Thursday June 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The art of Joseph Christian Leyendecker (1874-1951) from 1896 to 1919, shown to the music of Scott Joplin (The Entertainer; The Easy Winners). Leyendecker was the face of Saturday Evening Post before Norman Rockwell. He created the marketing image of “The Arrow Man” for Arrow Shirts.
“Trust Me!”
previous:
“Going Down?”
Break With Tradition
The early part of my Christian experience was closely identified with a denominational church that held dogmatically to the Acts 2 position. They were resting comfortably on the bed of tradition, and used its covers as security blankets to insulate themselves from the reality of God’s Word, rightly divided. But with me it was somewhat different. I kept tossing and turning and was unable to get a good night’s sleep, spiritually speaking. Something was wrong with the bed that I had climbed into, but I was unable to put my finger on the problem. The more that I studied and taught the Scriptures, the more restless I felt.
Tradition said, “Teach what Jesus taught.” But Jesus taught, “Go not into the way of the Gentiles…But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt. 10:5,6). Tradition said, “Walk where Jesus walked.” But Jesus miraculously walked where no man has ever set foot before: “And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea” (Matt. 14:25). Tradition said, “Obey the commandments of Jesus.” But Jesus commanded, “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In My name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover” (Mark 16:17,18). Tradition said, “The Church, the Body of Christ began in Acts Chapter 2 on the day of Pentecost.” But the narrative says, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye [unbelieving Israel] have crucified, both Lord and Christ [Messiah of Israel]” (Acts 2:36).
When I pointed these inconsistencies out to those in spiritual leadership at the time, I was politely told not to take these things so seriously. They felt that it was far more important to win lost souls to Christ than to quibble over such insignificant matters. The Word of God insignificant—God forbid the thought! Thankfully for the sake of these religious leaders, we are not living under the former dispensation lest fire come out of heaven to consume them. Little wonder the Church is in such a state of confusion. Not long after this encounter, the Lord graciously opened the eyes of my understanding to the revelation of the Mystery.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/break-with-tradition/
“the Lord graciously opened the eyes of my understanding to the revelation of the Mystery.”
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward: 3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, 4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit; 6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, 26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Something which “was not made known unto the sons of men” absolutely CANNOT be the same as something “spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began”
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Three times Paul, the apostle to the Gentiles (the 12 were apostles to Israel) refers to what he is preaching as “MY gospel”. He did not preach the same Kingdom gospel message as the 12 did to the nation of Israel.
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
They will playing in Buffalo, NY later this year (I just got around to reading the summer concert guide).
Two cutie pies !
https://mobile.twitter.com/RandBallsStu/status/1003817212283686914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2F
Oops. Forgot to take out the “mobile” bit. https://twitter.com/RandBallsStu/status/1003817212283686914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2F
🤔🙈
https://www.yahoo.com/news/severed-rattlesnake-head-bites-texas-152017925.html
“Severed Rattlesnake Head Bites Texas Man, Leaving Him Needing 26 Doses Of Anti-venom”
“26 Doses Of Anti-venom”
That treatment is expensive, probably $50,000 -$100,000. I don’t know what Obummer care did to that.
He loves her !
She loves him !
Their love for each other makes my heart sing !!
Here’s liberals’ biggest LIE of the week!
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
Published on Jun 6, 2018
For the left … equality … means getting even. As in bashing Christians. They have no such belief in REAL equality. They just want to shove THEIR “equality” down your throat.
And since the gays have already declared this a … very narrow … ruling of the SCOTUS … you can bet they’ll be back … harassing Christian businesses across our nation.
OBAMA SECRETLY TRIED TO GET BANKS TO AID IRAN, BANKS REFUSED
June 6, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270376/obama-secretly-tried-get-banks-aid-iran-banks-daniel-greenfield
Lucille – Rush gave this story a ton of coverage today on his show. Incredible stuff!!! Dear Obango – “not a smidgen of corruption”, eh??? I think it is his middle name!
Excellent! The story deserves a major audience. The effort to keep Conservatives informed plus aware of fake news is never-ending.
Happy CURSDAY!
Vintage Photos
Dog of Athens 1890
“Corrupted”
(Sung to the tune of Hot Blooded, by Foreignor)
Well, you’re cor-rupted, it’s plain to see
Your tweets are desperate, do you think we believe?
Come on Brennan, do you do more than rant?
You’re corrupted, cor-rupted
We don’t have to read your mind, to know you’ve com-mitted crimes
Brennan, you think really slow
Now you crossed-the-line, so you’re lookin’ at hard time
We wanna know, who was really, runnin’ the show
Now it’s up to you, we can make a deal or pros-e-cute
If you re-fuse, you’ll get a sentence and an o-range suit
Because you’re, cor-rupted, it’s plain to see
Tossed in the dustbin of US history
Come on Brennan, do you do more than rant?
You’re cor-rupted, cor-rupted
If you test-if-y, maybe we can mod-if-y
Give some im-mun-it-y
But you’ve got to give us a name, come on John, re-veal his name
Tell us, is it George Soros? He sure sure seems the most like-ly
Were you paid enough? to rot in prison and get treated rough?
If your info’s right, you could walk and be back home tonight
Yeah you’re, cor-rupted, it’s plain to see
Choice of prison or a chance to be free
Come on Brennan, will you do more than rant?
You’re cor-rupted, cor-rupted, Corrupt
Now it’s up to you, will you el-a-borate about the coup?
Oh, and when you do, you’ll have to testify ’bout you know who
Well, you’re cor-rupted, ob-vi-ous-ly
Your buddy Clapper just said so in his plea
Let’s go Brennan, this may be your last chance
You’re cor-rupted, cor-rupted
Cor-rupted, prison at night
Cor-rupted, get ready to fight
Cor-rupted, don’t try no denial
Cor-rupted, your indictments are filed
Cor-rupted, you’re the former head spy
Cor-rupted, you’re startin’ to cry
Cor-rupted, are you ready to sing?
Cor-rupted, before your sen-ten-cing…
Karl – that was one of my favorite songs – used to do aerobics to it – always got me jumpin’ Very funny……:)
Cool! I’ll dance a jig if Brennan gets convicted.
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
How many of my fellow nighttime Treepers are cleaning their hummingbird feeders so they’ll be good to go for the morning?
Hummingbirds are cool.
Hungary Introduces ‘Stop Soros’ Law!!!
Dr. Steve Turley YouTube Channel
More efforts to help the Ocean plastic problem:
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ocean-plastic-in-consumer-goods
