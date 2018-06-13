Katie Arrington Discusses MAGA Agenda and Her Defeat of Mark Sanford…

Until last night South Carolina politician Mark Sanford had never lost an election. However, a strong MAGA candidate confronted his opposition to the Trump agenda and challenged him in a primary race. Sanford was defeated by Katie Arrington.

Mrs. Arrington appeared on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss her campaign and her support for President Trump and the MAGA agenda. One of the interesting points made by Arrington is the #1 question from her district voters: ‘do you support the president’?

Simultaneous to Katie Arrington appearing with Lou Dobbs, a defeated Mark Sanford was appearing with Marth MacCallum [insert your favorite metaphor here]

