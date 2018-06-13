Katie Arrington Discusses MAGA Agenda and Her Defeat of Mark Sanford…

Until last night South Carolina politician Mark Sanford had never lost an election. However, a strong MAGA candidate confronted his opposition to the Trump agenda and challenged him in a primary race.  Sanford was defeated by Katie Arrington.

Mrs. Arrington appeared on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss her campaign and her support for President Trump and the MAGA agenda.  One of the interesting points made by Arrington is the #1 question from her district voters: ‘do you support the president’?

.

Simultaneous to Katie Arrington appearing with Lou Dobbs, a defeated Mark Sanford was appearing with Marth MacCallum [insert your favorite metaphor here]

.

  1. Fe says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    The good people of SC got it right and asked the right question, do you support the President? Bravo SC Treepers. This should be an encouragement to all of us as we fight to #MAGA and build the wall.

  2. RJones says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Somebody just lost their job for leaking about Sarah Sanders. (:>)

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS

      — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

    • NYGuy54 says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Hmmm..a leak trap?

  3. Caius Lowell says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Outstanding job Ma’am!

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    It is almost impossible to quantify how HUGE her win last night was especially given the fact our President put out that MOAB of a tweet four hours before the polls closed in South Carolina!

    What we saw with Bob Corkscrew yesterday on the Senate floor was a realization that the RINOs know unequivocally that this is 100% PDJT’s Party.

    The legislation that will get passed over the next 6 years is going to be incredible because of this victory. I would compare it to Eric Cantor getting primaried in 2014 by Bratt in NC. Amnesty died that night!

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Our President in his tweets today is telling the RINOs, Democrats, CoC, Globalist etc. that he is the face of the Republican Party and there is absolutely NOTHING you can do to change it! The reinforcements are on their way Treepers! We need to do our part and vote come November.

    • lastinillinois says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Agreed f lep,.

      And the Rinos are going to be attempting to push thru their last several offerings to their paymasters over these next several months.

      The Rinos will be attempting to give away so much of our hard-earned money that they will make Obama’s Iranian gifts look like childs play.

    • Coldeadhands says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Now Sanford can REALLY get lost on the Appalachian Trail!
      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Sanford%27s_disappearance_and_extramarital_affair

  5. Shark24 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    A good news story for Katie, God bless her!. What goes through a good conservative man’s mind to get warped as Mark Sanford did in both his personal and professional life? If you are a Christian, it is no surprise that the great deceiver is working his evil in this world. Power and sex feel good for the moment but eternity may hold a different reward.

  6. blind no longer says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    One of my favorite tweets of POTUS to this day. Sanford would be a lot better off in Argentina anyway!! LMAO!!! Tweet on Mr. President tweet on!!!!

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Katie was on FBN at 5:00 p.m. doing another interview, and I was very impressed with her. She pointed out that Sanford went all over TV saying that he did not want to make the Trump tax cuts permanent. What a loon.

    • lastinillinois says:
      June 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      Who was he speaking to by saying that – Bernie voters?

      I think sanford wanted to lose, I think he was done.

  9. 335blues says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Good riddance Sanford. Yes we want a litmus test for the Conservative Values that Trump
    champions. You are a swamp creature that has been slayed.

  10. Pam says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    I decided not to listen to Mark Sanford whine about his loss. He clearly dug his own grave with his foot n mouth disease. On the other hand, Katie Arrington sounds fantastic! It would be nice if we could clone her several times over.

  11. G-man says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    So is this another example of “vote for women…. just not this one”?

  12. The Boss says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    The very last question MM asked: “Would you and Senator Corker consider splitting off and running your own candidate in 2020?” Sanford basically withdrew his quick ‘No’ answer.
    (Starts around 7:06).

  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    “One of the interesting points made by Arrington is the #1 question from her district voters: ‘do you support the president’?”

    Hopefully as the summer progresses, that will be the key factor in many of the undecided and independents out there in the USA on determining who they will vote for.

    Washington, District of Corruption should be smelling like an overloaded restaurant dumpster in the middle of summer very soon to the voters of America that have been just relying on the fake news MSM for their information. They rest of here have been enduring the stench for years.

    It has been long overdue to get out the disinfectant, along with the pressure washer and clean the dumpster.

