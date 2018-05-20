Sunday Talks: Secretary Steven Mnuchin -vs- Chris Wallace…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with the insufferable swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace. The primary topic is China and the ongoing trade discussions. However, look at the stone cold stare from Mnuchin at the very end when he points out that Wallace never even brought up the important Iran sanctions. If looks could kill, Wallace would have spontaneously combusted.
Advertisements
Larry Kudlow was on Face The Nation:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ludlow looks like crud… must be hard now that he is in the know that Trump is MAGA all the way.
LikeLike
Yes indeed, we must protect our Family Jewels, just as China protects theirs.
Balanced and fair trading, what a concept!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wanted to slap that woman, whatever her name is.
Leftist propaganda nozzle, spewing her fake polls and talking points.
Larry did a pretty good job.
But he should always correct these nozzles when they use the phrase “trade war”.
We’ve already been in a trade war…it’s been going on for decades.
And our feckless ‘leaders’ haven’t even been putting up a fight for us!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our feckless leaders were playing for the other team in the trade war!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly right.
That *was* the problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep…selling us out and talking about how ‘globalism is great’.
They all should hang for their treachery.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, there was a very enlightening interview tonight with Gordon Chang on Mark Levin’s show at 10? On Fox News.
Both were pretty negative on Mnuchen. Not Trumpian enough for either. Coming from one who blasted PT for almost two years.
However, the entire interview was about China, and Gordon gave specific views on many aspects of China’s aggression. I cannot yet find it. Maybe another Treeper can post.
LikeLike
Thanks for the heads up…I didn’t watch it.
And now I don’t think I will.
Neither one of those guys were ‘Trumpian’ until recently…and wanted to sell books.
So they have no place criticizing Steve Mnuchin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would still watch Gordon for his insight. He may be correct or not, but he does have some understandable insight into ‘Big Panda’.
LikeLike
Gordon Chang has been more of a disinformation agent than anything else.
He’s been predicting the ‘collapse’ of China’s financial system and communist govt, for years…and it hasn’t happened.
I do give him credit for talking about how the Chinese govt “lies, cheats and steals”, though.
We know this already…but it can’t be said enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gordon has, but he was very well measured measured tonight about North Korea, South Korea and China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB,if that is the case,why is he not on the negotiating team.He is sort of like Glen Beck the prophet,in his heyday.
LikeLike
Well. I guess Sec. Mnuchin wasn’t all that helpful. Was he Chris?
Glad this video is posted here. I try to avoid tuning to Fox at times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ordinarily do not watch this stuff. However, since you took the time to post it I will have a look.
Gatekeeper Wallace does not waste any time, getting right to the use of trigger words and phrases such as “trade war”, etc.
All someone really has to do if they want to “get it”, is spend about an hour here at CTH reading a couple of the key posts on NAFTA, the Asian trip, etc. to understand our VSGDJT’s “master plan” for the MAGA issues with trade.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was BEAUTIFUL! Love how Wall Ass started nervously giggling. What a tool.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Heheh.
I like it when Sec Mnuchin puts that little “Unnkay?” at the end of a big point he’s just made!
It’s like he’s saying…’You got that, moron?’
And I think that the insufferable swamp gate-keeper Chris Wallace is afraid of our Wilburine.
When was the last time he had Sec Ross on his show?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Precious Wilburine.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, I think the Secretary has a couple of dozen IQ points over Chris, so yeah, that would fit. If I liked Chris, I’d feel a little sorry for him because he looked very small, nervous little thing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very impressed with Mnuchin in this (attack) interview. He kept his cool and absolutely stayed on focus. Excellent job!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mnuchin has given great interviews every time I’ve seen him.
He’s got the info down pat, and his facial expressions are *perfect*.
Quite enjoyable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time Wallace harped about Secretary Munchin’s plate must be full, I expected the Secretary to day, “Bring it”.
At the end of that segment that’s essentially what the Secretary Munchin did.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The look on Mnuchin’s face was great. I think he really wishes he could reach across the desk and strangle that little pipsqueak by his tie. Something tells me he knows these curs are about to be eating some serious crow in the near future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chrissy Wallace, pretentious blowhard.
Then again, aren’t all the self-proclaimed pundits?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was a mighty big, “BUT!” Wallace has @1:06.
Good grief! Chucky, “bemoaning”. 👐
Brain bleach, STAT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mnuchin in a Chris Wallace interview…
Major league slugger facing self-proclaimed heat streaker (hi-lob) softball ace…”wait for it, wait for it, wait for it,…oh, this is so tedious,…why do I have to do these things…let’s see, what do I have after this today?…wait for it,…all right, let’s do this”–thwaack!!
LikeLike
Rosenstein asks DOJ watchdog to probe Trump campaign surveillance claims.
Is this a joke? Who’s charge here? Mr Magoo…Where are you??? Recuse yourself from the biggest federal govt corruption scandal in US history too??
How Sessions claims to still be AG defies all logic.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rosenstein-asks-doj-watchdog-to-probe-trump-campaign-surveillance-claims/ar-AAxyBFL?li=BBnbcA1
LikeLike
wrong thread, wewon. Off Topic.
LikeLike
Hahahahaha! That was a precious, parting expression that Mnuchin had for the Smugly Wallace–but nothing will ever beat the one-word reply (“No.”) + poignant, awkward pause delivered by Mike Pompeo earlier this year to Smugly when he condescendingly began their interview with a question about that idiot Wolf’s book. That answer and ensuing stare at + silence toward Wallace was absolutely priceless, the best I have ever seen done.
LikeLike
“But But But But But…”
Wallace is a Butt.
LikeLike