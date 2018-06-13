Congress and POTUS Will Be Briefed on IG Report Noon Tomorrow, Public Release 3:00pm…

Following the traditional process for releasing high-profile reports the Department of Justice – Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) report will be released tomorrow with a briefing to congress and the president happening around Noon, and a public release at 3:00pm. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the President while senior officials from the DOJ will brief congress and their staff.
The 500-page report will cover the DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding the Clinton classified email investigation, and was originally commissioned during the Obama administration to review whether the FBI and DOJ politicized the Clinton investigation and subsequent outcome.
WASHINGTON – […] Inspector general spokesman John Lavinsky said in a statement that the office occasionally gives pre-release briefings to Congress and the media, adding that, “for the Justice Department to brief the White House in the same manner and at the same time as the OIG briefs Congress and the press is consistent with this process.”
OIG refers to the Office of Inspector General.
Lavinsky noted that Justice Department officials had similarly briefed the Obama White House in 2012 upon completion of its report on the gunrunning scandal known as Operation Fast and Furious. He added that “no changes are made to the OIG’s report on account of these briefings.” (read more)
So is this the real deal or the crappy, watered down one with lots of redactions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one being briefed to Congress and the President – especially to the President – should be the real deal. What we, the public, get may very well be a different kettle of fish.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something is fishy about this report me thinks. Too much has been made about it. I hope I’m wrong !!!
LikeLike
How many redactions were in the McCabe report?
Expect the exact same outcome on this one.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Fair enough.
I’m really hoping for a bombshell!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From experience, the initial release of this type of information always seems underwhelming at first… because it “only” confirms what sundance has been saying for months.
Remember that CTH readers are way, way ahead of the curve. What to us is confirmation is a bombshell to the general public. Additionally, it is often the small and overlooked details that are often the most revealing but those take time to sift through and analyze.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yep, exactly right !
And the sometimes seemingly small but very significant detail…such as Loretta Lynch in the McCabe report giving the stand-down order to the NYC FBI office on the Weiner laptop.
LikeLike
At 500 pages of detailed fact-finding, highly likely it’s the “real deal”. Anyway give it 24 hours and you won’t have to wonder any longer. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The McCabe OIG report was 39 pages. This report is supposed to be ~500 pages. That’s a lot of information.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly so. While I imagine it will be as dry as dust, a recitation of the pure facts of who did what and when, I bet a lot of us will find it a fascinating read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 39 page report on McCabe was a full blown Colonoscopy without putting the patient to sleep. Expect the same if not worse tomorrow for all these POS (Flag Day and our Lion’s Birthday is June 14th)!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horowitz Is Coming To Town
(With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)
You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
You are corrupt, now you pay the price
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s knows who’s been conspiring
Page and Strzok are singing too
He’s been reading all their messages
And they’ve implicated YOU
So, you better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
Horowitz is comin’ to town
His title is Inspector General
He’s on to your mistakes
If he offers you a plea bargain
That’s a deal that you should take
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Though appointed by Obama
Impartial is his middle name
He’s not a Special Counsel, but
The indictments are the same
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
Horowitz is comin’ to town
The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury
So! You better watch out, you better not lie
Better plead out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
LikeLiked by 13 people
Request Permission to copy and paste elsewhere!
LikeLike
Request Permission to copy and paste elsewhere!
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Muh Russia, Muh Mueller, Democrats, Leftist, CoC, RINOs, MSM, EU, Canada, Mexico, China etc. are all dying a slow and irrevocable DEATH. These numbers from one of the most Liberal Polls is only going to get worse starting tomorrow when the IG Report is released for public consumption. Notice our President hasn’t tweeted a word about Muh Russia or the HOAX in the past 3 or so days. He realizes that Muh Mueller and the 13 Angry Democrats are yesterday’s news.
From the article linked above:
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s public image has sunk to an all-time low since he began his probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.
Months of sustained conservative attacks led by President Donald Trump and his allies has harmed Mueller most among Republicans, with a record 53% now saying they view the lead Russia investigator in an unfavorable light. That’s a 26-point spike since July, when the poll first started asking voters whether they viewed Mueller favorably or unfavorably.
Mueller’s unfavorable numbers have hit highs among both Democrats and independents, at 24% and 33%, respectively. 36% of all registered voters are also seeing Mueller unfavorably, which represents the highest level since the polling first raised the topic 11 months ago. Back then, 23% of all voters said they viewed Mueller negatively.
“Robert Mueller’s disapproval rating is at its highest point since Morning Consult and Politico began tracking the Special Counsel,” said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s managing director. “A key driver of this movement appears to be Republicans. Today, 53% of Republicans have an unfavorable impression of Robert Mueller, compared to just 27% who said the same in July 2017.”
THIS MAKES THE PERCENTAGES ABOVE EVEN WORSE:
Despite being a steady presence in the news since taking over the investigation last May, Mueller also continues to be little-known to many Americans. 32% of all voters, and 40% of independents, said they either had no opinion of the special counsel or had never heard of him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Americans also haven’t heard of the games he is playing with his indictments either thanks to our 5th column media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it’s because President Trump is accomplishing so much to make peoples’ lives better, they don’t like Mueller throwing a monkey wrench in it.
The wildly successful Korea summit in Singapore will only increase this sentiment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your ABSOLUTELY right! Check out these numbers by this ultra Liberal Poll:
LikeLiked by 2 people
if Muler threatened to take away everyone’s smartphone, 100% of registered voters would view him unfavorably, and everyone answering the poll would know who he is. But, a man who is put in place unconstitutionally to undo a duly elected presidency, and, to protect the traitors at the top of the foodchain of the conspiracy to frame an innocent man and overthrow the government, only 36% of registered voters see that unfavorably, and hardly anybody knows he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad reality of our country at this point in time regrettably!
LikeLike
Only 53% of Republicans? What’s wrong with the GOP? Clueless?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are many that don’t know who Mueller is or don’t have an opinion. Regrettably some of those are Republicans you participated in the poll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of people do not respond to polling
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote.
Nothingburger?
-or-
Deepstate purge?
LikeLike
Hopefully purge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somethingburger. I’ll put the over/under at 3 criminal referals and I’d bet the over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
abstractdoll1978,
BRING ON THE BIG UGLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Nothingburger. Anything involving Queen Killary will be presented as nothingburger because suicide is very common among people investigating her.
LikeLike
yeah the only “suicides” caused by 2 shots to the back of the head.
LikeLike
Happy birthday President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he will read it with cake and two scoops!
🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
AND maybe he’ll recommend the OIG consider the last sentence in the release today 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I am thinking his copy will have a nice bow! Hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting the popcorn ready. This better be good, I bought a lot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not expecting much. The media will focus on one thing – Comey was wrong to announce he was reopening the investigation. If there is anything in it about how the investigation was a sham, expect it to be underreported. Hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Nothing wrong with keeping your hopes in check.
But keep hope alive!
LikeLike
Yeah, at 500 pages I’m sure it’s a nothingburger.
Snort. Giggle.
More popcorn, please!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You may share my peanuts. They make better ammo than pop corn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My movie fare: small popcorn, peanut M&Ms, and a bottle of water.
I am a liar. It’s a large popcorn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WHAT!? No “Tootee Fruitees”? No “Milk Duds”? No “Hot Tomales”? No “Sugar Babbies”?
LikeLike
The gallon size bucket with lots of butter!
LikeLike
Happy birthday, Mr President. We truly love you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The IG has arranged for some incredible, patriotic fireworks in your honor, Sir.
💥⚡️💥
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m guardedly optimistic…and guardedly pessimistic; these criminals have had too much time to muddy the already filthy waters, we shall see soon enuf.
LikeLike
Rodney the Rat is doing the briefing? Pardon me while I wretch….
LikeLiked by 4 people
RR personally briefing the President indicates to me RR is doing just fine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw this on a reddit, thought I’d share here:
LikeLiked by 2 people
EO will be next week then for keeping momentum?
LikeLike
from your post to God’s and the POTUS ears.
LikeLike
Hannity’s busy right now giving the impression that the IG report is going to say that Hillary was guilty. I love that he’s got the big megaphone on our side, but somebody needs to let him know that the report will do no such thing. At best, it will say that the DOJ and FBI gave her preferential treatment and maybe highlight where some of that preferential treatment may have constituted obstruction of justice.
LikeLike
Christmas in June!!! Indictments will be that big gift I’ve been wishing for!
LikeLike
We don’t need a report to tell us Hillary was guilty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! Because Comey already told us that himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yessir. It could have been an indictment.
LikeLike
I wonder if there will be slight different briefings to see if anyone leaks before 3 pm.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The fake msm would get some candy tomorrow from Mueller. May be a indictment or arrest of Cohen with charges which has nothing to do with Russia or election. The fake msm would not listen until there is indictments of previous administration and fbi bosses.
LikeLike
And indictments of pressitutes who are complicit.
LikeLike
I pray God’s will be done. Even if a Babylon style report is presented to us, congress, and our VSGPDJT, God, if it is His will, will bring out truth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is criminal accountability? Here is one definition from Illinois case law:
“A person is legally accountable for the conduct of another when: (c) either before or during the commission of an offense, and with the intent to promote or facilitate that commission, he or she solicits, aids, abets, agrees, or attempts to aid that other person in the planning or commission of the offense. When 2 or more persons engage in a common criminal design or agreement, any acts in the furtherance of that common design committed by one party are considered to be the acts of all parties to the common design or agreement and all are equally responsible for the consequences of those further acts.”
What does NOT constitute criminal accountability?
Hand slapping
Demotion
Firing
A good talking to
The intention of our government had better be to convince American citizens
THAT THERE IS NOT TWO SYSTEMS OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE IN AMERICA,
ONE FOR THE “LITTLE PEOPLE”, AND ONE FOR THE ELITES.
There had better be prosecutions of the guilty coming.
Or there is going to be a lot of very angry “little people”.
LikeLike
A Lilliputian revolt, eh? Gulliver the Govt better not fall asleep lest he wind up all tied up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie Carr said the Mueller people are leaking on Cohen to try to get the headline off of the IG report coming out tomorrow. He said the Cohen stuff may not be true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh you can bet there’s plenty in the original report, not the one we’ll be shown unless PTrump calls BS on them, declassifies and orders release of all of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just read somewhere that Cohen has been notified that he will be arrested very, very soon (like hours not weeks) so I expect that will happen tonight or tomorrow morning and that will be the major focus of the entire MSM.
LikeLike
His law firm dropped him today.
LikeLike
I agree with this.
LikeLike
What’s he being charged with?
LikeLike
And “WE THE PEOPLE” are the last to see it, we don’t get a briefing, and we have to let the “media” interpret it for us. There is something seriously wrong with the priorities and the process!
LikeLiked by 3 people
lucky us then! we’ll have Sundance (and team?) to explain it to us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s winning! Again! Still not tired of it!
LikeLike
We’ll have to see what report is released to the public, but whatever it is we absolutely DO have the option to read it and interpret it for ourselves. We DO NOT have to rely on the media to do it for us. And all things considered, not relying on the media interpretation is undoubtedly the wisest way to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got NO problem with “letting the media interpret it for us”, when that means Sundance doing his granular details #.
TIP; Based on the last one, some of the BEST stuff may be in the,footnotes!
One of yhe MANY things ive learned from S.D., in my short time on the tree.
LikeLike
I read President Trump got a copy of the draft report a few weeks ago. Can anyone confirm this?
LikeLike
Ready when yous are.
LikeLike
Whats going on between Rosie and Nunes? Why can’t Nunes see the original electronic communication that apparently triggered the Trump collusion investigation/witch hunt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he’d have to share it with the rest of his committee and it would get leaked buy Schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because it is NOT actually govt property; it was created by Brennan and he slipped it into the intelligence stream to make it look official. It was classified improperly and without legal authority. Only govt docs & records can be classified; personal criminal evidence is NEVER official govt property.
Everybody who knew this was improperly classified and failed to rectify the situation is legally culpable. At the very least, such knowledge not reported is misconduct and grounds for firing.
LikeLike
I’m expecting a big nothing. And apparently there is no on (including Trump) who have the balls to hold anyone accountable.
LikeLike
Well How Nice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like ants at a picnic…
LikeLike
Like fire ants at a picnic IMO
LikeLike
Perhaps Muller will bomb a pharmaceuticals factory in the Middle East?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call me cynical, but I’m not expecting much. When was the last thing that lived up to the hype? Never?
LikeLike
The McCabe report confirmed pretty much everything we suspected….in detail.
LikeLike
Candidate Trump lived up to, and exceeded, his hype. So there’s that.
LikeLike
Will this report analyse the reasoning behind the Comey exoneration of Clinton? Will the investigation be reopened?
Will this analyse behavior concerning the handling of the Wiener laptop? Were the laptop files reviewed?
Will there be ties to the election or to the House IT scandal?
What are the key criminal referrals expected? Will charges include obstruction?
A 500 pg report, while certainly thorough, seems excessive given this is just of about a dozen of these that need airing out…Understand there’s only one shot here, but the wait has been excessive. What held it up?
LikeLike
Does Huber decide if and who should be prosecuted? Will Rosenstein have anything to do with it?
LikeLike
3 hours difference. Give it maybe 2 hours for after a 1 hour briefing. Keep tabs on all “news” talking head sites in those 2 hours. See what spin (leaks) comes out. Perhaps Friday afternoon for a dive into the details summary? Also, it seems even weeks and months after Stozyk/Page texts were released, finer pointed reading in association with tangential related bits were understood more fully. Might be same for this.
I know this is totally different, but even to the detail of perhaps redacted stuff from other documents, there can be reasonable assumption of what’s underneath redactions.
Also, I want so much to eat an 18 wheeler of crow. I guess down the road in the hopefully soon future, there will be an extinction level event for the crow population. Along the lines of popcorn. Let’s hope so.
LikeLike
POTUS, please issue your E.O. to un-redact this document.
LikeLike
Love the photo collage of goons.
LikeLike
This will be a pivotal point in American history. The most massive and sweeping conspiracy in the history of free societies – the planning and executed attempt to block and/or overthrow a lawfully elected president. All while a large swath of a profoundly dazed, confused, and often willfully misinformed electorate remains clueless as they proclaim “Uh Politics” as they roll their eyes. This is (P)recisely how we got to this point. From everything I’ve studied about the Dept. of Just-Us, Famous But Incompetent, and DoState I expect a whitewash. Yesterday Sessions proclaimed his confidence in his dominatrix Rosenstein based on his (Rosenstein’s) “… 28 years in the Department of Justice”. This defines Sessions and like ilk. We are firmly in Straight Jacket Territory. Expect a Whitewash and as such perhaps no way back from the abyss.
LikeLike
I’ll be utterly amazed if a Mueller indictment or arrest doesn’t happen in the next 18-24 hours.
Predictions: Roger Stone, Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner.
Deep State fights back.
LikeLike
Mueller will counter-strike. Probably Cohen.
LikeLike
I usually do not make popcorn that early in the day; however, tomorrow I will make an exception.
I will pull some Amish butter out after breakfast so that it will be at room temperature.
LikeLike
Goodness, our site has really expanded its audience! I’ll just do a blanket WELCOME to all the new names I see here. Far too many for me to welcome you all individually. Just.So.Many! Treepers, take a look around you!
LikeLike