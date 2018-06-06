President Trump Signing Ceremony of the VA Mission Act – 12:15pm Livestream…

President Trump participates in the signing ceremony of the VA Mission Act of 2018, a bill that will introduce sweeping reforms to the Veterans Affairs healthcare system. Anticipated start time 12:15pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
Release the report.
The longer it goes on, the better for us. It just means they’re tying up every single loose end possible. The case will be completely airtight when it sees the light of day.
Agree with your response.
My young adult son stated similarly yesterday and I gave him the same answer as yours.
Tying up those ends into a nice, neat little bow!
I think it’s better if we stop being anxious. Personally, I have totally stopped caring. I trust Trump and his administration 1,000%.
When it happens, it will happen. And it will be glorious.
This is going to take a long time. The IG report is only the beginning. The time until these criminals are locked behind bars could literally be years. So we need to just stop worrying and know that our government is in capable hands. Trump has a divine blessing. God did not allow him to win for this country not to be totally cleansed. I truly believe that.
We did not witness the miracle of the 2016 election for there not to be massive, radical changes in our country for good. It will all happen in due time.
Plus, the IG report is in sections because there so much corruption…quite gut wrenching actually. So you are right, we must fight like heck when we can and trust the plan!
Bow – or noose
The President that gets the job done every day… Thank you for all your hard work Mr. President.
Correct. And every day the question hits us: why weren’t former presidents doing this? He’s just doing the job as it’s supposed to be done. No ideological BS, just getting shit sorted. What a guy!
my favorite line was when he spoke of Normandy and how our boys “…stormed into Hell…” gave me chills.
He works tirelessly for all of us, but I can feel the respect and admiration our President has for our military.
wonderful bill!
I hope and pray this works like it is supposed to, for the Veterans’ sake.
Don’t worry. Every senator and congressman got to add three good things (each) to it before it was signed. Every veteran will get it.
Our President will make sure that is what happens for our Veterans. What our President has done for our Veterans since his Inauguration has been breathtaking.
I have said and will continue to say that he sees our current men and women in the military as well as our Veterans and those that gave their lives for our country as his own sons and daughters. His LOVE comes through every single time he speaks about them and does something for them.
Of everything our President has done and will do for our great country, for me his accomplishments when it comes to our military personnel will be what I treasure after his 8 GREAT years are done.
well said!
When you need a friend to rely, on DJT is that friend. I wouldn’t want any other.
What exactly does the VA Mission Act do?
Just curious since I work for the VA.
i don’t remember all the parts but some are: Vets now have access to walk-in care; they have Choice (choosing non VA doctors); family care givers, and it’s now easier for gov’t to remove VA employees who do not treat or work well with Vets.
Here’s a one page version of the act.
https://www.veterans.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/One%20Pager_The%20VA%20MISSION%20Act%20of%202018.pdf
And here’s a detailed summary.
https://veterans.house.gov/uploadedfiles/va_mission_act_summary.pdf
Hm, ok thanks. I don’t think this will affect me since I just do claims processing.
However, as a veteran myself this will hopefully provide me with better care.
Can I submit a claim to you or do you want me to text you. I am prepared to list all of my personal medical problems on this site right now if you are ready to copy them down. 🙂
Incredible really the fortitude that your President has.
The a**holes that are supposed to be on his team are utter scum. Ryan, Flake, Gowdy etc.
Yet here he is, once again fulfilling a campaign promise.
I sincerely hope that by November he finally gets these monkeys off his back.
He, and the U.S. patriots deserve no less.
I have a good feeling that the next Speaker will be a solid Trump ally.
That only leaves one position to retake.
Mitch the Turtle is looking mighty alone.
And, as always, weak. Corrupt as Hell too.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Every act to benefit our courageous, selfless military is appreciated. They deserve everything we can humanly offer them.
The forgotten men and women of our Armed Forces will no longer forgotten.
Never again!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
When President Trump was campaigning, I watched his Gettysburg address, where he listed what he would do when he became president. The VA change was what absolutely sold me. I loved the wall of course, but I saw 35 years ago the direction the VA was headed toward (worked with a lot of WWII vets at the time) and it was scary. Sooo…..thanks President Trump for another promise kept!
At this rate you will have to come up with a new list!!
Does anyone know what this law actually does?
LikeLike
Hoosier Granny provided links at the exact moment you posted the question, mercenary🙂 Look above^^
No fair – he’s keeping his promises.
-signed Butthurt liberal
Next up, abolish the useless VA. MAGA2020
This president made a promise to take care of our veterans and so far, he’s delivering on every single promise. Our vets do deserve better!
Our undying gratitude for our brave Vets cannot be overstated.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
God bless our veterans.
Amen!
I can personally verify there has been a demonstrably improvement in the last year at the VA clinic here in Florida where I receive my healthcare. From the intake staff, nursing staff to the actual doctors the attitudes have changed. Implementation of the Choice Program will only improve the system. Promises made, promises kept. Thanks PDJT..
Thank you for your service to our Beloved America ❤️
Probably because MY President … FIRED … the dead wood. Told them to DO THEIR JOBS … or find a new one somewhere else
MY President giving … CHOICE … to our Veterans. Thank you, President Trump.
“CHOICE” … a word HATED by the Left … unless it is used to CHOOSE an abortion.
NOW to complete the VA smashface, Trump needs to force the VA to accept studies that PROVE various PTSD and other Medical issues are REAL and service connected. There are many Vets out there that are NOT getting their proper disability compensation because of VA stonewalling!
Another issue that is very personal to me.
I’m a VietNam Vet, 1968-69. When I applied for PTSD I was amazed when I got 70%, quite a mess personally…but we won’t go there. My main problem was that the VA ‘Arbitrarily’ assigns your disability retroactive date to the day you “FILED your claim”. The odd part on mine is I filed a year before I completed the paperwork and wrote up my symptoms/story. So after the award I got about a year of retroactive disability payment. My issue is that my PTSD, again personal, started just after I got home from VietNam more than 50 years ago. SO logically if the VA recognized my PTSD was caused back then why wasn’t it retroactive to 1969 when I left the war zone? I, personally feel that if a person proves they have a disability it should retroactively go back to the Cause Date, not an arbitrary ‘filing date’ as it does now.
I ask President Trump to also right this wrong. I told the VA Rep, “Well that’s just one more knife in my back on top of all the disrespect and grief all us Vets have put up with for years!”
^^^^^^LIKE^^^^^^^ 1,000 Times.
As a disabled Vet seriously contemplating abandoning the VA, regardless of personal consequence, I truly hope this bill does as intended, and quickly.
The VA is government run, a system not of creating abundance, but of rationing access to care beyond one’s primary physician. This is done via denial of the validity and significance of the very conditions that garnered one’s disability ratings, even if it’s100%.
It is done by a cadre of first line physicians that are ignorant of the relevant literature and findings on various conditions that are devastating to victims, yet they do not seek to educate themselves in same, using their cultured ignorance as a shoulder-shrugging shield, cutting us off from true help.
It is done via physicians that, in my observations across several States and over the past decade, are drawn from Inner-City Hellholes and Third-World-Shitholes. These are easily directed to serve their primary function of denial.
They are the Firewall. Few get past it.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
