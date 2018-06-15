President Trump Surprise Morning News Appearance…

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Fox and Friends morning television was broadcasting from the White House today. President Trump found out they were on the lawn, so he went down to spend 30 minutes with them on live-TV.

The subsequent interview encompassed a wide-ranging number of topics and current events including: the IG report’s accusations against former FBI Director Comey, new China tariffs, his relationship with G7 leaders, immigration, Mueller’s Russia investigation, North Korea and more.

