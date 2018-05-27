James Clapper on SpyGate: “Tactical Judgement”

Margaret Brennan starts off the interview asking former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper why presidential candidate Donald Trump would not have been informed of any potential issue if the intelligence community was truly concerned about Russia interfering in the election.

Watch his response; and more specifically listen to the language. “Tactical judgement”? Even the words he uses to explain the non-action involves admission of an operation:

.

Note how Clapper states he is unaware of the “predicate” for the FBI origination of the Spygate operation. Also note the proactive briefing mentioned for both campaigns was specifically framed around “cyber-intrusion”.

