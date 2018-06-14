Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday June 14th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:45pm EDT:
Good, I will not complain about him being there if he has to wear this.
Tar and feathers are missing…
Oh Jim!!!! Its called illegal!!!!!!!!!!
What part of illegal do you not understand!!!!
Throw them out.
Love Sarah!!!
FYI My family had to jump through hoops to get to the USA. Shut the &^(^( up you fake news.
Welcome to America!
😂😂🤣
Acosta has no business being allowed in these briefings !
He is there – ONLY – to denigrate Our President.
Who was that other idiot yelling?!?!? The one standing up?
Again, is there drug testing?
I was wishing she would walk out on him. I think she should walk out whenever one of them starts that carp.
His first name is Brian. That’s all I know.
👹💩Playboy Magazine Whitehouse Correspondant Brian Karem💩👹
And to think when I was a young man I had a subscription to that magazine. I never read the articles.
Playboy!!! Your kidding me!!! I wanted to kick the &^)& out of him.
andyocoregon well I read the articles LOL but my how they have sunk.
Playboy or Hustler.
Come on! You’re a Mom!
He’s always sweating, pacing on the side of the room. Sit down and behave!
Who was the idiot screaming from the back?
Sarah was extremely patient with that idiot. He was overly emotional about the children of illegal aliens who are separated from their criminal parents. Sarah just allowed him to rant away and finally was able to move on to other questions. She is the consummate professional.
I was really hoping a security guard would escort that idiot out of the room. What excuse can there be for such boorish behavior? Removal and exclusion of these inappropriate “correspondents” would set a good example for the others.
Build the wall, I’d shoot the invaders if I had my way.
These DACA dreamer POS illegal aliens have relatives in their own countries.
Let THEM take care of them. More than a hundred billion dollars every year to take care of illegal trash. That money should be spent on Americans.
Taxation without representation is ongoing.
In the case of the illegals, it’s representation without taxation…
I don’t know, but that was nasty, ridiculous and unprofessional — a supposed “reporter” yelling out several times: “But Sarah — you’re a parent!” to try to personally shame her about immigration, with his simplistic/one-way argument that she didn’t take the bait on.
That was so stupid and low.
That’s it. Disjoined, disheveled, TDS infected, rude, Brian Karem no longer allowed in the WH Press Briefing Room. If it was MY call.
Sarah looks so done with them…. you go girl!!!! MAGA
It’s a burnout job for sure. I’m amazed she’s lasted as long as she has. I’m expecting there will be a high rate of turnover in press secretaries, I can’t so how anyone can tolerate the position for very long, 6 months to a year is probably the limit.
I hope Sarah lasts longer. I really like her. She does a good job. They always underestimate her.
The inmates are loose in the press room again, started with Jim Acosta asking why the illegals are having their children being taken from them at the border?
Sarah’s response: the President is merely enforcing the law put in place a decade ago and suggests democrats need to come to the table to work out the loopholes of current immigration policy that President has been working on to fix. Next up was a female reporter chomping on the same bit and then some male reporter standing in the back asking Sarah “doesn’t she have children?”
🙄
There need to be consequences for Acosta and that other clown. When Sarah shuts you down, you stop speaking. It’s part of the privilege of being allowed in that room, not to mention common courtesy.
…and wouldn’t it have been nice if one, just one, of the reporters started out with, “Before
I ask my question I’d like to congratulate the team on the successful Singapore summit.”
-woof
Watching now, what a den if viper’s. She needs a Sargent of Arms tp phyically remove the unruley ones, especially that unhinged luniatoc standing in the back. Love this women more and more each day for putting up with these name-redacted’s here..
Yes if whoever continues to interrupt after Sarah has answered their question and has moved to next reporters’s question she needs to give a “look” to security for immediate ejection, that would solve a lot of problems.
Just issue Sarah a paintball gun. She’ll know what to do with it.
Winner, winner ….. 🤨👍💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸❗️
Now there is a good idea! Let us “paint a colorful and hopeful picture” of better manners and deportment from the presstitudes!
The press seems desperate to start a hare, any hare, to distract from the success in NK & the IG report.
The Presstitutes in that room are a disgusting bunch of jack asses.
Ohhhhhhhh…..
You’re MUCH to kind there, Phil…..much too kind.
At some point Sarah will have to deal with the lack of respect, decorum, just plain over the top rudeness from the press. That one A$$hole from CNN seems to start it. Not kicking him out seems to embolden the rest.
Agree, it seems past time to issue a communique on decorum in the press room with the penalties for infractions spelled out …and then follow them.
I have see it written that the press behavior is being used to wake the public about the morally and ethically bankrupt media & leftist wing.
WH really needs to develop some rules of decorum and protocols for Ms Sanders press briefings…..no way those jackals should be allowed to act like unruly children who were just told NO! and are in their stompy feet mode……some strategic revocation of WH press passes would be key to controlling these morons
If a mother (US Citizen) drags her kids across the USA by hitchhiking and sleeping out in the weather and a cop runs upon them. Child services would take the kids away. Why? SUSPECT child neglect/abuse.
