June 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #505

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Happy days are here again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since the person involved in leaking the identity of US person has been caught.
Carter Page should have an easy lawsuit now against Gov, Buzzfeed, and individuals involved in leaking his identity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Left, RINOs, Democrats, Globalist, BHO’s Admiration, MSM (WHORES), CoC etc. are losing their minds this evening listening to this clip with Kim Kardashian West!
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of the smartest political moves of Trump’s presidency. Kim Kardashian’s 60 million Twitter followers and Kanye West 28th million Twitter followers, of which probably very few have ever heard of favorable word of Donald Trump, are hearing it now. It’s awesome. Great job Mr. President. Smart smart smart
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m a big fan of pictures at Sundance posting pictures on a regular basis . They almost better than words, showing the inter-connection of these devildogs in Washington DC . I found a great one myself . I don’t know how to separate it from the article, so you have to click on to view. It’s our boy Robert Mueller having a chat with friends. https://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/10/26/will-robert-mueller-drop-a-bomb-before-thanksgiving/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Louie Gohmert ripped the FBI to shreds today on the house floor. Not just the brass, but the worthless rank-and-file that we’re supposed to think are ready to stand up and do their duty if they just weren’t so henpecked. It’s 14 minutes, I’m not a fan of posting long video, but the guy is just bleeding for our country, and calls out the scum running some of these institutions, and populating these institutions. Where the hell is our Attorney General? What a worthless piece of s***. https://youtu.be/iNRAL1IDCL8
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for doing that, Carl. I have no skills in that department
LikeLike
Bako!
miss the poetry.
LikeLike
Thems poison apples!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s your pic
LikeLike
That is a nest of rats, isn’t it?
LikeLike
Wow, she really is a deep thinker, isn’t she? If she only had a brain, she could have made some very good points that would have been heard by a lot of people that need to hear them. Sadly, she was unable (or afraid) to express any clear thoughts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Silly question but does anyone else have issues playing these videos on a computer?!?!?! I can never get them to run.
Anyway well done!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check your flash player version.
LikeLike
She makes a great point. Van Jones is playing devil’s advocate, saying what do you say to people that say Trump used you? And her answer is, well my husband already told everybody that he supports President Trump, so anybody that’s going to hate me for that was already going to anyways.
The WHOLE THING IS, she already supported President Trump! Lots of these people do, they just don’t PUBLICLY.
– She was on the Apprentice
– Her Husband is clearly a big fan
– Her stepfather, that raised her, is Bruce , AKA Caitlyn Jenner! Lifelong Republican, who supports President Trump (but won’t say so publicly)
– Posted during the campaign about how after talking to Caitlyn, she was considering voting for Trump, then retracted the statement after everybody went crazy
She has basically TRIED to support President Trump several times, but the backlash was so severe it wasn’t worth her losing a fortune over it. I don’t blame her. She can still support privately, like I do. I’m not out telling the whole world I support President Trump, when people come in my business, I don’t do some sort of political test before I take their money.
Kim & Kanye sit on their couch at night laughing with the President like most of the rest of us do.
Caitlyn Jenner:
Kanye West:
Kim Kardashian:
It’s all right in front of our noses, lol I mean I don’t know how much more specific they have to get about it.
THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great 👍 post and you are right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Van Jones is such a creepy little Communist, trying to play ” Gotcha ” and only making himself look bad! Good for Kim Kardashian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is so much to this…Kanye wearing the MAGA hat/making Candace Owens a major political star overnight, leading to the entire media/entertainment industry trying to destroy him…resulting in a number 1 album in the world, despite the left telling him his music career was over…proving you can be true to yourself…which gave Kim the courage to sidestep the left’s warnings and approach President Trump for help on a major issue that affects the black community, leading to this interview with Van “whitelash” Jones, which will just increase the momentum of what’s happening. Trump’s approval in the black community is skyrocketing. More importantly, black allegiance to the Democrat Party is plummeting.
All of this in a matter of weeks. Democrats haven’t had worse luck since the 1860s.
LikeLike
Help! What universe am I in?
The Donald is president, self-avowed Commie STORM founder Van Jones is the straight- laced sober talking head, and Kim is asked whether she is being used by a media campaign in high-stakes mid-terms politics.
What next? Rodman as Nobel Prize winner for helping settle nukelar threats from China??!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Al Gore and all his Climate Disciples are losing their mind this evening based on this data!
LikeLiked by 7 people
With all this news, if there is a White House press briefing today, it promises to be quite funereal. 🤭
LikeLiked by 2 people
flepore, Finally!
The Ice Age they waned us about in in 1959 is happening!
Always wondered what happened to THAT!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would LOVE to see Little Debs behind bars. I wonder what Allen West is thinking about this news, which he’s surely following. He WAS my Congressman for two short years, and he & Debbie Downer had very public spats. As we quit FB several months ago, I no longer get his feed….but I’m sure he’s doing a little dance today. I have no hope of ever having another R-representative in this horribly blue county (home of the hangin’ chad)….but a girl can dream, can’t she? Maybe Debs will drag Lois Frankel down with her. That would be SWEET.
LikeLike
Now I know the reasoning behind the flurry of pardons. Gotta make some room for all the new inmates.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Mr. President, for firing Jimmy the Weasel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When he’s in jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ha ha ha! Keep ’em coming, Mr. President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think tabloid trash is acaully better then this trash…. at the rate this is going.
Pay up
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will make a wonderful inexpensive campaign ad for Trump supporter candidates, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grew up when Made in America was always the hottest stuff for other countries to buy, so we can make almost all of these items again and that worries them because their citizens won’t be happy not to have the best made whatever due to the greedies who tried to own us. Will England and Italy really fight to get back their countries and get rid of those who insisted on open bodies, and will England remove the muslims, while Italy definitely wants them gone? Interesting months ahead of many countries and getting back their respect for our America and the value of items they now will actually have to pay for and find another way to sell what they have to make some money. Interesting to watch how this all plays out but I have confidence that Trump will, as usual, win and with maybe but little giving in so these countries will have a little self-respect left.
LikeLike
Euro countries used to be legit business competitors.
When not floated by the USA, and when committed to doping out welfare as Nobel Job One, there will be less competition than ever for USA manufacturing.
LikeLike
BLOCKBUSTER Dot-Connecting REVELATIONS by Rex:
Papadopoulos connections to Deep State Cabal beyond your imagination!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1004881307871031296.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a stunner!
LikeLike
Yes, Rex has connected some dots.
Ed Cox needs looking into
LikeLike
BlackKnightRides, so many of us wanted Travis Allen to win for governor, because anyone knowing Cox’s background new he was more democrat and crooked, but he came out first and probably could win the governor position. Don’t like him one little bit as one day a republican and next day a democrat and untrustworthy but better he than Newsom with the hope that maybe, just maybe with Cox and more republicans in the legislature things can be getting better in this state. Cox likes sanctuary cities and hence illegals just like moonbeam, so will be interesting what he does for the good of CA.
LikeLike
Please read this blog for election info. What I heard then found out by reading switched my vote. There are several Cox posts and info on other CA pertinent races.
http://rightondaily.com/2018/05/billionaire-democrat-superpac-pouring-money-in-to-attacking-john-cox-and-and-boosting-travis-allen/
LikeLike
I saw this the other day, and am not sure quite what to make of it. I’ve only seen it one time, and haven’t had the chance to dig any deeper. Was Halper really busted for coke and then let off the hook….and straight into the clutches of the Christians in Action?
(Hope this tiny link works):
https://tinyurl.com/y7owsj23
LikeLike
this is a parodoy acc’t… still funny!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I so wish that was the real Mike Pompeo
LikeLike
And I spit out my drink…. LOL
LikeLike
And all the Canadian and American SJW’s swoon.
I’m sure they Love.This.Pic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He really likes to play dress up.
The Conservative party won a majority government tonight and are going to make Ontario great again! Praying to God that we get rid of this brain dead loser next.
LikeLiked by 4 people
oh, jat, What Great News!!!
LikeLike
Countess of Monte Cristo
LikeLike
Have you seen the Sean Spicier Twitter account? That guy trolls the Leftists so hard, and they always bite like they haven’t been fed in a month!
LikeLike
I thought it was real!
LikeLike
I absolutely agree! Don’t forget there are 29 leak investigations going on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow. look at Adam Schiff’s response to Alice Johnson getting out of prison.:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bitter much, SchiffyWhiffy?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can we throw him in jail??!?! Also it wasn’t a pardon… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess THAT rules you out, Schiff for brains!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re damn right Schiffy boy. He’s pardoning people recommended by his friends or family.
What are you gonna do about it? Presidential Prerogative, and all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just making room for you, you shifty little bastard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His response is clear proof that there is no blue wave coming. The progressives are done, busted out. They are sensing Trump is winning at picking up their celebrity base. Think of the fund raising West and Kardashian are capable of doing for Trump! All the Left has left in their tanks are hate, jealousy and anger. Funny, here I thought Democrats were compassionate and cared about all people especially females being treated fairly? Not! Schiff is a loser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“All the Left has left in their tanks are hate, jealousy and anger.”
You just described Hollywood minus the pedofilia and sexual assault.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s not “picking up the Left’s Celebrity Base”. Most of those Hollywood Dopes are stuck on stupid and will remain so.
But, some of them who were smarter than your average celeb. are finally coming out of the closet, and fortunately, they have a large following, *some* of whom may be Red Pilled.
LikeLike
I just don’t get how somebody can be so ….MEAN?
Is he not the slightest bit happy for this woman and her family?
….seems not. He’s more pi$$ed about how she got out and claimed her life back.
It’s just so sick.
ugh. Welp, maybe he’ll wind up behind bars himself and get a taste of that life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff will get more than a “taste.” In six months he will not be able to hold his fudge and he will be wearing lipstick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t Liddle Adam remember that Zero gave more pardons than the sum total of Bush, Bill Clinton, Poppy & Carter? No. someone needs to remind him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh Adam, maybe it’s time you got friendly with PDJT. You know, sometimes it is good to have friends in high places. Leaky, leaky. Indictment in future? In need of pardon maybe?
LikeLike
At some point, it’s too late to play the “let’s be friends” card.
LikeLike
Well, not for you Adam should you end up there. There will be NO get out of jail free card for you Adam.
LikeLike
During the small talk between PDJT and Justin from Canada today, I picture POTUS leaning in and saying something like, “Justin, my staff informs me that there was a major election yesterday in Ontario. Is it true that your Liberal party received a major @ss-whoopin of historic proportions?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justine’s reply? Cue baby wailing sound effect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah MCG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t this the guy who ran and lost a while back?
LikeLike
Last I checked the Ontario Liberals had 7 seats and the Conservatives had 71.
Anything less than 8 seats and you lose the designation as an official “Party” in Ontario.
Recounts give them a chance to reach that magic number.
Remember Rob Ford, the crack-smoking Mayor of Toronto? Well his brother just got elected Premier of Ontario (essentially the only province that counts in Canada)
Doug Ford is no Rob Ford. He’s the “good” brother. Think of him as a Trump mini-me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MCGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The four-letter word that will save Trump’s Budget and Border Agenda:
The president must confront a grim reality. The majority of Congress will never support his historic budget proposal. Congress will never support his campaign agenda on crime, drug trafficking, immigration, or the border, either. He is unlikely ever to get 60 Republicans in the Senate, much less 60 conservatives, even in a potential second term of office. So how will he manage to check these campaign promises off his list?
The answer lies with one word: VETO. He must learn to love it and use it, especially for budget bills or other legislation that the political establishment deems as “must pass.”
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/the-four-letter-word-that-will-save-trumps-budget-and-border-agenda/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Predesessors have done it all wrong; they have bill signing ceremonies in the Rose Garden, with congress people around them, pass out pens, etc.
They veto behind closed doors.
Congress sends DJT another genormous, pork filled bill, he ought to invite em to the rose garden, cameras all watching, and then veto it, and read off some of the rediculous crap in the bill, to explain why.
Oh, and then offer them pens, of coarse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t decide what to call this new dance. I’m torn between “The Philly Flutter” and “The Sanctuary Shuffle”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s called the “Cheap Workers Shuffle”.
Or “Depress Wages! Yeah! Shuffle”
LikeLike
May they be blessed by a horde of MS13 gang members
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obamacare may get taken out by the Courts once and for all! The DOJ is going to use the SC decision against them! This is going to be fun to watch it play itself out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Outstanding. Now thats a lawyer I dont walk to walk off the plank. And how many more like this are awaiting confirmation?
LikeLike
Very interesting.
LikeLike
Now senate intelligence committee run by RINO and democrats would turn 180 degree and close all the PTRUMP fake investigation. Very soon there will be call to close Mueller investigation from law makers when leakers are getting caught before mid term. These leakers are direct contact with fake msm and law makers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question: Is the reporter, in this case Ali, at risk for receiving, soliciting and handling classified information that she knew was classified and reported on it anyways? Is there a law she can be charged under?
LikeLike
Please don’t tell me that Ali was also doing Diane Feinstein because apparently she’ll do anything for a story.
LikeLike
THREAD
LikeLike
LikeLike
This Ali slut and pig Wolfe sound like the first season plot of House of Cards. Cretins.
LikeLike
I meant to post this yesterday. I have this weird feeling that there may be another odd DT back of the head suicide soon, or a mysterious Hawaii piper crash where only one of several crash victims drowns. Prayers.
LikeLike
I never kept up with Kim Kardashian, but it is great that she gives credit where it is due.. and that she fought for the cause..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fake msm new mantra after this arrest – war on media from dictator PTrump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, in 3-2-1; right on cue.
LikeLike
Yeah, well,…Good Luck with that.
First there gonna have to change their undies, worried that THEY are next,…
THEN, they are gonna have to learn how to ,…
DO THEIR F*CKING JOBS!!!
Which is report the news, instead of sitting back and disseminating whstever cr*p media matters pays them to regurgitate.
Reason is, all their sources just dried up, big time!!
Think we’ll be seeing any more storirs quoting “unnamed sources noy authorised to speak on this matter”?
I…DON’T. ..THINK….SO!
LikeLike
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-07/evil-woman-joy-reid-physically-threatened-colleague-created-most-toxic-work
LikeLike
So, we need another group shot, of the people heading this special leak task force,…and YES, Sessions, for a
“Say hello to my little friends!”
LikeLike