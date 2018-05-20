Sunday Talks: Secretary Steven Mnuchin -vs- Chris Wallace…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with the insufferable swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.  The primary topic is China and the ongoing trade discussions.  However, look at the stone cold stare from Mnuchin at the very end when he points out that Wallace never even brought up the important Iran sanctions.  If looks could kill, Wallace would have spontaneously combusted.

  1. sundance says:
    May 20, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Larry Kudlow was on Face The Nation:

    • Running Fast says:
      May 20, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      Ludlow looks like crud… must be hard now that he is in the know that Trump is MAGA all the way.

    • Minnie says:
      May 20, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Yes indeed, we must protect our Family Jewels, just as China protects theirs.

      Balanced and fair trading, what a concept!

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 20, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      I wanted to slap that woman, whatever her name is.
      Leftist propaganda nozzle, spewing her fake polls and talking points.

      Larry did a pretty good job.
      But he should always correct these nozzles when they use the phrase “trade war”.

      We’ve already been in a trade war…it’s been going on for decades.
      And our feckless ‘leaders’ haven’t even been putting up a fight for us!

    • WSB says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

      SD, there was a very enlightening interview tonight with Gordon Chang on Mark Levin’s show at 10? On Fox News.

      Both were pretty negative on Mnuchen. Not Trumpian enough for either. Coming from one who blasted PT for almost two years.

      However, the entire interview was about China, and Gordon gave specific views on many aspects of China’s aggression. I cannot yet find it. Maybe another Treeper can post.

      • wheatietoo says:
        May 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

        Thanks for the heads up…I didn’t watch it.
        And now I don’t think I will.

        Neither one of those guys were ‘Trumpian’ until recently…and wanted to sell books.
        So they have no place criticizing Steve Mnuchin.

        • WSB says:
          May 21, 2018 at 12:46 am

          I would still watch Gordon for his insight. He may be correct or not, but he does have some understandable insight into ‘Big Panda’.

          • wheatietoo says:
            May 21, 2018 at 12:59 am

            Gordon Chang has been more of a disinformation agent than anything else.

            He’s been predicting the ‘collapse’ of China’s financial system and communist govt, for years…and it hasn’t happened.

            I do give him credit for talking about how the Chinese govt “lies, cheats and steals”, though.
            We know this already…but it can’t be said enough.

          • Dennis Leonard says:
            May 21, 2018 at 1:12 am

            WSB,if that is the case,why is he not on the negotiating team.He is sort of like Glen Beck the prophet,in his heyday.

  2. The Boss says:
    May 20, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Well. I guess Sec. Mnuchin wasn’t all that helpful. Was he Chris?
    Glad this video is posted here. I try to avoid tuning to Fox at times.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 20, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I ordinarily do not watch this stuff. However, since you took the time to post it I will have a look.
    Gatekeeper Wallace does not waste any time, getting right to the use of trigger words and phrases such as “trade war”, etc.

    All someone really has to do if they want to “get it”, is spend about an hour here at CTH reading a couple of the key posts on NAFTA, the Asian trip, etc. to understand our VSGDJT’s “master plan” for the MAGA issues with trade.

  4. wendy forward says:
    May 20, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    That was BEAUTIFUL! Love how Wall Ass started nervously giggling. What a tool.

    Liked by 6 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Heheh.
    I like it when Sec Mnuchin puts that little “Unnkay?” at the end of a big point he’s just made!
    It’s like he’s saying…’You got that, moron?’

    And I think that the insufferable swamp gate-keeper Chris Wallace is afraid of our Wilburine.
    When was the last time he had Sec Ross on his show?

    Liked by 7 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Very impressed with Mnuchin in this (attack) interview. He kept his cool and absolutely stayed on focus. Excellent job!

    Liked by 5 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Every time Wallace harped about Secretary Munchin’s plate must be full, I expected the Secretary to day, “Bring it”.

    At the end of that segment that’s essentially what the Secretary Munchin did.

    Liked by 4 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    The look on Mnuchin’s face was great. I think he really wishes he could reach across the desk and strangle that little pipsqueak by his tie. Something tells me he knows these curs are about to be eating some serious crow in the near future.

    Liked by 5 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Chrissy Wallace, pretentious blowhard.

    Then again, aren’t all the self-proclaimed pundits?

    Liked by 3 people

    May 20, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    That was a mighty big, “BUT!” Wallace has @1:06.

    Good grief! Chucky, “bemoaning”. 👐
    Brain bleach, STAT!

    Liked by 1 person

    May 21, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Mnuchin in a Chris Wallace interview…

    Major league slugger facing self-proclaimed heat streaker (hi-lob) softball ace…”wait for it, wait for it, wait for it,…oh, this is so tedious,…why do I have to do these things…let’s see, what do I have after this today?…wait for it,…all right, let’s do this”–thwaack!!

    Like

    May 21, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Rosenstein asks DOJ watchdog to probe Trump campaign surveillance claims.

    Is this a joke? Who’s charge here? Mr Magoo…Where are you??? Recuse yourself from the biggest federal govt corruption scandal in US history too??

    How Sessions claims to still be AG defies all logic.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rosenstein-asks-doj-watchdog-to-probe-trump-campaign-surveillance-claims/ar-AAxyBFL?li=BBnbcA1

    Like

    May 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Hahahahaha! That was a precious, parting expression that Mnuchin had for the Smugly Wallace–but nothing will ever beat the one-word reply (“No.”) + poignant, awkward pause delivered by Mike Pompeo earlier this year to Smugly when he condescendingly began their interview with a question about that idiot Wolf’s book. That answer and ensuing stare at + silence toward Wallace was absolutely priceless, the best I have ever seen done.

    Like

    May 21, 2018 at 1:10 am

    “But But But But But…”

    Wallace is a Butt.

    Like

