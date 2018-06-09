June 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #506

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

13 Responses to June 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #506

  1. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    President Trump’s meeting readout with PM Trudeau:

    “It could be that NAFTA will be a different form. It could be with Canada, with Mexico — one-on-one. A much simpler agreement. Much easier to do. I think better for both countries.”

    • PREDICTION: Justin gets to decide to agree to a BILATERAL DEAL NOW or fade the heat for Canadian pain when America TERMINATES NAFTA and imposes AUTO TARIFFS.

    • WHY: President Trump has shared that NAFTA is DEAD because Mexico is flooding America with cartels, MS-13 gangs, drugs and illegals to UNDERMINE our ELECTIONS. Mexico is about to elect a Marxist President who Trudeau will not want to support at the expense of Canada’s ally America.

    • SO WHAT: President Trump is warning Trudeau that he will be PERSONALLY responsible as an accomplice if he continues to advocate keeping the Corrupt Mexico in NAFTA as a TROJAN HORSE DEAL.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-prime-minister-trudeau-canada-bilateral-meeting/

    President Trump’s meeting readout with President Macron:

    We also had a very positive meeting a little while ago on NAFTA. So this is turning out to be an interesting day. But we had a very, very good meeting on NAFTA with Justin and his representatives.

    PREDICTION: Trump WIN for America on BILATERAL TRADE DEAL with CANADA.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-president-macron-france-bilateral-meeting-2/

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    haha. I just love this guy. He kills people with kindness:

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Reply
  7. Robert Smith says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Trump Derangement Syndrome —-> Look at this comment to an Ali Watkins article on Heavy.com:

    Thomas
    June 8th, 2018
    Ali Watkins is a hero. The truth is that there are two reasons the Russia investigation began. One is Carter Page and the other is Felix Sater and they are BOTH FBI informants. The international money laundering operations by the Russian Mafia, and it’s connections to the Russian State were the reason these two individuals were on the radar for Five Eyes, and that is why the early intel for the counterintelligence investigation of Trump’s candidacy comes from our Allies.
    Trump is pursuing policies as president that serve the interests of the Russian State by provoking rifts in the US alliances. Trump is in fact a treasonous president and an agent of the Russian State. His current policies and actions as president are the quid pro quo payment for the Act of War against the US by the Russian State which elected Trump. It is illegal for any candidate to accept secret foreign aid from a foreign intelligence service in the form of a massive propaganda campaign. Trump and his associates are traitors and the most dangerous kind of organized criminals. They are in fact unlawful combatants and should be immediately detained as such. Guantanamo Bay is still open.
    If Ali Watkins was advised by patriots where to look for the publicly available information that exposed this nefarious attack on democracy, then she committed no crime, and her advisors can’t be prosecuted for having an association with a journalist, no matter what prudish justifications might be offered for abuses of office and attacks on the Free Press by Justice Dept officials.

    https://heavy.com/news/2018/06/ali-watkins/

    Reply
  8. phoenixRising says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      June 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Yeah, let’s isolate the largest economy in the world, a consumer society that buys lots of crap from everywhere. So easy to crack that alliance though if Trump just offers one/some of the members a better bilateral deal.

      Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

    POTUS can’t even execute his pwer to pardon without the Dems freaking out.

    Reply
  10. phoenixRising says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Reply

