Sunday Talks: Representative Mark Meadows Discusses #SpyGate…

Following on the FtN interview with James Clapper, Representative Mark Meadows discusses the ramifications of Spygate with Margaret Brennan. Additional conversation surrounds immigration.
Advertisements
Following on the FtN interview with James Clapper, Representative Mark Meadows discusses the ramifications of Spygate with Margaret Brennan. Additional conversation surrounds immigration.
Tired of protect the source and methods argument…
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, it’s mostly bull.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Should Deep State Criminals Face Military Tribunals?” is the current post on howtobeyourowndetective.com
The author argues the federal court system, like DC in 1865, or Mormon courts in Utah Territory, are too corrupt for justice, and other means are necessary.
Thought provoking column that supplements the greatness Sundance and Co. present here every day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was a good article on military tribunals.
LikeLike
Yea as it’s probably another swamp creature that they want to protect.
LikeLike
They are the root crimes those sources and methods are. They should never be protected. Also I will puke if I hear another Goper say secure the border. Do they think anyone will buy this load of manure?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meadows is one of the “good guys”—–Freedom Caucus
LikeLike
They have been using that excuse for a very long time. Same as redactions. When they redact the cost of a $70,000 conference table they bought, you know they are abusing the system all over the place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The media talking heads are so transparent. As soon as Meadows started to talk about real unclassified evidence (of spying) he could show Rubio or anyone else the bimbo changed subject completely. LOL!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The media actors are paid to put on a “show”. That show must follow a script and theme that is gaslighting the public mindset to disbelieve the truth. No matter how many facts and truths are thrown in their faces, they are paid to duck, bob and weave; then immediately change subject, cut to commercial, or “black-out” with a technical problem. If they cannot follow this script , gulp…get ready to be reading the weather map in some remote market area. Sunday political interviewers are experts in this fancy politibabble.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I noticed that too…..on to the next completely unrelated subject.
LikeLike
THAT little tidbit about “unclassified evidence” was a kill shot. What followed was Margaret Brennan just bleeding out. Interview was a fail for her, a win for the good guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also used the plural when talking about spies. “They.”
LikeLike
Protecting REAL sources and methods (of REAL intelligence) is important. You don’t want to lose a source (or access) to real intelligence for a lot of reasons – including the chilling effect on recruiting future assets.
There has been nothing here (even hinted at) that should give anyone pause on declassification. As many have noted, everything we’ve seen that has been ‘declassified’ had been classified strictly in order to protect themselves from embarrassment (and prosecution!!!).
And while it seems to be an object of faith, I still haven’t seen any proof that Steele spoke to any Russian sources for his fabrication – he could have created the whole thing in his parent’s basement for all I’ve been able to find.
LikeLike
A presidential campaign was being spied on. How could any REAL intelligence or methods have been used that need to be protected? Protecting a Russian source? Isn’t that a contradiction of the whole thing?
LikeLike
Crooked sources and methods? Yougottabekiddingme. They ain’t important to me. What a hoax.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to know the name of every mole they had spying on any political campaign that was not Hillary’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only one thing left to do. Only one proper response remains. Burn it all down.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yup. Burn the whole kit and kaboddle then fill it with salt. Enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Be still, and know that I am God.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sources, methods, secure the border….
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS can declassify the whole kit and caboodle first, including “sources and methods”. Who do they think they’re kidding? The imperialistic D.C. Swamp p.c. culture is as un-American as banning guns, or Barrack Obama’s usurpation of the Presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Declassify!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree. Declassifying seems to be the only way to get the information out quickly. By quickly, I mean by 2020.
LikeLike
Apparently there were several informants/spies and most of the “sources and methods” defense is crap. Also, it’s now clear they saw no documents last week. This needs to stop. Rosenstein is giving Congress the finger and they’re letting him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This ain’t 3D Chess its a Coup. Ongoing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah. Like the Third Reich.
LikeLike
Devin Nunes is scheduled to be on Maria Bartiromo next Sunday. Maybe, we can finally get a straight answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am tired of the Republicans playing nice. I wanted to see him out this weekend telling us what is going on. Instead Schiff plays word games and goes unanswered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney Powell, we need you on tv again soon!!!!
LikeLike
Do these republicans really not see or understand what happened here? Why is it that these people are so willing to excuse and dismiss it? Do they really, honestly believe that somehow, somewhere there is some smidgen of evidence out there. Again, hate Donald Trump all you want but did they not see what was happening during the primaries? They did not see the crowds? They did not think hildabeest’s lawlessness would offend real Americans? Are they really that out of touch?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tha is supposed to be one of the so called good guys. Good Grief. They got to him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They aren’t on our side. It is that simple,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meadows is on P45’s side. Actively campaigned here in NC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meadows should be outraged, and he isn’t. His wishy-washy blurb on DACA is not good enough. DACA is TOTALLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL, he should have been against any talk of citizenship for illegals. The MOST DACAs should be offered is an annually renewable green card, if they qualify. POTUS was clear during the campaign. If illegals wish to gain citizenship, they should leave, then get in line to emigrate.
Get a spine, Mr. Meadows – knowing how many law abiding European professionals with children (escaping 3rd. world radical islamists) wait year after year to immigrate. And, the issue of separating children at the border is political tomfoolery. Does he know the kidnapping of children to affect these illegals’ chances of obtaining asylu. m is running at around 70%?
I have to agree that next to Otaiba’s Burr and Open borders Tillis, Mr. Meadows looks reasonably good.
LikeLike
Agreed. I need to start quoting the post I’m responding to, because WordPress makes it really difficult to see.
LikeLike
Obviously certain individuals within the GOPe woulnd’t see it because some of them are as guilty as sin in this mess.
LikeLiked by 10 people
BINGO! If the ultimate goal was to have Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio go up against HRC, than there is more than a good chance that they would have been aware of what was happening. This dates all the way back to 2015. It didn’t start in 2016. They could not have DJT become the President of the USA 🇺🇸. He could singlehandedly destroy everything they were after. NWO was real! HRC or Jeb/Rubio would have delivered us to the finish line 🏁.
Mitch McConnell knew about the plan as a member of the Gang of 8. The only member that wasn’t informed was Rep. Devin Nunes. Our President is aware of the RINOs shenanigans. He probably whispered in Mitch’s ear. I truly believe he used that leverage to get the MORONS to pass his Tax Reform Bill. The RINOs knew that passing that Bill would be a death 💀 blow to trade negotiations.
I also think it is the reason Mitch is pushing Appellate and District Nominees through in record pace. I don’t see him running again in 2020. That would be part of the deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flep, that sounds about right concerning McConnell. Alright, the president knows how to leverage his knowledge of the plot against him. But really, when does a man like Mark Meadows, a white-hat, begin to sound outraged on national TV, when he has a platform. WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO GET GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, for heaven’s sake, to speak up for the truth? He ever so timidly tip-toed up to the point of delicately suggesting the spying began in the White House, not with the FBI. But if this is the energy level of the ardent seekers of what’s behind the redactions, I can only assume we won’t get to the nub of what DOJ was up to before the mid-terms. So demoralizing— sorry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Meadows carries the position as Leader of the Freedom Caucus. He has done an incredible job with them in supporting our President. He allows his members to go full tilt when discussing everything to do with Mueller and Muh Russia. Mark Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis, Louie Gohmert to name a few. He doesn’t hold them back.
I also think he realizes that Burr will not run again for his seat in the Senate. I think Mark has his eyes set on not only taking Burr’s seat but also his role on the Gang of 8,
With al that being said, there is a reason for him to be somewhat guarded. He is a White Hat in my book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also both Rudy and Mark Meadows MUST NOT appear to be rabid defenders of Trump. Best to tread lightly and present a reasonable measured appearance. Let the other side foam at the mouth.
The goal is to get the middle of the road independents and Reagan Democrats to pay attention and VOTE republican in Nov.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed Flep👍
LikeLike
Great 👍 point!
LikeLike
Mitch McChina should be ousted. He is totally unreliable, a most dangerous swamp creature, who actively worked to stymie Republican Judge Roy Moore’s election to the senate. My candidate or the highway scumbag Mitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Infinite skepticism from the Serious DC Journalist. I thought they’d reached the apex of delusion during the campaign, but it just never stops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Meadows did on Deface the Nation what Giuliani didn’t do on Fake News. Stand up for PDJTs claim of Spygate and stand against the corrupt media trying to change the narrative. Mega Kudos!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree 100%. I’m a big fan of Giuliani, but he is not clearly articulating what’s going on / has gone on in the way someone, such as Mark Meadows, is doing. Rudy. need to up your game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a Giuliani fan, but I have no idea what he’s doing. He is botching the PR defense of Trump, and his advocating for the verbal interview is malpractice IMHO. Reluctantly, I’m thinking he is past his “best used by date”, or isn’t truly on PDJT’s side.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Way too careless in his messaging……By a country mile!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy is over the hill. He’s not the right person to be speaking on behalf of the President. Seuklow is much better informed than Rudy and articulates the Presidents position without sticking his foot in his mouth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He knows President Trump very well and he knows what the President wants. Sekulow will be the one making arguments in appellate/supreme court if it gets that far. He has much experience in that regard. Rudy turns 74 tomorrow. He is not over the hill Our POTUS is about 2 years younger than Rudy.
LikeLike
Rudy is only 2 years older than Pres. D.J.Trump, and he is the President’s FRIEND. Their friendship makes up for any deficiencies. Rudy’s knowledge of New York politics is priceless. Bye-bye Schneiderman, Preety B. is next.
LikeLike
Gosh—–he doesn’t pass muster with you?— Well, you, of course know better than the Boss, I guess !
LikeLike
Sorry you don’t like me having an opinion. And no, I don’t agree with everything PDJT does. I actually think for myself.
Do you think this board should consist of nothing but “ditto PDJT”?
LikeLike
Agree, every time i see Rudy he seems to be lobbying hard for PDJT to do the verbal interview, it’s like he’s in a battle with himself. I think you nailed it, he’s past his expire-by date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are Trillions at stake remember. These swamp rats all want a piece of the pie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with most of your post, but please refrain from using “natural born citizen” so loosely. In this context, citizen or legal immigrant would have sufficed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So helpful to have little Marco out there saying he’s seen no evidence of a “spy” in the Trump campaign… Hey Marco, who would show you anything?
LikeLiked by 10 people
He’s CHA. Rubio was part of it all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m beginning to believe so…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No question. You can tell by his downtrodden manner of late. He was part of it. No doubt he got caught up in the intensity of those back and forths with candidate Trump during the Primary. But wrong none the less. And he’s only digging a deeper hole. He might as well be yelling publically…LOOK AT ME! I DID IT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I want to qualify. I don’t think he was actually part of it, But it sure seems he knew something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rubio was part of it. Hard to say who wasn’t. Maybe Nunes, but he was in the gang of eight.
LikeLike
Yep, I don’t believe in repeated coincidence. He’s on the wrong side of PDJT in nearly every incidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One area I don’t recall seeing researched is this spying and the timeline relative to the other republican candidates. Not sure I even want to know. How depressing it is to think about.
LikeLike
I was a big supporter of Rubio early on. I really hope it’s not the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubio is a skumbag. I hate to break it to ya.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well. He seemed like such a good guy and from such a good family when he first ran. I had such hope for him. If he was part of this, he was led a stray. And I believe on his naïveté as a new senator. I wish he would just stay out of the discussion.
LikeLike
He’s a Politician, you can’t put any faith in them, ever. Trump is a businessman. Can you not see the results? No disrespect intended.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No. I see it. I just don’t want to believe it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Total scumbag! Always has been!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ineligible to run for Presidential scumbags stood together during the campaign – McChina’s splitter strategy didn’t work. Nimrata mocked President Trump during the SOTU response, then she supported Cruz and finally Rubio. All 3 of them against candidate Trump, and they would stab him in the back if it suited their agendas, i.e. open borders, CFR/NAU & feminazi dominance of politics (UK, Europe, etc.).
LikeLike
I was a big supporter as well. Not any more,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outside of immigration, I believe he’s voted for his whole agenda so far. Those republicans doing so just really need to stop supporting this SC. Do so and support his agenda, and I’m sympatico with most of them. Because in the end, it’s the citizens agenda that voted for them all.
LikeLike
You, too? So was I for a time. I thought he was electable and could beat Hillary. After Trump took him apart in the debate he just seemed to crumple and instantly I saw the boy and not the man and he was never anything but Little Marco again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was actually a contributor when he was only 5% in the polls for his first senate run. There’s some YouTube videos of him from back then that were outstanding. He was a very inspirational speaker in them and talked so patriotically. I was sooo disappointed when he sided with the gang of 8 on immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know what you mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, he came out with all the right talk, then collapsed (perhaps because of chamber of commerce money). Now he seems to be mostly on the wrong side of PDJT,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia…you took the words right out of my IPad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I was briefly on the Rubio bandwagon. He had such a smooth delivery (until Candidate Trump took him apart) and he seemed okay. I thought he might be electable.
Thing is, illegal immigration is a big deal to me and it always stuck in my craw that he got in bed with the Immigration Reform/Amnesty crowd so that made me really suspicious of him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rubio is a lying weasel how could anyone believe him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminiscent of Obama….
LikeLike
They’re all playing word games now. Just because there was no spy IN the campaign doesn’t change the fact that they were spying ON the campaign. Little pathetic weasels.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well we don’t know yet if there were spies in the Trump Campaign.
These weasels are certainly ‘protesting’ a lot about the idea.
This is telling me that…yeah, they did embed some spies in the Trump Campaign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, and they are torturing the definition of spy to claim there wasn’t one. A rose by any other name…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, Clapper set up a strawman (3:00 in last article) saying a spy was a highly trained agent using a false name and ‘trade craft’
Merriam Webster dictionary doesn’t agree with Clapper. They agree with President Trump and the rest of us.
I still think Carter Page was a CIA ‘asset’ lent to the FBI to trap the Russian spies in NYC.
That social ineptness of his could have been honed into a very useful facade. The current round of talk shows could be useful for reinforcing that facade so Page can be of use again.
Why Carter Page Was Worth Watching – POLITICO Magazine
LikeLiked by 1 person
An outside “spy” trying to manage a person on the inside of an organization is one of the classic way spies operate. Very commonplace during the entire history of espionage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course he saw nothing. No documents were made available. Duh!
LikeLike
Bubble boy Rubio grew up as an anchor baby. Liddl Marco is an audacious, lazy, selfish back-stabbing swamper.
LikeLike
What’s that smell? A whiff of BS?
Should not be watching this segment. That was a mistake, and now my day is ruined. Are they really considering amnesty because it is so horrible to “divide” families of the illegal aliens/invaders/criminals? Color me disgusted. Spit.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Summer: As I often recommend here, do yourself and your country a big favor and stop watching TV news. Same goes for reading newspapers. Stop. Permanently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoy watching TV news and Satellite TV news as well as the internet news and even radio news. You just have to pick your channels judiciously. I no longer read newspapers, but I do refer to some newspaper websites although rarely. I think it’s good to obtain current events from a variety of sources.
Lately I’ve noticed YouNews has some good local news reporting and commentary.
LikeLike
I understand and respect your view. For myself, however, I continue to stay engaged in the media so I can more effectively influence the many low info folk I am in contact with. If I don’t now what they are hearing, it is hard to counter it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My interpretation is that “not splitting “ a family may actually infer keeping the ‘unit’ together……in Mexico, Honduras, Gautemala,Syria or China…wherever they originated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let the family decide. You can go together, or you can go separately; but either way, you’re going!
LikeLike
Summer, no reason NOT TO SEND THE WHOLE FAMILY all illegal knowing who came as an illegal and you can be sure mother and children do not have to be separated and welfared by us! They all knew and are involved in this. I have compassion but not for these families who know they are illegal because of the father or mother involved and that makes them illegals as well. Tired of saying “compassion” when there is no compassion in the illegals! We must have compassion for real American citizens and our laws. Nothing more and nothing less. They have leeched off of us far too long and time to pack it up and deport the whole kit and caboodle. I have spoken in Spanish to several women who have no concern about not learning English and even admitted they are here illegally. Enough already!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The argument of having compassion for illegal alien families and not splitting up their families is a straw man the open borders crowd uses to justify their liberal immigration views.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NO DACA.( 40% fraudulent per a DACA administrator… over 3,000 criminals. Personally know of one who was in jail for violating a restraining order…..) My family member did it LEGALLY , with many years,much money, many hoops, and those in that process should not be punished by lawbreakers getting ahead! NO CITIZENSHIP/NO AMNESTY.. Meadows and any others who get Koch funding(some of the freedom caucus) better quit listening to open border libertarians!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Meadows is completely onboard with our President’s proposal for DACA. As a matter of fact, he is actually a big supporter of the Bob Goodlatte Bill which is far less generous than our President’s proposal. He knows that Immigration is the #1 issue for Republicans. It will drive our folks out in record numbers.
From the article linked above:
Immigration remains the most important issue to Republican voters, conservatives, and supporters of President Trump, a new poll reveals.
The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds that a plurality of 41% of Republican voters say immigration is the most pressing issue facing the nation. Meanwhile, 42% of conservatives said the same, while 44% of Trump voters said immigration was the single biggest issue.
As Breitbart News has reported, likely GOP voters have told pollsters for months that immigration is their biggest priority heading into the 2018 midterm elections.
Trump, bucking the GOP establishment, has reaffirmed his commitments to cut legal immigration to reduce the burden that American citizens have been hit with for decades due to mass immigration, Breitbart News reported.
“A [visa] lottery is ridiculous, you know. I mean, they take people from the lottery where you can imagine these countries are not putting their finest in that lottery, so I don’t like the lottery,” Trump said last week.
“Chain migration is a disaster, and you look at what’s going on where somebody comes in who’s bad and yet they’ll have 24 members of a family, not one of them do you want in this country,” Trump said. “So chain migration is terrible, [visa] lottery is terrible … [and] we have to get rid of catch and release.”
When Richard Barris from PPD Polling (the best in the business) says California may have a Republican Governor after the November Election, you realize just how MASSIVE Immigration is for Independents as well!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep I love Mark Meadows. He is as #MAGA as they come in Washington. I think I remember seeing a picture of him with PDJT in Davos, early on…which shows you the trust OUR GREAT PRESIDENT has in him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
No kidding!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meadows mentioned “Confidential Human source”…which is a term that the FBI and DOJ used/uses.
Confidential Human = CH
CH is also the same initials as “Crossfire Hurricane”.
In the Strzok & Page texts, they used the initials CHS and CH.
Some people have pointed to that as proof that ‘crossfire hurricane’ was their code name for the GetTrump operation.
I don’t think so.
I think the ‘crossfire hurricane’ thing was just recently pulled out of the air…to make what they did seem heroic and cool.
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^BIG THIS^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Wheatie, CHS stands for confidential human source most likely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should add, good job Wheatie! By George, I think you have figured that one out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conservative tree House = CH!
LikeLike
Protect sources and methods my a double s. This is how they hide everything, all their corruption and wrongdoing!! I for one am sick of it. They classify everything way above a level it should be so it never comes out to the public, or they redact everything so we can’t see it….just like the 70,000.00 conference table. It’s time for somebody to take the reins!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I said in the daily thread that AG Sessions should have someone in his office over that. He needs to demand his staff comply with Congress’s oversight. His recusal does not abdicate his responsibility to ensure all of his subordinates follow the law. That redaction over the desk was beyond the pale. How would Sessions have reacted as a senator is Obama or Bush’s DOJ had made such a redaction and claimed it was for national security?
Rosenstein needs to be called on the carpet for that and SOooooo much more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spying on people who held different views than radical Democrats reached a zenith during the Obama years. Why did the bigs in the Obama administration act like the old KGB?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think they leaned more towards Mao than Stalin, but the whole movement has been so Stalinized over the years that it is hard to change. Besides, when you think of spying domestically as a good thing, it is just so hard to constrain yourself.
LikeLike
They set up Papadopoulos. Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, and Stephan Halper all used attractive females against Papadopoulos. Mifsud (the woman pretending to be Putin’s niece), Downer (the Australian Erika Thompson), and Halper ( “Azra Turk”, who flirted with Papadopoulos and even tried to visit him in Chicago). No way was that a coincidence. All three men were working from the same playbook. If Mifsud was a Russian spy, as the #Resistance and their friends in the msm like to pretend, Mueller would have charged him. The FBI knew about Mifsud informing Papadopoulos for well over a year before he disappeared. They could have easily arrested him when he spoke at a conference in DC. Instead he was allowed to travel the world, attending major conferences with important diplomats and members of the intelligence community. If he was a Russian spy no way would they let him take pictures with people like Boris Johnson. There is a reason Mueller did not go after him- he was part of the same team as Mueller, call them the Destroy Trump Team. And that means Mueller knows Papadopoulos is a victim of entrapment and doesn’t care- he still prosecuted him and thinks he can get away with it because it was on British soil. We’ll see about that. Nunes really needs to step up his game and President Trump needs to start declassifying documents. The obstruction from the Rosenstein DOJ is completsly out of control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Little Rubio is a turd, plain and simple. Swamped in training
LikeLiked by 4 people
Swamper
LikeLiked by 2 people
Swamped Cubana
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rubio took to the Swamp like he was…’coming home’.
No training needed.
Little Marco draped himself in the Tea Party to get elected to the Senate the first time.
He dropped all vestiges of that cloak when he got to DC.
Look how he ‘endorsed’ PDJT to get reelected in 2016.
And now…he is stabbing him in the back at every opportunity.
Rubio is swamp scum.
It’s a shame that we are stuck with him till 2022.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well let’s hold out hope that something from Marco’s past or current misdeeds bites him in the ass and he resigns in shame……IF DeSantis is elected Governor, if a D wins I guess we’ll hang on to Rubio 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s what’s truly amazing, at least to me. I was at a large gathering of people at a private event in Fremont California yesterday. This topic arose. Most people there were that adamant that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians. They either really believe it, or don’t care if its true or not, as long at it damages this President. They do NOT want to hear any evidence to the contrary no matter how valid it may be or what the source. There’s a whole large segment of people in this country who want Trump convicted of something and they don’t care what. Of course these people are of a liberal or leftist ideology, but what is scary is that they are willing to bend or break the rule of law to advance their political agenda and hatred for Donald Trump. Make no mistake, there are millions of people who will discard any investigation that points to Obama’s involvement or the indictment of these careerist bureaucrats. I’m already hearing the argument that Trump is using the OIG Horowitz and Huber for his own political purposes. The problem for them has NEVER been Comey, Clapper or Brennan….. these people will turn a blind eye to any truth and criminal behavior to advance their own political agenda……… no matter what the law says or who broke it. I never thought I would live long enough to see millions of everyday Americans behave this way.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Curt: …”private gathering in Freemont, California…” There’s your problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only that, I suspect that there are large numbers of the FBI and DOJ who still believe to this day that there is evidence to be found that will prove that PDT is a Russian stooge. This domestic surveillance operation has involved hundreds of people.
LikeLike
Curt, glad we do not live in Fremont, CA but where we live most everyone I know or meet are all for Trump and sick and tired of the democrats running. Since democrats don’t do anything honestly, you can be sure the votes for the top two will all be for their candidates to continue dictatorship in this state. I hope and pray that Travis Allen wins and I appreciate Trump saying Cox because when Trump does that, then that candidate loses and Cox is just another democrat all are power hungry! Travis has a great many on his side due to his visits and conversations with the small and agriculture towns/cities who are sick and tired of the moonbeam and the democrats. We need change here and NOW! Over 1/2 million people and business have left CA and if this continues we will too! Tired of dictating every thing to us and our cities, tired of their thinking and breaking federal laws via sanctuary cities, tired of constantly rising taxes and nothing done but the money “disappears) and CA is in bankruptcy and has no surplus because we know they are liars of the first level. They have taken water away from our farmers resulting in less agriculture here so not a food basket of the world any more, but hey, lying resonates with idiots who vote for them, and that is then sent into the ocean! Yes, many of us want the military here to take over and help us clean up this state and the sooner the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“here’s a whole large segment of people in this country who want Trump convicted of something and they don’t care what. Of course these people are of a liberal or leftist ideology, but what is scary is that they are willing to bend or break the rule of law to advance their political agenda and hatred for Donald Trump.”
“these people will turn a blind eye to any truth and criminal behavior to advance their own political agenda……… no matter what the law says or who broke it. I never thought I would live long enough to see millions of everyday Americans behave this way.”
This is scary and frightening. That republicans are not up in arms about it is also scary and frightening. The RINOs and Trump hating NeverTrumpers think this is all well and good because, well its Trump, who cares. They are going to dread the day they did not stand up for the Constitution, the rule of law and the election process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see the same thing in the academic world. It is frightening. And amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So many Media Matters/Center for American Progress talking points destroyed in such a short time, let’s move on before I’m made a bigger fool of.” That should have been her response. This will destroy the DNC/MSM world like no other event. In 100 years time, people will think of the DNC like we today think of the Whigs, who? The death will be amazing to watch really, the hubris and self-absorbtion is so deep, they will commit mass suicide instead of admiting their defeat. Hey, at least it will help save the ‘climate’!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So many Media Matters/Center for American Progress talking points destroyed in such a short time, let’s move on before I’m made a bigger fool of.” That should have been her response. This will destroy the DNC/MSM world like no other event. In 100 years time, people will think of the DNC like we today think of the Whigs, who? The death will be amazing to watch really, the hubris and self-absorbtion is so deep, they will commit mass suicide instead of admiting their defeat. Hey, at least it will help save the ‘climate’!
LikeLike
“Do these republicans not see what happened here?”
Forget D or R ; its an ILLUSION! There is but ONE party, the Uniparty.
If hou are waiting for R’s in congress, to ‘defend’ DJT, that train left the station, a LOOOOOOOOONG time ago.
“Judge them by their ACTIONS, not their words” or so called party affliction, er,..i mean affiliation.
While this has been going on for a long time, they USED to try to be sly about it, not anymore.
When meadows signed on to a second SC, he lost me.
As for little rubio, gang of 8, immigration, along with Flakey jake, and mcstain, they showed true colors.
Gohmert had it right; at this point, any congressman or woman that mouths ‘mueller should be allowed to continue, he’s an ‘honorable man’, and not have their toungue cleave to the roof of their mouth, is,….compromised. They might as well be Hillary.
Look at ACTIONS; NUNES, yes. Rubio, NO! Meadows, had me fooled, but no more. MAYBE some in ‘freedom caucus’ are still uncorrupted, but not giving them a free pass, based on anything they SAY.
Would LOVE to see the list, of all ‘Republican’ congressman/woman, who have already committed to voting to impeach DJT. Probably closely aligns with list Iran threatened to release, of those bribed to ‘support’ jcpoa. (Corker, you litle weasel!).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dutchman, they have grown to ignore they are our employees to represent us and, yes, I have called them the 2 parties in 1 for some time. My guess is 95% are against us and Trump and need to be removed or forced to be removed and alerted that they are OUR employees and are being fired and no lifetime benefits either. Our fault to be so trusting and not believing Joe McCarthy and now we are paying the price for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE UNI-PARTY
Quote from Tragedy and Hope, 1966 by Carroll Quigley, member of Council on Foreign Relations, mentor to Bill Clinton.
We just never paid attention when they told us their plans…
THE GLOBALISTS
The Rockefeller File by Gary Allen
Published June 28th 1976
This was validated more recently by Pascal Lamy former World Trade Organization Director-General. He indicates that an European Union like super state has been the goal since the 1930s.
“The world is headed toward greater degrees of globalization — deeper integration, wider cooperation and greater sharing of responsibilities. To govern this globalized world, writes World Trade Organization Director-General Pascal Lamy, existing institutions will need to be reformed to ensure they work together optimally.” h t t p://www.consiusa.org/allegati/1432198017.pdf
Pascal Lamy: Whither Globalization?
That would be FDR who agreed to giving up US sovereignty. The same guy who stole the personally owned gold of American citizens and gave it to the corrupt Banksters.
LikeLike
Y E P !!!!
LikeLike
agree
LikeLike
Like Will Ferral’s character in Zoolander,”I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”. Listening to these MSM types ignoring the lunacy in the excuses and explanations regarding Spygate in order to allow the cover up narrative to fly makes me crazy. This seems like the libs common tactic of spewing 1% of fact to distort 99% of falsehood and wrong doing. Their ploy of getting as many people as possible to look at the shinny penny while the bank account is being drained is getting old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillyard: Just stop taking the crazy pills. Stop watching. It’s that simple.
LikeLike
Curt; “Fanatacism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim”
Example: “Accept Jesus Christ as your savior, or I’ll KILL you!”
Yes, the new testament is just chock full of stories of Jesus slewing those who refused to recognise his divine origin,. …NOT!
Anyway, behavioral science tells us that when we experiance any strong, emotional responce, the logic part of our brain shuts down.
So yes, these people feel strong, emotional feeling about DJT; hate, fear.
Hence, logic takes a holiday, arrest and impeach him for SOMETHING, screw the rule of law.
Whats that about a splinter in anothers eye, and a log in our own?
Libs arent THAT hypocritical, they never have supported the rule of law, the Constitution, or Gods law; hey, man! Do hour OWN thing, ya know?
Let us look in the mirror; WE are the ‘side’ that professes to respect the rule of law, and the Constitution, yet many say, in effect “Screw THAT! I just wanna KILL these barstuds!
Have US marshals arrest them, send em to gitmo, military tribunals, stand against wall and lead poisoning, or hemp.
Yes, what a GREAT way to affirm and re-establish the rule of law, and the Constitution!
Fanatacism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim.
Allowing emotion to over rule logic.
You dont think DJT is p.o.’d?
But hes a very STABLE genius: he does not allow emotion to effect his judgement, OR his actions. If we are to support him, should we not try to emulate him? Otherwise, these people you talk about, can say the same thing about us.”I went on this CTH blog the other day, you wouldnt BELIEVE what these people are saying, and believing!
Let us concentrate on getting our ehes clear of debris, before we criticise the ‘willing fools’ being deluded by the deep state?
WWJD?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are sorely disappointed that Mueller hasn’t crafted a better story. Their only hope is to keep this charade alive enough that it might prove useful should anything happen whether or not its connected to the investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. If the tables were turned, and this were a Dem president that had a special counsel in this kind of obvious disarray and witch hunt and partisanship, the Democrat leadership from both sides of Congress would be howling all over our TV’s, having press conferences in the rotunda and on every show they could get on defending their president and party. Not these worthless Republican losers. Owned, blackmailed, bought and packaged they are.
LikeLike
The production value is in the red and it’s time to wrap-it-up. This soap opera tactic is low-budget and it grates on the nerves.
LikeLike
gee , this guy talks like a never-trumper … he is soft on immigration … I hate these type politicans … he is so full of political correctness it makes me sick.
I know lots of you guys understand what I’m saying. I’m sure he went into the polling both and voted for Clinton!
We are winning because Trump supports the American People, this guy puts his finger to the wind to see which way the popular PC wind is blowing in.
I guess Trump has to work with these Swamp Creatures if they are in his own Republican Party, and I’m sure he is sick of dealing with these back-stabbers too. Sorry for the rant, but, smooth-talking-Dems-that go on the ticket as Republicans are traitors, from my standpoint.
LikeLike
He’s my congressman and he has been a strong Trump supporter,although I think originally he supported Cruz but went right to Trump when Trump got the nomination. He and his wife both campaigned for Trump in his district. He and I agree on pretty much everything. He does talk like a politician but he was a businessman before getting elected. He is a good man.
LikeLike
As a society I think Americans can only be patient for so long. We cannot maintain this snail’s pace much longer.
There is some very bad script writing, the acting is sub-standard and the plot isn’t thickening anymore. This has passed the “Use By” date and it’s starting to stink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republicans are SOOOO weak. I like Mark Meadows but he is so passive in this interview. He accepts her narratives repeatedly. She puts him on the defensive immediately.
Listening to these guys is a constant reminder of why Trump and his style are so refreshing in contrast.
LikeLike
It’s why I like giullani…he just sticks to his narrative…and laughs at theirs
LikeLike
Wishy washy is Meadows
LikeLike