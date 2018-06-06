June 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #503

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
so far Newsom and Cox are far ahead in CA
Cathie: Is that good?
Yes, Trump endorsed Cox and he has to place second in this primary to be on the ballot in november
In San Diego, and the polls we as busy as I have ever seen them for a primary… I usually walk right in .. today all voting booths full and probably 15 people waiting. I really think President Trump needs to spend a lot of time in Cali from now until Nov.. GOP thinks they can not win in Cali so very little campaigning and money is use. The sight of Newsom literally makes me ill.
Lets make CALIFORNIA great again !
Yes! The fact that a Republican will be running against a Democrat for the Governor’s Seat in CA is awesome because the down ballot Republicans will do much better because Republican voters are more likely to come out since a Republican is running for Governor.
Interesting thing about Twosome-Newsom… when he was mayor in San Francisco he was as effective as Justin in Canada. And that says alot because we’re talking about San Francisco (where I live).
His idea to fight graffiti was to punish the Vicitms… literally if your property was vandalized you have to pain up the graffiti or be fined.
And another brilliant idea of his was to save money by making street cleaning in some parts of the city TWICE A MONTH instead of every week. To the surprise of no one it cost the city more and made the city dirtier.
What always bothered me about the man is the vacuous look in his eyes!
What the heck is this?
White House contractor wanted for shooting man in Maryland cuffed at work
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-news-white-house-contractor-arrested-attempted-murder-20180605-story.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/contract-worker-white-house-arrested-attempted-first-degree-murder-warrant-n880396
Well, given how the NYT, CNN, et al are so quick to leak things, purportedly to inform the public at large of the truth, it may well be that unredacting items about which the public remains in the dark will be a way to help bring about more and more truth…
This is D day. Put out the damn report and we’ll unredact latter at the redactors detriment.
I am staying with a liberal friend – and yeah I try to keep politics separate – but she is watching ABC News and I had to leave the room to keep my mouth shut.
I’m so angry I could scream! POTUS is trashed every day all day and lots of people believe what they’re told. So disgusting.
Looks like we got an R on the november ballot California treepers! Cox made it.
12: 23 AM: NBC and CNN project Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox will get the second spot in the gubernatorial race and face off against Newsom. Cox surged after Trump endorsed his candidacy.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/05/live-updates-super-tuesday-primaries-all-eyes-on-ca/
Great! Hope Cox can take back California for our Deplorables!
Rally in Calif!
Feinstein is in but better than racist crazy commie kevin de leon.
Our propositions are always a mess. Hoping that we have positive final results and major R turnout in nov.
WE MUST have them. Northern, Central and Southern… a MUST.
If POTUS has one here, itll be for more than one race. Lots of slow returns but Ive got to stop for the night. Night to all!
This is a very direct message from our President. So, my confusion stems from some who believe Trump is playing the deception game here because of a master plan which requires Sessions not look like a Trump ally. Does Trump have a history of deceptive tweets? Or should I believe this tweet actually mean Trump is genuinely upset with Sessions?
Understood but I will respond with “Rex Tillerson”
Somebody lost their Binky…
Excuse my ignorance, but I don’t watch CNN so I have no idea who he is.
Neither does he lol.
That’s Jim Acosta with a loaded diaper.
The only reason I know who the guy is is because Fox News shows him throwing antiTrump fits every day in the WH press room.
If you watch any of the WH daily brefings , he along with April Ryan are the two most belligerent members of the WH Press Corps. You can’t see him in this clip, but it is a classic. https://youtu.be/1IDF-8khS3w
Damn. It’s Dem Doom Day Directly, Dudes.
Boom Boom Boom Boom
#WINNINGISFUN
still not tired 💤
#WOLVERINES
I am getting seriously concerned about this IG report.
It was supposed to be out in February.
Then in May.
Then this week.
Now, they’re pushing it back again until who knows when and even the President is concerned that they are watering it down by scrubbing out the worst parts.
This isn’t normal. And it isn’t right.
For awhile I’ve been calling this Friday at 4pm EDT as the rough public release time. Less than 72 hours. We’ll see. I can wait that long.
It would be nice to see it released tomorrow, but we know it won’t be. Hopefully it won’t be released Thursday or Friday or anytime until after the president returns from his trip to Singapore. If it is released this Thursday or Friday or before he returns it will get buried and mean very little. Yes, it would be nice to get it released, but it’s now too late to have much impact unless it is released after he gets back.
Somebody is up late tonight.
He’s been tweeting away for the last 4 hours or so…..
He’s ready for the truth to start surfacing…..
Interesting observation. The worlds busiest man seems to be focused on one particular issue for the last four hours.
He is waiting for CA’s primary results…
“that would be a violation of the guidelines.”
But not a crime?
Soon he’ll be saying: “Which way to the commissary? I need to buy a package of ramen and a candy bar.”
Like I said before, he’s going to squeal either way. He’ll either squeal on his cronies or he’ll squeal for his new cell mate.
WOW Tom is pretty buff !
Noted! 🙂
HIS ARMS ARE hugh!
Well. *blushing* I had to click and look again JUST to be sure, but I think you are right.
LOL You might want to proofread your post.
; )
I think the word you are looking for is…
“BeefCakes”,, this is coming from a guy.. 😉
Someone on Free Republic is reporting that “G Webb says Imran gets plea deal, 6 months on a Navy base with a golf course. Kid you not. Confirmed by former NYPD veteran Thomas Paine of True Pundit.”
Here’s the link: https://truepundit.com/awans-working-doj-deal-to-avoid-prison-time-fugitive-wife-agrees-to-return-from-pakistan-for-indictment/
What “connected matters” might they be referring to?
Sigh. I guess if your name is Awan and all the Democrats are your buddies, you can access all the classified information you want, peddle it to whomever, then get a slap on the wrist. Next, I assumed he will ask the President for a pardon. Assuming, of course, that the DOJ doesn’t just decide he is a great guy after all and cut him totally loose…
Perhaps the Awans were a Brennan project? Is there more to come of this? Was Brennan using them to spy on Congress?
Probably.
today’s WH schedule includes a visit to FEMA for hurricane prep
I’m in CA. If Cox runs against Newsom, than Newsom is going to get his clock cleaned.
Totally agree
Seriously?
Beware the Horror Vote.
Aliens, Zombies, Clones, and Machines will be out in full force for the election this fall. The Machines are the most dangerous.
Paper Ballots!!!!
Our county has always used paper ballots. I laughed today when I saw the sign in the booth that said “tampering with a voting machine is a federal crime”. I asked one of the ladies working the poll ” What am I going to tamper with, the pen? ” She laughed.
This is the era of Trump, anything’s possible. There are plenty of people who remember how California used to be.
There’s a huge group of ignored voters stuck between the Silicon Valley/Hollywood elite and the Democrat welfare voter farm.
https://www.promiseskept.com
This is a new website started by Brad Pascale. He spoke to Martha McCallum about it this evening. Lists POTUS accomplishments in 14 areas from January 2017 to present.
IDEA: Last week I was in Washington DC and made sure to swing by the front of the WH everyday. I realized when I was there that I really wanted to applaud… so I did.
I believe our President represents US and to show our support and gratitude we should setup an “Applause for Promises Kept” calendar.
MAGA supporters can sign-up and keep a constant flow of freedom loving Americans applauding in the front of the White House. You can register for time slots and we can all make sure there are real demonstrations in front of our People’s house.
Do you like the idea?
Washington, D.C. needs more than a simple swamp draining. They need an exorcism.
Tucker Calls Out CNN’s Brian Stelter For Unhinged Melania Coverage
6/06/2018
[…]
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/05/tucker-brian-stelter-melania/
Heheh…”squeaky Brian Stelter”.
He does have a woman’s voice. Is he transgender?
No idea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Alabama only had one issue tonight & that is that Rep Martha Roby has to do a run off but I think she will win it. If Roby wins her run off, AL is set to send the same House members back to DC in Nov. No changes .. all GOP except for Dem. Debbie Sewell.
Having a fog moment. Who is the blond wench that kept Horowitz from doing his IG job?
Sally Yates.
ALL I want to know is did Maxine “Peach fody fi” lose ?
Eagles! Pay attention. This America talking and President Trump is kindly trying to point it out to you.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MargaretsBelly/status/1002298937146003456
Picked this up from GWP comments. Giving it a push. If you don’t want to lean in and read the fine print, the name is Kate Spade. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e211a22993c05d2ba0ee560cbbb9fc9d49aff3d692929c57e9545b160ae912ad.jpg
Thought the image would come up so adds this.. its a possible Clinton Foundation/ Haitian connection to the woman (if there the same person) who just allegedly hanged herself in NYC.
Doug Ross has this up. “MORE EVIDENCE OF THE #SPYGATE ENTRAPMENT SCAM: Attempts Made to Lure Stephen Miller to London”
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2018/06/more-evidence-of-spygate-entrapment.html
Ten Ways the Democratic Northern Hemisphere Nations Became the Orwellian West/
June 5, 2018
by Doug “Uncola” Lynn: (excerpt)
“But in the real world of today, it is the globalist billionaires who own multiple mansions, fly private jets and ride in eight-cylinder limousines to climate-change conferences where policies are decreed to lower the carbon footprint of the proletariat. It is the wealthy elite of the westernized nations who have sacrificed individual freedom upon the altar of Collectivism as political correctness has stifled free speech and enslaved citizens drown under oceans of debt.
At the same time, megalithic multi-national corporations like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter, have become the eyes and ears of Big Brother; always watching and ever listening.
Indeed, Orwell was near prophetic in describing the proliferation of listening devices in both public and private settings as well as “telescreens”, which simultaneously broadcast propaganda while relaying live video feeds back to the Party watchers. And just as free will and individuality were sacrificed to the extreme demands of Collectivism in the fictional nation of Oceania, so do the globalists and corporate oligarchs of the twenty-first-century desire a new world government fused together by technology and the circular, magnetic dynamism of the hive-mind.
Orwell sublimely illustrated the practicality, and twisted morality, of the state’s utilization of contrived wars and political scapegoats to subvert and shape society by means of circular logic and cycling causation.
And, certainly, life does imitate art.”
https://thetollonline.com/2018/06/05/ten-ways-the-democratic-northern-hemisphere-nations-became-the-orwellian-west/
Entire article is really well done. 10 Ways we’ve morphed into the Orwellian West/an eye opener.
Lots of MAGA candidates winning primaries so far. Just have to make it to January.
