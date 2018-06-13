Congress and POTUS Will Be Briefed on IG Report Noon Tomorrow, Public Release 3:00pm…

Posted on June 13, 2018 by

Following the traditional process for releasing high-profile reports the Department of Justice – Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) report will be released tomorrow with a briefing to congress and the president happening around Noon, and a public release at 3:00pm. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the President while senior officials from the DOJ will brief congress and their staff.

The 500-page report will cover the DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding the Clinton classified email investigation, and was originally commissioned during the Obama administration to review whether the FBI and DOJ politicized the Clinton investigation and subsequent outcome.

WASHINGTON – […] Inspector general spokesman John Lavinsky said in a statement that the office occasionally gives pre-release briefings to Congress and the media, adding that, “for the Justice Department to brief the White House in the same manner and at the same time as the OIG briefs Congress and the press is consistent with this process.”

OIG refers to the Office of Inspector General.

Lavinsky noted that Justice Department officials had similarly briefed the Obama White House in 2012 upon completion of its report on the gunrunning scandal known as Operation Fast and Furious. He added that “no changes are made to the OIG’s report on account of these briefings.”  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

97 Responses to Congress and POTUS Will Be Briefed on IG Report Noon Tomorrow, Public Release 3:00pm…

  1. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    So is this the real deal or the crappy, watered down one with lots of redactions?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      The one being briefed to Congress and the President – especially to the President – should be the real deal. What we, the public, get may very well be a different kettle of fish.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      How many redactions were in the McCabe report?

      Expect the exact same outcome on this one.

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
      • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
        June 13, 2018 at 3:33 pm

        Fair enough.

        I’m really hoping for a bombshell!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • keeler says:
          June 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm

          From experience, the initial release of this type of information always seems underwhelming at first… because it “only” confirms what sundance has been saying for months.

          Remember that CTH readers are way, way ahead of the curve. What to us is confirmation is a bombshell to the general public. Additionally, it is often the small and overlooked details that are often the most revealing but those take time to sift through and analyze.

          Liked by 18 people

          Reply
          • JK says:
            June 13, 2018 at 4:09 pm

            Yep, exactly right !

            And the sometimes seemingly small but very significant detail…such as Loretta Lynch in the McCabe report giving the stand-down order to the NYC FBI office on the Weiner laptop.

            Like

            Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      At 500 pages of detailed fact-finding, highly likely it’s the “real deal”. Anyway give it 24 hours and you won’t have to wonder any longer. 🙂

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Karl Kastner says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Horowitz Is Coming To Town
    (With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)

    You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
    You are corrupt, now you pay the price
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s knows who’s been conspiring
    Page and Strzok are singing too
    He’s been reading all their messages
    And they’ve implicated YOU

    So, you better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
    They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    His title is Inspector General
    He’s on to your mistakes
    If he offers you a plea bargain
    That’s a deal that you should take

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
    Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Though appointed by Obama
    Impartial is his middle name
    He’s not a Special Counsel, but
    The indictments are the same

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
    But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
    They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury

    So! You better watch out, you better not lie
    Better plead out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Meanwhile, Muh Russia, Muh Mueller, Democrats, Leftist, CoC, RINOs, MSM, EU, Canada, Mexico, China etc. are all dying a slow and irrevocable DEATH. These numbers from one of the most Liberal Polls is only going to get worse starting tomorrow when the IG Report is released for public consumption. Notice our President hasn’t tweeted a word about Muh Russia or the HOAX in the past 3 or so days. He realizes that Muh Mueller and the 13 Angry Democrats are yesterday’s news.

    From the article linked above:

    Special counsel Robert Mueller’s public image has sunk to an all-time low since he began his probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.

    Months of sustained conservative attacks led by President Donald Trump and his allies has harmed Mueller most among Republicans, with a record 53% now saying they view the lead Russia investigator in an unfavorable light. That’s a 26-point spike since July, when the poll first started asking voters whether they viewed Mueller favorably or unfavorably.

    Mueller’s unfavorable numbers have hit highs among both Democrats and independents, at 24% and 33%, respectively. 36% of all registered voters are also seeing Mueller unfavorably, which represents the highest level since the polling first raised the topic 11 months ago. Back then, 23% of all voters said they viewed Mueller negatively.

    “Robert Mueller’s disapproval rating is at its highest point since Morning Consult and Politico began tracking the Special Counsel,” said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s managing director. “A key driver of this movement appears to be Republicans. Today, 53% of Republicans have an unfavorable impression of Robert Mueller, compared to just 27% who said the same in July 2017.”

    THIS MAKES THE PERCENTAGES ABOVE EVEN WORSE:

    Despite being a steady presence in the news since taking over the investigation last May, Mueller also continues to be little-known to many Americans. 32% of all voters, and 40% of independents, said they either had no opinion of the special counsel or had never heard of him.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Americans also haven’t heard of the games he is playing with his indictments either thanks to our 5th column media.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      I think it’s because President Trump is accomplishing so much to make peoples’ lives better, they don’t like Mueller throwing a monkey wrench in it.

      The wildly successful Korea summit in Singapore will only increase this sentiment.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        June 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        Your ABSOLUTELY right! Check out these numbers by this ultra Liberal Poll:

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Sid Farkiss says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      if Muler threatened to take away everyone’s smartphone, 100% of registered voters would view him unfavorably, and everyone answering the poll would know who he is. But, a man who is put in place unconstitutionally to undo a duly elected presidency, and, to protect the traitors at the top of the foodchain of the conspiracy to frame an innocent man and overthrow the government, only 36% of registered voters see that unfavorably, and hardly anybody knows he is.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Only 53% of Republicans? What’s wrong with the GOP? Clueless?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. abstractdoll1978 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Vote.

    Nothingburger?

    -or-

    Deepstate purge?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Golden Advice says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Happy birthday President Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. dimitri.kissov70@gmail.com says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    I’m getting the popcorn ready. This better be good, I bought a lot!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. WillJR says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Not expecting much. The media will focus on one thing – Comey was wrong to announce he was reopening the investigation. If there is anything in it about how the investigation was a sham, expect it to be underreported. Hope I’m wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  8. ZurichMike says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Yeah, at 500 pages I’m sure it’s a nothingburger.
    Snort. Giggle.
    More popcorn, please!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Happy birthday, Mr President. We truly love you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. PInky1920 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    I’m guardedly optimistic…and guardedly pessimistic; these criminals have had too much time to muddy the already filthy waters, we shall see soon enuf.

    Like

    Reply
  11. FL_GUY says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Rodney the Rat is doing the briefing? Pardon me while I wretch….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Phil Free says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Saw this on a reddit, thought I’d share here:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. jbowen82 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Hannity’s busy right now giving the impression that the IG report is going to say that Hillary was guilty. I love that he’s got the big megaphone on our side, but somebody needs to let him know that the report will do no such thing. At best, it will say that the DOJ and FBI gave her preferential treatment and maybe highlight where some of that preferential treatment may have constituted obstruction of justice.

    Like

    Reply
  14. ZurichMike says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I wonder if there will be slight different briefings to see if anyone leaks before 3 pm.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. SR says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    The fake msm would get some candy tomorrow from Mueller. May be a indictment or arrest of Cohen with charges which has nothing to do with Russia or election. The fake msm would not listen until there is indictments of previous administration and fbi bosses.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Plain Jane says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    I pray God’s will be done. Even if a Babylon style report is presented to us, congress, and our VSGPDJT, God, if it is His will, will bring out truth.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. 335blues says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    What is criminal accountability? Here is one definition from Illinois case law:
    “A person is legally accountable for the conduct of another when: (c) either before or during the commission of an offense, and with the intent to promote or facilitate that commission, he or she solicits, aids, abets, agrees, or attempts to aid that other person in the planning or commission of the offense. When 2 or more persons engage in a common criminal design or agreement, any acts in the furtherance of that common design committed by one party are considered to be the acts of all parties to the common design or agreement and all are equally responsible for the consequences of those further acts.”

    What does NOT constitute criminal accountability?
    Hand slapping
    Demotion
    Firing
    A good talking to

    The intention of our government had better be to convince American citizens
    THAT THERE IS NOT TWO SYSTEMS OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE IN AMERICA,
    ONE FOR THE “LITTLE PEOPLE”, AND ONE FOR THE ELITES.
    There had better be prosecutions of the guilty coming.

    Or there is going to be a lot of very angry “little people”.

    Like

    Reply
  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Howie Carr said the Mueller people are leaking on Cohen to try to get the headline off of the IG report coming out tomorrow. He said the Cohen stuff may not be true.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Oldskool says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Oh you can bet there’s plenty in the original report, not the one we’ll be shown unless PTrump calls BS on them, declassifies and orders release of all of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Lizzyp says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I just read somewhere that Cohen has been notified that he will be arrested very, very soon (like hours not weeks) so I expect that will happen tonight or tomorrow morning and that will be the major focus of the entire MSM.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Jhynds says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    And “WE THE PEOPLE” are the last to see it, we don’t get a briefing, and we have to let the “media” interpret it for us. There is something seriously wrong with the priorities and the process!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Pat Frederick says:
      June 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      lucky us then! we’ll have Sundance (and team?) to explain it to us!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      We’ll have to see what report is released to the public, but whatever it is we absolutely DO have the option to read it and interpret it for ourselves. We DO NOT have to rely on the media to do it for us. And all things considered, not relying on the media interpretation is undoubtedly the wisest way to go.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 13, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      I got NO problem with “letting the media interpret it for us”, when that means Sundance doing his granular details #.

      TIP; Based on the last one, some of the BEST stuff may be in the,footnotes!

      One of yhe MANY things ive learned from S.D., in my short time on the tree.

      Like

      Reply
  22. justme928 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I read President Trump got a copy of the draft report a few weeks ago. Can anyone confirm this?

    Like

    Reply
  23. JoD says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Ready when yous are.

    Like

    Reply
  24. tunis says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Whats going on between Rosie and Nunes? Why can’t Nunes see the original electronic communication that apparently triggered the Trump collusion investigation/witch hunt?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
      June 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      Because he’d have to share it with the rest of his committee and it would get leaked buy Schiff.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • pgroup says:
      June 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Because it is NOT actually govt property; it was created by Brennan and he slipped it into the intelligence stream to make it look official. It was classified improperly and without legal authority. Only govt docs & records can be classified; personal criminal evidence is NEVER official govt property.

      Everybody who knew this was improperly classified and failed to rectify the situation is legally culpable. At the very least, such knowledge not reported is misconduct and grounds for firing.

      Like

      Reply
  25. flyboy51v says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I’m expecting a big nothing. And apparently there is no on (including Trump) who have the balls to hold anyone accountable.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Michael says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Perhaps Muller will bomb a pharmaceuticals factory in the Middle East?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Piper77 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Call me cynical, but I’m not expecting much. When was the last thing that lived up to the hype? Never?

    Like

    Reply
  28. RJones says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Will this report analyse the reasoning behind the Comey exoneration of Clinton? Will the investigation be reopened?

    Will this analyse behavior concerning the handling of the Wiener laptop? Were the laptop files reviewed?

    Will there be ties to the election or to the House IT scandal?

    What are the key criminal referrals expected? Will charges include obstruction?

    A 500 pg report, while certainly thorough, seems excessive given this is just of about a dozen of these that need airing out…Understand there’s only one shot here, but the wait has been excessive. What held it up?

    Like

    Reply
  29. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Does Huber decide if and who should be prosecuted? Will Rosenstein have anything to do with it?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Brant says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    3 hours difference. Give it maybe 2 hours for after a 1 hour briefing. Keep tabs on all “news” talking head sites in those 2 hours. See what spin (leaks) comes out. Perhaps Friday afternoon for a dive into the details summary? Also, it seems even weeks and months after Stozyk/Page texts were released, finer pointed reading in association with tangential related bits were understood more fully. Might be same for this.

    I know this is totally different, but even to the detail of perhaps redacted stuff from other documents, there can be reasonable assumption of what’s underneath redactions.

    Also, I want so much to eat an 18 wheeler of crow. I guess down the road in the hopefully soon future, there will be an extinction level event for the crow population. Along the lines of popcorn. Let’s hope so.

    Like

    Reply
  31. StarryNights says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    POTUS, please issue your E.O. to un-redact this document.

    Like

    Reply
  32. billsbowl says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Love the photo collage of goons.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Moe Grimm says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    This will be a pivotal point in American history. The most massive and sweeping conspiracy in the history of free societies – the planning and executed attempt to block and/or overthrow a lawfully elected president. All while a large swath of a profoundly dazed, confused, and often willfully misinformed electorate remains clueless as they proclaim “Uh Politics” as they roll their eyes. This is (P)recisely how we got to this point. From everything I’ve studied about the Dept. of Just-Us, Famous But Incompetent, and DoState I expect a whitewash. Yesterday Sessions proclaimed his confidence in his dominatrix Rosenstein based on his (Rosenstein’s) “… 28 years in the Department of Justice”. This defines Sessions and like ilk. We are firmly in Straight Jacket Territory. Expect a Whitewash and as such perhaps no way back from the abyss.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Piper77 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I’ll be utterly amazed if a Mueller indictment or arrest doesn’t happen in the next 18-24 hours.

    Predictions: Roger Stone, Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner.

    Deep State fights back.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    I usually do not make popcorn that early in the day; however, tomorrow I will make an exception.
    I will pull some Amish butter out after breakfast so that it will be at room temperature.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 13, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Goodness, our site has really expanded its audience! I’ll just do a blanket WELCOME to all the new names I see here. Far too many for me to welcome you all individually. Just.So.Many! Treepers, take a look around you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s