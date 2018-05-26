Remember the “Splitter Strategy”?…

If you don’t remember the CTH research (2013 through November 2015) eventually culminating with the 2016 “Splitter Strategy“; and if you don’t remember the “Tripwires” used to explain the processes and predictable consequences within the splitter strategy, then skip this discussion thread.

For readers who were around during that timeframe, do the recent discoveries about: •”Five-Eyes intelligence networks” conspiring with domestic political operatives;… •career Republican political party officials like Stefan Halper – with connections as Deep State CIA and FBI informants;… •campaign infiltration schemes run by weaponized DC UniParty intelligence officials;… and •”off-the-book” financing for FBI domestic political spy operations by billionaire Russian interests like Oleg Deripaska;…

Well, do these stunning new and factual revelations begin to answer the previous unanswerable questions behind the “why” in relationship to the Splitter plans?

There was a time, during that research, when the white-wine-spritzer triangle cucumber and mayonnaise sandwich crowd were calling us ‘conspiracy nuts‘. Do the revelations in the past six to eight months now begin to provide, and fill-in, the missing context?

From CTH perspective, what we are seeing right now is the “why”? We are seeing full sunlight on the scale and scope of what we knew was happening back in 2013 through 2016, but couldn’t explain about “who” the control agents were.

CTH knew the plan. We knew in 2013, 2014, they were working diligently on a Hillary Clinton -vs- Jeb Bush outcome. However, we were always downstream and dealing only from the perspective of consequence. We spent over two years digging into the party players; their co-hort media codependents; their official schedules and unofficial meetings in Wyoming and Colorado. We knew the trail, and from that trail we were able to set up all of those tripwires….. but we never knew the specifics of how all of those interests merged in the larger network of intertwined interests.

Now, we can see it.

That “Big Club”, referenced brilliantly by George Carlin, has been dragged into the sunlight by the one entity who genuinely presented an existential risk to the entire apparatus, Donald J Trump. FLASHBACK WATCH:

.

Now, consider the developments discovered over the past six months. We now know the FBI approached Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to support part of the plan to eliminate the candidacy, and later presidency, of Donald Trump. We know billionaire Paul Singer was originally paying Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. We know billionaire Jeff Bezos has devoted the entire operational effort of the Washington Post to attack President-Elect and now President Trump. We know billionaire Carlos Slim was using the New York Times for the same. Same goes for corporate-driven U.S. media writ large.

We know those billionaires who met at Sea Island Georgia in March 2016 were part of the apparatus to eliminate the threat that is Donald Trump. We know the entire apparatus of the ‘old guard’ republican party system was working toward the same goals. Now we know there were officials in Australia and the U.K. in government positions, actually conspiring with the U.S. intelligence apparatus to assist this Big Club goal.

We knew back in 2014 and 2015 an alignment of specific financial interests, including billionaires on Wall Street like Rupert Murdoch, were attempting to deliver the Hillary Clinton -vs- Jeb Bush presidential race in November 2016.

We could also see the billionaire financial fingerprints behind candidates that just didn’t make sense. Candidates like: George Pataki, Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Scott Walker and John Kasich.

With revelations about how much the U.S. political apparatus was fully controlled by massive money interests (the billionaires and the multinationals); and now we overlay the previously hidden nexus of the intelligence apparatus of the Deep State – so much more of what was happening in 2015/2016 makes more sense.

There are some people mining through networks who are finding growing connections between Stefan Halper and Cambridge Analytica…. If they ever make that connection physically and financially solid, it is just another massive dose of sunlight.

Billionaire Robert Mercer funding Cambridge Analytica. Stefan Halper and the CIA connected to exploitation of Cambridge Analytica. The CA psychological targeting system was used on used on Breitbart media throughout 2014 and 2015 as part of the effort to finance and support Ted Cruz. If the U.S. intelligence apparatus (CIA) is behind the Cambridge Analytica program use… well, you can see how this all falls into alignment.

It’s a big club.

They control it, and she was never supposed to lose.

Donald Trump knew it…

.

