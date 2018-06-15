President Trump Surprise Morning News Appearance…

Posted on June 15, 2018 by

Fox and Friends morning television was broadcasting from the White House today. President Trump found out they were on the lawn, so he went down to spend 30 minutes with them on live-TV.

The subsequent interview encompassed a wide-ranging number of topics and current events including: the IG report’s accusations against former FBI Director Comey, new China tariffs, his relationship with G7 leaders, immigration, Mueller’s Russia investigation, North Korea and more.

319 Responses to President Trump Surprise Morning News Appearance…

  1. MfM says:
    June 15, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    On the daily thread there were other videos of Pres. Trump talking to all the media and answering their yelled questions. Wide ranging topics and he did amazingly well. The media was rude and nasty.

    I can’t imagine Obama being able to handle something like that. He would have been stuttering .

  2. Octavia says:
    June 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Sharyl Attkisson wrote this article about Washington’s culture of redaction. #IGReport The Hill article link:
    https://t.co/1ODAuEcjLo
    The head of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), is not only seeking redacted material but also is trying to find out who is responsible for withholding it.

    Petition link for requesting an unredacted copy of the Inspector General’s report relating to ‘Russian Collusion’, ‘SpyGate’, and the ‘Hillary Clinton Email Scandal’. Suggested for those who are inclined to documents that are not censored or obscured. There were three separate documents sent out for this investigation. The Petition link:
    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/unredacted-declassification-department-justice-inspector-general-report-public-viewing

    • Cisco says:
      June 15, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      DONE!
      Only a little over 23,000 signatures.
      Come on folks, off the couch and sign.
      Doesn’t hurt to give a try.

      • Dixie says:
        June 15, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        I’ve been watching that petition since early yesterday. It is moving slower than molasses in January. One thing the democrats do better than conservatives is to rally behind whatever will advance their cause.

        Conservatives are slow to respond. Shame.

        I wonder if there is concern that there will be retaliation, one thing the libs don’t have to worry about as there is never retaliation against them.

        • Octavia says:
          June 15, 2018 at 6:21 pm

          Great post Dixie and Cisco! We have also found that they keep trying even though they are doing may be may be wrong. Why can’t we keep trying on right attempts for the benefit of us all. It might be necessary to counteract all the wrongs.

        • L. Gee says:
          June 15, 2018 at 6:48 pm

          Well, let me clear something up: I haven’t signed it, and I’m not going to. It’s a waste of time!. Perhaps others feel the same way, and by the way, there’s no shame in that! Some of us would rather not engage in pointless activities!!

          • WSB says:
            June 15, 2018 at 7:16 pm

            This is the White House. They must take action after they reach a certain amout of signatures. It won’t hurt to increase the numbers.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            June 15, 2018 at 8:47 pm

            Yet, you spent the time to write that post??? It appears quite pointless to me, unless ranting over phaling to at least try to defend freedom and Liberty is suddenly “a thing”.

            In other words, doing nothing is what is pointless. I bet Trump would like to see your name on it with MILLLIONS of others though.

            😀 Are you apathetic, or just…

          • Dixie says:
            June 15, 2018 at 9:32 pm

            That makes me think you might be part of the problem.

          • Piper says:
            June 15, 2018 at 9:45 pm

            Do as thou wilt but I will remind you that Antifa was declared a terrorist org after a petition to the White House, so there’s that…

        • Enki's Advocate says:
          June 15, 2018 at 8:01 pm

          The White House petition site is regularly hacked by the Deep State according to Jim Stone at jimstone.is

    • WSB says:
      June 15, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Done. Sent over to Drudge with a big please and thank you to post. Maybe others will also send to Matt. His staff might take interest.

  3. gamecock123 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    If you got kids, you know how they make a new friend and suddenly the cant wait to get home and to tell everybody about their new bff. My friend has this, does this, knows this…the excitement. At dinner the phone rings, its your friend. The kid is overjoyed runs to take the call and they make plans to go to each other houses.
    That kid is Kim Jong Un. The friend is Trump.
    Trump gets it. That stupid reporter, doesnt…and Kim Jung Un gets that.
    What I saw, the world saw, was genuine. Trump aint playing no games here with NK. You can tell he is not a fake friend, nor frenemy, he’s for real.

    • goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
      June 15, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      What’s even more stupid is that the press doesn’t see how the BEST way President Trump can improve life for North Koreans is to encourage Kim Jong Un, through friendship, to do so.
      As a teacher, it distresses me how few kids are familiar with classic children’s literature. These reporters need to find Aesop’s Fables and read “The Sun and the North Wind.”

      • Rhoda R says:
        June 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        I’d like to know when it became acceptable for a reporter to try to debate the President – any President. They have no elected authority and speak for no one but themselves and their employers.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          June 15, 2018 at 7:06 pm

          It didn’t and it’s completely unacceptable. Little by little he puts them in their place, but one cannot undo the lifetime indoctrination these morons have succumbed to quickly.

        • WSB says:
          June 15, 2018 at 7:20 pm

          That wasn’t even debate so much as interuption. Rudeness. Inwould start cancelling press passes.

          We need new press, and the White House could do this.

          • piper567 says:
            June 15, 2018 at 8:08 pm

            WSB,
            these cretins never incorporate the President’s comments into any of their following answers or inquiries.
            They are not there to listen, they are there to spew their traitorous ideology.
            Never have I heard even one of these scum ask Sarah a Q which relates to her comments ab Trump’s doings. They have no interest in anything except one-upping one another w/their Gotcha Qs.
            Their behavior is 100% predictable.
            President Trump knows this very well, and does such a number on them it is a joy to watch!

            • TheHumanCondition says:
              June 15, 2018 at 8:27 pm

              Theirs is an uncivil war. Period. Anyone that doesn’t get that is likely a part of it!

              I believe it’s time that we flip the script and use their schoolyard bully (Grade 5 at best) back on them. Not kidding…

              I started this years ago, as I have to deal with “POC” tenants quite a bit. When one of them cocked their head w hand on hip and said “you’re just doing/saying that because I’m black!” I shoot back “you’re just saying that because you THINK I’m white!”.

              Deer in the headlights, dead silence and end of the encounter. Usually to favorable results!

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            June 15, 2018 at 8:32 pm

            Totally, there have been suggestions from day one about this, my favorite is simply put it all online. Qs typed in (calm & quiet!) & As. Have a Trump Supporting HUMAN screening the filthy animals Qs and Sarah on cam answering them if she feels like it…

            I vote on cam, so they can see her looks of incredulity and disgust… and smirks too. 😀

            And no jackass jim accosting anyone! lol

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 15, 2018 at 8:37 pm

        I think they possibly see that actually and since it’s counter to their globalist psychopath masters intentions of mass chaos 24/7 accompanied by the total bullsh!t spread by these phakes posing as liberals and reporters it frightens them.

        I mean, what else are they gonna do? I’m pretty sure the “Southern” (git out!) “poverty” “law” center? is pretty full up with staff already.

        Oy vey iz mir… smdh. Such a fustercluck.

    • Deb says:
      June 15, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      It’s called diplomacy. Apparently the media doesn’t like it.

      • IdahoDeplorable says:
        June 15, 2018 at 6:44 pm

        President Trump is working to make the WORLD safe from a NK nuclear threat. His diplomacy will make a better life for North Koreans as well as South Koreans. What idiots these “reporters” are!! I really don’t know how POTUS stands it. I would have turned quickly on my heels and left.
        Oh, wouldn’t Jay Sekulow make a great AG? Time for sleepy Sessions to go.

    • Firefly says:
      June 15, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      PTrump understands bullys. KJU didn’t know how to handle things any other way- and really had no power or control over the situation to act otherwise when desperate. All the other presidents didn’t bother and just threw KJU money when screamed. PTrump cared enough to do something by jolting him out of his routine of bullying. PTrump also cared enough to show KJU a way out By forcing the issue to a head. KJU is quite young- being friends with PTrump could also enable KJU to evolve into being an actual leader. We are lucky to have a president that really cares. The MSM must be thinking PTrump is fake and pretends to care because that’s what a vast majority of politicians do. The MSM doesn’t understand the difference between a bully and a bully buster. The MSM is sick, full of hate, and can’t even see things objectively.

    • L. Gee says:
      June 15, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      What astonishes me is how people think you can get anywhere in negotiations by treating people disrespectfully, but seeing as how the media has the market cornered on disrespect when it comes to the president, I’m not surprised!

  4. Bronxite says:
    June 15, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Hope ryan is done. He may get a high pay lobbying job ; like his buddy cantor; but DJT seems to have played him. Good revenge for the prez.

    Lyin paul ryan abandoned ship like a landlubber when the billy bush tape came out ; and did not even support the prez even after donald lobbied to get a big factory located in ryans district.
    I cannot now , nor in the future support mealy mouthed paul ryan for speaker. Hope a congressman throws that line right in his eddie munster face this week

  5. Judiciary says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Our President is really a nice fellow who likes people. Too bad the lefties can’t enjoy that fact.

  6. fleporeblog says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Absolutely amazing what PDJT and Stephen Miller pulled off when it comes to DACA!

  7. Truthfilter says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    It always makes me feel better to see and hear him because if I can sense his calm confidence in the middle of a storm, I know things can’t be as bad as they seem. For some reason, he isn’t worried about the IG report or whether or not the bad actors will suffer consequences. He must really know that justice will eventually come.

    The only time I’ve ever sensed defeat in him was when he was railroaded by Congress into signing that Omnibus spending bill. He’s not a faker. If he wasn’t confident about draining the swamp and defeating Mueller and the Deep State, I think we would sense it. He keeps it real. That’s our president, folks! Hold up your heads and be confident.

  8. nikkichico7 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    So the common people, these citizens of the United States of America are in the eyes of these miserable crap weasel criminals are nothing but POS ‘eh?! Well who said we need the likes of you, you embarrass yourselves and are not smart enough to know it … pathetic …

    (this clip is from the Freaks movie .. so if you don’t like it pass it up)

    One of us ….. 🇺🇸

    • Clinteastwood says:
      June 15, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      If Strzok’s bias did not affect the Hildebeast investigation, why did Mueller demote him off the Russia team? Oh yeah, that was just after the emails about the FIB’s “insurance policy” against that “loathesome” Trump leaked out.

      • Mz Molly Anna says:
        June 15, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        Great point Clinteastwood! The IG report is filled with bias, just not documented bias, like writing “I want HRC to win so I’m going to clear her of any wrong doing in her email investigation even though I know she is guilty”

        These people are smart enough not to write something like that down, but stupid enough to text their utter disgust for Trump and complete devotion to HRC. Their bias is not documented but it is heavily implied.

      • nikkichico7 says:
        June 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        I reckon, spit 😉👍🤨💥❗️🇺🇸

      • WSB says:
        June 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        Touché! Should have been a promotion…

  9. Pam says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    This was an epic interview. That’s our president, keeping it real and basically telling the MSM to go jump in the lake. 😉

    • WSB says:
      June 15, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      Pam, I have never seen anything like it…from President Trump’s left hand and telling the presstitutes to be quiet and to allow him to answer their questions without interrupting… to his repetition of main topics he wanted reported.

      Wilburine s on Lou’s show right now and nailing it!

      What a Friday!!!!!

      😁

  10. Jimi Helms says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    What a great interview between the President and Steve.

  11. littleanniesfannie says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Steve and Peter—The Dynamic (Doocy) Duo!!

  12. bkrg2 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Most accessible President ever.
    Even CNN losers admit first time a POTUS dropped by for impromptu interview.
    30 minutes of winning!

  13. talker2u says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Competent, successful, congenial . . .

    More than anything else, our president is a good man.

    • hillbilly4 says:
      June 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      You took the words right out of my mouth. He has not seemed that secure since he told Megan Kelly off. And he was right about her. We have an extremely competent man at the height of his prowess, a LION….an ‘American Lion’. The USA has not seen this kind of leadership since Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy believed, as the President BELIEVES now, in this country…in her goodness, in her fairness. What a message he brings.

  14. cyn3wulf says:
    June 15, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    So, this explains why all I’ve seen from leftists today was that Trump wants Americans to stand at attention when he speaks like North Koreans do for Kim. Sigh. Some of them have no sense of humor; the others do but purposefully misconstrue Trump’s comment as being serious. All of them need psychiatric help at this point.

  15. Convert says:
    June 15, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The Democrat media continues, slowly but steadily, to raise the president’s poll numbers. 😂

  16. TwoLaine says:
    June 15, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    My favorite part was the fan club of worker bees who came out to cheer and greet him on the steps of the admin building. That was very cool.

  17. Chilidog says:
    June 15, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    It is a common belief around here that the remaining members of the small group are cooperating with investigators. They’ve cut a deal to save themselves. It seems more likely that their true purpose is to continue executing the insurance policy until they can no longer do so. It strains credulity at this point to believe that the investigation will be compromised if bad actors are held accountable. There is no investigation of a deep state coup. There are only leak investigations. We may see a limited amount of accountability when it comes to leaks. We are unlikely to see any accountability for misconduct as it relates to the insurance policy. No one is cooperating. Who in there right mind would admit to treason? Especially when that admission would be the only hard evidence.

  18. Sunshine says:
    June 15, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Speaking of trade, I hope President TRUMP has read Chrystia Freeland’s nasty tirade against him two days ago where she accuses him of being a danger to world democracies.

    http://www.ottawacitizen.com/news/national/98protectionism+pure+simple+washington+freeland+delivers/17528472/story.html

    Also, Canada is back in Washington.
    http://business.financialpost.com/opinion/kevin-libin-trudeau-stumbled-into-a-trade-war-that-isnt-all-trumps-fault

  19. Apfelcobbler says:
    June 15, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Wow. Soros and CofC got the Biblical/ “family separation” campaign off the ground in No Time Flat. I’d consider it a full frontal assault on Trump’s base. Sheer genius going in through the church doors.

  20. wheatietoo says:
    June 15, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    I love this so much!

    Our President went out and had the press for breakfast.
    Hah!
    I’ll bet he went back inside and said…”Next”.

  21. Gmandet17 says:
    June 15, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    8:45 PT gave the middle finger to FBI. Best VSG POTUS ever!

  22. Echo says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    This very good.
    Trump straight talking about the FBI is exactly what’s needed.
    Another 10,000 votes in the “re-industruialised States” (formerly the Rust Belt under Obama and Bush)

  23. zooamerica says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    About 30 seconds in to the video…

    President Trump: “I was mugged by the media” (turns around to look at them)..,

    “Very nice people.”

    LOL

    I LOVE President Trump!

  24. Lillia says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Please remove my Facebook name from comment,instead name will be Lillia…Thank you!!

    • Ad rem says:
      June 15, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      Lillia….I changed your name on this comment, but it won’t be permanent. In order to change your name for good, you’ll have to click on your gravatar… on the top right band that runs across our blog. Select the first option from the drop-down menu….PROFILE. Therein, you’ll find out how to change your username.

  25. Echo says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    One thing, President Trump must stop tv talking heads talking over him and interrupting.
    No matter how friendly.
    It’s disrespectful and diminished him.
    Fix it.

  26. Echo says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Oooh, nooooo.
    The President can’t prejudge criminality in the media.
    That’s how the defence gets a “fair trial is impossible” decision in a Court.
    He has to control that.

  27. kea says:
    June 15, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    What an wonderful interview. Thank you so much for posting.

  28. Lindenlee says:
    June 15, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    The Master Troll!

  29. Mia C says:
    June 15, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I watched the Doocy interview and then the gaggle of hacks that followed. Trump held court. And his most brilliant piece of theater was when he saw them so angry that he said “Obama lost Crimea because Putin didn’t respect him.” So what did he do? He repeated it forcefully, then ended by re-stating it as a pronoucement from on high in a loud booming voice. Then he let them know he was done, turned around and left on that note.
    –Folks, the Trump presidency is the most fun I’ve had in my lifetime. He’s an animal. God I love this man. He just never lets the press win.

