Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream

June 14, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday June 14th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:45pm EDT:

WH Livestream LinkFOX News Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

42 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream

  1. waltherppk says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:52 pm

  2. william p johnson says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Acosta has no business being allowed in these briefings !
    He is there – ONLY – to denigrate Our President.

  3. doit4atlas says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Who was the idiot screaming from the back?

    • andyocoregon says:
      June 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      Sarah was extremely patient with that idiot. He was overly emotional about the children of illegal aliens who are separated from their criminal parents. Sarah just allowed him to rant away and finally was able to move on to other questions. She is the consummate professional.

      • jrapdx says:
        June 14, 2018 at 3:42 pm

        I was really hoping a security guard would escort that idiot out of the room. What excuse can there be for such boorish behavior? Removal and exclusion of these inappropriate “correspondents” would set a good example for the others.

      • mopar2016 says:
        June 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        Build the wall, I’d shoot the invaders if I had my way.
        These DACA dreamer POS illegal aliens have relatives in their own countries.
        Let THEM take care of them. More than a hundred billion dollars every year to take care of illegal trash. That money should be spent on Americans.
        Taxation without representation is ongoing.

    • LandoftheFreeHomeoftheBrave says:
      June 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      I don’t know, but that was nasty, ridiculous and unprofessional — a supposed “reporter” yelling out several times: “But Sarah — you’re a parent!” to try to personally shame her about immigration, with his simplistic/one-way argument that she didn’t take the bait on.

      That was so stupid and low.

      • Psycho Monkee says:
        June 14, 2018 at 3:46 pm

        That’s it. Disjoined, disheveled, TDS infected, rude, Brian Karem no longer allowed in the WH Press Briefing Room. If it was MY call.

  4. kea says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Sarah looks so done with them…. you go girl!!!! MAGA

    • jrapdx says:
      June 14, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      It’s a burnout job for sure. I’m amazed she’s lasted as long as she has. I’m expecting there will be a high rate of turnover in press secretaries, I can’t so how anyone can tolerate the position for very long, 6 months to a year is probably the limit.

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    The inmates are loose in the press room again, started with Jim Acosta asking why the illegals are having their children being taken from them at the border?
    Sarah’s response: the President is merely enforcing the law put in place a decade ago and suggests democrats need to come to the table to work out the loopholes of current immigration policy that President has been working on to fix. Next up was a female reporter chomping on the same bit and then some male reporter standing in the back asking Sarah “doesn’t she have children?”
    🙄

    • onefunnydog says:
      June 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      There need to be consequences for Acosta and that other clown. When Sarah shuts you down, you stop speaking. It’s part of the privilege of being allowed in that room, not to mention common courtesy.

      …and wouldn’t it have been nice if one, just one, of the reporters started out with, “Before
      I ask my question I’d like to congratulate the team on the successful Singapore summit.”

      -woof

  6. thesavvyinvester says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Watching now, what a den if viper’s. She needs a Sargent of Arms tp phyically remove the unruley ones, especially that unhinged luniatoc standing in the back. Love this women more and more each day for putting up with these name-redacted’s here..

  7. growltiggerknits says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    The press seems desperate to start a hare, any hare, to distract from the success in NK & the IG report.

  8. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The Presstitutes in that room are a disgusting bunch of jack asses.

  9. MVW says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    At some point Sarah will have to deal with the lack of respect, decorum, just plain over the top rudeness from the press. That one A$$hole from CNN seems to start it. Not kicking him out seems to embolden the rest.

    • growltiggerknits says:
      June 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      Agree, it seems past time to issue a communique on decorum in the press room with the penalties for infractions spelled out …and then follow them.
      I have see it written that the press behavior is being used to wake the public about the morally and ethically bankrupt media & leftist wing.

  10. kroesus61 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    WH really needs to develop some rules of decorum and protocols for Ms Sanders press briefings…..no way those jackals should be allowed to act like unruly children who were just told NO! and are in their stompy feet mode……some strategic revocation of WH press passes would be key to controlling these morons

  11. Guyski says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    If a mother (US Citizen) drags her kids across the USA by hitchhiking and sleeping out in the weather and a cop runs upon them. Child services would take the kids away. Why? SUSPECT child neglect/abuse.

