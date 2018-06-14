Blast Thread on OIG Report Briefings and Releases – Chaff and Countermeasures….

Posted on June 14, 2018 by

The Potomac Two-Step

Statement from Trey Gowdy. [SEE HERE] Given the nature and construct of the statement it was obviously written before today and timed for a release at a specific time of day today. Reeks of familiar UniParty swamp defense. Chaff and Countermeasures.

WASHINGTON, DC – House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy released the following statement after the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report on FBI and DOJ actions in advance of the 2016 election.

“I am alarmed, angered, and deeply disappointed by the Inspector General’s finding of numerous failures by DOJ and FBI in investigating potential Espionage Act violations by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (read more)

Report from Bloomberg News. [SEE HERE] Includes notes and reports of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages that were INTENTIONALLY WITHHELD from prior text message releases.   Including: on Aug. 8, 2016:

  • Lisa Page: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”
  • Peter Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

That reply from Strzok was never included in the release from the FBI.  The OIG recovered the text using their independent forensics.  The FBI intentionally hid the Strzok reply.  The OIG only discovered it four days ago according to Daily Caller [SEE HERE].

(See Page #334)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

142 Responses to Blast Thread on OIG Report Briefings and Releases – Chaff and Countermeasures….

Older Comments
  1. Linda says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    An interesting little tidbit on the first page of the report is that they questioned Bill Clinton. That would have to be about the tarmac meeting.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    A stunning recommendation from the report is more like advice on how not to let dumbass agents get caught the next time they try this:

    “We recommend that the FBI add a warning banner to all of the FBI’s mobile phones and devices in order to further notify users that they have no reasonable expectation of privacy.”

    Like

    Reply
  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I am stuck on the very first page, page i. Says the investigation was to determine “whether Clinton INTENDED (my emphasis) to transmit classified information on unclassified systems…” — again with the “intent”. Does the intent actually matter in this crime? Why does intent and determining intent matter? It either was a crime or not and the intent issue can come up at the trial as a way to lessen the sentencing!

    Was that the legal, stated purpose of the original investigation?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bosscook says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office right now…..regardless of how today ends up, Trump has a plan. He always HAD a plan.

    Like

    Reply
  5. fred5678 says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Report Page 260 onwards …

    ANASLYSIS

    no problems with Clinton emails, according tom my non-lawyer reading

    Like

    Reply
  6. Wewon Bigley says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    A big nothing burger 😦 Just like I predicted months ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. snootybaronet says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    IG recommendations amount to “we recommend that DoJ/FBI continue with their intensive coverup and deflection strategy, of which this report should be used as a guide.”

    Like

    Reply
  8. Nigella says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    So Horowitz… Black hat?

    Like

    Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .

    Like

    Reply
  10. CM-TX says:
    June 14, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    The Page/Strzok “affair” was the BS excuse given to justify omitting certain texts. The damaging texts were then said to be “personal”.

    Meanwhile the “affair” was also the excuse given for removing one or both from the Mueller SC. Likely because their extreme bias & agenda- taints the entire Mueller Investigation from the beginning.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s