President Trump Participates in Roundtable Discussion on Immigration – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump is speaking about MS-13 gang violence and overall immigration issues at the Morrelli Center in Bethpage, NY. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Yes, May the Dems RINOs Nevertrumpers support the new Dreamers…mS-13! Let the rest of us call them vicious animals!
*SPIT*
Best Pelosi/dem takedown yet. Use this in national RNC ads.
I hope that’s a mid-term campaign ad…
Thank you President Trump for calling out Nancy Pelosi and her lunacy! A 30 second ad with the information below would bury the Democrat Party forever!
President Trump is a 24-7 Machine! What a great speech last night…presser today! Now, ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ON IMMIGRATION/SAFETY/NARCOTERRORISM!
Rosenstein is there too!
Rosey the Rat!!!
RR as the freeze frame wasn’t by chance. Huh SD?
He was clapping the hardest.
He (rosy) just gave a good presentation of facts about challenges and loopholes, for which the President thanked and praised him
He’s here in our backyard!
So excited to watch this video when I get home.
I hope Trump says, “animals” at least 4,000 times.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Except that’s not fair to animals as Rep Peter Kong by said earlier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
King, not among.😂
Ugh! Not Kong and not among either. Smart phone acting stupidly
No worries, he’s my rep and the misnomer fits.
Rep Peter King Kong…
Mmmm… bosscook – that’s spicy!
Here’s how a “discussion” with the American people goes
Start Discussion……
Build the wall
Deport all illegal aliens
Mandate E-Verify for all employers
Jail & then deport any illegal aliens caught
Drastically cut legal immigration
Stop chain migration
No welfare for immigrants
Immigrants must speak English
Any politician or official who aids & abets illegal immigration in any way is arrested & jailed
End Discussion
There. See how easy that was?
Prison reform ought to focus on making inmates work to pay the freight. And until that border is secure criminals like MS13 will find a way back.
Immediate deportattion for paroled and released criminal aliens (legal and illegal.)
The # 1 for Republican voters come November is Immigration! PDJT is absolutely killing it by making this a national issue. Democrats are scared out of their minds because they can’t win a national election.
Folks the DATA is REAL! It is no longer an anomaly!
From the article linked above:
The double-digit lead Democratic candidates have enjoyed on the generic ballot has completely evaporated in the month of May. Five polls regularly tracking the generic vote for the U.S. House of Representatives all showed positive movement for the Republican Party this month.
The Rasmussen Generic Congressional Ballot is now down to just a 1-point lead for Democrats, 43% to 42%. Rasmussen Reports tracks weekly and showed Democrats up by 6 points just last week.
The Reuters/Ipsos Poll, which skewed in favor of Democrats in 2010, 2014 and 2016, now showed just a 1-point lead for Democrats, as well. While their published result was 38% to 37%, with the 5/11 – 5/15 period of data-collection shifting that result, the newest results ending May 20 show a large 6-point lead for Republicans.
The Economist/YouGov Poll continues to show a larger lead for Democrats, 47% to 42%. However, even that’s down from 9 points the previous week and the survey assumes a 7-point edge in turnout for the Democratic Party, an edge they’ve not posted in a midterm cycle in decades.
In 2006, when Democrats cleaned up in a wave, they still only had a 2-point advantage in turnout, or 38D to 36R. They just won independents 57% to 39%. Yet, in this particular poll, Republicans led Democrats among independents, 33% to 24%.
The PPD-Big Data Poll, or PPD Poll, appeared to be ahead of this movement with a survey released last week. It found Democrats with a slim 3-point lead on the PPD Generic Ballot. That move toward Republican candidates came after Democrats enjoyed an edge upwards of 13 points for most of the year.
“Democrats have been able to pull off some special election upsets in Republican and Republican-leaning congressional districts. But they didn’t do that by changing many minds. Republicans weren’t showing up to vote,” Rich Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll (PPD Poll) and PPD Election Projection Model said with the release.
“We saw that in our polling at the time and we’re seeing that change now.”
From the article linked above:
Missouri Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill trails not one but two Republican challengers in head-to-head matchups, according to a poll released Tuesday.
The poll by Gravis Marketing — commissioned by Republican candidate Austin Peterson — shows the incumbent trailing state Attorney General Josh Hawley and libertarian-leaning Petersen by more than the margin of error.
“In the first match-up, Hawley was picked by 50 percent of respondents and McCaskill was chosen by 43 percent. In the second, 56 percent of respondents chose Petersen, and 40 percent picked McCaskill. The margin of error for the survey was 3.4 percentage points,” reports USA Today.
Truth speaker, which is precisely why Mr. President successfully received our votes!
RR looks very nervous during this round table. Continues to sip water and “take notes”. Wonder what’s on his mind…
He acts this way everytime he is in public. He still is in his position thanks to Trump.
If all that he is alleged to be than he wouldn’t be there with Trump.
RR has taken a lot of slings and arrow during this Spygate. I hope there is enough crow to go around.
First time seeing him speak…reminds me of Comey! Uses his right hand index finger for accentuation…
Still looking for Russian collusion probably.
Yes!
Thank you for a well-documented quote – I now know precisely how to respond to the libs here on Long Island.
Thank you.
These immigration laws are a PURE JOKE! Any “child” stays!! SICK!!!
I find it very curious all of a sudden MS13 is front page news…. AG Sessions has been dealing with these animals since he got in office. Yet AG Sessions is “sleepy” in some way?!? 🤔 Then why is POTUS talking about MS13 now?
**duck & cover**
I would like to be in your foxhole, speaking up and out is appreciated!
You got it. Those tats are all the probable cause necessary. Declare MS-13 a terrorist organization.
LEGACIES:
Lincoln Freed the Slaves
… to Citizenship and Self-Determination.
• After Democrats fought a Civil War to suppress them
Trump Converted the Minorities
… to Independence, Industry and Integrity.
• After Democrats fought a Culture War to entrap them
Trump is “Converting” them now.
He’ll have “Liberated” them when he’s done.
President Trump emancipated us all from the NOW.
Glad this feed is here as Fox’s Dana Purina cut away from this roundtable discussion.
Most transparent Presidential Administration ever! 21st Century Modern Presidency!!
RR is wearing potus cufflinks.
An actual convicted MS-13 gang member self-identifies as ANIMAL.
By their own rules, the social marxists are oppressing him by not calling him by his chosen name.
My only question is why is he serving even one year. Hang ’em.
Where is AG Jeff Sessions??
Publish, rosey said he’s out of the country.
Ugh! Stupid smart phone strikes again. Publius, not publish.
That’s nice…Where???
LikeLike
Terrible…so much sadness
Ha, it seemed POTUS didn’t know where his AG was until rosey said he was out of the country.
Where? On holiday?
