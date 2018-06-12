President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un Signing Ceremony – Video and Pictures…

Posted on June 12, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un held a joint agreement signing ceremony at the conclusion of their five hour summit in Singapore.

.

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:15 am

  2. crossthread42 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:20 am

    I been up all night, He DID IT! He done it!
    GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT!…

  3. Wind Hawk says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:30 am

    As much as I want to celebrate, A2 puts up too much of a warning not to heed.
    I am moving my chips over to A2 for the short, and keeping the suspicious eye.
    I trust our Treeper experts. Unfortunately, A2 is in a position to know.

    • Wind Hawk says:
      June 12, 2018 at 4:33 am

      Talk about a buzz kill. And raining on the parade. But, if you are that seriously concerned, we probably should be.

  4. Abster says:
    June 12, 2018 at 4:52 am

    What a great day with true history being made. President Trump, Secretary Pompeo are the best ever. I can’t believe President Trumps abilities and accomplishments. The best ever. Hope to
    see less opposition.

