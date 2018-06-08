Friday June 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Two Things We Know
In Romans 8 St. Paul points to two great truths which every true believer knows. The first (Verses 22,23) he knows by experience; the second (Verse 28) he knows by faith.
Rom. 8:22,23: “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.”
The words “until now,” in this passage, are significant, for our Lord came to earth healing the sick, cleansing the lepers, making the blind to see, the deaf to hear and the lame to leap for joy. But He was rejected by sinful men and nailed to a cross.
After His resurrection and ascension His persecutors were given another chance, however, as Peter called upon them to repent so that “the times of refreshing” might still “come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3:19,20). But again the King and His blessed kingdom were rejected so that, in the words of Paul, the whole creation continues to groan and travail in pain “together until now.”
But in this passage the Apostle points out that even God’s children are not exempt from this suffering, for the most sincere believer, the most consecrated saint, must still partake of the sufferings and sorrows of the world while he waits for “the redemption of our body,” when “we shall all be changed” (I Cor. 15:51).
But while every believer knows about suffering and sorrow by experience, there is something else he knows by faith. Verse 28 speaks of this:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
The true Christian is not a mere optimist; he is a believer in God’s Word, and God has much to say about how He is working all out for the good of His own. We have room here to quote but two passages:
II Cor. 4:17: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”
Rom. 8:18: “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-things-we-know/
The Shovel Lady
(with sincere apologies to Carl Sandburg)
On the street
Slung on her shoulder, a thick handle marked with nicks,
Recalling the thirst of that scoop of cast iron;
Spatters of red-brown clinging to her sleeves,
With a portent of more in the days yet to be.
Twists of thick hair moving in the breeze,
And a flimsy shirt well open at the throat,
Of such unrestrained beauty Lord Byron wrote.
To all she’s well known as the shovel lady,
A patriot with a mission, hearing no plea.
And the eyes of the men, watching her ways,
Mark her as the desire of their fleeting dreams,
With fresh lips to kiss sweeter than the lilacs
That bloom ever fragrant on fair spring days.
Have a blessed day!
“Deep State of Obama”
(Sung to Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Big servers keep on burning
Recording all our lives to disk
Information used against us
The crooked spy ring can’t resist
And we think it’s a sin, yes
Well we heard mister Clapper say it’s rumor
Well, we saw ole Brennan scowl and frown
We hope John Bren-nan will remember
The CIA don’t need him around anyhow
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
All you traitors helped the Clintons (boo, boo, boo)
Pros-e-cut-ors got their eye on you
Your indictment does not bother me
Does life sentence bother you?
Now tell me true
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
Here it comes, for Obama
Strzok and Page they had their cell-phones
And they were known to text a time or two(yes they do)
Lord their mes-sag-es tell sooo much
The re-dactions hide some names from view
Well is one of them you?
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
Deep State of Obama
Oh Deep State
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Now our government’s true
Deep State of Obama
Lord…
Law is coming down on you
This is politics, but Ontario politics, so I just want to say, the Liberal party of Ontario just got crushed. They went from a majority government to losing official party status in a matter of hours. Conservative Party leader Doug Ford is the new Premier of Ontario, and I couldn’t be happier. The media has tried to smear him by calling him another Donald Trump, which obviously didn’t bother enough voters to stop him from winning a landslide.
Fifteen years of hell (aka Liberal rule) in Ontario have finally come to an end. Thank GOD!
Praise the Lord!
Funny…the way I see it, the media unintentionally helped Doug Ford win by calling him another Donald Trump. The Liberal Canadians are now realizing the people of Canada do like/love Donald Trump. Checkmate on the CanaLibs.
Winning is fun.
Very good news!
Congratulations to you and your fellow Ontarians, Borealis! The road back won’t be easy, but what a start! I’m sure my cousins who live in the Toronto area voted for Doug Ford. They’ve likely all had a great time celebrating tonight.
A prayer for our country:
Eternal God, Heavenly Father: For decades, the American middle class has suffered under the oppressive policies of “multilateralism” and globalism; entire industries have been eliminated, while theoreticians double down on their poisonous failed policies. Few have asked what happened to the people who once worked in the factories of the rust belt, the steel mills of Birmingham, or the furniture shops of North Carolina. But You know. Many of the elderly died in poverty and despair; many of their now middle-aged children are themselves childless; while others have sought to numb their pain via opiods. Our media is controlled by foreigners, who propagandize against our own best interests; many of our neighbors believe what they see on TV, even when it conflicts with their own first hand experiences. The innocent have suffered– and continue to suffer– while the perpetrators wine and dine. Even our churches have been infiltrated by Your enemies. Lord, please help us to return to Your ways; bless local independent churches; encourage prayer breakfasts and Bible study and neighbors helping neighbors; be with the lonely; inspire the hopeless; encourage the weak; help us to throw off the yoke of globalism and oppression; bless, protect and defend our President, his family, staff, and all “White Hats”; and enable us to once again become a nation that is an instrument of Thy will. In Jesus’ name,
AMEN
. . . and above all, Lord, in all of this, may Thy will be done.
Resounding AMEN!
Esp. emphasize this part:
“Lord, please help us to return to Your ways; bless local independent churches; encourage prayer breakfasts and Bible study and neighbors helping neighbors; be with the lonely; inspire the hopeless; encourage the weak; help us to throw off the yoke of globalism and oppression; bless, protect and defend our President, his family, staff, and all “White Hats”; and enable us to once again become a nation that is an instrument of Thy will. In Jesus’ name,”
Amen!
After all these wonderful photos, scriptures, happy greetings, and poems here on open thread tonight, I hate to do this, to pop everyone’s balloons, esp. for this coming Belmont Races.
It looks like George Soros owns some shares on the racehorse, Justify. What do we do? Root for it or ……
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/secretive-owner-of-triple-crown-contender-justify-is-george-soros/
Can anyone verify this information?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like he needs the money…
