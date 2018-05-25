President Trump Participates in Naval Academy Graduation Ceremony…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland. In addition to the speech, President Trump remained on stage for 90 minutes to shake the hands of every graduate.

Awesome video of Pres. Trump shaking hands of Naval Academy graduates for 90 minutes. Here’s every single one in under a minute. pic.twitter.com/HGkrH7f3bV — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 25, 2018

Advertisements