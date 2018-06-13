President Trump Interview With Bret Baier…

President Trump gave an interview to Fox News Bret Baier aboard Air Force-1 just prior to departing Singapore.  The interview aired on Fox earlier tonight:

22 Responses to President Trump Interview With Bret Baier…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    “The interview aired on Fox earlier tonight:”

    Thanks, because I don’t watch that show.

  2. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Going to watch the clip but first had to say:

    Lord God, please give Your servant, Donald Trump, a complete and recuperative rest of much needed sleep on the way back to America. 🙏🙏🦁🙏🙏

  3. Pam says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I knew this interview was happening and sort of forgot about it so thanks for posting it Sundance. It’s amazing that a man missing 26+ of sleep could be so sharp and alert like this. Most his age wouldn’t have this kind of stamina for this job. POTUS knows this and that’s why he went on the attack at the debates. 😉

    We all know this situation with North Korea is a wait and see game but it was so exciting to see history being made this week. No wonder the dems are losing their minds over this.

  4. filia.aurea says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Leaving Singapore after historic meeting, yet Baier’s focus was on G7 and Russia, Russia Russia, Crimea, Ukraine. That’s where i hit the stop button.
    Hope your flight was restful, POTUS.

    • Rhoda R says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      I thought it was a decent and balanced interview over all. Baier got a bit snarky over the civil rights abuses but it didn’t fase the President a bit.

      The Russia and G7 thing is predictable since they are both so close in time to this summit.

  5. billrla says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Please stop quoting the MSM and linking to MSM video. It’s the MSM, remember?

  6. jahealy says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Just can’t watch Bret Un-Baier-able. Will pop back in to check out what y’all thought of the interview.

  7. littleflower481 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    That was a much better interview than Hannity’s

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Sigh. Probably not a surprise. Baier is a good newsman. I used to like him a lot. Until after Donald Trump became the Republican nominee.

      And then I watched in horror as people whose thoughts and opinions I waited breathlessly for one by one revealed themselves to be the worst kind of Trump haters. Stephen Hayward, Jonah Goldberg, Charles Krauthammer, and Bret himself.

      I finally had to accept they would seriously rather see The Hag as President and I eventually decided they were no longer welcome in my home.

      I haven’t watched the video yet, but I will a bit later. But Bret Baier is a much better interviewer than Sean Hannity will ever be. Sean, bless his heart, is a radio talk show host who morphed into a TV personality. Not to be confused with a reporter. It requires a different skill set, really.

      • L4grasshopper says:
        June 13, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        Trump exposed a lot of conservatives as fake. To this day I don’t understand how they could advocate so loudly that Trump needed to lose in Nov 2016 when Hillary was the alternative. It revealed that their conservatism was just a hobby, not a belief.

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I watched this earlier tonight and Baier was his usual snarky self trying to catch Trump in something. His prelude up to the interview was very snarky too.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Figures. I’m still so disappointed in Bret Baier I could weep. I thought he was smarter than that. But if I had to guess he is an elitist at heart and thinks he is just ever so much smarter than President Trump. But I doubt he has as high an IQ and I doubt he can match a degree from Wharton.

  9. texastrumper says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    All I can say is that I absolutely love MY PRESIDENT! Between Brett Baier and Chrissy Wallace and a few more on Fox News I hardly watch them anymore. I have been hearing that if you voted for President Trump that you are a cult member. I volunteered about three years ago now! I should be like some kind of lead man at this point! Screw the main stream media. They are my enemy.

