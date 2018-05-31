President Trump Pardons Dinesh D’Souza…

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to Dinesh D’Souza, an accomplished author, lecturer, and scholar.
Mr. D’Souza was, in the President’s opinion, a victim of selective prosecution for violations of campaign finance laws. Mr. D’Souza accepted responsibility for his actions, and also completed community service by teaching English to citizens and immigrants seeking citizenship.
In light of these facts, the President has determined that Mr. D’Souza is fully worthy of this pardon.(link)
Advertisements
He’s hitting them so fast they can’t keep up. MAGA
LikeLiked by 14 people
“Float like a butterfly sting like a bee”
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Fly silently, bite like a bat. “
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM mantra….he is far right…Pathetic. They are the Media Borg all connected to the collective hive mind.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Media would have been happy if Trump had pardoned a Lolita express Bill Clinton type rapist or a MS 13 rapist murderer who cuts the hearts out of victims. A conservative who exposes their idols as crooked charlatans. Not so much.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I mean, D’Souza looks the part of a Nazi, so I can understand their confusion.
LikeLike
He does not look like a Nazi.
LikeLike
kiskiminetas… I think bonkti forgot to add – /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust that was sarcasm?
LikeLike
I’ve been in a movie theater twice in the last ten years. Both times for Dsouza movies!
Well done Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 23 people
You have me beat. I have been in a movie theater twice in the last twenty years! So happy to hear about this pardon. Dsouza deserves it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be a long 8 years of presidency and maybe more. Media and talking heads should go on anger management therapy and medicine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are so bad all that is needed is just 1 of them and one report on any topic. Group think sucks. We already know what they will say every time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Therapy? Medication? There is no cure for TDS.
LikeLike
There is no cure for TDS.
Sure there is. It is called “death”
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
Revelation 20:13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. 14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
LikeLike
Can’t be long enough and I will savor every second!
LikeLike
Trump is in effect giving Obama/Hillary the middle finger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Respectfully, I disagree. I think POTUS is merely righting a wrong. What 0bama did to D’Souza was nothing short of vindictive.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are both right!
21st century version of ancient Egypt policy of chiseling off all signs and symbols of prior leaders who had fallen into disfavor.
If President Trump needs a hand I have a sharp chisel, hammer and still capable of a few strokes. My vote is a no brainer!
LikeLike
Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for waving BOTH middle fingers at H and O! 😀
And I’ll bring a sledgehammer…
LikeLike
A Worthy Pardon for Dinesh D’Souza
By Andrew C. McCarthy
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/dinesh-dsouza-pardon-just/
LikeLike
I honestly think he will give clemency to the woman Kim Kardashian went to speak with him about. To be brutally honest, she impressed the heck out of me in this interview.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I also believe President Trump will do……👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
That interview was very impressive. Years ago when I saw her show a few times I really thought she was somewhat of an airhead. This interview convinced me otherwise. It would appear to me that she has a real purpose in being an advocate for others who do not have a voice. She has made an excellent presentation of why this lady deserves clemency. Nothing I read did that. My opinion is that recidivism will not be an issue and that this lady could be a productive member of society. I hope POTUS grants clemency and look forward to his decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree MC
Did you know the max sentence for sedition is 20 years?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great post MaineCoon! She is a mother of two children. That does change a person. She has 60 million followers. If and when that day occurs, she, the woman, her family etc. will be ecstatic by what our President did.
I found out today that Obozo had her paperwork put on his desk three times only to say NO all 3 times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fle, what do you expect from a non “Native Born” citizen raised in Indonesia by anti Americans tutored by a self proclaimed communist?
Don’t get me started!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one was obvious. This guy admitted doing what he did. In 99.9% of similar violations of election law, the violator is fined. Not this time. Why? Because he was a vociferous opponent of the Left, and produced a damaging documentary on Hillary.
So the Left took advantage. Big time. No “prosecutorial discretion” here 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
He also was jammed up and threatened with a ridiculous punishment by guess who-the ubiquitous Creep Bhara-if he didn’t plead out.
Meanwhile, I don’t see anyone doing anything about Rosie O’Fat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now when can someone charge Rosie O’Donnell?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The judge who sentenced him is a real buttwipe. He stated that he could not understand how such an intelligent person could be so far to the right. Sort of says it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Met the man and his wife in my store. Very nice guy. Knew they were crucifying him because of him political views.
Funny enough, his wife said she told him not to do it. and he said he realized he did the wrong thing once he did it.
But he paid his time and followed the punishment by law.
Glad to see him be given clemency.
I hope they are doing well.
His “Big Lie” book was brilliant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Worthy Pardon for Dinesh D’Souza
By Andrew C. McCarthy
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/dinesh-dsouza-pardon-just/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So good. This was great news to wake up to in the am. It puts a smile on your face and makes you thank God for another great day. Almost as good was this was a direct slap at the corrupt DOJ and one former US Attorney for the Southern District of NY, Preet Bharara.
Hey Preet, enjoy the taste! #AmericanJustice
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great!
LikeLike
My 18 year old kid had never heard of Dinesh. He told me that because of the pardon, he and a lot of others at school were now aware of his situation and his work. Right before the Big Ugly blooms, the message gets out, thanks to a strategic pardon and supporting tweet.
VSG.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wonderful! Love D’Souza! Even Martha, I’m ok with. But…
Incarcerated former IL Governor Rod Blagojevich was destroying lives and performing fundamental transformations before most of you ever heard of 0bama. I don’t care if he was briefly on Trump’s TV show. He needs to rot, unless he can give up some major goods. Which he can’t.
Rod Blagojevich was THE WORST thing to happen to Illinois. Ever. He single-handedly destroyed small businesses, ran others out of the state, decimated downstate funding, moved Springfield state jobs to Chicago, allowed the Gov. mansion to turn to ruin, ruined the economy, increased corruption statewide, and stole to empower the already massive Chicago Machine – and he started the moment he took office.
Blago put Illinois into a downward spiral from which it has never recovered. He is a nasty, vindictive, power-mongering Democrat thief whose mission was to destroy hard-working downstate (heavily rural and Republican) and transfer what little they had left up to his fellow Chicago thugs. He succeeded. And Chicago was and is still a sh!thole.
That said, his sentence for trying to sell 0bama’s senate seat was rather steep. Nonetheless, I hope President Trump is only toying with the idea of commuting Blago’s prison sentence in order to highlight some unknown purpose. Blago deserves to rot right where he is for all the misery and destruction I noted above, and more. He ruined lives, and I cannot tell you how much I personally despise him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Blago wasn’t our worst governor. We’ve put five in prison I believe.
Both parties are the same in Chicagoland, and the Daley machine is alive and well.
Not much to choose from in Illinois politics. Bobby Rush or Buraq obama, that’s about it.
LikeLike
Blago went to jail for selling Obama’s senate seat. So…ok. What did Obama know, and when did he know it? To the best of my recollection, nobody, not even the conservative media, asked that question. NOBODY.
It shatters credulity to believe that Obama didn’t care who got his seat, or how. If he didn’t know, he was too stupid to be President. If he did know, he was party to a major crime. But nobody showed any interest whatsoever.
Blago got impeached, removed, tried in Federal court, and sent to jail with remarkable speed and lack of coverage. He’s probably in a “luxury cell” (the kind mobsters get), partly bought and partly frightened into silence. If he decided to sing, he would bring down not just Obama, but the entire Chicago machine.
LikeLike
I love the idea that PDJT got Blago’s hopes up for nothing and won’t pardon him, leaving him right where he is.
Wicked. 🙂
LikeLike
Hey Barry, lean in a little closer so I don’t have to reach so far to knock your block off!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is my belief Mr. D’Souza was convicted and imprisoned on trumped up charges as payback for his astounding 2012 documentary “Obama’s America”
I saw that video in the theatre, prior to it being pulled nationally from the big screen.
Yes, there was much cause for obunghole to worry.
Congratulations, Mr. D’souza
LikeLiked by 10 people
Completely agree, Minnie. Dinesh was punished for his movie. It was as simple as that. Wasn’t it Valerie Jarrett who said something about how they’d be punishing their enemies in BO’s second term?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, that was some actress from Planet of the Apes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snort!
LikeLike
LOL!
LikeLike
I love Dinesh he is a great patriot. My heart is filled with joy with him being pardoned. May the Lord’s blessings surround him and keep him strong. Thank you VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
A wrong like this can never be made right, but President Trump has done the next best thing.
– Big Jake (still blocked on WordPress)
LikeLiked by 5 people
GREAT NEWS!
Obama’s gang at the FBI likely sent a “Carter Page” into D’Souza s life to entrap him.
LikeLike
President Trump is not going to pardon Blagoyavich, or Martha Stewart.
The ‘source’ for those two names, was the press talking with President Trump on Air Force One earlier today.
This is classic Trump. They brought up Kardashian meeting with him, and he probably told them he’s going to pardon Dsouza. Then when they asked who else he’s considering… he named two people he personally knows that went to jail. Blagoyavich, and Stewart.
I don’t think he has any problem with Blago personally (they were Cordial on the Apprentice), but he hates Martha Stewart with a passion. She blamed her failure on the Apprentice on him, and he feels as if he was very supportive of her and she stabbed him in the back.
The only reason these two names came up is because some presstitute asked him who else he’s considering, and he simply named two people he knows that went to jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had forgotten that!
Remember reading about relationship w/ Martha and how that came down in chapter in his book on Revenge (betrayal)
You’re correct about his NOT pardoning either of them.
He loves toying with the press…cat and mouse
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus, he’s toying with Martha.
“Hey Martha! President Trump says he’s thinking about pardoning you! There’s nothing you’ve done in your past, personally, between you and him, that would make him NOT pardon you, is there?”
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the way, this is the best President IN HISTORY to petition for a Pardon. If someone has truly been wronged, he’ll fix it. He’ll commute that woman’s sentence, watch.
He is the most attentive, willing to learn and listen President we’ve had that I’m aware of. If someone has a story of a wrong doing in the justice system, he’ll be happy to listen and fix it if he thinks it needs fixed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never understood why they went after Martha Stewart. After all, she donated to Democrat candidates, but was basically non-controversial. She was rich and successful, but not obnoxious about it. Didn’t cause any problems and she didn’t provoke people.
LikeLike
She was the perfect token “Rich Person”, whom the democrats could easily hang out to dry as an example of swift justice for bad behavior by the elites. She had zero political pull, support and capital, so there would be no outcry over the prosecution except from a few White Moderate Democrats and Republicans.
LikeLike
James Comey went after her…
to put a feather in his cap…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And still a democrat…chummy with Snoop dog who is a vicious anti trump
LikeLike
An injustice has been rectified!
Love you, Dinesh! 👍🏽👍🏽😍
LikeLiked by 3 people
One knows this was the absolute best move when even Judge Napolitano said, “President Trump actually corrected a miscarriage of justice” when he granted this pardon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should look at any high profile arrests made by FBI since Bush Sr. to ensure there legit. If not legit I’m OK with pardons. I have great doubts of the integrity of the FBI anymore or why they exist.
LikeLike
So glad for this! Thank you POTUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More WINNING!
LikeLike
There is a lot of vicious snark on D’Souza’s twitter account.
The leftists tools are accusing him of perjury, for pleading guilty when he says he wasn’t. Others are saying he broke the law and deserves everything he got and much worse. Still others are saying he pled guilty and crawled to the judge, so by definition he is guilty and a scumbag.
Only one explanation fits: leftists allow themselves to be controlled by demons. There’s no other explanation for that level of hate and vitriol.
LikeLike
” leftists allow themselves to be controlled by demons. There’s no other explanation for that level of hate and vitriol.”
Eph 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Eph 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
Col 3:6 For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:
LikeLike
I am far more interested who might be going to prison than who is getting a pardon. I want to see the usurper Obama, Jarrett , Clinton etc. etc. etc. in orange jump suits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!
Thankyou President Trump!
What they did to D’Sousa was So.Wrong.
LikeLike
Great move, Mr. President!
Now pardon the filmmaker that Hillary put in jail over Benghazi.
LikeLike
Dinesh will be on Fox & Friends in the morning.
He has a new movie coming out this summer. He says its “just in time for the mid-terms”!
He can now vote again, correct?
LikeLike
Yay!!!
LikeLike