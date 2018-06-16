Representative Jim Jordan Discusses IG Report…

Posted on June 16, 2018 by

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) appears on Fox News to discuss the IG report and the upcoming appearance of Michael Horowitz to the Judiciary and Oversight committee coming this Tuesday June 19th.

On Monday June 18th both Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray will be appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee (Chairman Grassley).  Then on Tuesday Horowitz will appear before the House Joint Judiciary/Oversight Committee.

We need Jim Jordan to ask some basic questions [SEE HERE] and gain clarity from Horowitz.  Tuesday is likely the best hope for answers because we have Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Ron DeSantis, Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Steve King, possibly Mark Meadows and Chairman Goodlatte asking the questions:

249 Responses to Representative Jim Jordan Discusses IG Report…

  1. Echo says:
    June 16, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Doesn’t matter what Congressional Oversight Committees say or find…. nothing happens. Because the DoJ / FBI refuse to prosecute the elite perps. Wray and Sessions just told you that, quite clearly.

    The most curious inexplicable circumstance now is that President Trump can fix this in 5 minutes but refuses to. Sack Sessions, his replacement replaces Wray, Rosie and whomever else, prosecutions then flow.
    In a cunning twist to crush the media, leave Mueller where he is doing what he’s doing, that way no real way the MSM can complain. The new AG, Joe diGenova, will marginalise Mueller gradually and effortlessly.

    Problems solved.

