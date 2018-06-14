Blast Thread on OIG Report Briefings and Releases – Chaff and Countermeasures….

The Potomac Two-Step
♦ Statement from Trey Gowdy. [SEE HERE] Given the nature and construct of the statement it was obviously written before today and timed for a release at a specific time of day today. Reeks of familiar UniParty swamp defense. Chaff and Countermeasures.
WASHINGTON, DC – House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy released the following statement after the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report on FBI and DOJ actions in advance of the 2016 election.
“I am alarmed, angered, and deeply disappointed by the Inspector General’s finding of numerous failures by DOJ and FBI in investigating potential Espionage Act violations by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (read more)
♦Report from Bloomberg News. [SEE HERE] Includes notes and reports of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages that were INTENTIONALLY WITHHELD from prior text message releases. Including: on Aug. 8, 2016:
- Lisa Page: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”
- Peter Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”
That reply from Strzok was never included in the release from the FBI. The OIG recovered the text using their independent forensics. The FBI intentionally hid the Strzok reply. The OIG only discovered it four days ago according to Daily Caller [SEE HERE].
An interesting little tidbit on the first page of the report is that they questioned Bill Clinton. That would have to be about the tarmac meeting.
A stunning recommendation from the report is more like advice on how not to let dumbass agents get caught the next time they try this:
“We recommend that the FBI add a warning banner to all of the FBI’s mobile phones and devices in order to further notify users that they have no reasonable expectation of privacy.”
Why don’t they just write, “use private phones if you don’t want to get caught”. Grrrrrrr
O.M.G.!!
Really???
I am stuck on the very first page, page i. Says the investigation was to determine “whether Clinton INTENDED (my emphasis) to transmit classified information on unclassified systems…” — again with the “intent”. Does the intent actually matter in this crime? Why does intent and determining intent matter? It either was a crime or not and the intent issue can come up at the trial as a way to lessen the sentencing!
Was that the legal, stated purpose of the original investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office right now…..regardless of how today ends up, Trump has a plan. He always HAD a plan.
Report Page 260 onwards …
ANASLYSIS
no problems with Clinton emails, according tom my non-lawyer reading
A big nothing burger 😦 Just like I predicted months ago.
I was there with ya…
Not me… I was holding out hope till the bitter end.. Let’s see what comes of this if anything
IG recommendations amount to “we recommend that DoJ/FBI continue with their intensive coverup and deflection strategy, of which this report should be used as a guide.”
So Horowitz… Black hat?
Stunning… If they do something about it… Any criminal referrals?
Turns out there was no political bias.
What a surprise.
The Page/Strzok “affair” was the BS excuse given to justify omitting certain texts. The damaging texts were then said to be “personal”.
Meanwhile the “affair” was also the excuse given for removing one or both from the Mueller SC. Likely because their extreme bias & agenda- taints the entire Mueller Investigation from the beginning.
