President Trump Welcomes Joshua Holt Back To the U.S…

This evening President Trump welcomed home Joshua Holt, a young man who had been imprisoned in Venezuela for nearly two years. Mr. Holt and his family are from Utah. The family, the State Department team and a group of U.S. politicians who participated in the negotiations for his release, held a short Oval Office press availability.

Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah), Senator Bob Corker (Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee), Senator Mike Lee (Utah), Representative Mia Love (Utah) and a number of key State Department officials were present. Toward the end of the remarks President Trump spoke briefly about the latest discussions surrounding a possible summit with North Korea.

We welcome the release of Joshua & Thamara Holt, who were unjustly imprisoned in #Venezuela. U.S. policy toward Venezuela remains unchanged. We support the Venezuelan people & their efforts to return to democracy. We wish Joshua & his family the best after this difficult period. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2018

President Trump welcomes Josh Holt, his wife (Thammy), daughter, and parents to the Oval Office. Holt said this was a rocky start to the marriage, a difficult 2 years, but they’re still together. He said he is “overwhelmed with gratitude” and glad to be home. pic.twitter.com/2996fcbF4e — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) May 27, 2018

