President Trump Participates in Roundtable Discussion on Immigration – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump is speaking about MS-13 gang violence and overall immigration issues at the Morrelli Center in Bethpage, NY.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

  1. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Yes, May the Dems RINOs Nevertrumpers support the new Dreamers…mS-13! Let the rest of us call them vicious animals!

    • Publius2016 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      • Minnie says:
        May 23, 2018 at 2:10 pm

        *SPIT*

      • Donzo says:
        May 23, 2018 at 2:11 pm

        Best Pelosi/dem takedown yet. Use this in national RNC ads.

      • GweninKC says:
        May 23, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        I hope that’s a mid-term campaign ad…

      • fleporeblog says:
        May 23, 2018 at 2:54 pm

        Thank you President Trump for calling out Nancy Pelosi and her lunacy! A 30 second ad with the information below would bury the Democrat Party forever!

  2. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:59 pm

  3. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    President Trump is a 24-7 Machine! What a great speech last night…presser today! Now, ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON IMMIGRATION/SAFETY/NARCOTERRORISM!

  4. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Rosenstein is there too!

  5. Minnie says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    He’s here in our backyard!

    So excited to watch this video when I get home.

  6. bosscook says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I hope Trump says, “animals” at least 4,000 times.

  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Here’s how a “discussion” with the American people goes

    Start Discussion……

    Build the wall

    Deport all illegal aliens

    Mandate E-Verify for all employers

    Jail & then deport any illegal aliens caught

    Drastically cut legal immigration

    Stop chain migration

    No welfare for immigrants

    Immigrants must speak English

    Any politician or official who aids & abets illegal immigration in any way is arrested & jailed

    End Discussion

    There. See how easy that was?

  8. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:11 pm

  9. fleporeblog says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    The # 1 for Republican voters come November is Immigration! PDJT is absolutely killing it by making this a national issue. Democrats are scared out of their minds because they can’t win a national election.

    Folks the DATA is REAL! It is no longer an anomaly!

    From the article linked above:

    The double-digit lead Democratic candidates have enjoyed on the generic ballot has completely evaporated in the month of May. Five polls regularly tracking the generic vote for the U.S. House of Representatives all showed positive movement for the Republican Party this month.

    The Rasmussen Generic Congressional Ballot is now down to just a 1-point lead for Democrats, 43% to 42%. Rasmussen Reports tracks weekly and showed Democrats up by 6 points just last week.

    The Reuters/Ipsos Poll, which skewed in favor of Democrats in 2010, 2014 and 2016, now showed just a 1-point lead for Democrats, as well. While their published result was 38% to 37%, with the 5/11 – 5/15 period of data-collection shifting that result, the newest results ending May 20 show a large 6-point lead for Republicans.

    The Economist/YouGov Poll continues to show a larger lead for Democrats, 47% to 42%. However, even that’s down from 9 points the previous week and the survey assumes a 7-point edge in turnout for the Democratic Party, an edge they’ve not posted in a midterm cycle in decades.

    In 2006, when Democrats cleaned up in a wave, they still only had a 2-point advantage in turnout, or 38D to 36R. They just won independents 57% to 39%. Yet, in this particular poll, Republicans led Democrats among independents, 33% to 24%.

    The PPD-Big Data Poll, or PPD Poll, appeared to be ahead of this movement with a survey released last week. It found Democrats with a slim 3-point lead on the PPD Generic Ballot. That move toward Republican candidates came after Democrats enjoyed an edge upwards of 13 points for most of the year.

    “Democrats have been able to pull off some special election upsets in Republican and Republican-leaning congressional districts. But they didn’t do that by changing many minds. Republicans weren’t showing up to vote,” Rich Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll (PPD Poll) and PPD Election Projection Model said with the release.

    “We saw that in our polling at the time and we’re seeing that change now.”

    From the article linked above:

    Missouri Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill trails not one but two Republican challengers in head-to-head matchups, according to a poll released Tuesday.

    The poll by Gravis Marketing — commissioned by Republican candidate Austin Peterson — shows the incumbent trailing state Attorney General Josh Hawley and libertarian-leaning Petersen by more than the margin of error.

    “In the first match-up, Hawley was picked by 50 percent of respondents and McCaskill was chosen by 43 percent. In the second, 56 percent of respondents chose Petersen, and 40 percent picked McCaskill. The margin of error for the survey was 3.4 percentage points,” reports USA Today.

  10. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:13 pm

  11. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:17 pm

  12. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:18 pm

  13. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:20 pm

  14. MrACC says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    RR looks very nervous during this round table. Continues to sip water and “take notes”. Wonder what’s on his mind…

  15. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    • Minnie says:
      May 23, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      Yes!

      Thank you for a well-documented quote – I now know precisely how to respond to the libs here on Long Island.

      Thank you.

  16. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    These immigration laws are a PURE JOKE! Any “child” stays!! SICK!!!

  17. Ziiggii says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    I find it very curious all of a sudden MS13 is front page news…. AG Sessions has been dealing with these animals since he got in office. Yet AG Sessions is “sleepy” in some way?!? 🤔 Then why is POTUS talking about MS13 now?

    **duck & cover**

  18. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    LEGACIES:

    Lincoln Freed the Slaves
    … to Citizenship and Self-Determination.
    • After Democrats fought a Civil War to suppress them

    Trump Converted the Minorities
    … to Independence, Industry and Integrity.
    • After Democrats fought a Culture War to entrap them

  19. 4beagles says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Glad this feed is here as Fox’s Dana Purina cut away from this roundtable discussion.

  20. Bill Backus says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    RR is wearing potus cufflinks.

  21. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:38 pm

  22. James F says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    An actual convicted MS-13 gang member self-identifies as ANIMAL.

    By their own rules, the social marxists are oppressing him by not calling him by his chosen name.

  23. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Where is AG Jeff Sessions??

  24. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:49 pm

  25. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Terrible…so much sadness

  26. ezpz2 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Ha, it seemed POTUS didn’t know where his AG was until rosey said he was out of the country.

  27. Pam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:55 pm

