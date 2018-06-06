June 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #503

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

105 Responses to June 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #503

  Cathie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    so far Newsom and Cox are far ahead in CA

    WES says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Cathie: Is that good?

      Cathie says:
        June 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

        Yes, Trump endorsed Cox and he has to place second in this primary to be on the ballot in november

        Sayit2016 says:
          June 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

          In San Diego, and the polls we as busy as I have ever seen them for a primary… I usually walk right in .. today all voting booths full and probably 15 people waiting. I really think President Trump needs to spend a lot of time in Cali from now until Nov.. GOP thinks they can not win in Cali so very little campaigning and money is use. The sight of Newsom literally makes me ill.

          Lets make CALIFORNIA great again !

      fleporeblog says:
        June 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

        Yes! The fact that a Republican will be running against a Democrat for the Governor’s Seat in CA is awesome because the down ballot Republicans will do much better because Republican voters are more likely to come out since a Republican is running for Governor.

        The Defiant One says:
          June 6, 2018 at 1:32 am

          Interesting thing about Twosome-Newsom… when he was mayor in San Francisco he was as effective as Justin in Canada. And that says alot because we’re talking about San Francisco (where I live).

          His idea to fight graffiti was to punish the Vicitms… literally if your property was vandalized you have to pain up the graffiti or be fined.

          And another brilliant idea of his was to save money by making street cleaning in some parts of the city TWICE A MONTH instead of every week. To the surprise of no one it cost the city more and made the city dirtier.

          What always bothered me about the man is the vacuous look in his eyes!

  NJF says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    What the heck is this?

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    TMonroe says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Well, given how the NYT, CNN, et al are so quick to leak things, purportedly to inform the public at large of the truth, it may well be that unredacting items about which the public remains in the dark will be a way to help bring about more and more truth…

    margarite1 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:38 am

      I am staying with a liberal friend – and yeah I try to keep politics separate – but she is watching ABC News and I had to leave the room to keep my mouth shut.
      I’m so angry I could scream! POTUS is trashed every day all day and lots of people believe what they’re told. So disgusting.

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

  Gil says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Looks like we got an R on the november ballot California treepers! Cox made it.

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Risa says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:56 am

      This is a very direct message from our President. So, my confusion stems from some who believe Trump is playing the deception game here because of a master plan which requires Sessions not look like a Trump ally. Does Trump have a history of deceptive tweets? Or should I believe this tweet actually mean Trump is genuinely upset with Sessions?

  Harry Lime says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Somebody lost their Binky…

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

  Everywhereguy says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Damn. It’s Dem Doom Day Directly, Dudes.

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

  carterzest says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    #WINNINGISFUN

    still not tired 💤

    #WOLVERINES

  Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I am getting seriously concerned about this IG report.

    It was supposed to be out in February.

    Then in May.

    Then this week.

    Now, they’re pushing it back again until who knows when and even the President is concerned that they are watering it down by scrubbing out the worst parts.

    This isn’t normal. And it isn’t right.

    Everywhereguy says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:49 am

      For awhile I’ve been calling this Friday at 4pm EDT as the rough public release time. Less than 72 hours. We’ll see. I can wait that long.

      Shanna Gruen says:
        June 6, 2018 at 1:01 am

        It would be nice to see it released tomorrow, but we know it won’t be. Hopefully it won’t be released Thursday or Friday or anytime until after the president returns from his trip to Singapore. If it is released this Thursday or Friday or before he returns it will get buried and mean very little. Yes, it would be nice to get it released, but it’s now too late to have much impact unless it is released after he gets back.

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

  The Boss says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Somebody is up late tonight.

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:42 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:44 am

  citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

  Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Someone on Free Republic is reporting that “G Webb says Imran gets plea deal, 6 months on a Navy base with a golf course. Kid you not. Confirmed by former NYPD veteran Thomas Paine of True Pundit.”

  NYGuy54 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:55 am

    today’s WH schedule includes a visit to FEMA for hurricane prep

  billrla says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I’m in CA. If Cox runs against Newsom, than Newsom is going to get his clock cleaned.

    Running Fast says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Totally agree

    Troublemaker10 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Seriously?

    Ferret2 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Beware the Horror Vote.

      Aliens, Zombies, Clones, and Machines will be out in full force for the election this fall. The Machines are the most dangerous.

      Paper Ballots!!!!

      Pegm says:
        June 6, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Our county has always used paper ballots. I laughed today when I saw the sign in the booth that said “tampering with a voting machine is a federal crime”. I asked one of the ladies working the poll ” What am I going to tamper with, the pen? ” She laughed.

    rjcylon says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:52 am

      This is the era of Trump, anything’s possible. There are plenty of people who remember how California used to be.

      There’s a huge group of ignored voters stuck between the Silicon Valley/Hollywood elite and the Democrat welfare voter farm.

  tuskyou says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:07 am

    https://www.promiseskept.com

    This is a new website started by Brad Pascale. He spoke to Martha McCallum about it this evening. Lists POTUS accomplishments in 14 areas from January 2017 to present.

  Running Fast says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:19 am

    IDEA: Last week I was in Washington DC and made sure to swing by the front of the WH everyday. I realized when I was there that I really wanted to applaud… so I did.

    I believe our President represents US and to show our support and gratitude we should setup an “Applause for Promises Kept” calendar.

    MAGA supporters can sign-up and keep a constant flow of freedom loving Americans applauding in the front of the White House. You can register for time slots and we can all make sure there are real demonstrations in front of our People’s house.

    Do you like the idea?

  joeknuckles says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Washington, D.C. needs more than a simple swamp draining. They need an exorcism.

  nwtex says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Tucker Calls Out CNN’s Brian Stelter For Unhinged Melania Coverage
    6/06/2018

    […]

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/05/tucker-brian-stelter-melania/

  Troublemaker10 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:41 am

    deqwik2 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Alabama only had one issue tonight & that is that Rep Martha Roby has to do a run off but I think she will win it. If Roby wins her run off, AL is set to send the same House members back to DC in Nov. No changes .. all GOP except for Dem. Debbie Sewell.

  Plain Jane says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Having a fog moment. Who is the blond wench that kept Horowitz from doing his IG job?

  Sayit2016 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:58 am

    ALL I want to know is did Maxine “Peach fody fi” lose ?

  Troublemaker10 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:03 am

    .

    .

    .

  phoenixRising says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:04 am

  para59r says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Picked this up from GWP comments. Giving it a push. If you don’t want to lean in and read the fine print, the name is Kate Spade. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e211a22993c05d2ba0ee560cbbb9fc9d49aff3d692929c57e9545b160ae912ad.jpg

    para59r says:
      June 6, 2018 at 2:20 am

      Thought the image would come up so adds this.. its a possible Clinton Foundation/ Haitian connection to the woman (if there the same person) who just allegedly hanged herself in NYC.

  Plain Jane says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Doug Ross has this up. “MORE EVIDENCE OF THE #SPYGATE ENTRAPMENT SCAM: Attempts Made to Lure Stephen Miller to London”

    http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2018/06/more-evidence-of-spygate-entrapment.html

  Marygrace Powers says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Ten Ways the Democratic Northern Hemisphere Nations Became the Orwellian West/

    June 5, 2018

    by Doug “Uncola” Lynn: (excerpt)

    “But in the real world of today, it is the globalist billionaires who own multiple mansions, fly private jets and ride in eight-cylinder limousines to climate-change conferences where policies are decreed to lower the carbon footprint of the proletariat. It is the wealthy elite of the westernized nations who have sacrificed individual freedom upon the altar of Collectivism as political correctness has stifled free speech and enslaved citizens drown under oceans of debt.

    At the same time, megalithic multi-national corporations like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter, have become the eyes and ears of Big Brother; always watching and ever listening.

    Indeed, Orwell was near prophetic in describing the proliferation of listening devices in both public and private settings as well as “telescreens”, which simultaneously broadcast propaganda while relaying live video feeds back to the Party watchers. And just as free will and individuality were sacrificed to the extreme demands of Collectivism in the fictional nation of Oceania, so do the globalists and corporate oligarchs of the twenty-first-century desire a new world government fused together by technology and the circular, magnetic dynamism of the hive-mind.

    Orwell sublimely illustrated the practicality, and twisted morality, of the state’s utilization of contrived wars and political scapegoats to subvert and shape society by means of circular logic and cycling causation.

    And, certainly, life does imitate art.”

    https://thetollonline.com/2018/06/05/ten-ways-the-democratic-northern-hemisphere-nations-became-the-orwellian-west/

    Entire article is really well done. 10 Ways we’ve morphed into the Orwellian West/an eye opener.

  phoenixRising says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:14 am

  Payday says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:15 am

    Lots of MAGA candidates winning primaries so far. Just have to make it to January.

  phoenixRising says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:26 am

