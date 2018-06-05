June 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #502

Posted on June 5, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to June 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #502

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Deplore Able says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    On the eve of the anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, D-Day. God bless the President Trump and the United State of America.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    BIG day tomorrow:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sayit2016 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Honest to God… liberals are truly unhinged..dare I say TRULY mentally ill in the clinical sense. There was the most bizarre tweet from Rolling Stone- that actually said Melania has been out of sight and the only possible reason she has been is because President Trump is ” abusing” her. Look at the number of people that AGREE with this mental retardation. It is stunning. Not that she was recovering from surgery, not that she had a scheduled event with the White House event honoring Gold Star families tonight. It is getting to the point that I would like to see Journalist piss tested and having undergone a psyche eval before they are allowed to work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:50 am

      PSYOP. All day and night….”Will he pardon himself….blah blah blah”. They don’t stop talking even with large hooks in their mouths.

      This administration DAMN well better start locking these amoral weasels in cages. Not President Trump, he is doing his job and the job of the last 4 Presidents. I mean the administration. They know who they are!

      I want PERP walks. RICO. No bail. Convictions. Restitution in $$$$ to the American people. I want NO plea deals, and some tied to a gurney for a hot shot in the arm and a one-way trip to Hell.

      Soon. Within the year.

      Like

      Reply
  7. MM says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Everyone that followed Nameredacted7/Nameredacted8 needs to follow Harold Finch@hfinch1..
    He has a nice thread up…………

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

      thanks for giving the new handle…
      I like him a lot… he’s a fighter

      oops, MM you left the 6 out… it’a @hfinch61

      Like

      Reply
      • MM says:
        June 5, 2018 at 12:36 am

        Sorry working at computer with no lights on thanks for that correction….
        Just looked at my note pad with lights on. LOL

        Like

        Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          June 5, 2018 at 12:44 am

          here’s his thread… it’s a con’t of the one Nick Falco had going today — click on tweet

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          June 5, 2018 at 12:56 am

          You’re fine… note that one of his supporters tweeting after the thread suggest he not use NR in his tweets. Might be a good idea for all. There’s someone gunning for him, she got him banned this last time.

          Like

          Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Sayit2016 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

    ok… I have been thinking about this for a long time, I have wondered how liberals can literally go out in broad daylight in their official capacity and make such idiotic statements which would cause even the extreme critic to state they are insane- because facts so easily disprove them.

    Hillary with her “I won” BS on the election, Bill Clinton saying ” He is a victim” # himtoo in the Lewinsky matter. It is mind boggling. Brennan saying Trump is nuts to think he was spied on. The list goes on and on. So I was doing some research and there is a clinical diagnosis for these people . They actually believe this. I remember reading in the Bible a long time ago and a verse caught my attention. In Timothy it talks about ” hypocrites that spread deceitful lies, whose consciences are dead, as if burnt with a hot iron. ” They have lied for so long their conscience no longer pricks them.

    According to Professor David Simon, he has coined this behavior as ” Elite Deviance”. It is a condition a condition known to sociologists that exists in a society when the elite of that society no longer believe that the rules apply to them. “It is not due primarily to psycho-pathological variables, but to the institutionalization of elite wrongdoing,”

    Elite deviance is an anomaly in which a tiny few people who have enough material wealth, political influence, and personal connections can immunize themselves from considering the consequences of their most abhorrent, destructive, vile, and even criminal behavior. Elite deviance protects and perpetuates moral depravity and debased ethical relativism among the wealthy and powerful. Elite deviance is facilitated by a cadre of supporters, sycophants, apologists, and fellow travelers in media, academia, politics, and high finance.

    In short, elite deviance means that there are a few among us to whom the rules don’t seem to apply. They can behave with impunity in ways that would otherwise incur severe, if not life-ending, repercussions for all others in the American criminal justice system.

    Make sense now ?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. nottakingthisanymore says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:29 am

    This is the 500th day of winning.

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Matrony says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:31 am

    President Donald Trump questioned the legality of the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday while indicating that he will let the Russia investigation proceed.

    “The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”

    The president issued his message one day after The New York Times published leaked confidential letters from his attorneys to Mueller. In the letters, Trump’s legal team exhaustively addresses Mueller’s queries but never challenges the legality of the special counsel’s appointment.

    Trump’s message on Monday suggests that his attorneys may expand the field of legal confrontation with Mueller by questioning the legality of his appointment.

    Since Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller more than a year ago, legal experts pointed to a range of reasons for why the appointment may be in violation of the law… https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-muellers-appointment-is-unconstitutional-here-are-7-reasons-why_2548718.html

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Dems suing to keep Green Party off ballot in MT……cuz Tester can’t win if they’re on there.

    bwahahahaha!

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/theyre-running-scared-montana-democrats-sue-to-remove-green-party-candidate-from-senate-race/

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. phoenixRising says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:53 am

      We do know our power.

      So do they.

      We are not heathens.

      At least they hope we are not heathens.

      Some of us are just deplorable 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:50 am

    …sorry/ thought the f was blocked out.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s