Sketchy Simona Mangiate, Papadopoulos Wife (?) Asks President Trump to Interfere in Mueller Investigation…

Given the fact we are certain that George Papadopoulos was working as an informant for Special Counsel Robert Mueller as an outcome of a plea deal in July 2017, it is rather sketchy for his wife-not-wife Simona Mangiate to be requesting a pardon for her husband, the “proactive cooperator“.
Robert Mueller is looking for a reason to create the “obstruction” case against President Trump; a pardon for George Papadopoulos would play right into that effort; and Papadopoulos is working with Mueller. Hmmmm? Sketchy. All of it.
BACKSTORY HERE
See all the court files on Papadopoulos here.
Entrapment…..
These people just won’t stop………..
Let him go straight to jail……….
He made his bed let him lay in it………
Well, I guess she’s being a good loyal little wife here….. but I think we’ll have to give this a bit of time, Simona, and see how things shake out,
In the meantime, relax. If hubby is innocent, I’m sure it’ll come out eventually.
Hey Simona, you better watch yourself, I think Moose and Squirrel are on to you. That accent doesn’t sound Italian to me. But then again, it’s not really supposed to now, is it Simona? (If that’s your real name)
Thank you.
That is the weirdest-sounding ‘Italian accent’ that I have ever heard.
I was wondering if it was just me.
She sounds like a Ukrainian-trying-to-fake-an-Italian-accent.
Or maybe some other country in that area…but definitely an odd-sounding accent.
Tune in tomorrow, for another thrilling episode of
As The Swamp Churns..
Well said.
By the way, was she on CNN?
Why is Stormy Daniel’s offspring on tv?
Russian sister from another Mister
I know Italian and Greek people. They don’t have that accent when speaking.
She sounds RUSSIAN.
They have thrown everything at Trump and to no avail. All of them including the supposed wife of GP have those concerned serious looks on their faces. They truly are inept chess players and extremely desperate as well. I would have pity on them but they don’t deserve it. There is a reckoning coming for them and me thinks they know it.
Now we know the reason for the recent media tour. Gain public support for poor mistreated Papadopoulos. News flash! Not gonna happen!
She is sketch!
LOL……….
You think…..
What’s the big deal? Doesn’t everyone get to plead for a presidential pardon on Fox?
One of the debates, Hillary asked Trump to, “pardon me” … Methinks it’s gone too far for that now.
Something doesn’t smell right here….Pappa is a metrosexual….she is a honey pot. They met through LinkedIn because they both knew the same person….Mifsud. They met in early 2017 and were married 10 months later. I would like to see who deposits money into her bank account.
The “wife” told Tucker that she had worked for the “professor.” This looks too fishy!
“Professor Mueller” no doubt…………..
“a Maltese professor” (not Herr SS professor)
You know, I wonder if Mr. Muellar thinks citizens are beyond tarring and feathering. I suspect we really aren’t beyond it at all.
I prefer the rat torture.
Remember PDJT supplied the paper work to Mueller to show Papa was lying and now his GF/Wife wants the President to pardon a known liar……
This is rich!
Life In America Under a Post Constitutional Kratocracy
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2018/06/04/life-in-america-under-a-post-constitutional-kratocracy/
This woman seems absolutely determined to save her husband. But first… she must kill Moose and Squirrel.
Ut uh…nope….sorry….I’m not buying any of that woman’s act. And was it just my suspicious mind, or did her accent seem to slip between Italian and Russian? Somethings fishy with her.
Yes.
Really strange accent…it’s like she was trying really hard to hide her real accent, and speak with an ‘Italian accent’.
SMH……….
Takes the cake……….
she is RUssian
that fake “niece” of Putin’s
Hang…Them…All!
Where is the purported Mrs. Papasloppus from? I cannot make out her accent. It is kinda’ like the somewhere from Europe accent of Serge from Beverly Hills Cop.
TRUMP never made Papadopoulos lie
Papadopoulos lied because he wanted to
Cause someone paid him to……….?
3 months ago she was so OUT TO HANG TRUMP… wonder what changed
Nothing.
Life comes at you fast, and even when IG and SC reports are delayed you still know they are coming. “Come out it will.”
Fredo and Nico? A very strange pairing indeed. Hard to see how it isn’t a “marriage of convenience.”
Here is an excellent twitter thread (although exceedingly long) from The War Economy showing the timeline of events and all of the players in “Spygate,” including Papadopolous. Well worth the time and actually references the CTH in a few places:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1002981958509584385.html
It appears that Papa was up to no good (vis-a-vis the Trump campaign) and therefore now has his “better half” out trying to narrative things to his benefit, seeing how he knows the axe is coming down shortly and he knows it.
One would think that a quick peek into the behind the scenes life of a foul mouthed, supposed mafia cohort, billionaire NYC real estate mogul would turn up all sorts of criminal activity. If not, at least boatloads of sketchy deals, fraud, and business relationships would most certainly surface. The fact that Mueller has to resort to such laughable tactics to manufacture some “impeachable” crime is really quite comical. Good job Mr. Trump. We now see your decades long plan to run for president and save our country, as you have said, when we needed you most. Your business life was probably just a cover for you to give you a position on the world stage, study the deep state tactics, and raise enough money to fund your own campaign in order to not have to trade campaign donations for sketchy political favors.
I think Obama’s comment (from Rhodes’ new book) that he thinks he was 10-20 years too early was just his way of saying “I would have gotten away with my fundamental changing of America had I been president after Trump was dead.”
Is she the “so called “nice” of Putin ” that his contacts introduced him to.
also: she said she “worked” for ?… Her Russian English is not very distinct.
They want a pardon promise to FRAME TRUMP in obstruction.
MUELLER can pardon Papadopoulos… He charged him, cut a deal…
TRUMP never forced this kid to work with Putin’s KGB
I wonder if she ever peed on a hotel bed in Moscow.
