. Premiums for us (63 59 yo) are 1700.00 a month. Outrageous! Don’t even get me going on the deductibles. Obamacare at its socialist best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Hub is one of those folks who voted for Trump because he knew the alternative was way worse, but couldn’t stand to hear Trump talk ‘cuz “he’s an egomaniac full of bluster”.
Now he’s raving about hearing President Trump’s speech that he listened to BY CHOICE.
We are winning, folks 😊😊🤪
During the campaign, I was where your hubby was but by the time the RNC rolled around I had stepped on board The Train. Once I got my bearings and looked around, I realized the view from The Train was mighty fine.
Every single day since then I have appreciated Donald Trump more to where now I can honestly say I love the man and think he is the best President in the modern era. I never thought I would say something like that.
If I get on board The Train any further I’m going to be elbowing my way into the engine and shoving aside the conductor.
Folks who are or have been put off by PDJT’s style can be reached. If they look around them and start to see the accomplishments they will realize substance matters a lot more than style.
Choo choo, baby, and I’m really happy about your hubby!
Listening to President Trump always boosts my spirit. He is a calming reassuring voice in an ocean of screaming rabid,unhinged leftists. Although I am close to his age to me he is like a father figure speaking so positive and truthful about all the problems we face and how he is going to take care of them. He makes me feel safe and protected and I sleep better after hearing him. He is so uplifting! God please bless and protect our amazing President and thank you Lord for blessing our country with him.
Here’s some more good news: Starbucks reportedly is closing 150 stores due to increased competition. I personally would not mind seeing Starbucks go bellyup and a new fair-minded America loving company replace this anti-America establishment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought you posted due to ‘increased constipation’! My eyes, and reading on an idiot phone, sometimes has its lighter moments!
PDJT was not exaggerating at all of course about the low level “smuggling” across the Canadian border. CBSA routinely fines Canadians for not declaring items and they only check a few of the many thousands that cross every day. Occasionally, there are large trucks caught with smuggled goods but the cumulative smuggling by individuals is huge.
In addition, flocks of Canadians near the border drive across to legally buy numerous items from the U.S. with gasoline for vehicles being at the top of the list and even milk has been one of the major draws. Depending on the comparative dollar value, Canadians often swarm across to the nearest border town and empty pallets of various goods in stores. The price differences are significant so even when the Canadian dollar is worth 75 cents to a USD, it’s still worth crossing over for many Canadians to buy gas, food and other goods.
