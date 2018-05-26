President Trump Welcomes Joshua Holt Back To the U.S…

This evening President Trump welcomed home Joshua Holt, a young man who had been imprisoned in Venezuela for nearly two years. Mr. Holt and his family are from Utah. The family, the State Department team and a group of U.S. politicians who participated in the negotiations for his release, held a short Oval Office press availability.
Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah), Senator Bob Corker (Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee), Senator Mike Lee (Utah), Representative Mia Love (Utah) and a number of key State Department officials were present. Toward the end of the remarks President Trump spoke briefly about the latest discussions surrounding a possible summit with North Korea.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 19 people
GOD bless president Trump in the name of Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Where two or more of you are gathered, in my name, there am I with them.”
Matthew 18:20
I just counted three of you in this sub-thread, and I make a 4th. We got this covered (by his blood).
LikeLike
My God. It’s like what’s happening in Iran. Both are petroleum-producing economies under regimes. Major strikes everywhere in Iran re petroleum and truck drivers. No petroleum, no economy.
It’s a signal also for the Iranian regime: https://www.memri.org/reports/iran-venezuela-connection
LikeLike
Notice how Trump mentions several time how many people they have gotten released! Leftist heads exploding.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’s just amazing what our president has accomplished in such a short period of time. Who would have dreamed we would see so many freed American hostages in different parts of the world return home safe. imo, none of our previous presidents could have done this successfully.
May God bless our president, Joshua, and his family.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We Have a President with a Bigly Godly Heart—-finally, and he represents our hearts very well.
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump. (I’ll never get tired of saying this.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
BREAKING: Liberals pooping in their pants all across the nation, wailing like babies.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad him and his wife are back home. Also, did Ross have a chance to talk to Beijing before this announcement?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know that movie ‘little shop of horrors’ and that song ‘feed me seymour’ I feel like the plant feed me those Liberal tears!!! LOL
LikeLike
There’s people starving to death in North Korea because they laughed when they looked at a picture of the smiling fat corrupt jackass.
Christians get special treatment there.
I report, you decide.
LikeLike
Did the Holy family thank P Trump?
LikeLike
Minimally. Surprisingly, the congress critters were more full throated in their praise for Trump.
LikeLike
Just my observation – I think they were a bit overwhelmed. Josh’ s mother was sincere in her thanks but remember they haven’t been dealing with the President. They’ve been dealing with the Congressional Reps and State Dept. I saw no problem with how they responded. Not everyone can come thru that emotional turmoil and remember what to say in such a high pressure situation (cameras, press, VIPs. )
LikeLiked by 4 people
And I doubt that they would’ve been released if obama were still in the white house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points GB.
LikeLike
If you meant “Holt” family, yes they were very gracious. it’s right on the video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks to God for President Trump.
Obama wouldn’t even pick up the phone to call Mexico and free Sgt. Tamoreesi. I might have spelled his name wrong but that’s what it sounds like.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You are absolutely correct, regardless of the spelling.
And the Mexicans were basically (as I recall) begging our government to give them a reason to release him.
Obama – absolute filthy scum.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t trump pay him some bucks to get back on his feet, like 25k is that true?
LikeLike
Our President at the time donated $25K to him!
http://insider.foxnews.com/2014/11/10/donald-trump-writes-25k-check-sgt-andrew-tahmooressi
From the article linked above:
Donald Trump has written a check for $25,000 to Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, who was recently freed from a Mexican prison after 214 days in jail.
“I really want this money to go to him, not his lawyers,” he said.
Trump said that he felt badly after watching Van Susteren’s interview with the Marine. He said that Tahmooressi has suffered greatly and that he hopes this money will help him get back on with his life.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Obama gave millions and released 5 high ranking terrorists for a us deserter whose actions killed our own men who searched for him at the time and obama couldn’t give the time of day for
Marine Tahmooressi. 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
POS that will burn in Hell for eternity!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see what Jeff Flake (a Mormon) has to say. Will the TDS in him prevent him for thanking POTUS? Probably.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This may just cause Flake to switch religions.
Probably to something that rhymes with ‘chuzlim’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeff Flake, the Maggot!
LikeLike
When I say Flake talk the other day . . . man, the toxicity that comes out of that person. . . a shameful moment and something that reflected bad on his entire family.
Jeff Flake is not just a Never Trumper, he seems possessed by the One Who Shall Not Be Named. Shame on him. A statue of hatred, he was.
LikeLike
When Trump announced on Twitter that Josh was coming home, earlier today, I saw nothing but terrible comments from liberal losers in reply. It turned my stomach. “Oh, just a photo op,” and “What about the 1500 immigrant children missing” and just total trash being said. People even said, “Why don’t you let the man go home to his family in UT first before making him appear at the White House?” and I just….got so disheartened.
But then, we see photos like this, and I read comments from my fellow Treepers, and I feel happy again.
Gosh but I hate what the haters do. But I sure do love our President. And you guys. xo.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Don’t read Twitter comments…
They are just toxic.
I avoid them always.
I hate it when I accidently tap the tweet and it brings up those comments…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you. Now I know.
LikeLike
Agreed. Liberal deranged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every twit from PDJT unlishes the cheap-pizza-fed hordes at the service of David Brock (HilLIARy bot slave master). I dont twit but occasionally click on one mentioned by a CTH poster. I never read the comments because they are full of venom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Twitter seems to put all the supportive comments at the very bottom of the thread. Yes, they do that on purpose. How else could they be totally separated like that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unleashes
LikeLike
Why was he there in the first place?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Went to Venezuela as a Mormon missionary. Fell in love with her. Fished his time went home… Then back to be married. Then he was arrested.
LikeLike
This is why Mia made the comments she made… She’s a Mormon also.
LikeLike
Venezuela wasn’t as unstable two – four years ago when this was all developing.
LikeLike
It was plenty unstable there and the state department was recommending no travel for Americans
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so, he went somewhere else on his mission. He met his wife doing online Spanish lessons an decided to go there, marry her, and bring her back.
LikeLike
My money is on he was a Mormon missionary.
LikeLike
Apparently on a typical LDS mission
Random search shows several article summaries referencing the Mormon mission thing.
http://isearch.avg.com/search?q=Joshua%20Holt%20in%20Venezuela%20for%202%20year%20mission%3F&cid=2E3080CE-AD59-4F21-AAFB-17CEEAF6509B&mid=c8c3f5b04af047d6b130f186763f5ba0-511303d165afd61d2277167d0dce9ba52e62b630&lang=en&ds=AVG&pr=fr&d=2011-09-27%2010:16:06&v=10.0.0.7&sap=dsp&snd=hp&sap_acp=0
LikeLike
I screwed up… And made assumptions. He had been a Missionary, but not in Venezuela. He met her online, she was a Mormon. They met in person outside of Venezuela and decided to marry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Out of WaPo article:
“Holt, a Mormon missionary from Utah, was jailed in 2016 days after he traveled to Venezuela to marry a woman he met online. Police said he was stockpiling weapons and grenades in public housing.
He has yet to stand trial, and his confinement has become a major point of contention in the already fraught relations between Washington and Caracas.”
Apparently it was a bogus charge just to to hold him hostage to force the US to make political concessions. There may be more but I haven’t followed this story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my question as well?!?!?!?!
LikeLike
It is so nice that our people are being returned home.
I’ve been to foreign countries….on my very best behavior cause stuff is different than here for sho. Some government representatives are very confrontational and feeling like a target instead of a visitor is not a good feeling. I was at a marketplace and government jeeps drove by and all the shopkeepers left to throw rocks and chase the jeeps. Didn’t know what they were screaming, but I got the idea real quick.
Toto we’re not in Kansas anymore…
LikeLiked by 1 person
to get married
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just love this. I love how our President continues to deliver on his campaign promises AND on things that are under the radar.
Welcome home 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my entire life, I have never seen a President live on television on a Saturday night. He works all the time and desperately needs our prayers. He has so much courage and kindness and love and strength. Senator Hatch is in awe of PDJT and gave the most tremendous statement of support to President Trump. It is not even worth talking about the previous Administration which was so weak, feckless, and ineffective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TNGal…..I agree with you one hundred percent and we pray for him multiple times throughout the day ,everyday.
LikeLike
“the previous Administration which was so weak, feckless, and ineffective. – Not too mention the most corrupt administration in the history our our Republic!
LikeLike
To hear all the emotion & to hear Senator Hatch speak was just WOW! There was a real true effort & love behind this. Same with the 3 hostages from North Korea & Otto. You could hear the tears in their voices & it brought tears to my eyes, how people can not hear or see this well it would be simply because of fake news. I know Senator Corker & President Trump have had their differences but there was ZERO animosity here & you could hear his appreciation for everything President Trump did. All of them & the family were so thankful.
I was not familiar with Congresswoman Mia Love, So I looked her up & she is a Republican. I have to wonder how the democrats feel knowing they have not been involved in any of this. It is truly sad. All of these people sat in these countries not knowing what was going to happen to them during Former President Obama time in the White House & now not a single democrat has been involved (if i’m mistaken please correct me), how does that make people voting for Democrats feel? If you or someone YOU LOVE is taken hostage? It scares the daylights out of me, knowing that one group of people has been unwilling to do anything. What did President Trump say 17 hostages now released, and Mia Love said she has complete confidence in our President & so should the people (or something close to that).
Thank you, this was wonderful to watch as has just about every day since President Trump announced he would be running!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Notice how ❤️PDJT❤️ always shines the light towards others. Always gracious, humble, caring, genuine and loving. He takes the extra minute, looks them in the eye. Engaged. Concerned. This Man is a unique gift from Almighty God. Our Lord heard our pleas, He watched in dismay as our nation was being ripped apart, divided and corrupted. Prayers stormed heaven. Heaven returned this Man, our beloved ❤️President Donald John Trump❤️
LikeLike
Continuous Prayers for him Always!
LikeLike
I was held against my will in a corrupt socialist state until I was in my mid 50’s, watching my normally healthy optomistic self deteriorate.
After years of playing along and pretending to believe the constant indoctrination, I was able to hide away a little food and money to make my escape.
When the time was right, I quickley and quietly moved in the shadows from tree to tree over 250 miles to the east where I finally crossed the border into Nevada where I’ve been since.
Now, the corruption here is just as bad and they don’t even try to hide it but if a bunch of people kick in my door in the middle of the night with the intent of doing me harm, I can thunk them without having to worry about spending the rest of my life in prison for violating the rights of a “protected” class.
LikeLike