Monday June 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Fruit Of The Spirit
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law” (Gal. 5:22,23).
The “fruit of the Spirit” is that combination of graces evidenced in the lives of believers who “walk in the Spirit.” Let us never make the mistake of supposing that “the Spirit,” in Gal. 5:22,23, refers to “the spirit of man which is in him” (I Cor. 2:11). It refers rather to the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of God, who indwells believers. The spiritual virtues listed above do not spring from any goodness in us, but from the Spirit of God dwelling within.
Next, we should observe that these graces are not the product of human effort. The passage above declares that they are fruit, and fruit is the natural product of life and growth. Indeed, “the fruit of the Spirit” is here contrasted with “the works of the flesh” (Vers. 19-21), and these are all bad!
Finally, it is a remarkable fact that the graces which the Holy Spirit produces in yielded believers are certainly not those which the world admires. The world admires self-confidence, self-respect, self-made men, intellectual prowess, personal magnetism, authority, etc., while the Spirit produces “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance.” But consider the difference. A man may have self-confidence, intellectual acumen, political or other power — and he may still be very difficult to live with, but not so with the virtues which the Spirit produces. Of those who possess these graces the Apostle says: “Against such there is no law.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-fruit-of-the-spirit/
Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,
23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
1Corinthians 2:11 For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.
Galatians 5:19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, 20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21 Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
“the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of God, who indwells believers.”
Ephesians 1:12 That we should be to the praise of his glory, who first trusted in Christ. 13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise, 14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
1Corinthians 12:12 For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. 13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. 14 For the body is not one member, but many.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, June 18, 2018
Love Everlasting from Ancient Days
“. . . Whose origin is from of old, from ancient days.” Micah 5:2
In eternity past, the Word (1) knew those whom God the Father had given Him (2), long before they appeared upon the stage of time. It was “from ancient days” that He readily accepted the will of the Father to endure blood for blood, suffering for suffering, agony for agony and death for death, paying for the sins of lost humanity in order to reconcile them to God. It was “from ancient days” that He agreed to give Himself up for the world as a spotless sacrificial Lamb (3).
Before His arrest, as He agonized in prayer on the mount of Olives, sweat was pouring profusely from Him like drops of blood. From the arrest to His crucifixion He was spat upon, punched, pierced, mocked, torn and crushed beneath the unjust weight of an undeserved death.
All of this was determined “from ancient days.”
Let our trembling souls pause in wonder at God’s purposes from old. Not only when you were born into the world did God love you, but His delights were with the sons of men before there were any sons of men. From everlasting He had set His affection upon them. But to save as many as would receive Him (4) from certain condemnation into the Lake of Fire (5) He had to become one of them and die an atoning, substitutionary death in their place. This is what the Lord Jesus did!
Believing one, since He has been so intent on your salvation, can you doubt that He will accomplish it? Has He from everlasting been going forth to save me only to lose me now? It is inconceivable that, having carried me in His hand, as His precious foreknown jewel, He would let me slip between His fingers (6). Did God choose me before the mountains were brought into existence or the channels of the ocean were formed, only to reject me now? Impossible! I am sure He would not have loved me for so long were He not a faithful God and Father. If He could grow weary of me and my foolishnesses and my failures, He would have tired of me before all this. Had He not loved me with a love as deep as Sheol and as high as Heaven, He would have given up on me long ago.
But He hasn’t! What joy above joys to know that I am Christ’s eternal and inalienable inheritance (7), given to Him by His Father in love before the heavens and the earth were created!
What about you, dear reader? Are you yet unsaved? Have saving faith in the Lord Jesus today and everlasting love shall be the pillow on which you rest your head tonight.
(1) John 1:1
(2) John 6:37,39
(3) 1 Peter 1:19-20; Revelation 13:8b
(4) John 1:12
(5) Revelation 20:15
(6) Romans 8:29
(7) Hebrews 2:13
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Would love to know is this from a book you have or something online?
