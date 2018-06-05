Sketchy Simona Mangiate, Papadopoulos Wife (?) Asks President Trump to Interfere in Mueller Investigation…

Given the fact we are certain that George Papadopoulos was working as an informant for Special Counsel Robert Mueller as an outcome of a plea deal in July 2017, it is rather sketchy for his wife-not-wife Simona Mangiate to be requesting a pardon for her husband, the “proactive cooperator“.

Robert Mueller is looking for a reason to create the “obstruction” case against President Trump; a pardon for George Papadopoulos would play right into that effort; and Papadopoulos is working with Mueller. Hmmmm? Sketchy. All of it.

See all the court files on Papadopoulos here.

Advertisements