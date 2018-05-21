Whoa! Michael Caputo Drops Second Trump Campaign ‘Agent Provocateur’ Bombshell During Interview…

At the end of an interview segment on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News broadcast, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo drops a bombshell. Caputo says there was more than one FBI/CIA/Intelligence agent/informant attempting to infiltrate the Trump campaign.
How does he know this? Caputo claims he was a target of the agent, and he is attempting to get approval from his lawyer to reveal the events that took place.
Watch. The Caputo bombshell comes around 09:18 of the interview (prompted):
10:29 …“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person [who] they tried to plant into the campaign … he’s not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.”
“I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”… And I’ll tell ya’, when we finally find out the truth about this Director Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”…
Jeez Louise! They’re thick as thieves. Before long, it will be simpler to list who wasn’t spying on Team Trump.
Yupper. That was something to watch. I still have Papadoupolus, Sam what’s his name and Ty Cobb as possibilities. Lest we forget Navarro.
Sam Clovis………
That’s it! Ha!
Which may lead us back to Ed Cox, head of my state’s NY Republican Party.
Spit. He’s still married to Trisha Nixon.
The Nixons are pikers compared to the Obama Admin.
I’m sure there were a lot of them. Papadopolous, Clovis, and others.
“Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”…
Man after my admiration.
.. for the rest of their natural lives.
Be it that they are short.
Orange suits until the day they get fitted for the hemp neckties
.. for the rest of their natural lives.
What’s natural about them? These are swamp creatures.
You mean “animals”? Don’t tell Nancy!
Or until the next democrat president pardons them.
That’s where the hemp neckties come in.
Yup. The greatest argument for capital punishment is the irreversability factor.
That could be 15 years from now.
Man after my heart…….
Mr. Caputa is more relaxed now that he no longer has to worry about attorney fees and being bankrupt……… He’s like a different man than the one we saw in his first interview….
He knows now that he’s not alone…and that we Deplorables have his back.
The forces of evil had been doing a real number on him, poor guy.
He was worn to a frazzle.
It was heart wrenching to see him.
But he’s not scared anymore. He’s not frazzled anymore. He’s just a pissed-off red-blooded American man. Hats off, Mr. Caputo. We do have your back
Broke my heart and then I got PO”D……….
Sick of how innocent/decent people have been beat on by the Feds ……
It’s all CYA and lies by the corrupt DOJ/FBI/CIA……….
I would love to see Clapper et al and up in orange, but do you think that will really happen? Furthermore, they are one President and a pardon away from carrying on with no consequences. We have a culture of impunity that rivals any foreign banana republic. That needs to change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda tough to pardon someone hung for treason.
Not even obummer’s narcissistic ego reached that level of delusion, I hope.
Clap the handcuffs on clapper!!!
Asset forfeiture? Does anyone doubt that Jeff Sessions had anything to do with that EO?
Seize their assets and pay back the innocent campaign workers what they had to spend in legal fees…………
The though of Clinton forking over the $2 billion in her foundation is especially appealing. I’d use it to pay down the national debt.
Or build a Big Beautiful Wall.
Please, not in prison where they can still “operate”, but hanged (cheaper than ammo) and all toss in one very large hole (as there are soo many), and put a sign on top that says DANGER TOXIC SOIL. Then we know for sure that justice has been served.
I don’t care what color suits they are wearing. All I know is I need some big rocks broken into a bunch of little rocks for my driveway
Ahhhh, the Big Ugly at last. I’d better stock up on popcorn, this is going to be fun!
Dang, just as I was headed to my comfy pillow!
Minnie, I think I’m going to sleep better tonight.
I think PDJT was waiting for more smoking guns,
He now has more than he needs to confidently attack these perps.
It comes into my mind that the perps were a sitting President and all of his executive cabinet, leaders of the FBI, CIA NSA, DOJ, IRS and the state dept. to name a few.
It is breathtaking, the psychopathic depth of criminality of these people who still believe the lies their propaganda Media spew out 24/7.
These traitors are all cowards, it will take but 2 or 3 of them threatened with treason as their indictment to have them singing their co-conspirators under the bus.
Our Public school system told them that this OK!
Trump has to act. I look for Sessions to find a good reason to retire fairly soon, allowing Trump to appoint the kind of AG he thought was getting in the first place. The deep state is just to dangerous, to thoroughly entrenched, to ignore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you think Trump is doing ? He IS acting and no Sessions is not going anywhere.
More than one informant? Yes.
More than one agency? Yes?
More than one campaign? Is there any question at this point?
Can you say “weaponized government”?
Which makes me ask, when do the spotlights get trained on Obama? There is zero chance this all happened without him being completely aware (and complicit).
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Oh, no, no, no, no! The Precious must be protected at ALL costs!” –Leftoids everywhere
Zippy will never do the perp walk. Not in this lifetime.
Yea he will, so will Michelle. Once the feds figure out his “production” deal with Netflix is just a ruse for money laundering
Deep into authoritarian territory.
And how long ago? Ask Sheriff Joe.
How will Bernie react when it comes out he was spies on too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe they are called Dachas not houses…
Anything for The Cause, Comrade.
Any guesses on who the person is?
Stefan Halper. Already named and outed, finally.
No… this is someone else.
I saw a name while surfing… can’t remember
Blumgarten?
Can’t remember…
Someone has written there’s a possibility of over 100… some of whom have already been weeded out by attrition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that special?
So, we’re up against our own CIA, Federal Bureau of Lynching, and Dept. of Injustice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this too, and though it was rather bombshell-ish.
Michael Caputo was great, wasn’t he!
So there were other attempts to plant operatives in the T-Campaign.
And the FBI weren’t the only ones harassing Caputo.
I hope we find out who these ‘others’ were, and soon.
Surprise surprise…………
I’m struggling to remember all 17 intelligence agencies. I know CIA is prohibited from domestic spying (I know I cracked myself up writing that!) but I am sure someone from CIA tried to infiltrate. But I am wildly curious to know what other agencies might have tried it.
And I’m pissed. I am BEYOND pissed.
God bless and protect you, Mr. Caputo.
You are a true patriot, not only because of what you and your family endured, but for the courage to come forward and expose it!
Thank you!
Come out, it will.
Minnie: Drain out, it will!
We need some English balconies!
“Our spies get thrown out of English balconies.” This is a line of dark humor from the Arab world, inspired by the deaths of several Arabs who were rumored to have been secret agents.
You’ve been calling it for a long time. Kudos Sundance for calling it the “Big Ugly”. I wouldn’t have guessed you were underselling it but it is bigger and uglier than I could have imagined.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps the best “hot mike” capture in the history of mankind!
That is a riot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is amazing. These kids have mad skills.
This is the Deep State’s life right now!
I cried
I cried
It f*cking sucks to be the Deep State right now.
OMG……..can’t……..breathe……..!!!
When the levee break…make a Mountain Man leave his home.
Oh, well, oh, well, oh, well….
Ha! Cryin’ won’t help ya. Prayin’ won’t do ya no good.
I remember Caputo saying that after his experience, he would never work on another presidential campaign. It was just so financially traumatic. I was honored to be one of the 6,000
+ contributors to Caputo’s go fund me site. I am so pissed by the intimidation tactics used by the deep state to silence or force co-opting of those they oppose. I want to see these self serving yahoos hang. Ask me how I really feel….
LikeLiked by 22 people
Me too. He sent out a email this evening thanking us and saying he was going to pay it forward… helping others with their legal bills…. and I took from the tone of the email, that now that we’d all helped him pay for his attorneys, he was not going to be so quiet. We’ll see. He’s a good egg. I hope he changes his mind about further campaign work.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It was a nice e-mail wasn’t it….
Dear Friend:
And I mean that – we may have never met, but our family considers you a true friend. What you and 6,000 others have done by donating to our legal fund was the true meaning of friendship: you saved us, selflessly, from an unknown fate.
We were buried in legal bills, the Mueller investigators knew it, and they were relying upon our fear of more fees to keep me quiet.
But you changed everything. Now, our bills are paid, and we’re not afraid of more. Now they can’t shut me up.
Now, in fact, we are helping other Trump associates also caught up in this bogus investigation. Today we agreed to pay JD Gordon’s legal fees. JD is my friend, too – a military veteran who directed the President’s campaign policy team. He’s testified several times, incurred daunting legal fees. And you paid them.
I will help more Trump backers with their investigation legal fees, I will continue to speak up for the President, and our family doesn’t have to leave our home in the beautiful village of East Aurora, New York where I grew up.
I have you to thank for that, my dear friend. All the best from me, my wife Maryna, and our beautiful daughters. We will never, ever forget you.
Grateful forever,
Michael Caputo
CaputoLegalFund.com
PS: #MAGA!
Caputo Family
This is the Real Power of the People. Which the Leftists can never match.
God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so glad you posted the letter from Michael Caputo. When I got mine I forwarded it to my grown kids and added to the subject line “Best Thank You Letter Ever!” BTW, his account is now over $300,000! From 6,000+ donors in less than 30 days. I’d say the Trump Train is running right on track!
Give me a Lucille bat and I’ll go all Jeffrey Dean Morgan on their asses.
“…the American people deserve to know…”
Yeah, but when the tructh comes out, the MSM has ensured that half of them wont believe it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
What makes you think the MSM is going to get away Scot-free?
The Oath of Office is to defend against ALL enemies foreign and domestic.
What?
Do you seriously think there is no evidence of massive collusion with all of the leaks that have occurred?
Go back and read the post again. I think you’re confused.
Yes, indeed! I think it is past time I called it a night – sorry!
No problems, my friend. 🙂
Will Page be forced at some point to come clean on his involvement? Was he a willing or unwitting participant? My sense early on was that he was an insider who got burned as an expendable tool. If so, has his full story been told, or is he playing coy? Can’t stay current on all the details.
Page is a good guy. There is nothing to support the claim that he was a willing informant on the campaign. The reality is that the FBI/CIA was using him as a tool to obtain access. He did nothing that would have risen to the level of requiring a counter intelligence investigation against him other than join team Trump. I will predict that when the files are opened they weren’t even seriously investigating him. He merely presented the best target to obtain a FISA warrant.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I Love It!
Nail the obummer and put him in an orange suit would be whipped cream and cherry!
Plus, criminals are not allowed to profit from their criminal acts. That would put a major kibosh on film, TV and book deals.
Valid for the obummer, HRC and comey; such a sweet deal!
I’m a bit confused. Why does he need to talk to his lawyer to tell his story? Hasn’t he already told this story to Huber, and if not, why? This man needs to be protected from now on. These people are desperate.
Probablynso he does not reveal anything that’s in process. You know, don’t let em know what the prosecutor knows. Keep brennan and clapper guessing and lashing out.
Not a complete surprise when one considers how Stefan Harper was given up so “easily “. Kind of like a distraction so the other plant(s) wouldn’t draw suspicion. Wouldn’t be surprised if Team Hillary didn’t have a couple of more angles with which they approached the Trump campaign inasmuch as they were “all in”.
You’ll find the Bushes, Romney, McCain and others involved also along with the Clintons……..
^^THIS^^
The Bushes, alas, have been HIP DEEP with the Clinton Global Crime Syndicate, aka the Clinton Foundation, for years.
They are also corrupted. Notice how Georgie, who was silent under the Left’s endless abuse and slander for years, suddenly found his voice and his gonads — to attack President Trump????
Yeah, that guy is part of the World Rulers club.
Wow did that shocking statement fly right over Laura’s head?! No follow up? NM I’m not surprised in the least. Caputo appears to be more upbeat now that very kind people pitched in to cover his legal fees. The first time he appeared he was raging about never helping the republicans again. Big shift. Big news. Bring it all down man!!!
Hopefully his lawyer won’t have a problem with him talking about this ? Michael Caputo has been questioned several times but never charged with anything. Is that correct?
Correct: Abuse by process — the Left’s favorite weapon against innocent victims.
Not surprising another spy. Need more then one to back up each others stories.
Going to be others involved besides big names and these “informants”. Staff, lesser agents, and more. These are all required for “regular” investigations and more then likely also involved in this. (They shouldn’t be spared either unless informing and then case by case).
Most of DC is Leftist and they have stepped away from any centralized ideas.
Most of DC is hooked on power and money like crack cocaine.
A spy and a spare!
Watergate took down a President; that’s like passing a note in class compared to this convoluted hot mess. There’s no putting it back into Pandora’s box. It’s on, and it’s gaining momentum.
Hold on!! Isn’t’ that Carter Page, the Russian spy? The Genesis for the Russian investigation?
The reason a FISC approved all those surveillance warrants? The universal excuse for nearly TWO YEARS of never-ending BULL$HIT? What’s he doing on TV? Shouldn’t he be in federal prison, awaiting trial for espionage?
Seriously, Mr. Caputo’s closing comment was very interesting and provocative. While we wait to find out if his lawyer will allow him to disclose this info, could somebody explain to me, why Carter Page was so supportive of Halper? Odd the Page, of all people, would come to Halper’s defense.
Suspicious cat’s left eye crossed, when he heard that crap!
My guess is Carter Page was a plant who didn’t know Halper was a plant as well. This is a well known trick by the IC. You set one guy up who thinks he’s going to be the great detective, the hero of the story out looking for the bad guys. Then another guy feeding him BS to pass on.
If both of you are correct AND Page was ALSO the subject of the FISA “tap” there is no explanation that satisfies another objective observer. It’s GAME OVER! As appealing as that prospect may be, I cannot imagine the “elite cabal” would be so ballsy and yet so reckless.
True. But then again these guys/girls have gotten away with blatant lies time and again. Blatant in your face bald faced lies.
This is also true together with the reality that they essentially “own” the media. At this point, one cannot be completely surprised. I guess we’ll soon find out.
Hillary was going to win.
Caputo called out Clapper: thinking someone from DNi reached out to him.
The big ugly is here.
The vile and despicable bungholes at Twitter are shadowbanning Attkisson: I’m following her, but I NEVER see her tweets in my inbox.
They are also throttling the President’s tweets: they have his account under some kind of ‘adults only’ restriction.
Twitter delenda est.
Figures. Don’t know if it’s illegal, but the
FBI was clearly colluding with CNN according to
released e-mails regarding the release of the dossier..
Dear Fox News Channel: You have a blockage. Let’s clear it up. Repeat after me –
Hal-per.
H..a..l..p..e..r.
Yes, very good – Halper.
Now, not too gleeful. There will be another name, and soon.
You mean like Hamburger Halper?
I’m sorry. It’s late and I’m fighting going to sleep because too much is going on!
Good job, you made me giggle.
If I were president Trump I would provide insurance to my 2020 campaign staff. If any of them were ever attacked, their legal bills would be paid in full. After the payout I would go after the bad guys and girls and have the DOJ tear their lives into shreds.
Woooeeee! Heating up the popper and melting the butter!
Where is the weasel Comey? He has been quiet. Is he busy transferring assets out of his name and conspiring with his small group of ex FBI buddies?
Comey gets his mouthpiece Ben Wittes to make his statements.
LoL. I believe it was just the other day Wittes was predicting that Rosenstein and Wray would resign before they would start an investigation into campaign spying activities.
Ben Wittes, such a great judge of character
“How does he know this? Caputo claims he was a target of the agent, and he is attempting to get approval from his lawyer to reveal the events that took place.”
____________________
See, this is why the American People know almost nothing about the corruption within our own government, or anything else for that matter, because people consult their lawyers.
We are NOT a nation of, by and for the lawyers.
Why does Caputo need approval from a lawyer in order to exercise his God-given right to speak about matters of which he has personal knowledge?
Second, what does he think his lawyer is going to say?
I’m not sure the word “yes” is even in a lawyer’s vocabulary. Anytime you ask a lawyer “is it safe”, to do anything, the answer is ALWAYS “no”.
Always.
In my experience they don’t have any idea HOW to do anything, but they are very good at determining that what you want to do, and how you want to do it, can’t be done.
I’m glad Mr. Caputo’s legal bills are being paid. It’s awful to have that burden constantly hanging over one’s head. Having said that, however, it’s disgusting that the ones making out like bandits on both sides of this issue are the lawyers. All of ’em. I don’t know which I dislike more………….media types, or attorneys.
“Why does Caputo need approval from a lawyer in order to exercise his God-given right to speak about matters of which he has personal knowledge?”
An excellant point- One that every American should ask themselves.
+scott467 – what I got out of his lawyer statement was the inference that what he has to say MAY be somehow Classified, and if he signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement – you KNOW they would hang him out to dry for a breach of national security. JMHO –
Clapper’s tripping over his tongue as he lies in that clip. Never seen him do that before.
Most uplifting 2 min. I’ve seen in a while!
Someone is probably going to write a book on this whole debacle, laying out the complete timeline with ALL the facts. Sundance, please let it be you…..you are my favorite author and you have such a gift with words. I love your snark and you can always make me laugh about things that aren’t that funny at times with how you present them.
Example…..”This is how screwed you are……” Hope you are thinking about doing this. It would be a delicious read for sure.
If anyone deserves to make a profit from a book about this nightmare it should be Sundance…… Perhaps we can pre order so he can self publish…….
I agree, but after the the book, when and where is the “treeper” convention? I do not need to know your name; your handle on a name tag will do just fine.
Fortunately, they all sacrificed their integrity to protect and promote Hillary Clinton and Hillary won’t be there to save them.
In that case it was an easy sacrifice. Increasingly I’m convinced there was little or no integrity to sacrifice. The cabal is akin to a den of thieves with little or no observable honor by others outside the bubble.
One big criminal mafia……….
Obama, Clapper and Brennan have all been bobbing and weaving on their Islamic prayer rugs, wanting this to go away . . . and all because Hillary’s FBI has the goods on each of them. Obama and the Clintons are more than dishonest traitors, they are evil minions of Satan and shoukd be put down. We should place trophies on their heads.
“Obama and the Clintons are more than dishonest traitors…”
I would add that there’s enough bobbing and weaving from the likes of the Bushes and “he whose name shall not be mentioned.”
Obamagate
(Sung to the tune of Renegade, by Styx)
O-bama, in the clear with your wife while a-lone we face the law
I-G has put an end to our texting and we’re con-fined to our homes
O-bama can’t you hear us a dialing, though we’re scared they’ve tapped our phones
Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long
Our time is up, they found us out
They shut down our spy ring
And poor McCabe just dug his grave
How long be-fore we sing?
Best laid plans have gone astray
Bren-nan set us up to pay
We’re all wanted men
O-bama, they’ve got vid-eo cams and they re-cord the things we said
Clin-tons know they can’t let us survive, So Arkancide may leave us dead
Obama, can’t you hear us a dialin’, won’t you please pick up the phone
Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long
Our time is up, they found us out
They shut down our spy ring
And Lisa Page is gonna cave
How long be-fore we sing?
Wasn’t supposed to end this way
Comey thinks he got away
We’re the wanted men
O-bama, this is real life or death because we broke so man-y laws
Hu-ber is asking all kinds of questions and we can’t hold out for long
Our time is up, they found us out
They shut down our spy ring
Our freedom fades, plea offers made
How long be-fore we sing?
Can’t be-lieve it ends this way
Guess we’ll go to jail and stay
We’re the wanted men
The wanted men
And we don’t wanna go, oh, no
O-bama, don’t let them take us
No, no, no, we can’t go
Hey, hey
I’m beginning to understand why people went to see bank robbers hanged, and packed lunches for a picnic to take to the hangings, post Civil War.
For this modern crew, make it a nationally televised pizza night.
The night Caputo first appeared on Tucker, visibly shaken from his third FBI interview, he vowed to never work on a Republican campaign again. In comments under the article that SD posted about it, I brushed him off thinking it was over acted and that he would be ok, and I questioned the $25,000 per interview he claim it had cost him.
I was immediately admonished by a few Treepers but I remained unconvinced at that time. Since then I read more about him and a few others who’d experienced similar treatment, and decided to contribute to his funding site. So this is my official mea culpa to the Treepers with whom I disagreed.
Hey, it is hard to know what the truth is now a days. I too initially questioned his motives, but decided to contribute. I came out of a heavily regulated industry and know first hand what the full weight of the US government can do to an individual. The more I thought about it the angrier I got. So much so I donated the same amount to Trump again, and he is a billionaire!
Wow. Caputo is fighting mad. Seems Americans having his back, a massively successful gofundme campaign, put some steel in his spine. God Bless him.
I don’t understand why Carter Page is getting a free pass from everyone. We know he was used by the FBI in 2013 to plant bugged binders in a Russian spy case. Carter Page was an undercover FBI employee. Then in March 2016 he joined the Trump campaign. See here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
In the article above Sundance asks the following: “If Carter Page was working as a UCE (FBI undercover employee), responsible for the bust of a high level Russian agent in 2013 -and remained a UCE- throughout the court case UP TO May of 2016, how is it possible that on October 21st 2016 Carter Page is put under a FISA Title 1 surveillance warrant as an alleged Russian agent?”
I would frame a similar but different question: If Carter Page was working as an undercover FBI employee from 2013 through May 2016 in the Buryakov case, why would we not ask whether he was also acting as an undercover FBI employee in his relationship with the Trump campaign when he became an advisor in March, 2016, possibly even sent there by the FBI to insert bugged binders into the campaign? Why does no one ask this? It’s not a stretch at all. And when Byron York and Jonathan Turley discuss the matter, why does Carter Page’s name not even come up? Why the seemingly willful obtuseness?
