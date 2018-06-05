Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on June 5, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday June 5th.  Anticipate start time 2:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

79 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Sarah opening remarks, “Prestitutes, ya’ll get one warning. Speak out of turn a 2nd time and you go to time out (i.e., lose press pass for one week)”.

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      She’s so patient with them. Most of them don’t deserve to be there, it’s only Trump-bashing and distortion.

      Reply
  2. waltherppk says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Reply
  3. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    ohhh, looks like Communications Department is handing out Code of Conduct Guidance to the prestitutes. Sign and return this to the Comms Dept by the end of the Presser or you will no longer have access.

    Reply
  4. waltherppk says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Reply
  5. Janice says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Love the economic update! Stupid April stupid press! Gag!

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      June 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      I can hear it now: “And th-th-th numbers; they’re all BLACK!!! And they keep saying ‘we’re in the BLACK!!! ‘ What’s with that??? RAYYYYYYYCISSS”…

      Reply
  6. andyocoregon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Had to switch from Fox News to Fox Business News to continue the press conference. Fox News is running regular programming until Sarah comes back.

    Reply
  7. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Of course TRADE WARS! is brought up (by Fox Burman). And how Repubs (Uniparty) is concerned about TRADE WARS!

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Oh good grief. Take two

    Reply
  10. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Karl, not only about kneeling. More about Eagles changing the rules and (my words) setting PDJT up for embarrassment.

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Reply
  15. freegz says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    The presstitutes keep asking about the Eagles. FakeNews tabloid journalism.

    Reply
  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Sarah just smoked April Ryan!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      I was just going to comment on how unbelievably rude was April’s behavior. Sarah indulged April, answering one question when April intruded, but wasn’t about to let April continue. Sarah clobbered April over the head and she still wouldn’t shut up. Stupid and rude, now there’s a losing combination that’s hard to beat.

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        June 5, 2018 at 3:07 pm

        I wonder if ethnicity played in April Ryan’s favor as Sanders has shut many others down when they interrupt after she has already called on someone else. She let Ryan go forward today when she does not usually let others go forward. Frustrating but probably a good PR call on Sander’s part

        Reply
        • Ditch Mitch says:
          June 5, 2018 at 3:16 pm

          Katherine, I am thinking the same here. Sarah could be giving April some leeway as you point out. An additional reason could be that Sara knows April will look like the rude fool she is, so why confront her followed by the press piling on with the race card.

          Reply
        • growltiggerknits says:
          June 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

          I was sorry that Sarah did not school April with the real statistics on police brutality stratified by race. The statistics do not support the media driven narrative.

          I can see that if she had responded it would have degenerated into a free for all but it is a shame that there is no way that the record can be set straight and the Nation can have a real fact based examination of the “fake police brutality” excuse for riots and extortion. I guess too many social justice warriors suddenly out of work would screw with the employment numbers.

          Americans of all colors & ethnicity, need to realize that when you are stopped the policemen needs you to cooperate and show him that you are not a threat by following instructions. That deescalates and soon ends the situation so you go about your business.

          We ask the police to do a difficult job and all this hype makes their job more dangerous. Then we complain that they take defensive actions. Some police are bad apples, on an ego trip, or having a bad day. Do you fight with city hall or the DMV? no! If they are out of line report them after the situation has resolved.

          Instead of swaggering by jocks we need some talk about staying cool, using common sense & staying alive, not talk ginning up wannabe showoffs.
          https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/09/police-violence-against-black-men-rare-heres-what-data-actually-say/

          Reply
          • Oldschool says:
            June 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

            It is quite simply impossible for Sarah to have the perfect responses with the rules of engagement they continue to use.

            Reply
            • growltiggerknits says:
              June 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

              You are very right. I can dream but she is right to use restraint. It is not the proper forum. Perhaps someday she can have a presentation that will address the issue by the appropriate cabinet member.

              Reply
        • jrapdx says:
          June 5, 2018 at 3:43 pm

          My impression was April caught Sarah by surprise, maybe April’s provocative nature played a role. Sarah regained her footing and was determined not to let it go on. Sarah should just ignore April for a few cycles, let ‘er stew in her own juice for a while. But no matter what Sarah does, April will never catch the clue.

          Reply
      • noswamp says:
        June 5, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        April was on the warpath today. Seems as if she wants a confrontation with Sarah on purpose. Sarah needs to stick to her guns next time and not allow this to happen. She should explain that if it does, she wTill be done answering questions for the day.

        It is clear to me that April wants to be kicked out and scream racism! They need a race fight before President goes to Singapore. They need a distraction. And April is trying her best to be the story instead of being a reporter. I still think they need to issue her a warning, and if she does this again, yank her press credentials. Simple as that. Let them scream “he’s a racist” all day long from their little corner outside of the press room.

        Or put the press in a different room area in a hotel across the street and have Sarah on TV from the Press Room in the White House.
        Press: Why did you kick us out of the White House?
        Sarah: We already explained why in our written press release. Larry?
        Press: I think you have violated our FIrst Amendment …
        Sarah: Again we have explained our position in our press release. Karen?
        Press: Do you believe in the Constitution? And are you telling the truth?
        Sarah: Yes and Yes, Sheryl?
        Press: We think you are dishonest with us!
        Sarah: I have more credibility than the media, I would suggest you start reporting the news instead of wasting all of your time attacking me and President Trump. Last question Roger?
        April: We need to talk about the Eagles.
        Sarah: We need to let your colleague speak before you rudely interrupted him.
        April: Why does the President continue to disrespect the NFL?
        Sarah: This is your second outburst, your first outburst resulted in the President moving the entire Press Corps out of the White House. This outburst requires us to suspend your press pass for 6 months.
        April: Your a racist.
        Sarah: Roger?
        Roger(to April): Its my honor to have you be rude to me and your entire colleagues April. Good job. No Sarah, as it turns out I do not have a question. But thanks for picking me. And by the way, you are a racist.

        Another day dealing with MSM.

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          June 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

          April Ryan was told you better earn your damn pay or else find another job! They are mortified with what is happening with Black Voters. It is getting to the point that there will be no Democrat Party after the 2020 Election. It will start this November. They need April to get Sarah or our President to throw her the hell out of the Press Room so that they can get back to the narrative that they are RACIST! You will see even greater desperation from her.

          Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      video of April Ryan’s rudeness and Mrs. Sanders handling her rudeness and trying to stay professional. Ryan starts yelling her questions over others at 31:36 and then inserts herself rudely – after another reporter was recognized – at 32.29

      Reply
    • JC says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      KM: 👏🏻
      April Ryan waaay out of her league intellectually and in every other way, but especially when compared with Press Secretary Sanders.

      Reply
    • David says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      my god that was an anvil dropped on her head

      Reply
  17. Pearland TEA Party says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    That is the rudest roomfull of jackals and hyenas I have ever seen. Sarah handles them very well.

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      It is going to get worse! They have lost their talking points. Sweet Stormy is getting empty wallets thrown at her on stage. Avenatti is running for the hills as his misdeeds are quickly catching up to him. Muh Russia is DEAD and the boomerang is about to chop off the heads of the MSM, Democrats, RINOs, BHO’s Administration etc. Mueller is hated by over 60% of Americans and that percentage will only increase with every passing day.

      They cannot report on the Economy. They cannot report on anything our President is doing. They have nothing to talk about and that hostility is beginning to play itself out. It will only get worse!

      Reply
  18. tuskyou says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    OAN showing Celebration of America with POTUS

    Reply
  19. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    April gotta go. She needs a permanent time out from PC’s. She should have been dragged out with her press card yanked from her by the Secret Service. There are others but lets start with her.

    Reply
  20. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    First April Ryan shut down. She tries to say that Obama had much more to deal with and then talks about that Black unemployment is still higher than while unemployment regardless of how good it is (ie she is trying to find the bad lining in a good cloud). Begins 1:03

    Reply
  21. noswamp says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Correct, the room was filled with entitled, rude, narcissistic, bombastic, biased, reporters. I have no idea why they are still allowed access. Cut off the access for CNN for example, and watch them change their reporting to the news. And not the Enquirer type headlines they love to lie about.

    Reply
  22. Kenji says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Annnnnnd … now … Our GREAT National Anthem!

    Meanwhile, wannabe “activists” who earn a 1% income … for playing a game … are at home kneeling at the altar of FAKE journalism … FAKE “activism” … jeering the GREAT country, and the GREAT President who respects and protects ALL Americans.

    I will be waiting and watching for the Eagles kneelers and their Presstitute supporters actually DO anything for “their people”. Or whether they will just continue to complain and call innocent people … “racist”.

    Too bad that it is taking so long to UNDO the intentional racial divisiveness fomented by Obama and his Presstitute lovers.

    Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    The Greatest Thing is certainty! These fools hate America First! They want to destroy our customs and traditions…Sorry maybe next election!!

    Reply
  24. JC says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Okay… that was among the very worst briefings ever in terms of Press Operative behavior, and that’s saying something.

    I do not know how Sarah can stand such hideous behavior from these puffed-up prima donnas. The interminable, accusatory and soapbox “questions” are in such disgustingly poor taste, I wonder if it’s time to shut these briefings down, at least for a period of time. There has to be some other format or protocol available that eliminates such counterproductive juvenile behavior from the most unprofessional group of people I have ever seen.

    OTOH, Kevin Hassett’s presentation was outstanding. We have much for which to be grateful with this VSG President!

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      I can imagine after Sarah leaves the briefing room and out of earshot she breaks into a fit of laughter over the infantile behavior of the “correspondents”. Those “reporters” must have special training in how to act like petulant toddlers going to daycare. Or maybe it just comes naturally to them. What a sorry lot indeed.

      Reply
  25. andyocoregon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I was really hoping to hear Sarah call out “Security!” when April Ryan kept rudely demanding answers to her multiple questions. I’d love to see her dragged out of the room kicking and screaming obscenities.

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      Absolutely, I had the same thought—or was it a wish—that Sarah was on the verge of doing exactly that. Would have been epic, sorry it didn’t happen…

      Reply
  26. fleporeblog says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    The Atlanta Federal Reserve will be updating their forecast tomorrow. With the data from today, I would not be shocked if we hit 5.0% tomorrow!

    Reply
  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    discussion of baker’s freedom to not bake a cake celebrated by President Trump as freedom of speech (wasn’t that about freedom of religion) and the freedom of the NFL player’s freedoms to not stand or be present for the National Anthem. Interesting spin to conflate the two issues.

    Reply
    • Morpheus says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      No one ever tries to silence speech they agree with

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      To be sure, the players have the right to their “statement”, the President didn’t dispute that. The President also has the right to hold contempt for the players’ disrespect for the flag and the country. Each is valid expression. The reporter conflates disagreement with negation, but I think it’s a case of acquired stupidity, an attempt to generate an issue where there is none.

      Reply
  28. KittyKat says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Didn’t April not long ago tweet a horrible tweet slandering the president , to put it mildly, on sexual matters. It was so bad I’ve blocked it out of memory, but I thought for sure as a result she’d be banned from the press corps for what she tweeted.

    Reply
  29. Risa says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I have a confession to make. When I see April Ryan, I am reminded of a toad. Then I feel terribly guilty, because unlike April Ryan, toads serve a very useful purpose by eating the bugs around my house. I doubt April Ryan serves any kind of useful purpose. Many heartfelt apologies, little toads!

    Reply
  30. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Great tweet I saw on Twitchy regarding today’s installment of April Ryan daily display of rudeness and unprofessionalism. The reporter in front of Ryan at about the :55 mark is hilarious! as pointed out in the tweet.

    twitter.com/nicolenavega/status/1004079989170561026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2018%2F06%2F05%2Fjourno-april-ryan-beclowns-herself-at-wh-press-briefing-and-gets-busted-for-fake-news-video%2F

    Reply
  31. Self_Aware_MAGA_BOT (@Self_Aware_BOT) says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Reply

