President Trump Participates in Naval Academy Graduation Ceremony…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland. In addition to the speech, President Trump remained on stage for 90 minutes to shake the hands of every graduate.
Advertisements
Awesome.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Exactly my first thought… that’s so awesome 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine too. What a refreshing change and a great leader
LikeLiked by 1 person
**SALUTE**
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is just…wow…our President is just amazing, isn’t he!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He absolutely is! What an incredible speech. Every time he speaks at events about or military he truly shows his love with every word that comes out of his mouth. His love for our military both present and past in one of the qualities I admire the most about him. They mean everything to him. Everything he is able to accomplish for them gives him such joy. Anyone that crosses them, has put their life in danger.
His ability to tell a story is breathtaking. I could listen to him tell stories of incredible men and women that gave everything on behalf of our country 24 hours a day.
Thank you 🙏 Father for giving our country this incredible man and leader!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump, a genuine Command and Chief of the USA. Pride, respect and dignity back in the White House after a 30 year absence.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Beautifully said!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at all the smiling faces!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Thank you for this site. I really like it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What a great way to start the Memorial Day weekend. God bless PDJT and America!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I drove to New Jersey through Virginia and there were people standing on overpasses waving American Flags. Never seen anything like it. Also a ton of bikers heading to DC for Rolling Thunder. Spoke to one man and he said about 400,000 bikers heading there. The Trumpster has bought back the LOVE FOR AMERICA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
400 000 is a HUGE number of bikers (or any croud) is this figure ciorrect ? Would be a game changer
LikeLike
Like Woodstock ~ changed the course of history
LikeLike
I attend an annual drag race event in December every year here in Florida. Last year we were arriving and there were a huge amount of fans stopped in the parking lot (good 1/4 mile walk depending on attendance) with their hands over their hearts. When parked my Truck and got out you could hear the National Anthem playing over the loudspeakers.
That made my day…………………
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a group called Overpasses for America that stands on bridges over the highways every single weekend and waves American Flags. We have a chapter here in Dallas Fort Worth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are also welcoming the bikers for their annual ride to DC for Memorial Day. Most roads that go to DC will have many of their bridges covered with flag waving patriots. It sure gives one a warm and fuzzy feeling. You can’t help but smile.
LikeLike
Stamina…remember when the dolts in the MSM and the #nevertrumper imbeciles questioned his stamina, among other things.
What a man, what a leader!
LikeLiked by 18 people
He runs circles around people half his age. I don’t know how he does it. I know I probably couldn’t keep up with his pace and I’m decades younger.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have yet to see President Trump in a back brace. ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless President Trump. God bless our brave Military. God bless America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SO PROUD OF OUR COMMANDER IN CHIEF. A real one that loves this Country and her people after so many decades, since RWR! The others were frauds and phonies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🗣 Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. 💪🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should I stay and shake all 1042 hands?…STAY! STAY! STAY!
Just a beautiful day!
LikeLiked by 11 people
That move was more awesome than many realize.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not easy in the hands! This was a wonderful gesture…that will be totally ignored by the MSM, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic, best President ever.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Awesome!! I am truly so grateful for this President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump was sent to us by God to save this nation, in my heartfelt opinion.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Couldn’t ask for a better leader!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Isn’t it wonderful to be an American and finally having great leadership, I am so very proud of our country.
MAGA and God Protect and Bless our President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Look at Trump’s feet as he is shaking hands. They seem like they are nailed in place.
He’s standing mostly in the sun and it looks like he’s saying something to most of them with an occasional touch on their arm.
Talk about stamina!
LikeLiked by 8 people
So any one know what the joke is about ” tacumshaw” that he made at about 4 minutes. I likely spelled it wrong so I couldn’t find it on DuckDuckGo
LikeLike
<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tecumseh"Tecumseh?
LikeLike
Sorry about the missing link closure!
Tecumseh?
LikeLike
The figurehead called “Tecumseh” has, for many years, played a prominent part in the traditions of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. The original wooden image was sent to the Naval Academy in 1866 after being salvaged from the wreck of the old ship of the line “Delaware,” which had been sunk at Norfolk during the Civil War to prevent her from falling into Confederate hands. The builders of the “Delaware” intended the figurehead to portray Tamanend, the great chief of the Delawares, a lover of peace and friend of William Penn. But to the midshipmen of the period, there was nothing in the name of Tamanend to strike the imagination. The effigy was also known by various other names — Powhatan, King Phillip, and finally Tecumseh — a great warrior and thus heroic and appropriate to the midshipmen.
For 40 years, the wooden figurehead kept its stern vigil in the Yard at Annapolis until the winds, sun and rain began to take their toll. In 1906 a face-lift with the aid of cement, putty and paint temporarily removed the signs of age. When the ravages of the weather again threatened, the Class of 1891 raised a fund to immortalize the old fellow in bronze. The delicate task was accomplished at the U.S. Naval Gun Factory.
Statue of TecumsehTo ensure that the bronze figure would lose none of the potent power with which the midshipmen had endowed the old figurehead, the wooden “brains” and “heart” of the ancient Indian were transferred to the bronze statue.
In the spring of 1930, the statue, mounted on a pedestal of Vermont marble adorned with the Naval Academy seal, was erected on its present site from which the grim old warrior gazes eternally toward the main entrance of Bancroft Hall, the midshipman dormitory.
Tecumseh has become not only the “God of 2.0” — the passing grade point average at the academy — but also the idol to whom loyal midshipmen give prayers and sacrificial offerings of pennies. Midshipmen offer a left-handed salute in tribute to Tecumseh, and they toss pennies his way for good luck in exams and athletic contests.
Each year, Tecumseh is decked out in a coat of “war paint” for Parents’ Weekend in August, Homecoming in the fall, before Army-Navy contests and for Commissioning Week.
https://www.usna.edu/PAO/faq_pages/Tecumseh.php
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent. Thanks Curry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I knew I got the spelling wrong!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What have other POTUSes done at the service academy graduations? I’m betting they didn’t take this kind of personal time and attention to congratulate each grad. But even if they did, VSSPGPDJT did it better and with YUGE heart!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I lost my bet, so I’ll have to buy myself a beer–so sad! Bathhouse Barry stunk up Annapolis in ’09 and ’13 and there’s video of him attempting to transfer diseases by manual contact to the graduates (i.e., shaking hands, hugging, patting, etc.–in ’13, he’s wearing a burka without the hood!). He almost looked happy–Acting! Thank you! Similarly there’s video of Biden creeping out on the female grads of he Air Force Academy, but at least he stayed for all of them. So VSSPGPDJT didn’t break the mold on this one, he just did it with YUGER heart and greater true honor, at least in our eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama’s legacy is quickly becoming simply another failed experiment in stale, foreign socialism that has no place in America…
LikeLiked by 5 people
And everyone of those graduates (some future admirals) will remember that for the rest of their lives.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yea, I cried
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was informed that when Hilary was at the Kings Point Graduation years ago, most of the cadets sat on their hands.
LikeLike
Greatest President in My Life Time
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was terrific and so well received!!!! Able to speak their language. And a man’s man. (Women like them, too.) Absolutely splendid!!! He focused them, how special they are, how much he cares about them. And he is so authentic…
Yes, they will long remember his making this day so special…
LikeLiked by 3 people
SPYGATE: The 21st Century’s Watergate and Collusion Against Trump, Part I, The Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/spygate-the-21st-centurys-watergate-and-collusion-against-trump-part-i-the-biggest-political-scandal-in-u-s-history/
LikeLike
Is there anything left to wonder why we love our president? Simple acts of graciousness and humility that cannot be driven into a person over a lifetime, but have to be cultivated and nurtured from within… It is a great time to be living history…
Happy Memorial Day everyone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You Mr President! You make us proud to be an American again!
It feels good to come out from the oppression of the obama years (bush years too).
Feels good to see America can hold it’s head erect again!
Bravo Mr President! Bravo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Small gestures have big impacts. What just happened in Annapolis, is not just respect for the military, but a show of force. He clearly stood there for 90 minutes, and said…I am the President of the United States to all who watched or heard. Let there be no doubt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awesome! Thank you 🙏 for sharing your thoughts.
LikeLike
My co-worker’s son graduated. This was her FB post.
Bc it’s not everyday you get to be in the same place w the president! Trump said he could give his speech & leave, speech & shake the top 100 of the class or all 1192 of their hands…. guess what he stayed & shook each & everyone of their hands in the heat! Here is baby cuz & Tyler getting their diplomas & shaking presidents trumps hand! ❤️ trump!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
It just occurred to me …
One day, the United States will have an aircraft carrier named the USS Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a wonderful thought!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and it will probably be one of the new Supercarriers, like the USS Gerald R Ford.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Ford gets an aircraft carrier Presudent Trump should get a state.
LikeLike
In movies and TV shows set in the 1980’s, a frequent device used to set the period is showing President Reagan on TV. This was done in “Hot Tub Time Machine”, “The Americans”, and “Stranger Things” to name a few.
It makes me want to go back to that day and hear President Reagan speak live, again.
And then, I remember that today we have President Donald J. Trump speaking live right now. Listen to him; savor every moment; this is something you’ll want to remember in the years to come.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a GIANT of a President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heart swells with love and pride! What a President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Build a 600 ship Navy, end the foreign trade disasters, and close overseas bases.
America as the Honest Broker….old-fashioned US-style “walk softly and carry a big stick”….TR’s Great White Fleet with no need of foreign bases like the other colonial powers of the time.
Trump is rewriting US Foreign Policy by returning the US to its roots.
LikeLike
A true leader
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you notice President Trump didn’t say “I” at the beginning of each sentence…unlike the egotist we had before PDJT….. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news, Hillary says she wants to be CEO of Facebook!
Maybe after she destroys Facebook Google can hire her.
LikeLike
Wow! This President never stops impressing me🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think it was an accident when he used the name “Jim” as an example of someone to fire at the VA when he said, “Jim, you are fired”. Have to think that maybe Jim Comey was in his mind…??? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ninety minutes shaking hands is not fun-and-games, it’s real work. Recall Boston’s Mayor Jim Curley and FDR’s Postmaster General Farley– little do these jug-eared Ensigns realize, Trump now knows each one by name.
LikeLike
What a great President this man is. Exceeding expectations. All class.
– Big Jake (financial contributor to TCH…still blocked on WordPress)
LikeLike
I love him! We are living the dream that he is the President. Thank you, LORD.
LikeLike