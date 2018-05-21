Whoa! Michael Caputo Drops Second Trump Campaign ‘Agent Provocateur’ Bombshell During Interview…

Posted on May 21, 2018 by

At the end of an interview segment on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News broadcast, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo drops a bombshell.  Caputo says there was more than one FBI/CIA/Intelligence agent/informant attempting to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

How does he know this?  Caputo claims he was a target of the agent, and he is attempting to get approval from his lawyer to reveal the events that took place.

Watch.  The Caputo bombshell comes around 09:18 of the interview (prompted):

10:29 …“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person [who] they tried to plant into the campaign … he’s not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.”

“I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”… And I’ll tell ya’, when we finally find out the truth about this Director Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”…

 

  1. Martin says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Jeez Louise! They’re thick as thieves. Before long, it will be simpler to list who wasn’t spying on Team Trump.

  2. FofBW says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:00 am

    “Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”…

    Man after my admiration.

  3. The Deplorable Tina says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Ahhhh, the Big Ugly at last. I’d better stock up on popcorn, this is going to be fun!

  4. Minnie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Dang, just as I was headed to my comfy pillow!

    • dbobway says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Minnie, I think I’m going to sleep better tonight.
      I think PDJT was waiting for more smoking guns,
      He now has more than he needs to confidently attack these perps.
      It comes into my mind that the perps were a sitting President and all of his executive cabinet, leaders of the FBI, CIA NSA, DOJ, IRS and the state dept. to name a few.
      It is breathtaking, the psychopathic depth of criminality of these people who still believe the lies their propaganda Media spew out 24/7.
      These traitors are all cowards, it will take but 2 or 3 of them threatened with treason as their indictment to have them singing their co-conspirators under the bus.
      Our Public school system told them that this OK!

      • Garrison Hall says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:36 am

        Trump has to act. I look for Sessions to find a good reason to retire fairly soon, allowing Trump to appoint the kind of AG he thought was getting in the first place. The deep state is just to dangerous, to thoroughly entrenched, to ignore.

  5. keeler says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:04 am

    More than one informant? Yes.

    More than one agency? Yes?

    More than one campaign? Is there any question at this point?

  6. lawton says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Any guesses on who the person is?

    • Beverly says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Stefan Halper. Already named and outed, finally.

      • phoenixRising says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:47 am

        No… this is someone else.
        I saw a name while surfing… can’t remember
        Blumgarten?
        Can’t remember…

        Someone has written there’s a possibility of over 100… some of whom have already been weeded out by attrition.

    • Beverly says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Also, Halper is a longtime CIA asset as well.

      Isn’t that special?

      So, we’re up against our own CIA, Federal Bureau of Lynching, and Dept. of Injustice.

  7. wheatietoo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:06 am

    I saw this too, and though it was rather bombshell-ish.

    Michael Caputo was great, wasn’t he!

    So there were other attempts to plant operatives in the T-Campaign.
    And the FBI weren’t the only ones harassing Caputo.

    I hope we find out who these ‘others’ were, and soon.

    • MM says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Surprise surprise…………

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:38 am

      I’m struggling to remember all 17 intelligence agencies. I know CIA is prohibited from domestic spying (I know I cracked myself up writing that!) but I am sure someone from CIA tried to infiltrate. But I am wildly curious to know what other agencies might have tried it.

      And I’m pissed. I am BEYOND pissed.

  8. Minnie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:07 am

    God bless and protect you, Mr. Caputo.

    You are a true patriot, not only because of what you and your family endured, but for the courage to come forward and expose it!

    Thank you!

    Come out, it will.

  9. RedBallExpress says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:08 am

    We need some English balconies!

    “Our spies get thrown out of English balconies.” This is a line of dark humor from the Arab world, inspired by the deaths of several Arabs who were rumored to have been secret agents.

  10. Hmmm... says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:09 am

    You’ve been calling it for a long time. Kudos Sundance for calling it the “Big Ugly”. I wouldn’t have guessed you were underselling it but it is bigger and uglier than I could have imagined.

  11. Mark McQueen says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:09 am

    When the levee break…make a Mountain Man leave his home.

  12. J Gottfred says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:10 am

    I remember Caputo saying that after his experience, he would never work on another presidential campaign. It was just so financially traumatic. I was honored to be one of the 6,000
    + contributors to Caputo’s go fund me site. I am so pissed by the intimidation tactics used by the deep state to silence or force co-opting of those they oppose. I want to see these self serving yahoos hang. Ask me how I really feel….

    • Uncle Max says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Me too. He sent out a email this evening thanking us and saying he was going to pay it forward… helping others with their legal bills…. and I took from the tone of the email, that now that we’d all helped him pay for his attorneys, he was not going to be so quiet. We’ll see. He’s a good egg. I hope he changes his mind about further campaign work.

      • J Gottfred says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

        It was a nice e-mail wasn’t it….

        Dear Friend:

        And I mean that – we may have never met, but our family considers you a true friend. What you and 6,000 others have done by donating to our legal fund was the true meaning of friendship: you saved us, selflessly, from an unknown fate.

        We were buried in legal bills, the Mueller investigators knew it, and they were relying upon our fear of more fees to keep me quiet.

        But you changed everything. Now, our bills are paid, and we’re not afraid of more. Now they can’t shut me up.

        Now, in fact, we are helping other Trump associates also caught up in this bogus investigation. Today we agreed to pay JD Gordon’s legal fees. JD is my friend, too – a military veteran who directed the President’s campaign policy team. He’s testified several times, incurred daunting legal fees. And you paid them.

        I will help more Trump backers with their investigation legal fees, I will continue to speak up for the President, and our family doesn’t have to leave our home in the beautiful village of East Aurora, New York where I grew up.

        I have you to thank for that, my dear friend. All the best from me, my wife Maryna, and our beautiful daughters. We will never, ever forget you.

        Grateful forever,
        Michael Caputo
        CaputoLegalFund.com
        PS: #MAGA!
        Caputo Family

        • Beverly says:
          May 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

          This is the Real Power of the People. Which the Leftists can never match.
          God Bless America.

        • Chickficshun says:
          May 22, 2018 at 12:33 am

          This why I’m incandescently PISSED at Sessions. Nobody should endure this type of abuse from our government. People’s lives are being destroyed.

        • CountryclassVulgarian says:
          May 22, 2018 at 12:51 am

          The treasonous demons think President Trump is going to let them get away with this? They have destroyed the lives of men of honor and integrity. Men whose shoes they are not worthy to look at let alone clean. All for the sin of associating with him and his campaign? I can’t wait for their judgement day.

        • theresanne says:
          May 22, 2018 at 1:31 am

          I’m so glad you posted the letter from Michael Caputo. When I got mine I forwarded it to my grown kids and added to the subject line “Best Thank You Letter Ever!” BTW, his account is now over $300,000! From 6,000+ donors in less than 30 days. I’d say the Trump Train is running right on track!

          Like

  13. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Give me a Lucille bat and I’ll go all Jeffrey Dean Morgan on their asses.

    Liked by 4 people

    May 22, 2018 at 12:11 am

    “…the American people deserve to know…”

    Yeah, but when the tructh comes out, the MSM has ensured that half of them wont believe it.

  15. evergreen says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Will Page be forced at some point to come clean on his involvement? Was he a willing or unwitting participant? My sense early on was that he was an insider who got burned as an expendable tool. If so, has his full story been told, or is he playing coy? Can’t stay current on all the details.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Hmmm... says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

      Page is a good guy. There is nothing to support the claim that he was a willing informant on the campaign. The reality is that the FBI/CIA was using him as a tool to obtain access. He did nothing that would have risen to the level of requiring a counter intelligence investigation against him other than join team Trump. I will predict that when the files are opened they weren’t even seriously investigating him. He merely presented the best target to obtain a FISA warrant.

      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:56 am

        They had access to him because he previously cooperated with them. They abused that access. I do not believe he was an informant. He is not the best speaker but he is not a traitor.

  16. ATheoK says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:13 am

    “And I’ll tell ya’, when we finally find out the truth about this Director Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”

    I Love It!

    • ATheoK says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Nail the obummer and put him in an orange suit would be whipped cream and cherry!

      Plus, criminals are not allowed to profit from their criminal acts. That would put a major kibosh on film, TV and book deals.
      Valid for the obummer, HRC and comey; such a sweet deal!

    • Tony Bianco says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

      I’m a bit confused. Why does he need to talk to his lawyer to tell his story? Hasn’t he already told this story to Huber, and if not, why? This man needs to be protected from now on. These people are desperate.

      Like

      Reply
      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Probablynso he does not reveal anything that’s in process. You know, don’t let em know what the prosecutor knows. Keep brennan and clapper guessing and lashing out.

  17. Some Old Guy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Not a complete surprise when one considers how Stefan Harper was given up so “easily “. Kind of like a distraction so the other plant(s) wouldn’t draw suspicion. Wouldn’t be surprised if Team Hillary didn’t have a couple of more angles with which they approached the Trump campaign inasmuch as they were “all in”.

    Liked by 2 people

    • MM says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

      You’ll find the Bushes, Romney, McCain and others involved also along with the Clintons……..

      • TimesUp says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

        ^^THIS^^

      • Beverly says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:33 am

        The Bushes, alas, have been HIP DEEP with the Clinton Global Crime Syndicate, aka the Clinton Foundation, for years.

        They are also corrupted. Notice how Georgie, who was silent under the Left’s endless abuse and slander for years, suddenly found his voice and his gonads — to attack President Trump????

        Yeah, that guy is part of the World Rulers club.

  18. IslandLifer says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Wow did that shocking statement fly right over Laura’s head?! No follow up? NM I’m not surprised in the least. Caputo appears to be more upbeat now that very kind people pitched in to cover his legal fees. The first time he appeared he was raging about never helping the republicans again. Big shift. Big news. Bring it all down man!!!

  19. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Hopefully his lawyer won’t have a problem with him talking about this ? Michael Caputo has been questioned several times but never charged with anything. Is that correct?

  20. Piggy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Not surprising another spy. Need more then one to back up each others stories.

    Going to be others involved besides big names and these “informants”. Staff, lesser agents, and more. These are all required for “regular” investigations and more then likely also involved in this. (They shouldn’t be spared either unless informing and then case by case).

    Most of DC is Leftist and they have stepped away from any centralized ideas.

  21. JC says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Watergate took down a President; that’s like passing a note in class compared to this convoluted hot mess. There’s no putting it back into Pandora’s box. It’s on, and it’s gaining momentum.

  22. JoD says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Hold on!! Isn’t’ that Carter Page, the Russian spy? The Genesis for the Russian investigation?
    The reason a FISC approved all those surveillance warrants? The universal excuse for nearly TWO YEARS of never-ending BULL$HIT? What’s he doing on TV? Shouldn’t he be in federal prison, awaiting trial for espionage?
    Seriously, Mr. Caputo’s closing comment was very interesting and provocative. While we wait to find out if his lawyer will allow him to disclose this info, could somebody explain to me, why Carter Page was so supportive of Halper? Odd the Page, of all people, would come to Halper’s defense.
    Suspicious cat’s left eye crossed, when he heard that crap!

    • Chickficshun says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

      My guess is Carter Page was a plant who didn’t know Halper was a plant as well. This is a well known trick by the IC. You set one guy up who thinks he’s going to be the great detective, the hero of the story out looking for the bad guys. Then another guy feeding him BS to pass on.

      • Some Old Guy says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

        If both of you are correct AND Page was ALSO the subject of the FISA “tap” there is no explanation that satisfies another objective observer. It’s GAME OVER! As appealing as that prospect may be, I cannot imagine the “elite cabal” would be so ballsy and yet so reckless.

  23. missilemom says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Caputo called out Clapper: thinking someone from DNi reached out to him.

  24. terry says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The big ugly is here.

    • Beverly says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

      The vile and despicable bungholes at Twitter are shadowbanning Attkisson: I’m following her, but I NEVER see her tweets in my inbox.

      They are also throttling the President’s tweets: they have his account under some kind of ‘adults only’ restriction.

      Twitter delenda est.

      • terry says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Figures. Don’t know if it’s illegal, but the
        FBI was clearly colluding with CNN according to
        released e-mails regarding the release of the dossier..

  25. Martin says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Dear Fox News Channel: You have a blockage. Let’s clear it up. Repeat after me –
    Hal-per.
    H..a..l..p..e..r.
    Yes, very good – Halper.

    Now, not too gleeful. There will be another name, and soon.

  26. The Devilbat says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

    If I were president Trump I would provide insurance to my 2020 campaign staff. If any of them were ever attacked, their legal bills would be paid in full. After the payout I would go after the bad guys and girls and have the DOJ tear their lives into shreds.

  27. Justice Warrior says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Woooeeee! Heating up the popper and melting the butter!

  28. Atpooka says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Where is the weasel Comey? He has been quiet. Is he busy transferring assets out of his name and conspiring with his small group of ex FBI buddies?

    • Chickficshun says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Comey gets his mouthpiece Ben Wittes to make his statements.

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:59 am

        LoL. I believe it was just the other day Wittes was predicting that Rosenstein and Wray would resign before they would start an investigation into campaign spying activities.
        Ben Wittes, such a great judge of character

  29. scott467 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:35 am

    “How does he know this? Caputo claims he was a target of the agent, and he is attempting to get approval from his lawyer to reveal the events that took place.”

    ____________________

    See, this is why the American People know almost nothing about the corruption within our own government, or anything else for that matter, because people consult their lawyers.

    We are NOT a nation of, by and for the lawyers.

    Why does Caputo need approval from a lawyer in order to exercise his God-given right to speak about matters of which he has personal knowledge?

    Second, what does he think his lawyer is going to say?

    I’m not sure the word “yes” is even in a lawyer’s vocabulary. Anytime you ask a lawyer “is it safe”, to do anything, the answer is ALWAYS “no”.

    Always.

    In my experience they don’t have any idea HOW to do anything, but they are very good at determining that what you want to do, and how you want to do it, can’t be done.

    • MTeresa says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

      I’m glad Mr. Caputo’s legal bills are being paid. It’s awful to have that burden constantly hanging over one’s head. Having said that, however, it’s disgusting that the ones making out like bandits on both sides of this issue are the lawyers. All of ’em. I don’t know which I dislike more………….media types, or attorneys.

    • Bigdog35 says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:09 am

      “Why does Caputo need approval from a lawyer in order to exercise his God-given right to speak about matters of which he has personal knowledge?”

      An excellant point- One that every American should ask themselves.

    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:17 am

      +scott467 – what I got out of his lawyer statement was the inference that what he has to say MAY be somehow Classified, and if he signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement – you KNOW they would hang him out to dry for a breach of national security. JMHO –

  30. sunnydaze says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Clapper’s tripping over his tongue as he lies in that clip. Never seen him do that before.

    Most uplifting 2 min. I’ve seen in a while!

  31. shannynae says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Someone is probably going to write a book on this whole debacle, laying out the complete timeline with ALL the facts. Sundance, please let it be you…..you are my favorite author and you have such a gift with words. I love your snark and you can always make me laugh about things that aren’t that funny at times with how you present them.

    Example…..”This is how screwed you are……” Hope you are thinking about doing this. It would be a delicious read for sure.

  32. MM says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:43 am

    If anyone deserves to make a profit from a book about this nightmare it should be Sundance…… Perhaps we can pre order so he can self publish…….

    • J Gottfred says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:09 am

      I agree, but after the the book, when and where is the “treeper” convention? I do not need to know your name; your handle on a name tag will do just fine.

  33. Sunshine says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Fortunately, they all sacrificed their integrity to protect and promote Hillary Clinton and Hillary won’t be there to save them.

    • Some Old Guy says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:57 am

      In that case it was an easy sacrifice. Increasingly I’m convinced there was little or no integrity to sacrifice. The cabal is akin to a den of thieves with little or no observable honor by others outside the bubble.

  34. florida91 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Obama, Clapper and Brennan have all been bobbing and weaving on their Islamic prayer rugs, wanting this to go away . . . and all because Hillary’s FBI has the goods on each of them. Obama and the Clintons are more than dishonest traitors, they are evil minions of Satan and shoukd be put down. We should place trophies on their heads.

    • MTeresa says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:12 am

      “Obama and the Clintons are more than dishonest traitors…”
      I would add that there’s enough bobbing and weaving from the likes of the Bushes and “he whose name shall not be mentioned.”

  35. Karl Kastner says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Obamagate

    (Sung to the tune of Renegade, by Styx)

    O-bama, in the clear with your wife while a-lone we face the law
    I-G has put an end to our texting and we’re con-fined to our homes
    O-bama can’t you hear us a dialing, though we’re scared they’ve tapped our phones
    Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long

    Our time is up, they found us out
    They shut down our spy ring
    And poor McCabe just dug his grave
    How long be-fore we sing?

    Best laid plans have gone astray
    Bren-nan set us up to pay
    We’re all wanted men

    O-bama, they’ve got vid-eo cams and they re-cord the things we said
    Clin-tons know they can’t let us survive, So Arkancide may leave us dead
    Obama, can’t you hear us a dialin’, won’t you please pick up the phone
    Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long

    Our time is up, they found us out
    They shut down our spy ring
    And Lisa Page is gonna cave
    How long be-fore we sing?

    Wasn’t supposed to end this way
    Comey thinks he got away
    We’re the wanted men

    O-bama, this is real life or death because we broke so man-y laws
    Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long

    Our time is up, they found us out
    They shut down our spy ring
    Our freedom fades, plea offers made
    How long be-fore we sing?

    Can’t be-lieve it ends this way
    Guess we’ll go to jail and stay
    We’re the wanted men

    The wanted men
    And we don’t wanna go, oh, no
    O-bama, don’t let them take us
    No, no, no, we can’t go
    Hey, hey

  36. famouswolf says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:22 am

    I’m beginning to understand why people went to see bank robbers hanged, and packed lunches for a picnic to take to the hangings, post Civil War.
    For this modern crew, make it a nationally televised pizza night.

  37. GB Bari says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The night Caputo first appeared on Tucker, visibly shaken from his third FBI interview, he vowed to never work on a Republican campaign again. In comments under the article that SD posted about it, I brushed him off thinking it was over acted and that he would be ok, and I questioned the $25,000 per interview he claim it had cost him.
    I was immediately admonished by a few Treepers but I remained unconvinced at that time. Since then I read more about him and a few others who’d experienced similar treatment, and decided to contribute to his funding site. So this is my official mea culpa to the Treepers with whom I disagreed.

    • J Gottfred says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Hey, it is hard to know what the truth is now a days. I too initially questioned his motives, but decided to contribute. I came out of a heavily regulated industry and know first hand what the full weight of the US government can do to an individual. The more I thought about it the angrier I got. So much so I donated the same amount to Trump again, and he is a billionaire!

  38. Maquis says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Wow. Caputo is fighting mad. Seems Americans having his back, a massively successful gofundme campaign, put some steel in his spine. God Bless him.

  39. trapper says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:36 am

    I don’t understand why Carter Page is getting a free pass from everyone. We know he was used by the FBI in 2013 to plant bugged binders in a Russian spy case. Carter Page was an undercover FBI employee. Then in March 2016 he joined the Trump campaign. See here:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/

    In the article above Sundance asks the following: “If Carter Page was working as a UCE (FBI undercover employee), responsible for the bust of a high level Russian agent in 2013 -and remained a UCE- throughout the court case UP TO May of 2016, how is it possible that on October 21st 2016 Carter Page is put under a FISA Title 1 surveillance warrant as an alleged Russian agent?”

    I would frame a similar but different question: If Carter Page was working as an undercover FBI employee from 2013 through May 2016 in the Buryakov case, why would we not ask whether he was also acting as an undercover FBI employee in his relationship with the Trump campaign when he became an advisor in March, 2016, possibly even sent there by the FBI to insert bugged binders into the campaign? Why does no one ask this? It’s not a stretch at all. And when Byron York and Jonathan Turley discuss the matter, why does Carter Page’s name not even come up? Why the seemingly willful obtuseness?

