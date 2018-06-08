President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House Heading to G7…

President Trump held a wide-ranging impromptu press conference departing the White House for the G7 summit in Canada. WATCH:

The Boss continues to make heads explode.
He was absolutely fantastic today! The WHORES that have been asking for him to join a press conference got the same amount of time today that they would normally get with Sarah (approximately 17 minutes). I got teary eyed when our Lion pointed to where our FLOTUS was and is recovering. He doesn’t have to explain why she needed to remain behind. You could hear his LOVE for his wife coming through the video.
Love, devotion, pride, protectiveness—may I please find a clone for myself?
LOL! My wife may say the same.
POTUS said she couldn’t fly for a month…
has to do w/ careful monitoring of her BP.
I researched and found that…
These lazy progressive stenographers could have done the same…
I know they could have but they decided to make up every lie possible including physical abuse. They are what they are!
Would ANYONE have said such things about Jackie?
It is a very dangerous surgery. I was suppose to get one 10 years ago. My second opinion doctor (very prominent in Houston) advised me against it. His explanation was, that tumor on my kidney is a very good looking and it doesn’t looks malignant and since it is a very invasive surgery, it is less dangerous to leave it alone. First 3 years he was watching for it (ones a year cat scan), then he told me, that there are no changes and I need only every other year cat scan…At that time I lost my good insurance, so I never came back. Now I am on Medicare, but that doctor is not on the list of my doctors. So I just left it alone and hope for the best.
Subtle reach out to Putin today with “G8” comment.
Subtle? LOL not all that subtle to my way of thinking! It was brilliant, however!
It got this POS out of the bed!
Seriously Susan why aren’t you in jail?
Seriously, Ms. Rice should be researching if she’s allowed a twitter account in prison.
Those who scream the loudest…
President Trump knows EXACTLY what he is doing.
SA – yes! Not subtle at all, as was the rest of that presser was not subtle – it is like Amateur Hour for media tryout hopefuls when Donald has the mic.
Trump and Putin, better than anyone else, understand and use realpolitik. If one is watching, the two men are working in long-distance concert. The deep state wants the perpetual “Russia-hate,” and conflicts everywhere. Donald and Vlad do not.
That is not to say Trump should underestimate Putin – he does not, nor does Putin underestimate Trump. The G7 ought to be fun for Da Prez.
President Trump’s Strategic Options for the G7:
[reposted from Presidential]
End G7 Tariffs against America
… OR Levelize Tariffs for Exports to America
… THEN end G7 Tariffs for Trade with America
… Leaving other G7 members fighting Tariffs & Quotas amongst themselves.
Commit the G7 to UNIFIED MAXIMUM SANCTIONS against Iran
Bring in Russia to split them from Iran and China
… provided they comply with MAXIMUM SANCTIONS against Iran
… [recognizing MAXIMUM SANCTIONS could be coming against Syria]
… and block IP-Thief China from Participation
Turn the collective G7 against Cheatin’ China
… foiling the 25-50-100 Year Plan and Belt-and-Road Initiative UNTIL they
… shut down excess Steel and Aluminum Capacity
… stop back-door Exports to violate the spirit of Trade Deals
… end Import Barriers & Protective Tariffs
… stop Currency Manipulation
… stop IP Theft and Cyber Warfare
… shut down the Militarized Spratley Islands to interfere with Asian Trade Routes
=====
But when China complies, their Plan evaporates.
WINNING.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Interesting thing is that G-7 really only issues statements that are policy signals…EU Canada refuse to negotiate so more PAIN IS COMING! They have their hearts set on 2018 and Special Counsel…the Globalists are out to destroy America First! but like the President says, when you’re $800 Billion down, what do you have to lose!!! O Canada knows NAFTA IS DEAD…SENOR O IS ON THE WAY TO DESTROY PRIVATE OWNERSHIP IN MEXICO!!!
Wow! Greatest Modern President ever! Look how each answer is tailored and specific…doesn’t take the bait but gives more rope so these fools will run further! Kneelers have been given notice…Action is required! Russia Russia Russi Hoax is met with Russia back into G8! No more lies…BUSINESS!
Farmhand1927 shared the following with me in reference to that 14th of June:
IG Report released on President Trump’s birthday and also on Flag Day. Roll the stone away, let the guilty pay. Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Hands over hearts, tears in our eyes, we honor and pledge our loyalty to our Grand Old Flag, forever may she wave.
And the 243rd birthday of my former employer, the United States Army, too.
AWESOME!
Trade war. Does it go something like this?
US raises tariffs to match other country. Other country retaliates, raises tariffs on US goods. Fine and good, US increases tariffs again. Other country wants to increase tariffs on US goods, but doesn’t import enough from US to have significant effect. Other country begins to suffer decreased exports to US…
Trade war is over because the other country running out of ammunition, at risk of shooting self in foot. Other country now has to get serious about negotiating with US for better “deal”.
I sincerely hope the tariffs on most of those products are tossed. As a Canadian, this is an example of artificially keeping the prices high so certain people make out like gangsters on these hideous prices. The costs are naturally plunked on the consumer. That would be me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful stuff from our President. Shots at corruptcrats like Comey, crooked Hillary and athletic kneelers and locker room lurkers. Calling out the cabal of unfair traders, pardoning more worthy African Americans and always, always castigating Fake News.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP for defending Secretary Scott Pruitt!
Our Five Eyes “allies” have reason to be ashamed….
UK, NZ, Australia and Canada treason against US !
“SpyGate & Queen’s Privy Council” at Aim4Truth(.)org
It’s not treason…these are GLOBALISTS! Like Obama and Crooked, their allegiance lies elsewhere!
LikeLike
It is treason.
When you are a US citizen in a position of power and your allegiance lies elsewhere, that is treasonous.
When you swear fealty to the alliance as an ally and yet your allegiance/commitment to your allied group lies with the enemy of it, that too is treasonous. (Imagine if Britain had suddenly decided to change sides on DDay? Would it not have been treasonous?)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Balls of steel. The Russia G8 just makes good common sense and to say it takes guts.
On knees to The Father in gratitude and prayer. GBVSGPT!
Birthday check written wish it was for more but I don’t want to be in jail..Unlike Rosie they will lock me up. We owe you for life President Trump regardless of what happens with the OIG report, you’ve risked your life, finances and family to save America words cannot express how grateful I am. I am alive today and free to type on this great website. God Bless you President Trump.
Did you get that letter from Melania thru the RNC too.
Yeah, I got one, too.
He is such a badass…I never thought I’d say I like another president more than RR, but I do.
We liked Reagan.
We LOVE Trump.
^^^THIS^^^
He really is turning out to be a damn good president. I gladly voted for him, not knowing how effective he would be, but just mainly thankful that Hillary lost and figured now we could at least stop the bleeding. He is exceeding my expectations. Lots of swamp left to drain, but hes doing a fine job.
I’m with you. I was a Flight 93 voter. Todd Beamer and the guys didn’t know how to fly an airplane, but they knew what would happen if they did nothing. We didn’t know what we were going to get with candidate Trump, but we knew how bad Hillary was going to be, so stopping her was more important. After Gorsuch, I figured everything else was lagniappe, and boy, is it turning out much better than I hoped!
DITTO
Hey NFL and NBA malcontents – let me know if there is someone you know of who has been unfairly treated by the system and deserves consideration for a pardon – GENIUS!
Very genius, indeed.
Yes. At about the 15:00 minute mark he makes an overture to The NFL and other sports players to come to The White House and discuss their issues.
They’ll be total fools not to take him up on his offer.
That’s assuming they want to solve their issues.
That’s assuming they have a CLUE what they’re kneeling about.
Pending response from the NFL: 😳😠😡🤬
They ( the Kneebros ) have no idea what they’re kneeling about. A complete circular firing squad is what they are. Passing an junior high Civics Quiz? …( if they have those nowadays?) Good luck Mr. Kneebro.
Politically, another brilliant masterstroke by our President.
He is making inroads to the Black electorate while at the same time silencing/muting his detractors on the Left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some, like myself, might call it 64D Chess. Many Treepers have witnessed this time and again over the last 3 years. It is NOT an accident.
I think this G-7 is a waste of POTUS’ time and I’m glad to hear he’s leaving early and skipping the climate change sessions among other all-talk-no-action sessions. The globalists are stuck in the past. They can’t help themselves, even though some of their constituents are rising up against globalist leaders. they refuse to see the error of their ways. Sadly, imo Macron will look back and regret he chose not to be mentored by POTUS. Afterall, there is a populist arising in France too as seen in Le Pen’s run. Merkle and May are beyond helping, but I see why POTOS tried with Macron.
Its time to acknowledge that every country has an obligation to protect its workers against foreign competition with tariffs.
I get that Trump is moving public opinion toward beneficial tariffs with halfway measures.
Let’s abandon the argument that trade wars are fought to lower the tariffs of our trading partners. Rather the objective is to build a well protected walled garden according to the conservative principles of Henry Clay and Abraham Lincoln.
The world is arguably better off with high import tariffs everywhere.
Watch the impromptu press conference, handled deftly by PT. He presented ideas, like getting suggestions for clemency from “resistant” athletes, utterly brilliant way to get them “on the same team”. Blew a few gaskets among leftists re: it should be once again the “G-8” group with Russia included. PT was remarkably patient, friendly with the traitorous “press”, it would be very hard to regard him as an enemy. What a great strategy that is.
I wish the questions could be heard. Example, what did the one that “wasn’t prepared” trying to ask? Did she even get to ask a question or did he just scold and move on? 🙂
‘Don’t come to MY press briefing unprepared, I’m busy’. Hahaha
Swamp Media – so disrespectful and unfair to President Trump. ‘Reporters’, it’s time to get your heads our of your swampums and begin honest coverage of POTUS – I’m surprised he still gives you moronic rat bastards the time of day. We all love you, President Trump and First Lady Melania – prayers for your continuing return to good health, your are the greatest First Lady in my lifetime. Give ’em full frontal he!! to pay, Mr. President.
Heard him call out someone for not being prepared with a question when he called on her!
Don’t recall impromptu press conferences since JFK
President Trump is quick on his feet with questions… and he calls them out, as all straight shooters do.
Yes… 2020 is his.
The media is breathlessly reporting on the late arrival of the President to the G7. He missed a scheduled meeting with the Frog President 🐸.
They aren’t mentioning that Potus had a extended back and forth with reporters on the White House lawn, while Marine1 was churning in the background. Obviously knowing fully well what his time window was for arrival in Quebec. Whoopsie, Macron 🐸 might want to reconsider trolling Potus before a meeting!
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://libn.com/2018/06/08/trump-arrives-late-to-g7-reschedules-macron-meeting/
Keep ’em off balance; make them play the game by your timing Mr. VSG-PDJT!
President Trump “skipped” the meeting with Macron.
From their sofa “encounter”:
• If France fails to eliminate its barriers and tariffs on Exports from America, we will impose RECIPROCAL tariffs and quotas on Exports from France.
• Which outcome shall we announce?
• Now that we’ve got that out of the way, what commitments do you propose and how will each advance our America First agenda?
Wow. I still have friends whining about PDJT attacking the first amendment and the press. Wake up! Have we ever seen such an open and candid administration!?
He is a master of the first amendment.
Tell them the first amendment applies only to those listed in the preamble.
LikeLike
I have a feeling PDJT may be warming up for a massive pardon/commutation of sentences — like in the thousands. It would be breathtaking, and in my opinion a phenomenal idea if done the right way, cutting through or across politics.
I get the feeling he might do this because of the way he’s talking about how not just celebrities deserve pardons — it’s the people no one knows about. And the way he’s soliciting recommendations. Asking for suggestions and doling out reprieves is genius — but also invites deserving requests to come out of the woodwork, justifiably asking, if him/her, why not me? The risk is a sense of arbitrary justice . . . but the answer is to complement the trickle of well-selected pardons with a sweeping pardon/commutation for a carefully defined category of petitions — a category so deserving that the move is above reproach and immune from the charge of double-standard or selective justice. A category that would touch and bring hope to thousands throughout the country, with a ripple effect even beyond the pardoned souls and their families.
Trump understands the deep wounds inflicted by the justice system over the last 1-2 decades — massively harmful abuses of power allowed to continue with impunity, while petty (non-violent) crimes have been punished with live-ravishing sentences. A stroke of blanket clemency would be risky and controversial; but also so well-suited to our current moment. What a way to show, in the most visceral way, that he’s for the forgotten men and women. It would explode the swamp’s smug calculations yet again — winning the crowd while doing the right thing. It would be so Trump.
A long shot. But I’d sure love to be right!
“PDJT may be warming up for a massive pardon/commutation of sentences — like in the thousands. ”
Perhaps he figures the space will be needed for other, more deserving individuals that are often discussed here. Especially if judges deem them to be “flight risks” and deny bail.
I think he will pardon as the case arises and meets his criteria.
It will appear as a drip, drip… constant.
A huge mass pardon would appear reckless to the public… it would to me.
Don’t think he will do that.
There should be focus on each case so that the public understands why the pardon.
No Mark Rich pardons (Clinton)…
Zero pardoned in the thousands… I’m not acquainted w/ how (drip or mass) as I was so discussed Zero I could not stand to read about him.
“The risk is a sense of arbitrary justice ….” you mean like Deep State DOJ FBI doles out!!
IMAGINE how massive and FULLY-deserved pardons and commutations would INSPIRE the current prison population to carve a COMEBACK in LIFE.
• Best Behavior: President Trump restores HOPE through CHANGE!
• Preparation for Work: President Trump provides APPRENTICESHIP paths to EMPLOYMENT.
Stunning compassion and leadership like never before!
Our National Treasure continues to mock everyday Americans because she hates what our President is doing for them. I pray for health every night. She needs to remain right where she is for the next 25 years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pelosi is doing a fantastic job being the face, surgically enhanced, of the Democrat Party. 🙂
She is the political opposite of MAGA.
For every MAGA position and victory she is opposed to each and every one.
She is what we get without MAGA.
I am convinced Pelosi is not what the majority of Americans want as the “face” of their country.
The same is true about Democrats. Whenever I read her tweets, Democrat voters are begging her to retire, step down etc. They say that she is destroying their party and their chances. She demoralizes them.
That is why she is a National Treasure. She gets Republicans to run to vote in November out of the fear of her becoming speaker. The same can be said for a good chunk of Independents and she demoralizes Democrats who decide to stay home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flepore, you can’t ask for anything better than that, she has turned out to be a godsend for we the people.
Lady Botox…
What a moron! Pelosi is an embarrassment every time she opens her mouth. She’s the perfect emblem of selfishness, the Democrat creed these days. May she long reign and Democrats cringe, relegated to the fringe of relevance.
If we end the trade war for our farmers they can compete with anyone anywhere. If that happens can we end farm subsidies? Just thinking out loud but it seems to me that would help the small farmers be competitive again.
No time like the present G-7 meeting for POTUS to withdraw from NAFTA. MIght as well cut to the chase and leave them all in a stew.
That’s the Trump that I voted for. Good to know he hasn’t been cloned and powned by the dasterdly evil globalist.
I just watched a snippet of our PRESIDENT Trump talking with sparkle socks and ‘ol sparkles looked like he was covering/protecting the family “jewels” … soy boy … 😖
Get him out on the ice and cross check the bugger❗️🤨👍 … (it’d be a service to what’s right and maybe geld him) and two services to mankind in one slick move 😃👍😉💥
Russia. Russia. Russia. Russia. Russia.
That was one awesome piece of trolling by the President.
But, more so, that was the President letting the Deep State know that he is now the boss. And that he is completely unintimidated by Mueller and his hitmen.
Wow!
BTW, this also shows one of the reasons why they can “get” Trump in some secret conspiracy. If he wants to say or do something controversial, he is Lion enough to run with it openly.
Excuse my language ladies, but our President has Titanium-clad Brass Balls.
I repeat my comment from daily thread:
(This video) Should be used at Biz schools to demonstrate how a real CEO talks. Gotta KNOW YOUR FACTS about everything!!
Presstitutes sounded humbled and in awe of The Lion today.
They wanted to make sure POTUS let them get on the plane.
I recall when obama – veritable messiah, he – would go weeks and months without a press conference, yet the press adored him. Trump gives massive press access, and always speaks informally, genuinely. For that, of course, the media crucifies both him and his family. Just a reminder that we have enemies and we need to pray for the president.
Thank you for posting this. I watched live this morning and hours later I’m still thanking Almighty God for this man.
So many favorite parts, but his outreach to athletes/others who feel they’ve been wronged by the system is classic Trump. That’s right–this uncaring, racist, selfish jerk will consider their suggestions/sarc… I’m LMAO.
Go ahead, tell POTUS about some dude with a rap sheet 3ft long who commits a violent crime while out on parole. Or how about ‘I’m just borrowing my cousins car, I dunno how that coke got in the trunk, I’m just driving my mom to the hospital…the cops planted it’. Ain’t no way they approach POTUS with the bullcrap they call unfair. No way! I can’t stop laughing.
I can imagine the conversation now…
Well Don. Can I call you Don? No? you want me to call you Mr. President.
OK, here’s why I kneeled all last season. you been unfair to the people.
Who?
Well, there’s this one dude in Philadelphia. I heard about this guy the brothers been trying to get freed for many years. He’s a cool guy. Wrote up a kids book and everything.
His name? It’s Mumia Abu Jamal.
What’d he do? He shot a guy, that’s all.
Well, yea, he was a cop, and it was in cold blood. But
What do you mean the meetings over? Ya gonna free Mumia?
LikeLiked by 2 people
EXACTLY this!
That was interesting to hear President Trump talk about Muhammad Ali. Awhile back I was watching the “Rumble in the Jungle”, the fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, October 30th, 1974, in the sweltering heat and humidity of Zaire in Africa. I love watching classic boxing matches and I had this thought as I was watching that President Trump is like the Ali of politics. Ali was fast on his feet, unconventional, hated by some, loved by others. He would talk to his opponents during the fight, taunting them, and his detractors said he talked too much but his fans loved it.
I actually like George Foreman but in this fight George was analogous to the Deep State (My apologies to Mr. Foreman, a great boxer. It’s just an analogy). George is big. I mean really big. And he is POWERFUL. Nobody hits as hard as George. He’s a monster of a man and nobody can stand against him. He just knocks dudes out. He is the heaviest hitter in boxing history. It’s almost pointless to get in the ring with him because if you do you know you’re gonna lose. All the bookies at the betting joints favor Foreman by 4 to 1 odds to win the fight over Ali.
So the bell rings and Foreman comes out swinging. He’s pounding away at Ali. Ali is leaning back on the ropes with his gloves up, protecting his face. Round after round goes like this. Ali always leaning waaaaay back on those ropes, taking punch after punch from the hardest puncher on earth. There’s no way Ali can take this. George is beating the hell out of him. Ali must be losing every round, at least on the judges scorecard. He’s just taking a beating.
But a funny thing happened on George Foreman’s path to the World Heavyweight Championship – Ali didn’t go down. He just stood there, taking hit after punishing hit from George. But he STOOD there, he didn’t go down. George’s punches don’t seem to be having any effect.
After 8 rounds of this Foreman is getting TIRED. He’s not used to a fight lasting this long. He usually knocks his opponents down in the first round or two. He doesn’t have a late game strategy, he hardly ever needs one. George is slow, sluggish, swinging wildly at nothing but air. Ali is older but somehow has the energy to outlast George. He’s nimble, still on his feet. Ali is taunting Foreman, motioning to him, “Come here and hit me again, George.” George’s punches are still powerful but they aren’t landing. Ali’s punches are quicker, sharper, and he makes every punch count. He boxes with the precision of a surgeon. Now Foreman looks a little swollen above his right eye. He’s hurting. A quick right from Ali. Then another. A flurry of punches and then down goes Foreman! He’s on the mat, the referee is counting 1..2…3. George can’t get up! …4..5..6..He’s still down..7…8…It’s all over! What a fight!
That was a nice comparison.
Was watching FBN this morning during PDJT’s arrival in CA for the G7. They were confused as to why POTUS took the time for the news conference noted above when he was already late in departing. But I’m wondering if something else was going on to cause the delay…
The cameras set up to catch his arrival at the conference facility in CA also caught something I haven’t seen before – the military advance team arriving just ahead of Marine One. Trump had been filmed getting on Marine One to head to the meeting spot from the airport in CA where AF1 had landed. Later when the news team thought he was arriving at the meeting site, the cameras came on to film his arrival. But they weren’t showing Marine One arriving, it appeared to be a CH-46 which landed and disgorged a number of US Army troupes in uniform and full battle gear carrying packs and M4’s along with a number of what looked like Secret Service types in suits. Army guys went one way (into the woods) and SS guys the other toward the facility. Also following the Army guys in their direction were other support people carrying their sniper rifles in cases (and yes, I know that’s what was in those cases – I have carried them also). When talking heads realized there was no POTUS, they cut away to a commercial. Eventually they filmed the arrival of Marine One about 20 mins later.
Twenty minutes advance just isn’t much time for an advance team – must have been another one already there. But I’ve never seen our military guys in uniform and battle gear arriving like that just minutes before POTUS at what should ALREADY have been a very secure site. Maybe it always happens this way and just doesn’t get filmed, but it struck me as very odd.
DJ, great catch. I watched the impromptu presser followed by PDJT boarding AF1.
Had to get somethings done and didn’t get back until PDJT was walking to meet PM Sox and First Lady Sox. When Kaputo came on I flipped to FNN.
One of the gals (can I say gals?) on FNN Outnumbered made a comment about the “hostility of PDJT will be facing at the G7 our supposed friends and allies vs the positive welcome PDJT will get in Singapore facing one of our greatest rivals (enemies?).
Ditch , last point is their ‘talking point directive’ of the day. I noticed when Sheep Smith blurted out “Going to anger-trade war-with “Allies” so called …..before flying off to be friendly with a dictator”. Shepard Smith needs to to be doing the weather at some station back in beautiful Ole’ Miss.
I recall an ongoing debate regarding armed escorts, questioning the go-it-alone approach.
My own preference is an impressive military armed escort for POTUS, swarm drones, etc. with embedded secret service governance ensuring correct behavior.
After PDJT’s comments about Russia, the G& should be renamed the summit G(8-1).
At the joint press conference PDJT said that a bilateral trade deal with Japan is so important (for trolls and those of you in globalist land, bilateral is a deal between two parties). PDJT’s comment tells me any 6+1 deal will now be a 5+2 deal. That will never work US economy is ~$1T greater than the combined economies of the other 7 countries (~$20T vs ~$19T). US + Japan is ~$12T greater (~$25.5T vs ~$13.5T). So who would be the last man standing (or woman).
One more thing Mao Tse-Merkel or Little Hillery (your choice) has been pretty quiet during the “war of trade war words”. She is letting the lil Macron and Sox take the arrows, although watching her walk around Hillery style says she still thinks she is in charge.
Final note, even through the “Trade War” US stocks have been going up.
These impromptu pressers are just awesome. I love how formality is kicked to the curb with our president just being himself each and every time. You gotta love him for it!
Especially when the presstitutes yell questions at PDJT and he actually answers.
Example: “Are you considering pardoning OJ” PDJT “no I will not pardon OJ”
PDJT dropped so much news in 17 minutes the reporters had whiplash.
Do you get the impression he does this when he wants the reporters to leave him alone? As in his team has more important things to do — let’s create a craft activity to occupy the toddlers? It was a stunning presser.
Looks kinda tense in there Pam. Opens with Mao Tse-Merkel lecturing PDJT. Sox taking charge of nothing, while lil Macron sucks up to PDJT.
Thanks for sharing.
As he points to himself, Trudope is telling President Trump that HE wears the socks in this meeting!
A bunch of wannabees
The high road maneuver on the petulant NFL kneelers was brilliant!!!! Put up or STFU athletes. If someone was treated unfairly by the justice system, let me know and we’ll consider, but don’t you dare take it out on our flag and people for which it stands. Lookin at you Curry, LeBron, Kaeppy, etc!!!!
“I have been preparing all my life.”—President Donald J. Trump
No plan there…nope…no 3D Chess. Just a “straight-shooter” throwing caution to the wind. 😉
/s
