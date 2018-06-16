President Trump Weekly Address – The Dangers of Lax Immigration Enforcement and MS13 Gang Activity…

President Trump delivers the weekly address for June 15th, 2018. The primary topic is homeland security and the importance of strong border and immigration controls:
The liberal fake media is having a field day with this issue – LOL! Just browse the headlines across any search engine news site and it all is nothing but “Trump’s NEW immigration policies….are the cause for 1,992 children being separated from their parents, etc., etc., etc.” Funny that they never showed outrage when Obama was in office for 8 years and the same stuff was going on then.
Must be horrible to suffer from a mental disorder where the health and well-being of the human race is only significant when it can be used as a weapon to attack another. Progressive Liberalism is the new HIV
You are right Mark, except when Obummer did
someting wrong it was crickets, zip, nada from the
press. Of course, he had dinners dedicated to the
“Preferred Press” where he told them to report to
him before going public with certain topics.
Every news story was filtered and all the news
stations came out with the same stories.
Does anyone else remember those tricks???
Mark, Obama did this but since they are his butt kissers it won’t be part of their “news” but they will try and tie it to Trump. Frankly, why are we taking the children from the parents and not turning the whole group around and pushing them back over the border to Mexico. Problem solved. Why waste courts/judges time and money when they should be just turned around and shoved over the border back into Mexico is beyond me. We owe them nothing. They have no rights here, so why a court hearing? They are not refugees but leeches moving in on our monies. Nothing has changed for over 100 years in Mexico and the same is true of the other countries allowing/pushing their people to come here. Enough already! Our Founding Fathers along with so many English living here to fight the Tories and take over America for us as a Republic with freedom and rights. Many suffered and died for this to take place, so why don’t they get their own fight to own their countries and stop expecting us to take them in when we have enough of our own to care for. My empathy and sympathy are for real American citizens and not invaders on our soil!
I like what he says, but it is hard to reconcile with the official WH spokesman (Raj) saying Trump supports Ryan’s immigration bill.
I hope this gets cleared up quickly,
Looks like ole Raj needs to update his resume. The boss already said he does NOT support Lyin’ Ryans bill.
Yeah, and the rumor is that Raj was behind the leak about Sarah resigning.
That same rumor also said that Raj doing this because he wants Sarah’s job. I’ve chosen to ignore anything coming out of Raj’s mouth—I chose to hear it from the President’s mouth regarding Lyin’ Ryan’s bill.
President Trump has stated he wants the four pillars in the immigration reform bill:
—Border Security, DACA, Diversity Lottery, Chain Migration—
https://www.rpc.senate.gov/policy-papers/four-pillars-the-trump-administration-immigration-plan
Continue to pray for this.
mimbler, I try hard to keep up and Trump supporting lying Ryan’s amnesty, no way, Jose. Most Americans do NOT want amnesty, DACA, chain families, nor anchor babies as all are leeching invaders on your and my country. Just pack them up and take them to the border, whether North or South, and shove them over to the other side and wall them off from ever returning again.
Loved the Weekly Address!
Incredible video by Charlie Kirk!
Charlie, damn straight. We have the facts and the problems and yet some like Ryan just want to give America away in any way, shape or form. I do hope the group in Congress that want Ryan gone win and he goes. Would love to see Jordan as Speaker. Next get rid of McConnell and let’s see a few good candidates for the Speaker position in the Senate. Why I am seeing is a lot of treason taking place daily by many in the FBI, CIA, and our Congress members. Time to drain a lot of swamps and pronto!
LOL..love me a good plot twist…:0)
Public Forum, and you can be assured she won’t invite them to her homes or businesses but poor mentally disturbed Pelosi’s mouth and brain do not connect when she opens her mouth to spout nonsense. I understand a lot of democrats want her gone, gone, gone, but the longer she stays, the more we win.
President Trump has awaken a few European Countries with his stance on Immigration! One just woke up that in my mind will take down the European Union 🇪🇺! It isn’t the UK 🇬🇧.
From the article linked above:
Salvini said on his Facebook page:
“Two more ships with the flag of the Netherlands, Lifeline and Seefuchs, have arrived off the coast of Libya, waiting for their load of human beings abandoned by the smugglers. These gentlemen know that Italy no longer wants to be complicit in the business of illegal immigration, and therefore will have to look for other ports [not Italian]where to go.”
Last week Italy already barred the Aquarius, a ship that carried 620 migrants. Later Spain offered to accept the ship in its port and allowing the migrants into the country. It is expected to arrive in Valencia on Sunday.
During his election campaign, Salvini vowed to put Italians first and protect the country against illegal immigration. He promised to deport 500,000 migrants within 5 years.
I had no idea the Italians would finally decide to protect their women and children. That makes the French and others look kind of …. french. Bravo to the Italians!
Really glad to see Italians stepping up to the plate to save themselves. Lived there for over a year and it’s always been my favorite European country.
Would be so sad to see it go down the tubes.
The Democrats are going to be buried in November! This is their newest push:
And as Stealth Jeff points out, they didn’t. They kept the families together.
Not only sick but stupid.
Our government does this as well – a mother gets convicted of a crime and she goes to jail her kid(s) don’t go to jail with her. An illegal mom gets caught and put in detention – it’s not any safer for a kid in detention than it is for a kid in jail.
So let’s not separate illegal moms from their kid(s)-deport them all immediately.
You can include that jackass of a General.
Sound Wisdom, Rhoda R.
SOUND Wisdom!!
Evelyn Rodriguez was separated from her daughter Kayla Cuevas in a horrible way, by MS13. Same with Nisa Mickens. These two girls were murdered because we don’t secure our borders *and* gangs roam unfettered in our schools. Stuff it General Hayden. World War II ended decades ago — these days I’m more concerned about MS13 and Ganster Disciples than Storm Troopers. (Although we do seem to have some federal agents acting like Gestapo, raiding people’s homes at 4am and hauling off people accused of political crimes)
http://pix11.com/2018/01/30/trump-addresses-long-island-parents-of-teenage-ms-13-victims-during-state-of-the-union/
This and the trade imbalances comprise the ultimate fight against the Globalist Multinationals (who also “own” the USCOC). The global banks are the third front, but immigration must be slowed to a well-controlled trickle. Every Congressman and Senator who we vote for must support the Presidents agenda.
The criminal element of these illegals is the Left’s weapon to corrode our society by overwhelming the system with social welfare demands and crime. Democrats are betraying this country by not supporting the border wall, intensifying border security, and aggressively rounding up and imprisoning or deporting all of these MS13 vile POS’s, whether they’ve committed crimes or not.
DACA separates families.
DACA separates families.
Dems created DACA,
Therefore,
Dems separates families.
Just like the President keeps saying.
Jim, which is why I say the whole family must go because they know who is the illegal and thus are committing a crime. A whole family goes and we don’t have to weep nor worry about separation and continuation of supporting the remainder. Ship them over the North or South border, but get them together and CIAO!
Lou Dobbs comments from last night, June 15, 2018 was very good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCNOP0uHVso&feature=youtu.be&t=1119
were* (I messed up.)
