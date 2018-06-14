Blast Thread on OIG Report Briefings and Releases – Chaff and Countermeasures….

The Potomac Two-Step

♦ Statement from Trey Gowdy. [SEE HERE] Given the nature and construct of the statement it was obviously written before today and timed for a release at a specific time of day today. Reeks of familiar UniParty swamp defense. Chaff and Countermeasures.

WASHINGTON, DC – House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy released the following statement after the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report on FBI and DOJ actions in advance of the 2016 election. “I am alarmed, angered, and deeply disappointed by the Inspector General’s finding of numerous failures by DOJ and FBI in investigating potential Espionage Act violations by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (read more)

♦Report from Bloomberg News. [SEE HERE] Includes notes and reports of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages that were INTENTIONALLY WITHHELD from prior text message releases. Including: on Aug. 8, 2016:

Lisa Page: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Peter Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

That reply from Strzok was never included in the release from the FBI. The OIG recovered the text using their independent forensics. The FBI intentionally hid the Strzok reply. The OIG only discovered it four days ago according to Daily Caller [SEE HERE].

No doubt about it being timed for release…. url is tagged ?platform=hootsuite pic.twitter.com/E90bHGElm3 — Sean Felker (@seanfelker) June 14, 2018

Lisa Page text to Peter Strzok: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok reply: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.” This Peter Strzok text about "stopping" Donald Trump was hidden from Congressional investigators. We never had it. Absolutely unreal. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) June 14, 2018

