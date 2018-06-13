Congress and POTUS Will Be Briefed on IG Report Noon Tomorrow, Public Release 3:00pm…

Following the traditional process for releasing high-profile reports the Department of Justice – Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) report will be released tomorrow with a briefing to congress and the president happening around Noon, and a public release at 3:00pm. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the President while senior officials from the DOJ will brief congress and their staff.

The 500-page report will cover the DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding the Clinton classified email investigation, and was originally commissioned during the Obama administration to review whether the FBI and DOJ politicized the Clinton investigation and subsequent outcome.

WASHINGTON – […] Inspector general spokesman John Lavinsky said in a statement that the office occasionally gives pre-release briefings to Congress and the media, adding that, “for the Justice Department to brief the White House in the same manner and at the same time as the OIG briefs Congress and the press is consistent with this process.”

OIG refers to the Office of Inspector General. Lavinsky noted that Justice Department officials had similarly briefed the Obama White House in 2012 upon completion of its report on the gunrunning scandal known as Operation Fast and Furious. He added that “no changes are made to the OIG’s report on account of these briefings.” (read more)

