Saturday June 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

45 Responses to Saturday June 16th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Caturday!

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

      We hiked up to it, but the ranger had warned us it will be incognito, due to vandalism in the area. Sad, but it makes sense.

      For those that wonder where it is:
      It is located east of Bishop, California, on the way to Mammoth Mt. and Yosemite, our favorite camping spots. 395 is the beautiful back highway.

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:17 am

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Q: What is a French cat’s favorite dessert?
    A: Chocolate mouse.

    Meow!

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:26 am

    The Birth That Gave Gentiles a Shot at Redemption

    “But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth His Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that are under the law…” (Gal. 4:4,5).

    Paul says Christ entered the world, “…to redeem them that were under the law” (the Jews). We are born to live, but He was born to die. That fateful night long ago will echo this wonderful truth to the end of time. Namely, the wooden feeding trough that the lambs frequented cradled the Lamb of God, who would one day hang upon an old rugged Cross. Why? That He might redeem “…us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree” (Gal. 3:13).

    But what does all this have to do with us Gentiles? Much in every way! First and foremost, we learn from Paul’s gospel that God’s plan of redemption wasn’t to be limited to Israel. Hence, Paul received a new revelation that “God was in Christ reconciling the world unto Himself” (2 Cor. 5:19). Christ gave Himself a ransom for all (1 Tim. 2:6). Moreover, the law, which condemned Israel, also pointed its bony finger into the face of the Gentiles declaring that we, too, were under the sentence of condemnation. Consider these solemn words:

    “Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19). If God’s chosen people were unable to keep His righteous standard, should we suppose that we would have fared any better had the Gentiles, been placed under the law? Christ has redeemed both, Jews and Gentiles, from the curse of the law. Today, then, we are saved by grace through faith alone! We walk by grace alone, and will one day be caught up together by grace alone!

    So then, while God’s plan of redemption was gradually unfolded, Paul was given the secret of the gospel, which is Calvary. He is the first to reveal the significance of what God was doing in Christ. In other words, Paul explains why the virgin birth was essential, that a provision was made for all at Calvary, that forgiveness is through the blood of Christ, how that we were redeemed from the curse of the law, etc. Although dispensational distinctions are extremely important, may the Lord also give us an understanding as to the importance of the connections between the two programs of God.

    By Pastor Paul M. Sadler

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-birth-that-gave-gentiles-a-shot-at-redemption/

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 16, 2018 at 5:56 am

      Galatians 4:4 But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, 5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.

      Gal 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:

      2Corinthians 5:19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.

      1Timothy 2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.

      Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.

  10. nimrodman says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:28 am

    It’s Caturday!

    I need to atone for my Sean Connery Zardoz photos yesterday, so here’s one in his more traditional garb, looks like on the set of Dr. No.

    Tough guy, eh?

  11. flame says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Trump Can’t Win Montage

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers. Pass it on . . .

    And turn it up!!

  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Keep me as the apple of your eye;
    hide me in the shadow of your wings
    from the wicked who are out to destroy me,
    from my mortal enemies who surround me.
    Ps 17:8-9

  14. Janie M. says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Kitty is NOT happy with the new “baby” in the house.

  15. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:46 am

  16. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:47 am

  17. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:48 am

  18. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 16, 2018 at 1:51 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Que Jianyu from Fujian, China just beat the Guinness World Record for the fastest time solving three Rubik’s cubes at once… while juggling.

    Before Que started the attempt, he was given fifteen seconds to observe the patterns of the cubes. Then, once he started juggling, his hands moved almost too quickly to see the cube rotations.

  20. dbethd says:
    June 16, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Beautiful and stylish as always 💙 #melaniatrump

    A post shared by Melania & Ivanka (@melania_ivanka_trump) on

    昨日はトランプ大統領のお誕生日…1日遅れてしまいましたが、おめでとうございます💕🇺🇸米朝会談の偉業の後でお祝いモードもひとしおでしょう🎂 音楽の紹介も、マリリン・モンローがケネディ大統領に歌ったハッピーバースデイ💕ユーチューブがありますがケネディ大統領が絶賛されたそうです🎂 という事で、花束と共に写ってるFLのお写真を集めました💐メーガン妃は生花がお好きで数枚集まりましたが、他の方々は少なく残念です💐 お菓子の紹介は、待望のエス小山のさくらんぼのケーキ🍒美味しくてお勧めです💕小山シェフはフランクフルタークランツ始め、ドイツ菓子がお得意のようですね🌹 Beautiful First Ladies with flowers 🌹 Happy birthday President 💕🇺🇸 Tea time with Es Koyama ‘s very delicious cake ‘Shwaltzwalder Kirshtorte’💕 Beautiful Royal Crown Derby ‘ Cup🌹 Okura Toen’s beautiful vase🌹 Marilyn Monroe🌹 #cofeestagram  #マクロン夫人 #melaniatrump #メラニア夫人 #brigittemacron #ファーストレディ  #イヴァンカトランプ #ivankatrump #flower#wedgewood#meghanmarkle #エス小山#eskoyama #トランプ大統領#presidenttrump#メーガンマークル#ロイヤルクラウンダービー#firstlady #マリリンモンロー#ケネディ大統領#marilynmonroe #presidentkenedy #royalcrownderby #schwarzwalderkirschtorte #happybirthday

    A post shared by FXあゆみ (@lucreziaangelica) on

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 3:39 am

  23. dbethd says:
    June 16, 2018 at 3:41 am

    Liberals this week. #maga

    A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

  24. dbethd says:
    June 16, 2018 at 3:41 am

    😂😂

    A post shared by Snarky Conservatives (@us_conservatives) on

  27. duchess01 says:
    June 16, 2018 at 4:54 am

    Verse of the Day

    “Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.”
    Psalms 37:4 (KJV)

  28. Dora says:
    June 16, 2018 at 5:56 am

    Good Friends

