Whoa! Michael Caputo Drops Second Trump Campaign ‘Agent Provocateur’ Bombshell During Interview…

At the end of an interview segment on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News broadcast, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo drops a bombshell. Caputo says there was more than one FBI/CIA/Intelligence agent/informant attempting to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

How does he know this? Caputo claims he was a target of the agent, and he is attempting to get approval from his lawyer to reveal the events that took place.

Watch. The Caputo bombshell comes around 09:18 of the interview (prompted):

10:29 …“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person [who] they tried to plant into the campaign … he’s not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.” “I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”… And I’ll tell ya’, when we finally find out the truth about this Director Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits”…

