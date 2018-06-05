June 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #502

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
“less expensive plans will be announced” will be the last nail in the TDS crowd and their corporate overlords.
McCain just got a well deserved drubbing…..
On the eve of the anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, D-Day. God bless the President Trump and the United State of America.
BIG day tomorrow:
Honest to God… liberals are truly unhinged..dare I say TRULY mentally ill in the clinical sense. There was the most bizarre tweet from Rolling Stone- that actually said Melania has been out of sight and the only possible reason she has been is because President Trump is ” abusing” her. Look at the number of people that AGREE with this mental retardation. It is stunning. Not that she was recovering from surgery, not that she had a scheduled event with the White House event honoring Gold Star families tonight. It is getting to the point that I would like to see Journalist piss tested and having undergone a psyche eval before they are allowed to work.
What a doofus.
Complete insanity of which I fear there is no recovery….
Never say Never.
no is not never…. ( giggling )
I don’t understand how a “reporter” is allowed to spread lies like that. A history of abusing women? Wtf is this guy talking about?
exactly……..they can’t get Trump on anything so they make up crap on the fly.
Wish granted: it is a ludicrous prospect.
Jamil, good news. You must have been an extra special good boy. Your wish has been granted way beyond your expectation. This isn’t just ludicrous, it is a totally ASSINE prospect.
PSYOP. All day and night….”Will he pardon himself….blah blah blah”. They don’t stop talking even with large hooks in their mouths.
This administration DAMN well better start locking these amoral weasels in cages. Not President Trump, he is doing his job and the job of the last 4 Presidents. I mean the administration. They know who they are!
I want PERP walks. RICO. No bail. Convictions. Restitution in $$$$ to the American people. I want NO plea deals, and some tied to a gurney for a hot shot in the arm and a one-way trip to Hell.
Soon. Within the year.
Everyone that followed Nameredacted7/Nameredacted8 needs to follow Harold Finch@hfinch1..
He has a nice thread up…………
thanks for giving the new handle…
I like him a lot… he’s a fighter
oops, MM you left the 6 out… it’a @hfinch61
Sorry working at computer with no lights on thanks for that correction….
Just looked at my note pad with lights on. LOL
here’s his thread… it’s a con’t of the one Nick Falco had going today — click on tweet
AD Rem –
Be sure Sundance sees the thread above…
Thanks
You’re fine… note that one of his supporters tweeting after the thread suggest he not use NR in his tweets. Might be a good idea for all. There’s someone gunning for him, she got him banned this last time.
YES ALL Patriots SHOW up to vote in California !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Done x2…. no one deceased I know of voting. I took our ballots directly to the county office. No getting lost in someones car trunk.
ok… I have been thinking about this for a long time, I have wondered how liberals can literally go out in broad daylight in their official capacity and make such idiotic statements which would cause even the extreme critic to state they are insane- because facts so easily disprove them.
Hillary with her “I won” BS on the election, Bill Clinton saying ” He is a victim” # himtoo in the Lewinsky matter. It is mind boggling. Brennan saying Trump is nuts to think he was spied on. The list goes on and on. So I was doing some research and there is a clinical diagnosis for these people . They actually believe this. I remember reading in the Bible a long time ago and a verse caught my attention. In Timothy it talks about ” hypocrites that spread deceitful lies, whose consciences are dead, as if burnt with a hot iron. ” They have lied for so long their conscience no longer pricks them.
According to Professor David Simon, he has coined this behavior as ” Elite Deviance”. It is a condition a condition known to sociologists that exists in a society when the elite of that society no longer believe that the rules apply to them. “It is not due primarily to psycho-pathological variables, but to the institutionalization of elite wrongdoing,”
Elite deviance is an anomaly in which a tiny few people who have enough material wealth, political influence, and personal connections can immunize themselves from considering the consequences of their most abhorrent, destructive, vile, and even criminal behavior. Elite deviance protects and perpetuates moral depravity and debased ethical relativism among the wealthy and powerful. Elite deviance is facilitated by a cadre of supporters, sycophants, apologists, and fellow travelers in media, academia, politics, and high finance.
In short, elite deviance means that there are a few among us to whom the rules don’t seem to apply. They can behave with impunity in ways that would otherwise incur severe, if not life-ending, repercussions for all others in the American criminal justice system.
Make sense now ?
makes a good deal of sense…
but there are more than a few of them!
Of course there are ; ) Pelosi, Shummer, Ben Rhodes, Rice Comey, and and and and and and and and …….
The treehouse has expertise in every field!
I have been looking for a term for their behavior “elite deviance”
I will read David Simons works.
Thanks for the great information!
Elite deviance. What a perfectly fitting term.
What these elite deviants don’t realize – or admit – is that their “impunity” does not, will not, carry into their eternal lives.
God bless Kanye…
they really tried to scare him
Trump supporters once again stepping up to the plate and supporting Kanye’s new album…………
This is the 500th day of winning.
President Donald Trump questioned the legality of the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday while indicating that he will let the Russia investigation proceed.
“The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”
The president issued his message one day after The New York Times published leaked confidential letters from his attorneys to Mueller. In the letters, Trump’s legal team exhaustively addresses Mueller’s queries but never challenges the legality of the special counsel’s appointment.
Trump’s message on Monday suggests that his attorneys may expand the field of legal confrontation with Mueller by questioning the legality of his appointment.
Since Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller more than a year ago, legal experts pointed to a range of reasons for why the appointment may be in violation of the law… https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-muellers-appointment-is-unconstitutional-here-are-7-reasons-why_2548718.html
Dems suing to keep Green Party off ballot in MT……cuz Tester can’t win if they’re on there.
bwahahahaha!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/theyre-running-scared-montana-democrats-sue-to-remove-green-party-candidate-from-senate-race/
I saw that, gave me a good hearty laugh………
We do know our power.
So do they.
We are not heathens.
At least they hope we are not heathens.
Some of us are just deplorable 🙂
That was news a year ago March.
Lock them up already…..do it!
…sorry/ thought the f was blocked out.
