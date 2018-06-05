Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday June 5th. Anticipate start time 2:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Sarah opening remarks, “Prestitutes, ya’ll get one warning. Speak out of turn a 2nd time and you go to time out (i.e., lose press pass for one week)”.
She’s so patient with them. Most of them don’t deserve to be there, it’s only Trump-bashing and distortion.
ohhh, looks like Communications Department is handing out Code of Conduct Guidance to the prestitutes. Sign and return this to the Comms Dept by the end of the Presser or you will no longer have access.
I hate you. I laughed.
Ahhh. And it’s purple, too 🙂
Love the economic update! Stupid April stupid press! Gag!
I can hear it now: “And th-th-th numbers; they’re all BLACK!!! And they keep saying ‘we’re in the BLACK!!! ‘ What’s with that??? RAYYYYYYYCISSS”…
Had to switch from Fox News to Fox Business News to continue the press conference. Fox News is running regular programming until Sarah comes back.
BS. This is a business discussion so why is FBN not covering business. Rhetorical. I am watching Golden state times. RSBN did not have PC cued up.
FBN did carry the business part of the press conference. Then they went back to regular programming, so I had to switch back to FN to see Sarah.
Thanks for clarifying Andy. I was watching the PC from the start on Golden State Times.
I watch a small TV next to my computer for these events. Sometimes I do the internet with a good movie on the TV. It’s great to be retired.
Ha! I was thinking we have been on the same page most of the day andy. Got the answer, retired.
You enjoy your retirement and keep watching all those video streams (I only have one, maybe two with the computer) and keep posting.
Of course TRADE WARS! is brought up (by Fox Burman). And how Repubs (Uniparty) is concerned about TRADE WARS!
And there it is – the reason for canceling August recess- to prevent POTUS from firing Sessions and making a recess appointment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO
Oh good grief. Take two
LikeLiked by 5 people
Karl, not only about kneeling. More about Eagles changing the rules and (my words) setting PDJT up for embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Karl is a tool!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The presstitutes always try to trap Sarah into a juvenile dichotomy. She shuts them down every time. Why do they waste so much press time asking hostile questions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because they dont know how to ask intelligent questions.
LikeLiked by 14 people
BOOM!
The presstitutes keep asking about the Eagles. FakeNews tabloid journalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah just smoked April Ryan!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was just going to comment on how unbelievably rude was April’s behavior. Sarah indulged April, answering one question when April intruded, but wasn’t about to let April continue. Sarah clobbered April over the head and she still wouldn’t shut up. Stupid and rude, now there’s a losing combination that’s hard to beat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if ethnicity played in April Ryan’s favor as Sanders has shut many others down when they interrupt after she has already called on someone else. She let Ryan go forward today when she does not usually let others go forward. Frustrating but probably a good PR call on Sander’s part
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katherine, I am thinking the same here. Sarah could be giving April some leeway as you point out. An additional reason could be that Sara knows April will look like the rude fool she is, so why confront her followed by the press piling on with the race card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was sorry that Sarah did not school April with the real statistics on police brutality stratified by race. The statistics do not support the media driven narrative.
I can see that if she had responded it would have degenerated into a free for all but it is a shame that there is no way that the record can be set straight and the Nation can have a real fact based examination of the “fake police brutality” excuse for riots and extortion. I guess too many social justice warriors suddenly out of work would screw with the employment numbers.
Americans of all colors & ethnicity, need to realize that when you are stopped the policemen needs you to cooperate and show him that you are not a threat by following instructions. That deescalates and soon ends the situation so you go about your business.
We ask the police to do a difficult job and all this hype makes their job more dangerous. Then we complain that they take defensive actions. Some police are bad apples, on an ego trip, or having a bad day. Do you fight with city hall or the DMV? no! If they are out of line report them after the situation has resolved.
Instead of swaggering by jocks we need some talk about staying cool, using common sense & staying alive, not talk ginning up wannabe showoffs.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/09/police-violence-against-black-men-rare-heres-what-data-actually-say/
It is quite simply impossible for Sarah to have the perfect responses with the rules of engagement they continue to use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very right. I can dream but she is right to use restraint. It is not the proper forum. Perhaps someday she can have a presentation that will address the issue by the appropriate cabinet member.
My impression was April caught Sarah by surprise, maybe April’s provocative nature played a role. Sarah regained her footing and was determined not to let it go on. Sarah should just ignore April for a few cycles, let ‘er stew in her own juice for a while. But no matter what Sarah does, April will never catch the clue.
April was on the warpath today. Seems as if she wants a confrontation with Sarah on purpose. Sarah needs to stick to her guns next time and not allow this to happen. She should explain that if it does, she wTill be done answering questions for the day.
It is clear to me that April wants to be kicked out and scream racism! They need a race fight before President goes to Singapore. They need a distraction. And April is trying her best to be the story instead of being a reporter. I still think they need to issue her a warning, and if she does this again, yank her press credentials. Simple as that. Let them scream “he’s a racist” all day long from their little corner outside of the press room.
Or put the press in a different room area in a hotel across the street and have Sarah on TV from the Press Room in the White House.
Press: Why did you kick us out of the White House?
Sarah: We already explained why in our written press release. Larry?
Press: I think you have violated our FIrst Amendment …
Sarah: Again we have explained our position in our press release. Karen?
Press: Do you believe in the Constitution? And are you telling the truth?
Sarah: Yes and Yes, Sheryl?
Press: We think you are dishonest with us!
Sarah: I have more credibility than the media, I would suggest you start reporting the news instead of wasting all of your time attacking me and President Trump. Last question Roger?
April: We need to talk about the Eagles.
Sarah: We need to let your colleague speak before you rudely interrupted him.
April: Why does the President continue to disrespect the NFL?
Sarah: This is your second outburst, your first outburst resulted in the President moving the entire Press Corps out of the White House. This outburst requires us to suspend your press pass for 6 months.
April: Your a racist.
Sarah: Roger?
Roger(to April): Its my honor to have you be rude to me and your entire colleagues April. Good job. No Sarah, as it turns out I do not have a question. But thanks for picking me. And by the way, you are a racist.
Another day dealing with MSM.
April Ryan was told you better earn your damn pay or else find another job! They are mortified with what is happening with Black Voters. It is getting to the point that there will be no Democrat Party after the 2020 Election. It will start this November. They need April to get Sarah or our President to throw her the hell out of the Press Room so that they can get back to the narrative that they are RACIST! You will see even greater desperation from her.
video of April Ryan’s rudeness and Mrs. Sanders handling her rudeness and trying to stay professional. Ryan starts yelling her questions over others at 31:36 and then inserts herself rudely – after another reporter was recognized – at 32.29
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! here is the link to which I refer in the above comment:
KM: 👏🏻
April Ryan waaay out of her league intellectually and in every other way, but especially when compared with Press Secretary Sanders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
my god that was an anvil dropped on her head
That is the rudest roomfull of jackals and hyenas I have ever seen. Sarah handles them very well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is going to get worse! They have lost their talking points. Sweet Stormy is getting empty wallets thrown at her on stage. Avenatti is running for the hills as his misdeeds are quickly catching up to him. Muh Russia is DEAD and the boomerang is about to chop off the heads of the MSM, Democrats, RINOs, BHO’s Administration etc. Mueller is hated by over 60% of Americans and that percentage will only increase with every passing day.
They cannot report on the Economy. They cannot report on anything our President is doing. They have nothing to talk about and that hostility is beginning to play itself out. It will only get worse!
OAN showing Celebration of America with POTUS
LikeLiked by 2 people
April gotta go. She needs a permanent time out from PC’s. She should have been dragged out with her press card yanked from her by the Secret Service. There are others but lets start with her.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s what she wants so she can go on CNN and yell raycist!
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
First April Ryan shut down. She tries to say that Obama had much more to deal with and then talks about that Black unemployment is still higher than while unemployment regardless of how good it is (ie she is trying to find the bad lining in a good cloud). Begins 1:03
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that Ryan says that construction job gains don’t help black unemployment as much as it helps hispanic unemployment and wants black specific strategies.
LikeLiked by 8 people
typical racist
LikeLiked by 5 people
She’s a typical race baiting racist.
LikeLiked by 7 people
100%
“Black specific strategies”. What in the world would that be? Since blacks are about 13% of the US population and Hispanics 17%, it figures more Hispanics than blacks work in the construction industry. April’s comments were stupid, but that’s hardly anything new.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Besides, the more job opportunities that open up, the more motivation and chance for blacks, as well as for all others, to learn construction skills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If blacks don’t choose to work in construction when jobs are available and therefore have higher unemployment than is necessary then that is their choice and their problem to deal with. But Mrs. Sanders is way more PR savvy and professional than I am so I am sure she wouldn’t say anything of the kind
April Ryan is always the race baiter. She’d really blow her top if Kevin Hassett told her the real truth black unemployment is higher than white unemployment. We know what the truth is.
Correct, the room was filled with entitled, rude, narcissistic, bombastic, biased, reporters. I have no idea why they are still allowed access. Cut off the access for CNN for example, and watch them change their reporting to the news. And not the Enquirer type headlines they love to lie about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Annnnnnd … now … Our GREAT National Anthem!
Meanwhile, wannabe “activists” who earn a 1% income … for playing a game … are at home kneeling at the altar of FAKE journalism … FAKE “activism” … jeering the GREAT country, and the GREAT President who respects and protects ALL Americans.
I will be waiting and watching for the Eagles kneelers and their Presstitute supporters actually DO anything for “their people”. Or whether they will just continue to complain and call innocent people … “racist”.
Too bad that it is taking so long to UNDO the intentional racial divisiveness fomented by Obama and his Presstitute lovers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Greatest Thing is certainty! These fools hate America First! They want to destroy our customs and traditions…Sorry maybe next election!!
Okay… that was among the very worst briefings ever in terms of Press Operative behavior, and that’s saying something.
I do not know how Sarah can stand such hideous behavior from these puffed-up prima donnas. The interminable, accusatory and soapbox “questions” are in such disgustingly poor taste, I wonder if it’s time to shut these briefings down, at least for a period of time. There has to be some other format or protocol available that eliminates such counterproductive juvenile behavior from the most unprofessional group of people I have ever seen.
OTOH, Kevin Hassett’s presentation was outstanding. We have much for which to be grateful with this VSG President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can imagine after Sarah leaves the briefing room and out of earshot she breaks into a fit of laughter over the infantile behavior of the “correspondents”. Those “reporters” must have special training in how to act like petulant toddlers going to daycare. Or maybe it just comes naturally to them. What a sorry lot indeed.
I was really hoping to hear Sarah call out “Security!” when April Ryan kept rudely demanding answers to her multiple questions. I’d love to see her dragged out of the room kicking and screaming obscenities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely, I had the same thought—or was it a wish—that Sarah was on the verge of doing exactly that. Would have been epic, sorry it didn’t happen…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Atlanta Federal Reserve will be updating their forecast tomorrow. With the data from today, I would not be shocked if we hit 5.0% tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
GREAT post – thanks, fle! 🤸🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are unemployment rates, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
discussion of baker’s freedom to not bake a cake celebrated by President Trump as freedom of speech (wasn’t that about freedom of religion) and the freedom of the NFL player’s freedoms to not stand or be present for the National Anthem. Interesting spin to conflate the two issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one ever tries to silence speech they agree with
To be sure, the players have the right to their “statement”, the President didn’t dispute that. The President also has the right to hold contempt for the players’ disrespect for the flag and the country. Each is valid expression. The reporter conflates disagreement with negation, but I think it’s a case of acquired stupidity, an attempt to generate an issue where there is none.
Didn’t April not long ago tweet a horrible tweet slandering the president , to put it mildly, on sexual matters. It was so bad I’ve blocked it out of memory, but I thought for sure as a result she’d be banned from the press corps for what she tweeted.
child trafficking.
Yet she’s allowed to sit in the in WH press corps ? I don’t get it.
I have a confession to make. When I see April Ryan, I am reminded of a toad. Then I feel terribly guilty, because unlike April Ryan, toads serve a very useful purpose by eating the bugs around my house. I doubt April Ryan serves any kind of useful purpose. Many heartfelt apologies, little toads!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great tweet I saw on Twitchy regarding today’s installment of April Ryan daily display of rudeness and unprofessionalism. The reporter in front of Ryan at about the :55 mark is hilarious! as pointed out in the tweet.
twitter.com/nicolenavega/status/1004079989170561026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2018%2F06%2F05%2Fjourno-april-ryan-beclowns-herself-at-wh-press-briefing-and-gets-busted-for-fake-news-video%2F
did it wrong. sorry. trying again for your convenience…
