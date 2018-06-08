June 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #505

109 Responses to June 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #505

  Everywhereguy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Happy days are here again!

    Eagleonelanded says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Since the person involved in leaking the identity of US person has been caught.

      Carter Page should have an easy lawsuit now against Gov, Buzzfeed, and individuals involved in leaking his identity.

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The Left, RINOs, Democrats, Globalist, BHO’s Admiration, MSM (WHORES), CoC etc. are losing their minds this evening listening to this clip with Kim Kardashian West!

    starfcker says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

      One of the smartest political moves of Trump’s presidency. Kim Kardashian’s 60 million Twitter followers and Kanye West 28th million Twitter followers, of which probably very few have ever heard of favorable word of Donald Trump, are hearing it now. It’s awesome. Great job Mr. President. Smart smart smart

    joeknuckles says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Wow, she really is a deep thinker, isn’t she? If she only had a brain, she could have made some very good points that would have been heard by a lot of people that need to hear them. Sadly, she was unable (or afraid) to express any clear thoughts.

    kea says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Silly question but does anyone else have issues playing these videos on a computer?!?!?! I can never get them to run.

      Anyway well done!!!

    treehouseron says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:40 am

      She makes a great point. Van Jones is playing devil’s advocate, saying what do you say to people that say Trump used you? And her answer is, well my husband already told everybody that he supports President Trump, so anybody that’s going to hate me for that was already going to anyways.

      The WHOLE THING IS, she already supported President Trump! Lots of these people do, they just don’t PUBLICLY.

      – She was on the Apprentice
      – Her Husband is clearly a big fan
      – Her stepfather, that raised her, is Bruce , AKA Caitlyn Jenner! Lifelong Republican, who supports President Trump (but won’t say so publicly)
      – Posted during the campaign about how after talking to Caitlyn, she was considering voting for Trump, then retracted the statement after everybody went crazy

      She has basically TRIED to support President Trump several times, but the backlash was so severe it wasn’t worth her losing a fortune over it. I don’t blame her. She can still support privately, like I do. I’m not out telling the whole world I support President Trump, when people come in my business, I don’t do some sort of political test before I take their money.

      Kim & Kanye sit on their couch at night laughing with the President like most of the rest of us do.

      Caitlyn Jenner:

      Kanye West:

      Kim Kardashian:

      It’s all right in front of our noses, lol I mean I don’t know how much more specific they have to get about it.

      THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP

    Artist says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Van Jones is such a creepy little Communist, trying to play ” Gotcha ” and only making himself look bad! Good for Kim Kardashian.

    rjcylon says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

      There is so much to this…Kanye wearing the MAGA hat/making Candace Owens a major political star overnight, leading to the entire media/entertainment industry trying to destroy him…resulting in a number 1 album in the world, despite the left telling him his music career was over…proving you can be true to yourself…which gave Kim the courage to sidestep the left’s warnings and approach President Trump for help on a major issue that affects the black community, leading to this interview with Van “whitelash” Jones, which will just increase the momentum of what’s happening. Trump’s approval in the black community is skyrocketing. More importantly, black allegiance to the Democrat Party is plummeting.

      All of this in a matter of weeks. Democrats haven’t had worse luck since the 1860s.

    TheLastDemocrat says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Help! What universe am I in?
      The Donald is president, self-avowed Commie STORM founder Van Jones is the straight- laced sober talking head, and Kim is asked whether she is being used by a media campaign in high-stakes mid-terms politics.

      What next? Rodman as Nobel Prize winner for helping settle nukelar threats from China??!!

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

  fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Al Gore and all his Climate Disciples are losing their mind this evening based on this data!

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

    blondegator says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:06 am

      I would LOVE to see Little Debs behind bars. I wonder what Allen West is thinking about this news, which he’s surely following. He WAS my Congressman for two short years, and he & Debbie Downer had very public spats. As we quit FB several months ago, I no longer get his feed….but I’m sure he’s doing a little dance today. I have no hope of ever having another R-representative in this horribly blue county (home of the hangin’ chad)….but a girl can dream, can’t she? Maybe Debs will drag Lois Frankel down with her. That would be SWEET.

  joeknuckles says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Now I know the reasoning behind the flurry of pardons. Gotta make some room for all the new inmates.

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:27 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:27 am

  phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:28 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:28 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Carrie2 says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Grew up when Made in America was always the hottest stuff for other countries to buy, so we can make almost all of these items again and that worries them because their citizens won’t be happy not to have the best made whatever due to the greedies who tried to own us. Will England and Italy really fight to get back their countries and get rid of those who insisted on open bodies, and will England remove the muslims, while Italy definitely wants them gone? Interesting months ahead of many countries and getting back their respect for our America and the value of items they now will actually have to pay for and find another way to sell what they have to make some money. Interesting to watch how this all plays out but I have confidence that Trump will, as usual, win and with maybe but little giving in so these countries will have a little self-respect left.

      TheLastDemocrat says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:22 am

        Euro countries used to be legit business competitors.
        When not floated by the USA, and when committed to doping out welfare as Nobel Job One, there will be less competition than ever for USA manufacturing.

  BlackKnightRides says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    BLOCKBUSTER Dot-Connecting REVELATIONS by Rex:

    Papadopoulos connections to Deep State Cabal beyond your imagination!

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1004881307871031296.html

  phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    this is a parodoy acc’t… still funny!

  fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I absolutely agree! Don’t forget there are 29 leak investigations going on!

  sunnydaze says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:37 am

    wow. look at Adam Schiff’s response to Alice Johnson getting out of prison.:

    Everywhereguy says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Bitter much, SchiffyWhiffy?

    Coldeadhands says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Guess THAT rules you out, Schiff for brains!

    treehouseron says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:45 am

      You’re damn right Schiffy boy. He’s pardoning people recommended by his friends or family.

      What are you gonna do about it? Presidential Prerogative, and all.

    joeknuckles says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Just making room for you, you shifty little bastard.

    Julia Adams says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:54 am

      His response is clear proof that there is no blue wave coming. The progressives are done, busted out. They are sensing Trump is winning at picking up their celebrity base. Think of the fund raising West and Kardashian are capable of doing for Trump! All the Left has left in their tanks are hate, jealousy and anger. Funny, here I thought Democrats were compassionate and cared about all people especially females being treated fairly? Not! Schiff is a loser.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      Coldeadhands says:
        June 8, 2018 at 12:59 am

        “All the Left has left in their tanks are hate, jealousy and anger.”
        You just described Hollywood minus the pedofilia and sexual assault.

      sunnydaze says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:03 am

        Trump’s not “picking up the Left’s Celebrity Base”. Most of those Hollywood Dopes are stuck on stupid and will remain so.

        But, some of them who were smarter than your average celeb. are finally coming out of the closet, and fortunately, they have a large following, *some* of whom may be Red Pilled.

    sunnydaze says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:56 am

      I just don’t get how somebody can be so ….MEAN?

      Is he not the slightest bit happy for this woman and her family?

      ….seems not. He’s more pi$$ed about how she got out and claimed her life back.

      It’s just so sick.

      ugh. Welp, maybe he’ll wind up behind bars himself and get a taste of that life.

    phoenixRising says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Doesn’t Liddle Adam remember that Zero gave more pardons than the sum total of Bush, Bill Clinton, Poppy & Carter? No. someone needs to remind him

    Deplore Able says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Gosh Adam, maybe it’s time you got friendly with PDJT. You know, sometimes it is good to have friends in high places. Leaky, leaky. Indictment in future? In need of pardon maybe?

    American says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Well, not for you Adam should you end up there. There will be NO get out of jail free card for you Adam.

  Niagara Frontier says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

    During the small talk between PDJT and Justin from Canada today, I picture POTUS leaning in and saying something like, “Justin, my staff informs me that there was a major election yesterday in Ontario. Is it true that your Liberal party received a major @ss-whoopin of historic proportions?”

  Matrony says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:45 am

    The four-letter word that will save Trump’s Budget and Border Agenda:
    The president must confront a grim reality. The majority of Congress will never support his historic budget proposal. Congress will never support his campaign agenda on crime, drug trafficking, immigration, or the border, either. He is unlikely ever to get 60 Republicans in the Senate, much less 60 conservatives, even in a potential second term of office. So how will he manage to check these campaign promises off his list?

    The answer lies with one word: VETO. He must learn to love it and use it, especially for budget bills or other legislation that the political establishment deems as “must pass.”

    https://www.conservativereview.com/news/the-four-letter-word-that-will-save-trumps-budget-and-border-agenda/

    Dutchman says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Agree. Predesessors have done it all wrong; they have bill signing ceremonies in the Rose Garden, with congress people around them, pass out pens, etc.
      They veto behind closed doors.

      Congress sends DJT another genormous, pork filled bill, he ought to invite em to the rose garden, cameras all watching, and then veto it, and read off some of the rediculous crap in the bill, to explain why.

      Oh, and then offer them pens, of coarse.

  joeknuckles says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I can’t decide what to call this new dance. I’m torn between “The Philly Flutter” and “The Sanctuary Shuffle”.

  fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Obamacare may get taken out by the Courts once and for all! The DOJ is going to use the SC decision against them! This is going to be fun to watch it play itself out.

  SR says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Now senate intelligence committee run by RINO and democrats would turn 180 degree and close all the PTRUMP fake investigation. Very soon there will be call to close Mueller investigation from law makers when leakers are getting caught before mid term. These leakers are direct contact with fake msm and law makers.

  fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Julia Adams says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Question: Is the reporter, in this case Ali, at risk for receiving, soliciting and handling classified information that she knew was classified and reported on it anyways? Is there a law she can be charged under?

    BestBets says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Please don’t tell me that Ali was also doing Diane Feinstein because apparently she’ll do anything for a story.

      phoenixRising says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:17 am

        THREAD

      Publius Covfefe says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:20 am

        This Ali slut and pig Wolfe sound like the first season plot of House of Cards. Cretins.

  TheLastDemocrat says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

    I meant to post this yesterday. I have this weird feeling that there may be another odd DT back of the head suicide soon, or a mysterious Hawaii piper crash where only one of several crash victims drowns. Prayers.

  Mary Ann says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I never kept up with Kim Kardashian, but it is great that she gives credit where it is due.. and that she fought for the cause..

  SR says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:04 am

    The fake msm new mantra after this arrest – war on media from dictator PTrump.

    Julia Adams says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Yes, in 3-2-1; right on cue.

    Dutchman says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Yeah, well,…Good Luck with that.

      First there gonna have to change their undies, worried that THEY are next,…

      THEN, they are gonna have to learn how to ,…

      DO THEIR F*CKING JOBS!!!
      Which is report the news, instead of sitting back and disseminating whstever cr*p media matters pays them to regurgitate.

      Reason is, all their sources just dried up, big time!!

      Think we’ll be seeing any more storirs quoting “unnamed sources noy authorised to speak on this matter”?

      I…DON’T. ..THINK….SO!

  Dutchman says:
    June 8, 2018 at 1:21 am

    So, we need another group shot, of the people heading this special leak task force,…and YES, Sessions, for a

    “Say hello to my little friends!”

