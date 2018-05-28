Jonathan Turley Discusses Spygate and Sally Yates…

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley discusses the ramifications of the Obama administration conducting surveillance on the Trump campaign vis-a-vis ‘Spygate’, and the self-interested comments from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates who participated in authorizing the DOJ national security division aspect to that surveillance.
Sally Yates signed the sketchy FISA Title-1 application against U.S. person Carter Page, a former low-level, unpaid, Trump campaign aide/policy adviser. Recent congressional investigations have revealed that much of the FISC application was based on intentionally constructed false human intelligence, and fraudulent representations to the FISA Court.
Advertisements
One can hope that U. S. Attorney John Huber and his team are drawing up charges for Sally Yates.
LikeLiked by 37 people
She setup of Flynn with the Logan Act BS. As a matter of fact they setup that up with leaks to the media and unmasking, and then using that for a FBI investigation with of all people Peter Strok. Resulting in Flynn lying. Flynn was a private citizen at the time.
The coincidences are amazing, they listened to the call, unmasked Flynn, had a meeting at the WH, leaked it to the press, interviewed Pence on the Sunday shows and the shitshow when on from there.
LikeLiked by 22 people
That broad, Yates, is going to the slammer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That socialist Obama operative, Yates, is going to the slammer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I really find her repulsive. Of course she’s “offended” by Trump looking into her actions – she is about to be indicted for conspiracy. But My oh my, is she ever a smug one… I just hope she gets her comeuppance. Life would make a lot more sense if she got to sit in the slammer for a few decades. Maybe wipe some of that vile smugness off her sour-puss face.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Your word “comeuppance” reminded me of one of the greatest examples of the term: “The Magnificent Ambersons” in Orson Welles’ version of the novel by nearly forgotten
author Booth Tarkington.
Miss Yates most probably does not pray at bedside…but maybe she should!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most criminals are upset when they find out the authorities are investigating them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dimbulbz, I say NO to prison and the walk to the gallows. Unfortunately, it has been shown time and again they can continue their dirty work from inside but after the gallows, they are unable to do any more dirty work, ever! Cheaper too as costs for prisoners is super high and we need that money, while rope is very inexpensive and reusable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely disgraceful to railroad a patriot who served his county in uniform for 30 years. Certainly done for base political motives. Have these people no shame?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Personally I can not wait until Sundance connects Obama directly to the grid !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wWhitehous wants to know everything going on! There’s your sign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
we know this….I want everyone in the country to KNOW it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
110 or 220?
LikeLiked by 3 people
HA ! whatever gets it done ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
1-Phase, 2-Wire 208 V (No neutral), carries more current, let’s see her really FRY…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And let Øbozo sit in old sparky, directly connected to the grid, too… at, say, 110KV…
LikeLike
Rex (Imperator Rex/Vachel Lindsay) did this great tweet thread on 25 May connecting the illegal spying dots directly to Obama.
https://mobile.twitter.com/_VachelLindsay_/status/999878016766361600
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Christine ! I had not seen this.
LikeLike
Great thread and I think Rex is spot on.
LikeLike
Savit2016, don’t worry karma is coming and the hammer will drop and he hopefully will be waking to the gallows as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carrie if it is as Rex states…. ( Christine gave
the link )
https://mobile.twitter.com/_VachelLindsay_/status/999878016766361600
Then yes this is TREASON. Utterly shocking… if Obama would pay 1 M to protect this background record – he is capable of this.
He has always been hiding something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am still waiting for the tip of the wedge – a policy statement to prosecute violations of civil rights under color of law very vigorously. FBI likes slam dunk cases and a performance metric of 90%+ conviction rate. Vigor like a 25% conviction rate as being outstanding peformance for those end of year cash bonuses. Start with little things like a bit of unmasking being an unconstitutional search.
Maybe Sessions is all over it, being the guy that broke the KKK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will get your wish! She started all of this in 2015 before the Greatest White Hat of them all but an abrupt stop to it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert Barnes, is really great. I love his tweets and I thank those who post them here.
LikeLike
Rodney, what amazes me is how well they were spreading manure everywhere and thinking nothing would be out there to hurt them. Sorry, but manure stinks and can be smelled long distance!
LikeLike
I don’t think ANY prosecutor in this country has the balls to bring up charges on a democrat black or female. Can you imagine the MSM outrage if a “republican” prosecutor did that?
There are quite a few easy targets: Hillary, Lynch, Holder, Yates, Rice, Page, and, of course, Hussein 0bama himself.
Maybe that’s why Trump and Sessions are being hands-off and keeping their distance. They don’t want to taint what’s to come, although the media will try to pin it on them. They’re already stacking the deck with race cards and misogynist cards.
LikeLike
Cowards
LikeLike
That I believe is the real insurance policy – make sure it goes all the way to the top, Barrack.
LikeLike
“Recent congressional investigations have revealed that much of the FISC application was based on intentionally constructed false human intelligence, and fraudulent representations to the FISA Court”
How refreshing that it appears that the FISC can be lied to and deceived with impunity, with no apparent repercussions. Not even a proverbial “slap on the wrist”.
Eccesiastes 8:11 Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Apparent repercussions” ARE coming this time.
This ain’t your Granddaddy’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I certainly hope so, because I have been around since the Eisenhower administration. Actions speak louder than words, so I guess we shall see. Ultimately things are deteriorating according to the “course of this world” and will only ultimately be fixed by the Lord Jesus Christ upon his return to the earth.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
However, I am not of the persuasion that we are just suppose to preach the gospel of grace and let the world go to hell with out trying to do something to counter the satanic policy of evil in the secular realm.
2Thessalonians 2:7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
P.S. I inadvertently left the “L” out of “Ecclesiastes”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “mystery of iniquity” has to do with the revelation of the Antichrist IN THE FLESH. It is the exact opposite of the “mystery of godliness” which has to do with the revelation of Jesus Christ IN THE FLESH. These are two of the seven mysteries revealed in the epistles of Paul.
LikeLike
For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.
I Timothy 2:5, 3:16.
LikeLike
(no) thanks to WP, the book of P-V needs a lot of letters left out 🙂
Thanks, Ad Rem, for fishing me (and others) out of the bin when we referenced one of the most important books of the Bible.
LikeLike
“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.” Luke 8:17
LikeLiked by 7 people
“…and be sure your sin will find you out.”
(Num 32:23 KJV)
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the parallel passage in Matthew 10:26-28: which is something those in fear of Arkancide or the deep state should consider:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep that is a word for the deep state (and everyone else for that matter).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Want to bet a doughnut that there were some dirty FISC judges?
Jus’ sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contreras, at the very least.
LikeLike
Contreras, at the very least.
LikeLike
Step by step, inch by inch…..we are getting closer and closer to obama
LikeLiked by 5 people
I predict that fairly soon the moniker “The Black Nixon” will become common.
By the way, Carter Page was a low level Bill Clinton transition team guy before he was a low level Trump transition team guy. Of course, he was working for Les Aspin, a Wisconsin Republican that Clinton brought in as Secretary of Defense because Bill, unlike Hillary, knew that the Democrat team could not be trusted to defend America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/carter_page_claimed_in_2008_that_he_had_worked_on_the_bill_clinton_transition_team_19923.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mea culpa, Les Aspin was a Democrat, now why did I think he was a Republican?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because in wisconsin one can’t really tell the difference.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, when you have a dawn raid in Wisconsin the raider is a Democrat and the raidee is a Republican.
I lllinois there are no dawn raids, just afternoon visits for payoffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😉
LikeLike
I was thinking more along the lines of Paul Ryan being a republican.
But I certainly will NOT disagree with your premise!
LikeLike
Oh, it was William Cohen, a Maine Republican, that Bill selected as his Secretary of Defense from 1997 to 2001. Then again Cohen worked with Sandy Burglar.
LikeLike
Because UniParty, probably…
LikeLike
Page worked for Clinton in 1992??? Wow. Just wow.
The “plot” thickens!
LikeLike
The swamp bet the farm against President Trump.
President Trump won.
Therefore, as the chief executive President Trump has the Constitutional authority to declassify all documents and information that allowed this investigation to take place.
He should do this, when the time is right.
Like Mr. Turley said, we the People deserve to have a full record of what caused this investigation, who authorized it, the justification for it, and the names of all individuals involved.
ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you really want the left to totally come unraveled, he should start by unsealing all of Obama’s records. If there are any “falsehoods” that come out, then the left and the MSM will be destroyed with a single shot! Let the truth be told to all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was a Dem, though.
LikeLike
Wow, I didn’t know that about Carter Page!
I’m in 2 minds whether Page was a deliberate FBI plant, or an innocent in the wrong place at the wrong time.
He certainly evokes sympathy during his countless “aww shucks, I’m innocent” interviews. BUT, I’ve yet to see any interviewer – including Hannity – reveal Page’s recent past as an FBI Russian informant for 5 years, until just a few months before joining the Trump campaign. Which leads me to question why such a vitally relevant fact isn’t disclosed.
I’m leaning more towards Page being a deliberate plant. Your thoughts, Chieftan (and anyone else!)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Carter Page was a plant.
All these interviews he is doing, playing the victim, is just his attempt to muddy the waters in advance of his being exposed.
LikeLike
Page and Papadopoulos were both plants. Oh, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dominos are about to fall. Next 2 weeks should be exceptionally interesting.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s what I thought the beginning of May…………then the end of May.
Sigh………
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sigh
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. The waiting is difficult. But we are reaching the point where it will happen. Just hold your faith in the back of your mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yepper, NYGuy!!! NY native born and fellow PDT traveler!!!!!!
Counter punching is …AWESOME!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m changing my mind on The Big Ugly.
I agree that the dominos will START to fall.
But I think they’ll fall at a PACED rate.
Citizens will be getting FIRED UP over the long hot summer.
It will be a FOREST FIRE by the Mid-Term Elections.
It will take a RED TSUNAMI to begin to control the flames.
It will take a YEAR of PERP WALKS to put out the coals.
Only President Trump can then create an American REUNION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
… from seeds among the ashes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will they say when she takes the Fifth before Congress?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will say that if she were to give testimony it would imperil many American lives.
The same bs they’ve been using forever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats care *TOO* much — it’s so beautiful (*SNIFF*) /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly.
Dems just want to teach the world to sing,
in perfect harmony.
They want to give the world a coke,
and keep it (it being all the world’s cash) company.
If only the freaking world would just freaking listen !!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early Globalist anthem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. Coke. The original formula..
Seems it had a little more zing way back when…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, THEIR lives… let’s get it on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are under arrest, you have the right to remain silent. You have the right to an attorney, if you can’t afford one…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to see her take the fifth in court. She’ll already have been hoisted on her own petard by then and will probably try to cop a plea to a lesser crime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s fine.. CONVICT her on the evidence we have. NO DEAL FOR HER !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will Judge Rosemary Collyer stand up? She knows what the FISA court saw and what was withheld. Is she a patriot?
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s dirty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…agreed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot imagine a judge NOT being mad as hell if someone deliberately committed perjury in their courtroom. The judge HAD to be sympathetic, and therefore also culpable. Just to keep her law license she should at least appear disgruntled at a minimum. But this deep state business is just almost beyond my ability to comprehend. We have a Nation of zealots, who think that this is THEIR country, and we are mere serfs/deplorable s. I say fire ALL of the top four levels of leadership, and certainly any new hires from 2008 until now in Washington DC. This HAS to be what Obama meant by “fundamental transformation”.
Isn’t it lovely? We have an un-elected Politburo running our country! They can charge anyone with any crime and they can force us with all the power of the most powerful organization on earth to accept their rule. I just wonder when we will start finding bodies – like all those surrounding the Clintons. This kind of politics really is war. When does our side get to make a move? – hopefully before there are riots in the streets… Oh, wait – We already have those! Will we still have a USA in the next 7 years?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To paraphrase Bud Collyer (on “To Tell The Truth”) will the REAL Rosemary Collyer please stand up…
(not sure if you were referencing that or not – kind of a neat coincidence)…
LikeLike
Sundance certainly keeps its readers up to date. Sally Yates, Brennan, Clapper and Comey are all
much better actors than they were Directors or in Yate’s case, an acting A/G.
I stumbled across this recent Aussie video that provides some added keen insights into Australia’s High Commissioner Downer’s possible role in Spygate with Papadopoulos.
.
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_5790083647001
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing less than justice needs to be served, or we the people will need to demand it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Justice will be served, either by the DOJ, or, if they fail, by the patriots court.
LikeLike
The arrogance of people like Yates, Brennan, Clapper and Comey is probably what is the most striking. They think they”re the smartest in the room. Their problem is they are not smart and their lies are blatantly obvious. They have lived within such a small delusional circle for so long they think everyone else is dumb. Their string of lies and half truths will not be enough for a semi good defense for whatever lawyer they’ll make rich. In the end, they’ll all fall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilly…and I believe that very arrogant attitude is really what chaps most people! (Including me)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if no one charges them. The reason they are so smug and arrogant, is because not a single one has been publicly charged. And yes, I know about the 20,000 sealed indictments.
I don’t believe they are falling over themselves to make deals either; not until some people go down.
I don’t have any idea when or if, someone will be charged. I’m just explaining why I think they are so arrogant. I don’t see it as fear at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree mimbler. None of them are exhibiting any behaviors typical of fear. That could all change with some indictments. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“get these people before the investigating committees and get them on the record”… what a pipe dream… they’re all serial liars and any one with an IQ higher than that of a parsnip wouldn’t believe a word they said whether “under oath” or not…”oath” means nothing to any of them
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many reports state that Sally Yates signed only “one” FISA application. Iin fact the recent NYT (or was it WaPo?) story made the same claim and blamed two “Trump appointed DAG’s (Boente and Rosenstein) signed the others. This is impossible based upon the following dates:
Original FISA application October 21, 2016 – Yates was DAG
1st FISA Renewal January 12, 2017 – Yates was DAG
2nd FISA renewal (mid-April 2017) – Dana B. was Acting DAG from Feb. 9 – April 25, 2017. He presumably signed this reneal BUT HE WAS NOT ABLE to sign as DAG on Jan. 12, 2017
3rd FISA renewal June 29, 2017 – Rob Rosenstein
In the article, Sally Yates was quoted throughout – but she either lied to the reporter or they are playing some word games pretending that the original application isn’t the same as the renewals.
I bet her name is all over those “redacted” text messages.
She is the number one person in this whole corrupt mess that I hope to see punished (she’ll never see jail but she should lose her bar license). Many other attorneys agree – I’m glad to see that Turley is getting on the band wagon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Punishment come, it will. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“She is the number one person in this whole corrupt mess that I hope to see punished (she’ll never see jail but she should lose her bar license)”.
Why would she not see jail time?
As a refresher, here is who went to prison for Watergate (which pales in comparison to the criminality that has been unearthed):
40 government officials indicted or jailed
H.R. Haldeman and John Erlichman (White House staff), resigned 30 April 1973, subsequently jailed
John Dean (White House legal counsel), sacked 30 April 1973, subsequently jailed
John Mitchell, Attorney-General and Chairman of the Committee to Re-elect the President (CREEP), jailed
Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy (ex-White House staff), planned the Watergate break-in, both jailed
Charles Colson, special counsel to the President, jailed
James McCord (Security Director of CREEP), jailed
LikeLiked by 3 people
She MUST go to jail– why are we even tolerating this blatant lawbreaking ? Charge her on what can be proven- apply the Law. Done.
NEXT !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somebody explain to me: What is the difference between Yates’ refusal to be investigated and the Deep State’s claims that PDJT wants to shut down the Russia investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The difference is which side the media is on.
That seems to me to be the only difference.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
No, she actually committed crimes. Trump and his people did not. Don’t let that false comparison be made.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the difference is simple. sally yates and the rest of these lifetime government paycheck receiving types view the bureaucracy as a new government branch that is superior to the branches the people elect. By the way Sally Yates sure has a long neck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it ain’t long enough yet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
All “roads” lead to Hussein.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just to make a point. We saw and heard President Trump take apart the 17 other republican candidates during the primary and he did an outstanding job. We agree? 🙂
Now if we had 17 pro Trump Team Members going for the AG spot , we would have saw how 17 people would respond and do AG Job.
I’m sure we could name 5-10 people would could have applied for that AG spot and they would have approached it differently, just like the 17 members running against Trump and different approaches and styles.
So my question is, imagine if the AG was not Jeff Sessions but someone different … how would they have handled the last 15 months on the job compared to Jeff Sessions.
If we can do a comparison … like we did with Trump and the 17 other candidates …we should do the same for Jeff Sessions way of doing his job as AG.
How would Admiral Rogars handled the last 15 months as AG, or DiGenova handle the AG spot , or Guialani handle it. I think they would have put their foot down and gone after these people in much more PRO-ACTIVE way.
I can see if President Trump got upset with Admiral Rogars … Rogars would salute the president start an investigation and gone in the direction the President directed … and have people arrested already, and start the ball rolling. Also, since I believe Rogars would have been a kick ass person … the Dems would be scared to tangle with him. So we wouldn’t have Comey, Clapper , Yates running the mouth and putting out their lies. Because with Rogars he would have called them on it, and arrest them.
Nobody is afraid of Jeff Sessions and it doesn’t appear Jeff has the presidents approval either. But the Dems and MSM love good old jeff.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I dont believe Roger’s would have accepted the position.
He seems to be a stand up guy, and I dont think he would’ve wanted to bring a cloud of suspicion over the Trump Admin regarding the intelligence Rogers could have had access to while head of NSA.
LikeLike
I’m not sure about that, Senior Bush was head of CIA , and he became vice president and then president of the country. So being in the NSA or CIA shouldn’t make a person not fit for other positions in government.
Even our Current Head of State Dept was head of the CIA before taking his new job.
And he has knowledge of spy craft too.
I was giving a suggestion of Rogars, to show different people would handle the same job differently.
We have seen Jeff Sessions style the last 15 months, I don’t think if President Trump did ask Rogars to take the AG he would refuse, if the President asked him for the good of this country. And Trump told Rogars do the AG job with integrity and following the rules of our government.
And Rogars is only one person I mentioned , maybe you have others that could also be picked to be AG , and how their style would be different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being an America last globalist puppet is what should have negated bush 1 from being president. But, he only told the whole truth about himself once in the oval office.
I think the fact that Sessions put Huber in place as an outsider who can not only investigate criminal activities whether one is still in a “government” position or not, but can set up a grand jury and prosecute evil swamp scum is a fact that keeps escaping a lot of usually attentive minds. In Utah, to boot… not exactly Kalifornia, is it?
That, and hello??? Our VSG PDJT is a Master Troll. I like the reverse Kabuki Theatrics, they make me laugh out loud! So does ripping a page right out of boxing history, and pulling a rope a dope on UniParty along with Sessions. Yep.
Sometimes conspiracy isn’t theory… 😀
LikeLike
Yates has supplanted Lois Lerner’s position on my long list of Obama appointees who makes my blood boil when ever I see her on TV. They both need to be given green makeup and a broom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sally Yates looks like she’s still pissed off because someone dropped a house on her sister…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, dimbul z….haven’t the faintest idea what you are saying! Can you elaborate, or is it just a joke?
LikeLike
Think Wizard of Oz…
LikeLiked by 1 person
…wicked witch of the West as in the Wizard of Oz.
LikeLike
“I’ll get you my pretty…And your little dog too!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have lied to courts, abused intelligence, abused FISA, abused NSL, spawned a SC who stages dawn raids of persons on the day they are to testify to Congress, a SC who raids attorney’s offices, a SC who indicts companies which don’t even exist – and they still have not found any evidence to support their accusation of “collusion”.
What are the criteria for the conclusion of the SC? Ask Rosenstein and demand a specific answer.
Prosecute those who conspired to frame Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m a bit of an outlier here but I don’t care if the public is informed about FBI/DOJ/State/CIA/NSA activities. The public can be informed as people are sent to jail. Only punishment will deter future criminals. Jail time and recovery of 90% of the financial assets of the perps and their immediate family should do the trick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are no outlier. The best way to hold our Government accountable is to punish offenders like we do in the private sector. Just because you work for the government doesn’t mean you cannot go to jail!
LikeLike
A lot of this can be cleared up and the public better informed if all the documents, emails and text messages are declassified. This shell game between Congress and the Administration is just kabuki. President Trump can declassify any time he chooses with a stroke of a pen. I suppose he calculates that he gets more mileage from tweeting outrage than declassifying. This is providing the opportunity for Yates, Clapper and Brennan to spin their stories as the American people ain’t any wiser due to the fact that the original versions remain classified.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once the HRC IG report comes out and assuming it shows misdeeds and abuse then maybe PDJT let’s that simmer a week or so then begins to tweet about maybe it is time to declassify it all for the American people to see since the MSM is only about fake news and spin.
Here’s my list for PDJT to declassify:
1) HRC captured/recovered server emails
2) HRC state dept emails that could imply any pay for play deals
3) All Uranium One related emails from O’s team including Mueller
4) Wiener laptop emails
5) FISA submissions and all texts/emails by FBI/DOJ/CIA regarding Trump spying
6) Obama’s sealed records (as the cherry on top)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am ok with Trump trying to get as much mileage out of this as possible, so long as in the end all the evidence/documents are declassified and released; otherwise, no one will pay for this and the same old same old will persists with Trump being added as a major contributor to the same old same old.
LikeLike
Question for the CTH true-blue-tree-crew……hopefully the first OIG report on Crooked Hillary’s emails is out by the end of the week. Is there a rough estimate of when the next OIG report on FISA, etc. is due to be released??
LikeLike
No clue,
But until it comes out I’ve got the Stanley Cup Finals to tide me over – for a while anyway.
LikeLike
Caps or Knights?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Toss-up.
If Fleury continues to stand on his head, I like Vegas.
If Fleury reverts to normal human status, I say Caps.
All depends on Fleury, imho.
LikeLike
What say you?
LikeLike
Cinderella story hooks me everytime!
LikeLike
Agreed, Fleury needs to steal a game if not two. I am pulling for LV, what a story!
LikeLike
I’m not worrying about when the FISA abuse (counterintelligence abuse) report comes out. I’m worrying that “our” side isn’t prepared for the non-stop savaging that IG Horowitz will be subjected to when the Hillary email report arrives. The media and Dems (but, I repeat myself as Instapundit says) will do everything in their power to undermine the IG and AG Huber. FACTS don’t matter to them – especially if there is any indication that Prescious Obama’s DOJ was corrupt.
LikeLike
Nothing at ALL personal, but it’s time to bust out an old phrase around here…
Everyone’s concern has been duly noted. 😉
LikeLike
Hmm, we’ll see.
My guess (and that is all it is), is that the media will nearly totally ignore it, and if they mention it at all, will point out that it is an IG in Trump’s DOJ that did the investigation.
Now, if we see charges being filed; yes they will savage him.
LikeLike
Crimeny….who wins the Stanley Cup in their first year?? I guess I need to cheer for the Golden Knights! My only complaint is I would have expected a better team name/mascot from a Vegas team……Vegas Boxcars???
LikeLike
To be precise, the next report is on the investigation of Hillary’s emails, not on Hillary’s conduct with her emails. So it is unlikely to reflect on her, but rather the people who were investigating her.
IMO an estimate of the schedule for the following FISA report would be pure guessing, but maybe someone has more insight than I do.
We all missed the boat with our estimates of the report for the current IG inspection by quite a bit, and it still isn’t here! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good clarification on the first OIG report – THX! I hope it takes things a step forward.
LikeLike
One would think that the IG would have all of this captured and well documented so we should see just how good, thorough and focused on facts the IG is, beginning this week with the HRC report.
LikeLike
I truly despise that woman. She’s on my top three take down list. Mr. Turley, there’s only one side stirring the pot and that would be the Lefty side. Those divisions probably won’t go away, since one side wants globalism and the other wants America First! The other side can’t even accept the outcome of an election held in 2016, and are still actively trying to nullify it!!! We aren’t the problem over here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I would LOVE to do with those four would be a regression, following all four of them right through colleges, high schools and grammar schools to see exactly what and why they turned out the way they all did. Where did they get the arrogant entitlement thing driven into their personalities? I want to see class pictures, school activities and accomplishments, etc. This whole group turned out so dreadfully wrong, while I am certain they had no reason to see themselves as the leaders of our wonderful country in the future ahead of them! So I want to compare them to a few of their contemporaries in these departments, such as Jim Jordan, Donald Trump, Ben Carson, and a few others!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really don’t like the “politicians on both sides” argument. We have monumental criminality on one side that is being swept under the rug and no criminality on the other side that is being prosecuted vigorously.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree, but baby steps – Turley is one of very few (Dershowitz too) who is even starting to admit in the yellowstream media that there is even a smidgen of culpability on the left side. The rest are still claiming the left is angelic.
We’ll get there. They can’t get away.
LikeLike
Is this now beyond all intelligent thinking?
Everyone knows what happened. Everyone is talking about what happened.
And everyone knows who did it and who the liars and the rats are at this point.
If this was a TV show, people would have stopped watching long ago because it’s just to stupid of a plot.
Waiting on the IG report is one thing. But the players have all been nailed. The cats out of the bag. The writing is on the wall.
How many different ways can you say it. Someone was spying, someone was trying to change the election and then undermine the standing President.
And everyone knows who the guilty and corrupt parties are.
People for the most part still work for the government with no signs of changing that. Others are on talk shows lying every time their lips move.
And little to none of it has to do with the Russians. Our own Government did this.
So what will change when the IG report comes out? Mass firings? Indictments?
The point is, what are we now waiting for that couldn’t have started already?
Everything is out in the sunlight right now. It’s all been exposed and for all the exposure, nothing is changing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even without the spying aspect this whole deal was a coup. A blind man can see this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hello No way!
My friends in USA and Canada and Australia are busy posting Anti Trump rants and I listened to them for a while and then slowly tried to brief them with what is really happening redirecting them here and they forced me to not talk about this and only talk about food and kids and they do not subscribe to the deranged conspiracy theories. The left winged media has succeeded in reversing Christians laws having won in Australia and Ireland convincing the majority dominated Catholics to vote against the teaching. They do not have a clue with what is happening with China believing the msm that trump is fickle changing his mind like he bullies people by firing them left and right until he gets what he wants. They even believe he is a low life scum trying to save pennies going after Planned PTH.
LikeLike
I am really sick and tired of the “both sides are doing it” mantra. No one side does it. One side break the law and stomp on the constitution with impunity. The other side is too afraid of their shadow and of what the very fake news drive by media would say about them to stand up for the rule of law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that first graphic. Great tool for showing the general timeline.
LikeLike
Professor Turley, who on the Republican side is “playing games”?
LikeLike
Marco Rubio, but he’s probably not what Turkey had in mind.
LikeLike
testing
LikeLike
Just from her demeanor, Sally Yates truly believes that she is untouchable. This woman has no sense of doing anything wrong. None.
The haughtiness & arrogance just drips from her. She is the epitome of an elitist, and she truly believes that she can do no wrong.
There is an expression that goes something like this: He/she thinks her crap doesn’t stink.
It does. To high heaven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sally Yates is a leftist ideologue. Just like most of the Obama administration and Clinton campaign Spygate conspirators. It’s much easier to lie with a straight face when you believe your own lies.
LikeLike
Turley: Sessions’ Appointing Utah Federal Prosecutor Much Better for Trump than 2nd Special Counsel
March 31, 2018
WASHINGTON, DC – Professor Jonathan Turley, a top national legal expert on government investigations, commented on Thursday about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to bring in U.S. Attorney John Huber. Turley called it “brilliant”to combine all the powers of the U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general with a prosecutor who can bring charges, seek indictments, and get results for President Trump far more quickly than a second special counsel.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/31/turley-sessions-using-utah-federal-prosecutor-much-better-trump-2nd-special-counsel/
LikeLiked by 3 people
During an interview on Lou Dobbs’s Fox Business Network show, Turley explained to guest host Stuart Varney that the media are wrongly reporting that Sessions will not appoint a second special counsel. “He did not foreclose the possibility of a special counsel,” he insisted.
Instead, Turley explained that Sessions has ordered Huber to “team up with the inspector general (IG) within the Justice Department to investigate these matters.”
Sessions informed Congress in his letter that all the matters recommended for investigation by Goodlatte, Gowdy, and Grassley are “fully within the scope of [Huber’s] existing mandate.” He also informed the chairmen that Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is working with Huber, has a staff of 470 investigators, giving Huber access to enormous investigative firepower that far exceeds the staff of any special counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bin…. 😦
LikeLike
For now, completely agree.
LikeLike
I had considered finding that link and posting it, but at this point really don’t know that it will matter to the concern crowd!
Not trying to be a jerk, but… how many of you actually trust Trump? On a limb here, with I don’t think there are many old school trolls around here, so it’s not easy for most to see his way of doing things sometimes. 😀
The Executive Orders alone should provide us all a “comfort zone” while we wait for what is literally a global effort to take down a duly elected President to unfold and become the literal takedown of UNIPARTY, and hopefully its puppet masters that are literally stupid.But, the Huber appointment was awesome, especially considering that it appears no one is taking it seriously. Art of THE DEAL!
Anyone that thought they could foist krooked killery klinton on the American people is lacking critical thinking skills the likes of which couldn’t be literarily conceived or wouldn’t fly if they were.
And then, the globalists picked the most hated and corrupt woman ever known in America to be… ahhhhh… nah.
Scrap that, we can’t sell that crap. Let’s write a story about a billionaire builder that makes America great again instead! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turley is second rate lawyer who seems to echo much of Judge Nap. His TV appearances have likely become his major source of income and he doesn’t really want to choose a side. He is not very bright and media needs to stick with really smart folks like Joe DiGenova.
LikeLike
LOL
Lemme know when any news source wants to interview you on this subject, like they do Turley.
K?
Thx. Bai.
LikeLike
Lol. You will be first to know. Assure you I would not say “both sides do it.”
LikeLike
Even though both sides do literally do it?
UniParty.
Because globalism.
Ignoring reality won’t make it go away. 😉
LikeLike
Don’t overlook the pressure that Yate’s PADAG (deputy) Matthew Axelrod purportedly put on Andrew McCabe to quash the investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The phone call on August 12th, to be exact.
That sounds like a Yates concern, first and foremost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will make a good jailhouse lawyer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. You will be first to know. Assure you I would not say “both sides do it.”
LikeLike
Arrogance = Yates, Clueless=Farkas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“hubris”.
Once bath house bari came to town the infection spread like The Black Death.
Or half black. 😀
LikeLike
“What the American people want” is an IG report dropped tomorrow morning that yields indictments/imprisonment to lots and lots of crooks in Washington and other places. We also want China punched in the nose and NK mending their ways rapidly. Those thing can’t come to soon for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, everyone should tweet President Trump and demand it all be accomplished THIS WEEK… or else!
“Wrong.”
What would all you guys be concerned about right now if it had been ole Jeb! “please clap” Bush that managed a landslide victory over krooked killery?
“President Xi, it’s Jeb! Bush… and I demand… aw… c’mon man…”
LikeLike
It would be nice to know how FISA judges are scheduled to hear motion, warrant application etc. Are their schedules known ahead of time? If the first FISA warrant was denied by Judge A, did they wait for their buddy Judge B to be scheduled before applying the second time?
These FISA Judges have their own power and authority to act. Why haven’t they done anything? They have an ethical duty to report unethical behavior to that attorney’s respective disciplinary board.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, Sally Yates’s former boss sure is quiet. Hmm. Wonder if she and Mr. Huber are on speaking terms.
LikeLike
The way I see it, all these elitist bureaucrats in the DOJ and FBI (especially from the Obama era) think of justice not as a concept or a virtue like the rest of us, but as the (Dept. of) Justice. Everything they do is to protect the bureaucracy of the DOJ, not to serve justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so secure we are. The cure is worse than the disease. National Security? No thanks.
“[L]iving under the gag order has been stressful and surreal. Under the threat of criminal prosecution, I must hide all aspects of my involvement in the case…from my colleagues, my family and my friends. When I meet with my attorneys I cannot tell my girlfriend where I am going or where I have been.”[7]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_security_letter
LikeLike