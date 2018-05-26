Saturday May 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hi from Wilmot , Ohio.
http://ohiograceministries.org/
Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;
Buying Up The Time
Nineteen hundred years ago Paul wrote to his fellow- believers in the vicinity of Ephesus: “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming [Lit., buying up] the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:15,16). Those were indeed evil days, when a wicked tyrant ruled the Roman Empire, when Messiah had been rejected, not only in incarnation, but in resurrection, and Christianity was fighting a life-and-death battle to penetrate the prevailing pagan darkness with the light of God’s grace. Surely Paul never dreamed that the dispensation of grace would continue for more than nineteen hundred years. He expected the Lord to come at any time to recall His ambassadors and bring the day of grace to a close. Hence the urgency of his appeal to be “buying up the time, because the days are evil.”
But if Paul had reason to suspect that the day of grace would soon be brought to a close, we today have greater reason to think so. Now that the light of the gospel has been brought to Europe, America and many other parts of the world, men are turning their backs on it. Only a small minority of even Christendom truly believe the Bible and know the Christ it presents — and how very few know the riches of His grace!
Meanwhile our governments, our educational institutions and our social systems are becoming ever more godless. The result? The newspapers, radio and TV — even a trip downtown to any fair-sized city, will tell us all we need to know. Once again “the days are evil” and the Lord’s coming for His own seems imminent. There is still much talk about lasting peace and prosperity, but no thoughtful person believes that we are headed in that direction. Rather the world appears to be heading straight toward the prophesied “day of wrath.”
What a comfort it is to the believer, then, to know that “God hath not appointed us unto wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us…” (I Thes. 5:9,10). “For the Scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed” and “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:11,13).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/buying-up-the-time/
Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, 16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
1Thessalonians 5:9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, 10 Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him.
Romans 10:11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. … 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Thank you dear lord for letting me live to teach my grandkids what my grandfather taught me.
Amen.
Inspirational to read what other people think of to say to God…..
Prayer #1
“Soldiers are asked to make the ultimate sacrifice. It takes an incredible person to face the possibility of war and death, especially a death that will save the lives of people you have never even met. John 15:13 says, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” Just as Jesus sacrificed his life so that we may be free, so too have many of our nation’s soldiers. On Memorial Day—and every other day—we can say a prayer of thanks for those brave souls willing to make such a sacrifice for our country, letting them know that the love they have for their country is being returned by its people.”
https://connectusfund.org/16-good-prayers-for-fallen-soldiers
Be safe to all Treepers and families on Florida’s northwest coast. Godspeed, believers. It’s been since 1994 since we’ve had an Alberto.
41.5 million people will be traveling this weekend. The most in 13 years! I wonder who helped that happen? Obola? No way. President Donald J. Trump – Yes! MAGA on troops and have a wonderful weekend. May God Bless each of you.
🙂
Happy Caterday, Treepers! 🙂
It was coming in March, then it was coming in April, then it was going to be released in May. THIS is why many have little confidence anything will come of the IG report and why many believe Washington can never correct itself. Beyond sad.
It’s about timing–all good.
Have a blessed Week-end, all you wonderful Treepers.
May the Lord Protect and Bless all of you.
May the Lord Protect and Bless our President Trump and his MAGA Team.
Honoring our military begins…..
kltk1, take your cue from President Trump. He’s in it for the long haul. He wants justice. And justice is best served when everything is set in proper order, not rushed and causing lack of preparation to lose the case. It’s coming together. Have faith.
I don’t know which one will be best for reading about your feelings Kltk1…..they’re all good.
Psalm 27:14 King James Version (KJV)
14 Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.
John 16:33 King James Version (KJV)
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
Deuteronomy 31:6 King James Version (KJV)
6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
Regret My Decision
(Sung to the tune of Whiskey Drinkin’ Woman, by Nazareth)
Lost the e-lection, there goes the rest of this life for me
She’s drink-ing every night
Now I’m yearn-ing to break free
I hate that woman, and I’d love to see her dead
But she knows my secrets, so I’m trapped and must stay wed
I re-gret my decis-ion
To make a Clin-ton out of Hillary
She’s got cankles where her hoofs meet
Like she’s Ark-an-sas corn fed
Had to have some work-man come
And re-in-force our bed
I ad-mit I went wrong
Guess I’m doomed to live this plight
But I spike her NyQuil
Ho-ping this could be the night
I’m will-ing to risk pris-on
For makin’ a Clin-ton out of Hillary
Please under-stand my problem
And you’ll sym-pa-thize with me
The way that she was grow-in’
Can you blame me for Lewin-sky?
She just lays there glarin’
Like there’s de-mons in her head
Got to double bag it
Or chew my arm off in-stead
I’d choose blindness over vis-ion
Cause I made a Clin-ton out of Hillary
Got to get my thoughts to-gether, and figure some-thing out
If I weren’t a co-ward, I’d take the ea-sy way out
I hate that woman, and I’d love to see her dead
But when we’re in public, I hold hands and grin in-stead
A su-i-cide decision?
For makin’ a Clin-ton out of Hillary…
Nazareth was a great band.. Classic rocks 🙂
Is it Caturday already?
Q: Why don’t cats like online shopping?
A: They prefer a cat-alogue.
I dressed my dog up as a cat for Halloween. Now he won’t come when I call him.
—Reid Faylor
