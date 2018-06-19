June 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #516

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
That’s why we voted for you, Mr. President.
Thank you for helping us to fight and push back this invasion.
May the Lord Protect and bless you, President Trump.
We Love you.
Our President tells the truth, CNN:
https://www.cnn.com/2014/04/10/world/un-world-murder-rates/index.html
“Which countries have the world’s highest murder rates? Honduras tops the list” == By CNN Staff — Updated 12:48 PM ET, Fri April 11, 2014″
Okay. Is there a reason Trump misspelled border? I see that typo quite often and it drives me crazy. I believe he doesn’t misspell words by accident. Who was that directed at??
In order to fully understand the meaning of that misspelled word, you must first understand covfefe.
Yup…but remember the the great, Louie Armstrong — Bn H was asked, “what is jazz?” He replied’. ” If I have to explain it to you, you’ll never understand.” I’ll bet Sachmo loved drinking covfefe.
Its intentional yep. Certain sites believe the intentional misspelled words and punctuation are coded. Beyond my time to track that but you can head over to 8chan and research it. I had to look up the use of “moar” instead of more cause it drove me nuts too. Beyond spanglish we have textish and general mistakes plus those who dont have a dictionary handy. Oh and error friendly phone typing🙄.
Seems more designed to get specific messages to more eyes. Any misspelled tweet will have twice the circulation or more.
Either he spelled it that way on purpose, misspelled it, or someone else did the tweet and misspelled it. This is all I can think of. I have noticed there are many misspellings in his tweets.
Maybe they are his. I know many brilliant people (personally) who can’t spell. 😛
Sessions, Wrey, and Rosey are covering up, the coverup.
Our President hit them with a MOAB that they weren’t prepared for! We have seen a flood of illegals over the past 3 months (50K per month). The adults are screwed with our zero tolerance policy. They are charged with a crime for coming into our country illegally and are shipped back to wherever they came from after having their day in court.
Those that come with their actual children find their kids removed while they face the charge of crossing our border illegally. They are shipped back while their children are relocated.
Many families are going to say HELL NO to trying to cross our border illegally. The days of everyone getting to stay are GONE! This KILLS the incentive for them.
That is the FEAR of the WHORES, Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Koch Brothers, Soros and the damn religious organizations that profit from border crossers. Our Lion 🦁 and his team have killed the golden goose. Watch the numbers drastically drop in the months ahead.
The folks I referenced above are aware and they are mortified of the American Public finding out and thanking PDJT.
So sad. CPS is such a disgraceful mess.
Tell them, Terrence Williams…
OUR children in foster care are not in nice facilities like this. Our homeless vets do not have even barracks. Ridiculous !!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And get to the place where, when people come here, they understand there are *consequences* to not following the law….like nearly every other country I’ve ever been to/lived in.
Been to only ONE country where people regularly winked about Visa/Immigration laws, and surprise surprise, it was one of those “let’s hire illegals (and drive wages for citizens DOWN) countries”. Just.Like.theUS.
Other places, No.Way. you’d overstay a Visa, let alone hang out for 20 years working, going to school, raising a family.
This country’s a JOKE when it comes to this stuff.
sunny, that’s why the President says we have the worst Immigration Laws in the world!
Hey, Jim Jordan, what about DACA?
Trump said in a statement he had asked the US trade representative to identify the Chinese products to be subject to the new tariffs.
He said the move would be in retaliation for China’s decision to raise tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods.
“China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology. Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/trump-threatens-extra-tariffs-on-s270b-of-chinese-goods
Wilbur Ross on Dobbs 6/15
So they tax our farm products. Where are they going to get replacement food. You can’t just open/build food factories. Oh, you can expand farms but you need land and farmers. US farmers are the most productive in the world. China will buy from other countries and US will fill in for those “lost” supplies.
Not going to blather about grain belts moving toward equator.
ChiComs already own millions of acres of US farm land. They’ll probably just buy more if we’re dumb enough to continue to sell it to them.
This is a great idea! He can make several editions of this show- heck, one a week.
Hope he can edit ’em down like the 1st example tho (crime in Germany). Impressive.
LIKE LIKE LIKE
This is great, especially the first example. He could do a great one on the surveillance stuff, among so many others.
That’s pretty good!
I feel self flogged with apathy
Love me some PDJT though…….
Google has inside track to market first x-ray vision cell phone camera:
An agency of the Department of Defense is using tax dollars to pay for research and development.
Eric Schmidt of Google is working on this and other projects with researchers at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
“I hope it’s clear that I’m extremely excited about this (opportunity),” said Schmidt.
People can use radio signals to see through walls like a Super Hero. No special prescription for eye glasses are required.
https://brassballs.blog/home/google-has-inside-track-to-market-first-x-ray-vision-cell-phone-camera
Ummmm, just no.
Right Minnie. What could go wrong except EVERYTHING.
Cue up the nifty ’60s “B” sci-fi film “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes starring Ray Milland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big Brother Peeping Tom.
Sick people.
Exactly, We have little to no privacy now. NOT GOOD.
Someone will have to invent a special layer of X ray blocking wallpaper, wall board, stucco, and roof shingles for out homes.
What’s to stop them from creating drones with this features?
Sick, perverted ideas.
Fascinating!
http://www.oann.com/president-trump-directs-creation-of-space-force-as-sixth-branch-of-military
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT — Mon. June 18, 2018
President Trump is ordering the creation of a “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the military.
The commander-in-chief called for “the next generation of space exploration,” while speaking during a meeting of the National Space Council on Monday.
During the event, he also signed a directive to create a new framework for space traffic management.
The president called on the Pentagon to establish the “Space Force” in addition to the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.
He cited several benefits, including the potential for job creation.
“I’m instructing my administration to embrace the budding commercial space industry,” stated President Trump. “We are modernizing out of date space regulations — they are way out of date– they haven’t been changed in many many years, and today we are taking one more step to unleash the power of American ingenuity.”
He concluded by saying the updated regulations will help fuel the first U.S. mission to Mars.
P.S. – reader comments are worth viewing.
That was very interesting, Minnie….and the comments, too.
I have been getting nervous hearing other countries shooting off their satellites and what ever else they sent into space, knowing we are usually the target in some way….and private spaceships, as well. If our new military branch succeed in taking off then it will be a very good thing, monitoring and hunting down rogue “IFO”. (Idenitfied Flying Objects)
If they have battles of the space, will they call it…..Star Wars?
If they set up a golf course in space, will the golf balls be called spaceball?
I wonder if they write songs of space called “Far Out” or “Spaced out”.
🙂
Did you guys see Patriot Nunes twitter that said “grab the Popcorn’? YES!!!! I love that man in the same breathe (almost) as I love Sundance and President Trump (well, and my hubby)!! Reverse order……
Our Country will one day –SOON–resemble the one we read about in History… God Willing!!! BY THE PEOPLE and FOR THE PEOPLE and OF THE PEOPLE!!…
Keep Praying Treepers!!! We are gonna get there!!
Yes, Marica.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Minnie! Had a tough Faith week last week– (personal)– and YOU and my sister always remind me to keep praying!!! Thank you…from the bottom of my heart… Hugs to one of my favs!!
PS– I so hope we all get to meet one day! God Willing!! now I kinda sound like a Hallmark movie–LOL!!
Thank you, my lovely fellow Deplorable, we are always here for each other.
Rest well and sweet dreams 😴
Tashina Gauhar?
George Toscas?
Three years ago Trump glided down a golden escalator to announce his presidency.
He was a joke and they dismissed him with a collective wave of their hands. They said it was just a publicity stunt and he had no chance. Their laughter quickly turned to anger when they realized they were wrong. They underestimated him because he was a political novice, but that didn’t mean he didn’t understand the political climate. He especially knew how to communicate. I first started to like Trump when he didn’t care about political correctness. He put America first and that had fallen out of fashion for far too long.
https://grrrgraphics.com/trump-three-years-ago/
Read the rest of opinion in the link.
I missed this when it came out a few days back, but just look at the reaction by Philly’s mayor (who I last remember unilaterally ruling out terror when the apparent jihadist sympathizer stabbed a Philly cop) to a judgment in favor of sanctuary city status. This needs to stop.
Oops, here’s link:
https://www.hannity.com/media-room/sanctuary-shuffle-philly-mayor-dances-to-celebrate-sanctuary-city-ruling/
Trump should know that the wall could be built using US public infrastructure bonds. There is no need to have all the funding come directly out of the US budget.
Not sure if this will work…
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
but here is a link to the article Lee Stranahan is recommending as a MUST READ.
Get info STRAIGHT from the whistleblower on Ukrainian / DNC election interference.
http://www.stalkerzone.org/ukrainian-diplomat-andrey-telizhenko-i-was-told-directly-that-the-task-was-to-remove-trump-from-the-elections/
I have no idea about the veracity of this weblink, but it’s interesting — it says Trump had a 20 minute meeting with Ukrainian leaders arranged by Michael Cohen? Who knows
http://newsy-today.com/former-ukrainian-diplomat-told-about-the-payment-of-the-meeting-poroshenko-with-trump/
The IG report has destroyed the credibility of the Department of Justice and the FBI. It confirms what Judicial Watch has investigated and revealed for nearly two years. The Obama DOJ/FBI investigation of Clinton was rushed, half-baked, rigged, and irredeemably compromised by anti-Trump and pro-Clinton bias and actions. As Judicial Watch uncovered the Clinton email scandal, it is outrageous to see a politicized FBI and DOJ then so obviously refuse to uphold the rule of law.
The IG report details repeated DOJ/FBI deference to Hillary Clinton, her aides and their lawyers. Americans should examine the report and judge for themselves whether the over-the-top deference to Hillary Clinton can be explained as anything other than political, especially from agencies that at the same time were actively collaborating with the Clinton campaign’s Fusion GPS to spy on and target then-candidate Trump. The IG report details how at least five top FBI agents and lawyers exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump communications. The IG shares the concerns of Judicial Watch and millions of Americans that this bias cast a cloud over the credibility of the Clinton email and Russia investigations.
Will the Sessions Justice Department now do the right thing and conduct a Clinton email investigation properly? Or will it let James Comey and Loretta Lynch have the last word on Hillary Clinton’s evident email crimes?
Mueller and his team of Chekists were chesty because they got Martha Stewart, Ted Stevens, Enron (all convictions reversed) and some other big names. But he really didn’t reckon on the New Media and POTUS. I can think of few cockroaches I’d rather see in that position then Muller and Weissman.
I never had to deal with that, but it is miserable having to get up to make closing argument with NO case–I remember when the jury came back Not Guilty after 10 minutes on my biggest dog (bad case). The forewoman said “well, we really liked your clothes”!
http://freebeacon.com/politics/trump-washington-post-employees-going-strike-great-idea/
Bwahaaahaa. They should just rethink their career options. Win -win all around!
Saturday night at DeNiro’s play, “A Bronx Tale”
https://nypost.com/2018/06/18/trump-supporter-disrupts-de-niros-play-with-keep-america-great-flag/
I love it. Thank you whoever did that (at considerable risk, given the environment)
That is awesome.
What looks like a really lame play from a sucky movie.
Good to know. Start time is kinda early in the day, that’s 07:00 west coast time. Probably will go on for a number of hours, so can catch the end of it. Anyway, glad you provide the streamed video so we can go over it in detail later (hoping at least part of it will be worth watching).
It is clear to me that without an endless supply of illegal voters the Democrats cannot get elected.
After all….the dead, the felons, the homeless, the demented, the crazed, the drug addicted, the gangs, hacked voting machines and the Muslim Brotherhood were not enough last time—even with union bosses and sanctuary mayors digging through the trunks of their cars for previously uncounted votes.
Therefore, we can expect an endless, relentless, narrative painting our President and all of his supporters as cruel, racist, nazis for the foreseeable future—or at least until the dims succeed in regaining power in which case they will make certain sure that they never again lose.
It does not matter what the President or any Republican says or does, they have an agenda and will make up stuff to further it no matter what. They will be aided and abetted in this by the MSM, who will blanket the airwaves with disinformation and agenda driven, fabricated sob stories.
Since cooperation with and appeasement of the Left is without reward, I suggest that any slight overture in either of those directions be abandoned and focusing instead on the wholly righteous goodness of safeguarding the American people and enforcing our laws.
Let’s loudly and visibly charge the left with the crimes they have committed by abandoning the Country and the Constitution they took an oath to serve in favor of foreigners, in order to continue to fatten their bank accounts through political favors.
All seem like good reasons to work like hell in your local prevent voting fraud ! Every fraudulent vote disenfranchises an American !
If anyone here knows Devin Nunes personally, please relay this lowly Deplorable’s gratitude and respect
Trey Goudy has a tenuous grasp on reality. He reminds me of a guy who was a pretty good actor in high school, but later proved to be basically insanity. My theory was that the insanity allowed him to believe that he really was the character that he was playing.
The individual that I describe, changed his “look” at about the same frequency as Goudy. Big wave in hair one week. Grow a beard the next week. Grow a mustache the next week. Dress like a homosexual the next week, etc.
Sad to post but thought this worth our time, consideration, and prayersw.
http://www.neonnettle.com/features/1398-fbi-agent-who-exposed-hillary-clinton-s-cover-up-found-dead
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/09/fbi-agent-who-killed-wife-self-had-grenade-launcher-but-no-domestic-violence-history.html
(Comments, interesting)
Yet another in a long, long line of ‘co-incidental deaths’ that seem to trail the Clinton s ? If the account is even remotely true this ain’t likely a ‘murder-suicide ‘ ! And the victim was going to testify on HRC ?
These ‘children’ the progressives are crying about?
Lets CALL them what they ARE:
Future DACA recipients!
Just in case anybody missed this today,
In recent years, liberals have convinced judges that appointed panels, not elected lawmakers, should draw the lines.
Today the Supreme Court voted 9-0 to shut this down. Districts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will stand.
Chief Justice John Roberts indicated that lawyers speaking on behalf of aggrieved groups no longer hold sway.
“It is a case about group political interests, not individual legal rights. But the Court is not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences. The Court’s constitutionally prescribed role is to vindicate the individual rights of the people before it,” Roberts wrote.
The more I read about what is pervading the FBI, the DOJ, ( and goodness knows how many other spook agencies ) the more I’m reminded of a chapter from H.Beam Piper’s ” Space Viking ” where the hero is advised by his historian XO ‘… most governments/civilizations fail from within….’ ! Piper was an astute scholar of the political, military and social history of civilization which informed his space fiction scenarios with veracity . Given our current domestic socio-political conflict its becoming increasingly apparent ( at least to me ) we’re verging upon another civil war . Or perhaps more correctly stated, a coup by a radical progressive oligarchy to seize the reins of the most militarily and economically powerful nation extant ! HRC may have well let us peek into their future when she stated ” ….gun control is a political necessity …” !
DEMOGRAPHIC WINTER
TRUMP AND THE INVASION OF THE WEST
Pat Buchanan: ‘Where many Americans see illegal intruders, Democrats see future voters’
Published: 9 hours ago (excerpts)
“The existential question, however, thus remains: How does the West, America included, stop the flood tide of migrants before it alters forever the political and demographic character of our nations and our civilization?
…..And Trump is not backing down. Monday he tweeted:
“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”
Whatever European leaders may think of him, many Europeans are moving in Trump’s direction, toward more restrictions on immigration.
Yet the progressives adamantly refuse to act, apparently paralyzed by a belief that restricting the free movement of peoples from foreign lands violates one of the great commandments of liberal democracy.
We are truly dealing here with an ideology of Western suicide.
Trump may be on the wrong side politically and emotionally of this issue of separating migrant kids from their parents.
But on the mega-issue – the Third World invasion of the West – he is riding the great wave of the future, if the West is to have a future.”
http://www.wnd.com/2018/06/trump-and-the-invasion-of-the-west/
For the children… Uh huh…to be split among 8 organizations… minus the C fee
