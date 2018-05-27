James Clapper on SpyGate: “Tactical Judgement”

Margaret Brennan starts off the interview asking former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper why presidential candidate Donald Trump would not have been informed of any potential issue if the intelligence community was truly concerned about Russia interfering in the election.
Watch his response; and more specifically listen to the language. “Tactical judgement”? Even the words he uses to explain the non-action involves admission of an operation:
Note how Clapper states he is unaware of the “predicate” for the FBI origination of the Spygate operation. Also note the proactive briefing mentioned for both campaigns was specifically framed around “cyber-intrusion”.
So when will the far left ministry of propaganda, MSM, jump out of the stagnating sewer of excuses that these people espouse, and take a real hard look at these agents of treason?
Im guessing never. Protect the banana republik at all costs.
Both Clapper, and Brennan, are cold blooded liars!
Yes but for a guy who routinely does it, Clapper is a horribly awkward liar.
He is such a lier.
The physical manifestation of becoming evil.
Should be:
The physical manifestation of becoming evil.
In the end, only one defence, in court, AND in the court of public opinion; REASONABLE DOUBT.
So, its Politics; i.e. this is a POLITICAL prosecution.
And, seperate trials, and each defendant blames thos below him/her, above him/ her, and/or beside.
See Comey: he had NO idea what McCabe was doing, and besides, it was Lynch puttung political pressure on him and others to whitewash Clinton email investigation.
In court, and in court of public opinion, this strategy to invoke reasonable doubt, has more than a fair chance of success. Given all those with terminal TDS, the concern over liberal judges, and juries.
Hence, any prosecutions have to be guilty pleas, with such overwhelming evidence defendants have no hope of getting of on ‘reasonable doubt’.
Im pinning my hopes on; they thought she would win, and so didnt cover their tracks very well. i.e. hoping lovers weren’t the only ones to leave incriminating texts. Second, the beurocracy LOVES paperwork. Cant go to bathroom, without 6forms, in triplicate. And only third, that low downs won’t take fall, and will roll over.
As the IG has all the access to all the ‘paperwork’, including electronic, the next report should be enlightening.
For instance, when exactly WAS the ‘oh, sh*t’ moment, when they realised she might NOT win? Can anyone remember what you wrote, in an email or text, a year ago?
Im HOPING many/most will be convicted by their own words, or those of their compatriots.
By the way, some have asked how big is Hubers staff; the IG has 4-500, so how many does Huber need? Anyway, they are trying to lay the predicate for reasonable doubt. We arent hearing from the other side, yet, what concrete, ADMISSABLE evidence their is, against THEM. And, most importantly, NEITHER HAVE THEY! That is, no charges means no discovery. So, they are out there, putting forth a defence, trying to create reasonable doubt, not knowing what documents, conversations, or testimony the prosecution has.
“I SEE, Mr. Claptrap, you had no personal knowledge. Admitting into evidence these texts, emails, memos and sworn testimony, (prosecutor has aid wheel in a friggin DOLLY, stacked 6’high) which all indicate clearly that you knew about, and personally directed the spying, (YOUR WORD, AT THE TIME!) on the Trump campaign.
Point being, once there are charges, there is discovery. Let them tell lies.
If the evidence is overwhelming, they arent just digging a hole, they are digging their own graves.
Here’s the question that nobody asks these scumbags: if it was so important for you to monitor the Trump Campaign to make sure that it wasn’t being infiltrated by “the Russians” then how come you didn’t do the same thing to Hillary Rotten’s organization?
Welllll ’cause hildabeest is super smart and the Russians would not dare try to infiltrate her campaign. She would spot them in a nano second…
THAT is the most damning aspect of the excuses and more reason to believe they are lying.
why would anyone, in the Trump administration, wish to know Clapper’s take on how to deal with North Korea!!! He had his chance, and instead, he sat back, did what his puppet masters told him to do and collected money. Such evil, such appalling evil
It’s because the guy is just a fountain of wisdom: “I feel strongly that we should have a channel for communicating.” That’s deep, man. The segment started with M. Brennan stating that the Trump administration is on the scene communicating with the North Koreans; that’s sort of like a “channel” huh? Next, “a US permanent interest section will make the Norks feel more secure.” Cause nothing makes you feel better than having some CIA spies to hold hostage — just ask the Iranians.
I have a bad feeling that Christopher Wray is already writing exoneration memos.
What a load. They sure have this “clueless” yet chatty Deep Stater out there quite a lot now. Contrary to whatever stategy the seditious former regime is employing, he is doing nothing more that dig a deeper less forgiving hole for them all to be buried in. Even the lib interviewers are asking the correct questions; their guilt is blatant. But keep talking, you lying Knucklehead,
So Clapper expects us to believe that an investigation was opened on a US presidential campaign with a spy imbedded – and he had no idea? Like this sort of thing happens all the time?
Just from that alone you know he’s lying – and the reporter is comatose.
Is the Clap really stupid, really smug, or just what? He is insufferable
Joseph Goebbels once said that a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth. It was an empirical observation. Clapper, Brennan, Comey, et.al., are being given the necessary time to spin and weave a version of events that, if not fully believed, will be enough to blur the lines, ..muddy the waters so to speak, in the minds of the masses. In this way, the final chapter of this hot mess, when presented by the authors, will be broadly accepted by the public.
What’s in the final chapter, you might ask? Why it’s being drafted right now in Congress, with Trey Gowdy demanding that Strzok and Page testify in front of Congress concurrent with lil’ old Lindsay Graham calling on Comey, McCabe, Lynch, and Ohr to do the same. It’s lovely theater, really. These bad actors will be “harshly grilled” by GOP members while the Dims will feed them the straight lines. The public will see that they’re being soundly rebuked and after promising they never meant to cause harm and only had the country’s best interest in mind, all will be forgiven.
And as an aside, people under Grand Jury subpoena would never testify in front of Congress. So, if they show up at all, it should tell you what you need to know about progress on that front.
By the way – I trust only PDJT. But if indictments aren’t wielded promptly to put these scumbags on their heels, Mueller’s plan to damage this president will eventually find traction. As Mike Tyson so aptly said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Globalists wanted Hillary to win because she is predictable. In other words, easily corruptible and can be bribed.
This interview was unbelievable… Clapper says that professionally, the IC had nothing on Trump (after a year+ of spying on him and the campaign), but personally, it `stretched credulity` that he wasn’t guilty of *something*.
And Maggy Brennan didn’t know what to do… she pitched the scripted questions, but Crappers answers were so lame, she didn’t know what to come back with.
This is one of the worst and most damning interviews I’ve seen yet for the anti-Trump IC and complicit media.
In my view, Brennan is the more dangerous of the two. As a thought experiment, Stand Both men against a wall before a firing squad, blindfold them, allow each a last cigarette (we are civilized after all) and ask each in turn if he has any last words. Clapper would invariably tell two lies, a lie and a lie about the lie, but Brennan would lie and then arrogantly threaten both the firing squad and Trump.
