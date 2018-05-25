Friday May 25th – Open Thread

Posted on May 25, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Friday May 25th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. Matrony says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Verse of the Day
    [ Qualities Needed in Trials ] So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath;
    James 1:19 NKJV

    Like

    Reply
  3. chooseamerica says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Help make e verify mandatory for all businesses. Sign the petition. Petitions..whitehouse.gov

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s