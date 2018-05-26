President Trump Welcomes Joshua Holt Back To the U.S…

Posted on May 26, 2018 by

This evening President Trump welcomed home Joshua Holt, a young man who had been imprisoned in Venezuela for nearly two years.  Mr. Holt and his family are from Utah.  The family, the State Department team and a group of U.S. politicians who participated in the negotiations for his release, held a short Oval Office press availability.

Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah), Senator Bob Corker (Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee), Senator Mike Lee (Utah), Representative Mia Love (Utah) and a number of key State Department officials were present. Toward the end of the remarks President Trump spoke briefly about the latest discussions surrounding a possible summit with North Korea.

  1. sundance says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

  2. MfM says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Notice how Trump mentions several time how many people they have gotten released! Leftist heads exploding.

  3. Pam says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    It’s just amazing what our president has accomplished in such a short period of time. Who would have dreamed we would see so many freed American hostages in different parts of the world return home safe. imo, none of our previous presidents could have done this successfully.

    May God bless our president, Joshua, and his family.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 26, 2018 at 11:06 pm

      We Have a President with a Bigly Godly Heart—-finally, and he represents our hearts very well.

      Thank you, Lord, for President Trump. (I’ll never get tired of saying this.)

  4. Pam says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

  5. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    • M33 says:
      May 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      BREAKING: Liberals pooping in their pants all across the nation, wailing like babies.

      • BobBoxBody says:
        May 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        Glad him and his wife are back home. Also, did Ross have a chance to talk to Beijing before this announcement?

      • kea says:
        May 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        You know that movie ‘little shop of horrors’ and that song ‘feed me seymour’ I feel like the plant feed me those Liberal tears!!! LOL

      • T.L.T. says:
        May 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

        There’s people starving to death in North Korea because they laughed when they looked at a picture of the smiling fat corrupt jackass.

        Christians get special treatment there.

        I report, you decide.

  6. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Did the Holy family thank P Trump?

    • Oldschool says:
      May 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Minimally. Surprisingly, the congress critters were more full throated in their praise for Trump.

      • GB Bari says:
        May 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

        Just my observation – I think they were a bit overwhelmed. Josh’ s mother was sincere in her thanks but remember they haven’t been dealing with the President. They’ve been dealing with the Congressional Reps and State Dept. I saw no problem with how they responded. Not everyone can come thru that emotional turmoil and remember what to say in such a high pressure situation (cameras, press, VIPs. )

    • GB Bari says:
      May 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      If you meant “Holt” family, yes they were very gracious. it’s right on the video.

  7. The Demon Slick says:
    May 26, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Thanks to God for President Trump.
    Obama wouldn’t even pick up the phone to call Mexico and free Sgt. Tamoreesi. I might have spelled his name wrong but that’s what it sounds like.

  8. Brad (@Lafite77) says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Let’s see what Jeff Flake (a Mormon) has to say. Will the TDS in him prevent him for thanking POTUS? Probably.

    • lastinillinois says:
      May 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      This may just cause Flake to switch religions.

      Probably to something that rhymes with ‘chuzlim’.

      • Turranos says:
        May 26, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        Jeff Flake, the Maggot!

        • rsmith1776 says:
          May 26, 2018 at 11:46 pm

          When I say Flake talk the other day . . . man, the toxicity that comes out of that person. . . a shameful moment and something that reflected bad on his entire family.

          Jeff Flake is not just a Never Trumper, he seems possessed by the One Who Shall Not Be Named. Shame on him. A statue of hatred, he was.

  9. Lis says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    When Trump announced on Twitter that Josh was coming home, earlier today, I saw nothing but terrible comments from liberal losers in reply. It turned my stomach. “Oh, just a photo op,” and “What about the 1500 immigrant children missing” and just total trash being said. People even said, “Why don’t you let the man go home to his family in UT first before making him appear at the White House?” and I just….got so disheartened.

    But then, we see photos like this, and I read comments from my fellow Treepers, and I feel happy again.

    Gosh but I hate what the haters do. But I sure do love our President. And you guys. xo.

  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    It is so nice that our people are being returned home.

    I’ve been to foreign countries….on my very best behavior cause stuff is different than here for sho. Some government representatives are very confrontational and feeling like a target instead of a visitor is not a good feeling. I was at a marketplace and government jeeps drove by and all the shopkeepers left to throw rocks and chase the jeeps. Didn’t know what they were screaming, but I got the idea real quick.

    Toto we’re not in Kansas anymore…

  12. snarkybeach says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    to get married

  13. waltzingmtilda says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I just love this. I love how our President continues to deliver on his campaign promises AND on things that are under the radar.

    Welcome home 🙂

  14. TNGal says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    In my entire life, I have never seen a President live on television on a Saturday night. He works all the time and desperately needs our prayers. He has so much courage and kindness and love and strength. Senator Hatch is in awe of PDJT and gave the most tremendous statement of support to President Trump. It is not even worth talking about the previous Administration which was so weak, feckless, and ineffective.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      May 26, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      TNGal…..I agree with you one hundred percent and we pray for him multiple times throughout the day ,everyday.

      • Turranos says:
        May 26, 2018 at 11:41 pm

        “the previous Administration which was so weak, feckless, and ineffective. – Not too mention the most corrupt administration in the history our our Republic!

  15. Marie (@LollaBells) says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    To hear all the emotion & to hear Senator Hatch speak was just WOW! There was a real true effort & love behind this. Same with the 3 hostages from North Korea & Otto. You could hear the tears in their voices & it brought tears to my eyes, how people can not hear or see this well it would be simply because of fake news. I know Senator Corker & President Trump have had their differences but there was ZERO animosity here & you could hear his appreciation for everything President Trump did. All of them & the family were so thankful.
    I was not familiar with Congresswoman Mia Love, So I looked her up & she is a Republican. I have to wonder how the democrats feel knowing they have not been involved in any of this. It is truly sad. All of these people sat in these countries not knowing what was going to happen to them during Former President Obama time in the White House & now not a single democrat has been involved (if i’m mistaken please correct me), how does that make people voting for Democrats feel? If you or someone YOU LOVE is taken hostage? It scares the daylights out of me, knowing that one group of people has been unwilling to do anything. What did President Trump say 17 hostages now released, and Mia Love said she has complete confidence in our President & so should the people (or something close to that).
    Thank you, this was wonderful to watch as has just about every day since President Trump announced he would be running!

  16. Pam says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:13 pm

  17. Psycho Monkee says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Notice how ❤️PDJT❤️ always shines the light towards others. Always gracious, humble, caring, genuine and loving. He takes the extra minute, looks them in the eye. Engaged. Concerned. This Man is a unique gift from Almighty God. Our Lord heard our pleas, He watched in dismay as our nation was being ripped apart, divided and corrupted. Prayers stormed heaven. Heaven returned this Man, our beloved ❤️President Donald John Trump❤️

  18. PaulM says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    I was held against my will in a corrupt socialist state until I was in my mid 50’s, watching my normally healthy optomistic self deteriorate.
    After years of playing along and pretending to believe the constant indoctrination, I was able to hide away a little food and money to make my escape.
    When the time was right, I quickley and quietly moved in the shadows from tree to tree over 250 miles to the east where I finally crossed the border into Nevada where I’ve been since.
    Now, the corruption here is just as bad and they don’t even try to hide it but if a bunch of people kick in my door in the middle of the night with the intent of doing me harm, I can thunk them without having to worry about spending the rest of my life in prison for violating the rights of a “protected” class.

