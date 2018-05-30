Wednesday May 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Ha!!😃
Thanks, I needed that!!
😆
🙏🇺🇸🦁🙏
Most Welcome!!
There’s a feeling in the air ’round here.
Can’t quite discribe it…
🤔
Optimism.. seems as good as any…
‘Preciate You!!
Keep the Faith!!!!!!
🙏🇺🇸🦁🙏
God Is Central
Paul’s Epistle to the Romans is the foundation book of Christian theology. It brings us face to face with facts we ought to know and must know to be saved.
In the 16th and 17th verses of the first chapter, the apostle declares that he is proud of the gospel because therein the “righteousness”, or rightness of God is revealed.
God had to deal righteously with sin before He could offer salvation to sinners. Sin is not merely an affliction; it is moral wrong and kindles the wrath of a just and holy God.
The wrath of God is too little discussed by modern evangelists and preachers. They like to talk about the love and mercy of God, as though He were a Grand Old Man with a tolerant attitude toward sin. But they never fully appreciate His love and mercy because they do not understand His infinite wrath against sin.
Much evangelism today has become sort of a “try God” gimmick. The pleasures of the world don’t satisfy? Try God. You can’t shake off some terrible bondage? Try God. When all else fails, Try God!
But this humanistic approach is foreign to Scripture. God, His holiness, His wrath against sin and His love in providing salvation — these are central in Scripture, not man and his condition and his needs.
We are not to look upon God as our servant, who will help us in time of need, but as the Holy One whose justice we have offended but who, in infinite grace, paid for our sins Himself so that we might be redeemed. This is why the Epistle to the Romans begins its mighty argument with almost three chapters on the subject of sin. Then follows the Good News of God’s grace in settling the sin question so that we might be “justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom.3:24).
And thus the same inspired writer declares in Ephesians 2:2-4 that we were “the children of disobedience” and therefore “the children of wrath”, but then goes on to show “God, who is rich in mercy” and “great” in “love”, saves believers by grace, giving them eternal life in Christ, who died for our sins.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/god-is-central/
Romans 1:16 ¶ For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. 17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: 3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
4 ¶ But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
Lyle Lovett and Guy Clack are two of my favorite musicians. This song was written by Guy who said it’s the first one he ever wrote. Lyle recorded it on a splendid double CD called, appropriately enough, “Step Inside This House”. If you like Lyle Lovett music you’ll really enjoy these recordings.
Garrison – I love Lyle – thank you for this – wonderful!
NOCTILUCENT CLOUD SEASON BEGINS:
NASA’s Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere (AIM) spacecraft has spotted its first noctilucent clouds (NLCs) of the 2018 season. They are the electric-blue puffs circled in this image of the Arctic taken by AIM’s CIPS instrument on May 27th:
“…NLCs are Earth’s highest clouds. Seeded by meteoroids, they float at the edge of space more than 80 km above the planet’s surface. The clouds form when summertime wisps of water vapor waft up and crystallize around specks of meteor smoke. …”
http://spaceweather.com/
I would sure like to visit those electric blue puffs!!!
Someday…
TY, D_I
Your welcome,
FYI- The Spaceweather site has advertisements for far-north latitude tours to observe such displays.
Even better, if you know Christ as your Savior you will be out in those stars we see from the Hubble telescope.
Psalm 19:1 ¶ <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Ephesians 1:3 ¶ Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Eph 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Colossians 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
The verses from Ephesians are known as “positional truth” (in God’s view). However, we can know things such as “experiential truth” while we are here in these fleshly bodies, awaiting our redeemed body.
2Corinthains 5:1 ¶ For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. 2 For in this we groan, earnestly desiring to be clothed upon with our house which is from heaven:
1Corinthians 15:49 And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly. 50 Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption. 51 ¶ Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.
No Worries!!
Once I was lost, but now I’m found.
Was blind, but now I see!!
THAT experience I can not imagine!!! Glory be to God!!
If it be His Will!!
I just figured if there was a way to…
Get outa town. N2 Low Earth Orbit … for just a bit..
As so few mere mortals have..
That’d be The Berries!! 😉
This might be interesting to follow, to see how it develops. It’s a Daily Caller You Tube program called Unfake the News. Today is it’s first episode. This one’s under 5 minutes. Here’s the link:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, now, This is totalitarian: “Roseanne” RERUNS are now being purged from networks and cable TV. You are Not Allowed to See the Old Shows, even. This also is a heavy blow to the actors who worked with her — none of them will now get residuals.
“That will teach you Thought Criminals to work with a Heretic!” screeched the Leftist Howling Monkey Brigade. “We will Mess. You. Up.”
They really are demonic.
And remember: “Put not your trust in princes.” Amen, my friends.
Next step: they will burn all her DVDs. No punishment, short of being burned at the stake, will satisfy the Leftwing fanatics: these scorched-earth tactics are being used to terrify all the closeted conservatives or even contrarians in Hollywood by demonstrating that even a hit show with monster ratings can’t protect you from Their wrath — not if you insult the Consiglieri Jarrett of the Great Lord Obama.
They are ruthless, and we are seeing the first edge of their lust to destroy, even in America. Yes, it can happen here. This is just a foretaste. Just a preview of coming destructions.
Psalms 143:6
Put not your trust in Princes; In men, who can not save.
In nine hours, Roseanne went from an errant tweet to becoming a non-person. Because of non-racist racism.
How is a comparison to Planet of the Apes racist? Was this directed at Valjar being brown, yellow, or white? Was this directed at Valjar being Asian, African, or European? It seems more species-ist than racist — and could have been directed at any number of pop culture references to alien beings acting as members of a seeming contemporary society — from Men in Black to Starman to Lilo and Stitch…..
But, evidently, the “racist” death-brush still has some venom in it.
I happen to think that Valjar frequently seems like an inhuman ideologue, the Political Officer of the Presidency of Barack Obama — like Ivan Putin in “The Hunt for Red October”. She also seems to favor Islamism over western culture. While Roseanne’s tweet was inartfully stated, I’d say her trip to the memory hole shows overreaction based on panic.
Panic!
Very insightful!
Too close to o
PANIC Indeed!!!
They are losing their grip….
BIGLY!!
“As the Americans learned so painfully in Earth’s final century, free flow of information is the only safeguard against tyranny. The once-chained people whose leaders at last lose their grip on information flow will soon burst with freedom and vitality, but the free nation gradually constricting its grip on public discourse has begun its rapid slide into despotism. Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master.”
Pravin Lal
Alpha Centauri
THAT, I can tell you.
Oh, BTW — there’s another name for Political Officer
It’s just like what is happening over in England with Tommy Robinson. Total blackout on anything related to his arrest and detention. Totalitarianism at its finest.
“XXX is a f’in commie robot!!!!” “…….RACIST!!!!”
Errr…what identifiable race is that? Is being communist or ideologically stiff a race, now?
Is “raping a child” now so identified with race that saying that someone rapes children is racist?
LikeLike
AMEN!!
FACT CHECK: YES, GEORGE SOROS WAS A NAZI COLLABORATOR
May 29, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270297/fact-check-yes-george-soros-was-nazi-collaborator-daniel-greenfield
OMG! I can’t even stand this. When did this happen and where? I have heard nothing about this. My heart breaks for this officer and his horse. They are wonderful friends and companions. Run with the wind, my friend……we will see you in horse heaven.
Actor Nick Loeb Explains How Facebook is Censoring His Pro-Life Movie “Roe v. Wade”
May 28, 2018 by Tom Blumer
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/05/28/actor-nick-loeb-explains-how-facebook-is-censoring-his-pro-life-movie-roe-v-wade/
